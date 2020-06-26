Football
Seahawks TE Olsen enters podcast business — Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen has been preparing for a broadcasting career after football for several years. He has called games for Fox, appeared in studio on most of the major networks and is now adding podcasting to his resume. Olsen has recorded a seven-episode series called “TE1” with Blue Wire, a two-year old sports podcast company, featuring long-form interviews with some of football’s greatest tight ends, including Mike Ditka, Shannon Sharpe, Ozzie Newsome and George Kittle. The episodes last around an hour each and cover the lives and careers and the interview subjects. There is no set release date yet, but the podcasts are expected to be available in July or August.
Basketball
NBA announces restart schedule — Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will be in the first game of the resumed NBA season on July 30, taking on the Utah Jazz at the Disney World complex near Orlando, Florida, in the opener of a doubleheader. The second game of nationally televised twinbill will pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Los Angeles Clippers. More than four-and-a-half months will have passed between game nights in the NBA, but the league officially completed talks Friday with the National Basketball Players Association on the terms for restarting the season and therefore could release the 88-game slate of what are being called seeding games. With a plan for strict medical protocols agreed upon, the league and its players believe it is safe to resume. The Portland Trail Blazers’ first game back will be Friday, July 31, against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team they are chasing for the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.