Several Central Oregon high school basketball teams are set to compete in state playoff games this week.

In Class 6A boys basketball, No. 2 Summit (23-0) hosts No. 31 Liberty (12-9) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Summit High School. No. 17 Mountain View (17-7) travels to play at No. 16 Lake Oswego (13-12) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. No. 25 Bend High (15-10) is set to play at No. 8 Beaverton Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Second-round games are scheduled for Friday night.

In Class 6A girls basketball, No. 20 Mountain View (15-8) plays at No. 13 Oregon City (16-8) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. No. 22 Bend (14-8) is set to play at No. 11 Jefferson (16-8) Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Second-round games are scheduled for Saturday.

In Class 4A girls basketball, No. 7 Madras (14-8) will host No. 10 Astoria (16-9) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Madras High School. With a victory, the White Buffaloes will advance to the Class 4A state tournament at Marshfield and North Bend high schools in Coos Bay, March 10-12.

Boys and girls Class 5A brackets are set to be updated on Tuesday, with boys playing in first-round games on Friday and girls on Saturday.

—Bulletin staff report

