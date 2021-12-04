PRINEVILLE — In his decade of coaching boys basketball at Summit, Jon Frazier has not seen many practices as competitive as the ones leading into the 2021 campaign.
It might just be practice, but the Summit players — by their own wanting — are playing for keeps. Even in the most basic drills, scores and times are being tracked and counted.
“There is going to be a winner and loser in every drill,” Frazier said. “They want to have that battle in every drill. There is a healthy competitive level where they really push each other.”
The belief among the Storm is that this group should be in the conversation as one of the state’s top teams with aspirations of making the state tournament — which Summit has not reached since 2017.
One game into the season Class 6A Summit showed no signs of believing otherwise. In the Central Oregon Tip Off held in Prineville, the Storm took it to the tournament’s host — and two-time defending Class 5A Intermountain Conference champions — and nearly doubled up Crook County, 79-40, on Friday night at Crook County High School.
“It felt good to get the first-game jitters out,” said Summit senior guard Julian Mora. “I thought we came out strong. No matter who we are playing, I felt like we kept the same energy and kept being ourselves, which is a good trait we have. And that has been building up for four years.”
But perhaps it has been building for a bit longer than four years. As sixth-graders, multiple members of the Storm won the Oregon Amateur Basketball state championship, held annually in Central Oregon.
There are pieces in place to make a run at another state title six years later, with experience perhaps being the most important factor. Mora is beginning his fourth season in the Storm’s starting lineup and is a coach on the floor, Frazier said.
Senior guard Truman Teuber, who has also been on the varsity squad since his freshman year, can score in bunches, as 13 of his 15 points in the win over Crook County came in the first quarter. Then there is 6-foot-6-inch Caden Harris, a senior who has emerged as one of the top college prospects in Oregon, according to prephoops.com. Harris led Summit on Friday night with 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field.
“We have a lot of shooters, we have really good scorers, and I think we are a good defensive team,” Teuber said.
Last spring, Summit had just one senior. This year's team boasts eight, including Matt Caylor, Shane Arnold, Sam Renner, Ben Woodward and Carson Cox.
“Everyone knows their role and doesn’t try to do too much,” Mora said. “It doesn’t matter, if (Teuber goes for 30, or I go for 30), all we care about is getting the win."
The Storm passed their first test of the season, but still have more than two dozen games left to play, including tough games in the next two weeks against Lake Oswego and Sherwood before starting Mountain Valley Conference play the second week of January.
"The seeds are there for something special," Frazier said. "We just need to see it through the next couple of months."
