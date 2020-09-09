scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Lake Buena Vista, FL
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Tuesday’s Late Game
L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102, L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT, series tied 3-3
L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, late, L.A. Clippers lead series 2-1
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 4 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 2-1
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 10 .524 —
x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1
Washington 6 13 .316 4
Atlanta 6 14 .300 4½
Indiana 5 15 .250 5½
New York 2 17 .105 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 16 3 .842 —
x-Las Vegas 15 4 .789 1
x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750 1½
x-Minnesota 13 7 .650 3½
x-Phoenix 13 8 .619 4
Dallas 7 12 .368 9
x-clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Late Game
Las Vegas 92, Indiana 86
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT
Atlanta 97, Chicago 89
Dallas at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Edmonton, Alberta
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Wednesday’s Game
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
Thursday’s Game
Vegas vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 —
Toronto 24 19 .558 4
New York 22 21 .512 6
Baltimore 20 22 .476 7½
Boston 15 29 .341 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 16 .628 —
Cleveland 26 17 .605 1
Minnesota 27 18 .600 1
Detroit 19 22 .463 7
Kansas City 16 28 .364 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 15 .625 —
Houston 22 21 .512 4½
Seattle 19 23 .452 7
Los Angeles 17 26 .395 9½
Texas 14 27 .341 11½
Tuesday’s Late Games
Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Houston at Oakland, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 11:15 a.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 12:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 18 .571 —
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 1½
Miami 19 18 .514 2½
New York 20 24 .455 5
Washington 16 25 .390 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 18 .581 —
St. Louis 18 17 .514 3
Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5
Cincinnati 18 24 .429 6½
Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 12 .721 —
San Diego 27 17 .614 4½
San Francisco 22 21 .512 9
Colorado 20 22 .476 10½
Arizona 15 28 .349 16
Tuesday’s Late Games
San Diego 14, Colorado 5
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
Miami at Atlanta, late
Colorado at San Diego, late
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Seattle at San Francisco, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 11:15 a.m., 1st game
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 2:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 5:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Wednesday at New York
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Quarterfinals — Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev (10), Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5). Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
WOMEN
Quarterfinals — Serena Williams (3), United States, def. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, 6-1, 6-0.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Phila. 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday’s Games
Houston at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.
Miami at New England, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 7:10 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
CHIEFS 101/2 9 541/2 Texans
Sunday
PATRIOTS 6 61/2 421/2 Dolphins
RAVENS 9 81/2 481/2 Browns
BILLS 51/2 61/2 391/2 Jets
Raiders PK 2 471/2 PANTHERS
Seahawks 1 11/2 481/2 FALCONS
Eagles 6 6 431/2 REDSKINS
LIONS 1 21/2 441/2 Bears
Colts 71/2 8 451/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 3 461/2 Packers
Chargers 31/2 31/2 431/2 BENGALS
49ERS 8 71/2 471/2 Cards
SAINTS 41/2 31/2 491/2 Bucs
Cowboys 3 3 511/2 RAMS
Monday
Steelers 31/2 51/2 48 GIANTS
BRONCOS 21/2 PK 411/2 Titans
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Phila. 5 2 3 18 15 9
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
New England 3 2 5 14 9 9
Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11
NY City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8
Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11
New York 3 5 2 11 7 13
D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13
Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9
Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15
Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12
Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16
Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15
Seattle 4 2 3 15 16 9
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 2 4 13 16 14
LA FC 3 3 3 12 21 19
Real SL 2 2 5 11 13 14
FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
Colorado 2 3 3 9 11 15
San Jose 2 3 3 9 14 19
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 2
Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Houston at Colorado, late
LA FC at Real SL, late
Thursday’s Game
San Jose at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Wednesday’s 11th Stage
104 miles from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers
(The top 85 finishers had the same time)
1, Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, 04:00:01. 2, Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quickstep, same time. 3, Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, same time. 4, Bryan Coquard, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 5, Clement Venturini, France, AG2R la Mondiale, same time.
6, Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 7, Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time. 8, Hugo Hofstetter, France, Israel Start-Up Nation, same time. 9, Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R la Mondiale, same time. 10, Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, NTT Pro Cycling, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 46:15:24. 2, Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :21. 3, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, :28. 4, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :30. 5, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :32.
6, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :32. 7, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44 8, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:02. 9, Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:15. 10, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:42.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Deivy Grullon to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Jefry Rodriguez on the 60-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Christian Stewart to alternate training site. Recalled OF Daz Cameron from alternate training site. Transferred OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Ivan Nova from 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to alternate training site. Activated RHP Josh James from IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brady Lail to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Shin-Soo Choo on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 8.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Placed 1B Rowdy Tellez on 10-day IL. Released RHP Jake Petricka.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps and OF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned INF Johan Camargo to alternate training site. Activated INF Ozzie Albies from the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated OF David Dahl from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from alternate training site. Optioned RHPs Antonio Santos and Jose Mujica to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF Isan Diaz to alternate training site. Released RHP Justin Shafer.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed 1B Justin Smoak to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Michael Dogbe to practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jordan Devey to practice squad. Released RB Antonio Williams.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and T Eric Smith to practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Kerrith Whyte to practice squad. Released WR Victor Bolden.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Robert Foster and LB De’Jon Harris to practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OLB Terrel Lewis on the non-football injury list. Signed RB Raymond Calais and DB J.R. Reed to practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Corey Levin to practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessesberry.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT T.Y. McGill to practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the retirement of LB Ryan Shazier.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Fred Warner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to practice squad. Signed WR John Ursua to practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Cameron Batson and LB Malike Jefferson to practice squad.
