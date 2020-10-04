JACKSON, Miss. — Sergio Garcia had gone just more than a year since his last victory, which felt even longer considering he failed to make the FedEx Cup playoffs and fell out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2011.
One week, and two big shots, changed everything.
Garcia hit a 5-wood that barely cleared a bunker and set up an eagle putt from just inside 4 feet to tie for the lead, and he won the Sanderson Farms Championship with an 8-iron to 30 inches for birdie on the final hole.
“The perfect ending for an amazing week,” Garcia said.
Peter Malnati, whose lone PGA Tour victory was at the Country Club of Jackson five years ago, rallied from five shots behind with a career-best 63, punctuated by a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole.
That set the target, and Garcia needed his two big shots to catch and then beat him. The 5-wood from 260 yards on the 14th hole hit the top collar of the bunker, hopped onto the fringe and rolled out close to the hole.
But it was the 482-yard closing hole into the wind that made him proud.
“I stood up on 18 and I did what I’ve been doing all week. I trusted myself,” Garcia said. “I aimed down the right side of the fairway and just hit a hard draw — really, really nice drive — and it gave me the ability to have an 8-iron into the green instead of having a 6 or something like that.”
It was his first PGA Tour victory since he won the Masters in 2017 with a back-nine rally highlighted by an 8-iron that glanced off the pin on the 15th and set up eagle. He eventually beat Justin Rose in a playoff.
“This time it was an 8-iron on 18, and to almost hit the pain again and hit it that close, it was a dream come true,” he said.
Closing his eyes right before the stroke, a habit he returned to this week, Garcia made the 30-inch birdie putt and clenched his fist with a grin not seen on the 40-year-old Spaniard lately.
It’s been a tough year.
He had only one top 10 since golf resumed in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he missed the cut in three of his four tournaments coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Garcia also learned that his father’s brother, Angel, died of the coronavirus a week ago Saturday. His father lost another brother, Paco, to the virus at the onset of the pandemic. He choked up talking about them right after his round.
“It’s been tough on my dad,” he said. “This one is for them.”
Garcia finished at 19-under 269 and moves to No. 38 in the world.
J.T. Poston, who started the final round in at three-way tie with Garcia and Cameron Davis of Australia finished with two pars for a 70 to finish alone in third.
Davis had three bogeys on the front nine and was never a factor, closing with a 72.
Also Sunday:
Reid clinches 1st LPGA Tour victory: GALLOWAY, N.J. — Mel Reid felt her first LPGA Tour victory was a long time coming, and her celebration showed it.
She rapped in a 2-foot birdie putt on the final hole at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, immediately dropped her putter and ran into the arms of her caddie, Ryan Desveaux.
Moments later, she was showered with a mixture of champagne and beer, and the 33-year-old from England grabbed a bottle of bubbly and took a swig.
In her first start since losing the final-round lead in Portland, Reid seized control with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Jennifer Kupcho. Reid finished at 19-under 265.
“I love champagne. So it was nice to do it. I’ve not had that feeling for a long time, so just relief honestly,” said Reid, who has six Ladies European Tour titles. “I wanted to put things right from Portland. Yeah, just felt like I handled things a lot better today than I did the final round in Portland, so just absolutely made up to be holding the trophy.”
Reid’s only mistake on the back nine was a bogey on the par-3 17th, which cut her four-shot lead in half when Kupcho and Song each made birdie.
From the right rough on the par-5 closing hole, Reid lashed a 6-iron knowing that short of the green would be fine with a two-shot lead and the other two players also in the rough. The ball came out hot and ran onto the edge of the green, effectively assuring victory.
A promising British amateur who played in the 2006 Curtis Cup and was low amateur at the 2007 Women’s British Open, her personal life derailed in 2012 when her mother was killed in a car crash near Munich while driving to watch her play a Ladies European Tour event.
She eventually got back on track, and now she believes she can achieve a lot more.
“It just goes to show, doesn’t it? No matter what life throws at you it depends how you handle it,” Reid said. “I made a huge sacrifice moving to America, leaving my comfort zone, my friends and my family, and it’s paid off. … No matter what, people can’t take away the fact that I’m an LPGA winner against a world class field. It just goes to show you just got to keep going.
“Things will get tough. I will have tough years as well ahead of me,” she said. “As long as you just keep your head down and doing the right things, good things will happen to good people. Just great to finally get it done.”
Kupcho, the former NCAA champion at Wake Forest who last year won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, lost ground with a double bogey on the par-4 eighth hole and had a shot roll back to her feet on the 16th for a crucial bogey. She closed with two birdies for a 68 to finish alone in second.
Jennifer Song kept pace with Reid until a two-shot swing on the par-3 11th — Reid made her third of four birdies over a five-hole stretch, while Song made bogey — sent her three shots behind. She closed with a 69 and finished third.
Reid had a few good par saves, particularly on the 15th, and she looked steady over her 4-foot putts to keep her distance. She finished at 19-under 265, only the second time the ShopRite LPGA Classic was contested over 72 holes.
Nasa Hataoka had a 69 to finish fourth, while Nelly Korda closed with a 66 to finish fifth. Lexi Thompson, the defending champion who has gone nearly 16 months without a victory, shot 68 and tied for 13th.
The first call Reid made was to her father in England, and she knew where to find him — a pub called the Black Swan.
“He was a bit more sober than I expected,” she said with a laugh.
Reid will have to tone down her own celebration. Next week is another major championship, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.
Aaron Rai claims Scottish Open title in playoff: NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Englishman Aaron Rai needed only one playoff hole to beat compatriot Tommy Fleetwood and win the Scottish Open for his second European Tour title.
Fleetwood (67) birdied the last hole of regulation to match Rai’s total of 11 under par, but then missed from three feet for par on the first extra hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.