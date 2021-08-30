Blake Hilty, of Seattle, won the inaugural Oregon Cascades 100-mile Trail Run this past weekend.
The point-to-point race from Bend to Sisters took more than 200 runners on a dirt-trail course that included 9,500 feet of elevation gain.
Hilly finished in 18 hours, 39 minutes, 51 seconds, more than an hour ahead of second-place Elan Liber, of Richmond, California, who finished in 19:56:57. Justin Adams, of Lake Tapps, Washington, took third in 20:25:14.
Lucas Cramer, of Madras, was the fastest runner from Central Oregon, placing seventh in 22:13:09.
Erin Brunner, of Seattle, won the women's competition, finishing ninth overall in 22:31:50. Christine Mosley, of Issaquah, Wash., was the second-place woman and 11th overall in 23:09:12. Helen Scotch, of Bend, finished third among the women (21st overall) in 25:20:56.
The race started at Pacific Crest Middle School in Bend on Saturday and finished at Sisters Middle School. The course included 17 full aid stations, and runners had 32 hours to finish the race.
The course was 91% singletrack trails and took runners on singletrack west of Bend before cresting the eastern edge of the Central Oregon Cascades to lead runners down to the Peterson Ridge Trail system and into Sisters to the finish.
—Bulletin staff report
