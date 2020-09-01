Season 1 has turned into the season of sub-seasons.
Central Oregon’s three largest school districts have brought structure to the Oregon School Activities Association’s ambiguous Season 1, allowing for all sports programs to practice and train safely before OSAA high school sports officially return on Dec. 28.
“Our coaches play really powerful roles in the lives of our students,” said Ridgeview athletic director Sam Platt. “We are trying to give them something that is normal in an unpredictable world.”
The four high schools in the Bend-La Pine School District — Bend, Mountain View, Summit and La Pine — have divided Season 1 into four shorter sub-seasons.
The first sub-season runs through Sept. 27, and will be used as a moratorium period to allow for logistics such as clearing athletes’ registration, coaches gaining certifications, organizing practices, and training and conditioning around COVID-19 guidelines.
Teams that have been holding summer workouts will be allowed to continue through Sept. 11.
Following the moratorium period, Season 1B will begin, which gives spring sports — baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track and field — first priority. Fall sports will have second priority and winter sports will have third priority through Oct. 23.
(First priority sports can practice three days per week, while second and third priority sports can practice two days per week.)
Season 1C gives fall sports — football, soccer, volleyball and cross-country — the first priority, winter sports second and spring sports third through Nov. 20.
In season 1D, winter sports — basketball, swimming and wrestling — have the first priority, spring sports second and fall sports third through Dec. 20, when there will be a moratorium week before Season 2 (winter sports) officially starts the OSAA-sanctioned high school sports year on Dec. 28.
The Redmond School District is instituting a similar plan to that of Bend-La Pine, although without a moratorium week. In Season 1 for Redmond High and Ridgeview High, spring sports will run through Oct. 9; fall sports from Oct. 10 to Nov. 20; and winter sports from Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, the day before Season 2 begins. Crook County School district is following a similar model.
Competitions will be allowed in Season 1 with some exceptions. The non-contact and outdoor sports — baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf, soccer and swimming — will be able to stage unofficial contests.
“We anticipate scheduling competition,” said Redmond athletic director Doug Taylor, who added that Central Oregon ADs plan to get competitions scheduled by later this week. “Athletes have to have nine practices before competition.”
Volleyball will compete outdoors but not indoors during Season 1 until some form of in-person learning is available. Football, basketball, wrestling, and competitive cheer will not be able to compete during Season 1 unless the area reaches Phase 3 of the Oregon Department of Education Return to Play guidelines.
