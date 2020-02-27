The Class 5A state tournament was decided by a mere 1.5 points in 2019. Crook County was on the short end. Crescent Valley picked up the title-clinching win in the final match to take the title from Crook County.
This year could see a similar result, and with the same teams.
Crook County is sending 20 wrestlers and Crescent Valley 15 to the OSAA state championships, which run Friday and Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
The Cowboys have nine seeded wrestlers, and the Raiders have 10. Of the 14 weight classes, a Cowboy or a Raider is the No. 1 seed in nine.
At the Oregon Wrestling Classic in January, Crescent Valley got the better of Crook County in the dual-meet tournament, 50-21.
This weekend for Crook County, 138-pounder Hunter Mode will go for his third straight state title, while 182-pounder Kyle Knudtson and 132-pounder Zachary Mauras will have chances to repeat as state champions.
Steven Ware, the top seed at 120, will seek his first state title.
Tucker Bonner (second, 103), Gavin McLean (fourth, 160), Cash Wells (sixth, 113), Trentyn Maryanski (seventh, 126) and Gabe Saenz (eighth, 195) round up the seeded Cowboys.
Redmond and Ridgeview will also be well-represented at the tournament. Kagen Lawrence (second, 113 pounds), Dylan Lee (third, 145), Jax Cumming (fourth, 285), Junior Downing (fifth, 132) and Logan Hill (eighth, 120) are five of the 12 wrestlers the Panthers are sending to state.
Ridgeview’s Cole Jackson is the No. 2 seed at 220 pounds. Logan Shenk (fourth, 195), Ethyne Reid (fifth, 160), Austin Anderson (sixth, 145) and Zach Anderson (seventh, 152) earned seeds for the Ravens.
With 17 wrestlers qualifying for state, Mountain View has a chance to place high as a team. The Cougars finished third at the state tournament in 2019.
Beau Ohlson, the top-seeded 145-pounder, will try to join the club of four-time state champions. Brother Blake is searching for his first state title and is the No. 3 seed at 195 pounds.
The Cougars have two No. 2 seeds in 152-pounder Carson Fassett and 170-pounder Cannon Potts. Fassett finished second in the same weight class at state last season.
Drew Jones (fourth, 113), Nathan Jones (fifth, 126), Tyson Oliver (sixth, 120), Rory Eck (seventh, 285) and Sayre Williamson (eighth, 152) round out the group of nine Mountain View wrestlers to earn seeds for the tournament.
Bend High’s only seeded wrestler is Nate Denney, who is No. 1 at 182 pounds. Denney was a state semifinalist as a sophomore in 2019.
Madras and Sisters are sending a combined 10 wrestlers to Memorial Coliseum. Anthony Randolph (138 pounds) and Damien King (285) are both seventh seeds for the Outlaws, and 152-pounder Orlando Torres and 195-pounder Kody Zemke are seventh seeds for the White Buffaloes. Madras’ highest-seeded wrestler is Reece White, who is fifth at 170 pounds.
Defending 3A team champion La Pine will send eight wrestlers to state, three of them with top-two seeds. Dylan Mann, the top-seeded 120-pounder, and Daniel Underwood, No. 2 at 220, are both hoping to improve on last year’s runner-up finishes. Carmelo Farfaglia, third place in 2019, is the second-seeded 106-pounder this year.
Culver will attempt to win its 13th 2A/1A team title in 14 years this weekend. The Bulldogs have a total of 10 state qualifiers, including Lane Downing (No. 1 at 145 pounds), Debren Sanabria (No. 2 at 106) and Isaiah Toomey (No. 3 at 160).
