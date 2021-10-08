Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson holds a sponge near his taped injured finger during the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. Wilson left the game after the injury and the Rams won 26-17. On Friday Wilson went to a hand specialist and had surgery on the finger, an injury that is likely to force him to miss 4-8 weeks, according to reports.
A ruptured tendon in the middle finger of his right throwing hand is expected to keep Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson out from four to eight weeks, according to reports.
Wilson had surgery on Friday.
Earlier Friday he flew from Seattle to Los Angeles to meet with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin, who performed the surgery that stabilized Wilson’s finger with screws.
Wilson injured the finger on his follow through on a long incompletion to Tyler Lockett in the third quarter of the Seahawks’ Thursday night’s 26-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson’s finger connected with the hand of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the play.
Wilson returned for one series before backup Geno Smith replaced him. Smith threw for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Wilson had made 149 consecutive starts, the longest by an active quarterback and the second longest streak to start a career behind only Peyton Manning (208) among quarterbacks since 1970.
The Seahawks (2-3) next visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 17.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.