scoreboard

Basketball

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 .000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 .000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Tuesday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Game

San Francisco at No. 17 Oregon St., 2 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Games

No. 6 Mississippi St. 106, New Orleans 51

No. 12 Texas A&M 80, Lamar 63

No. 19 Ohio St. 103, Kent St. 47

No. 22 Syracuse 90, Lincoln (PA) 39

No. 23 Iowa St. 91, TCU 68

No. 25 Texas 84, Louisiana Tech 57

Men’s College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Oregon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana 79, Stanford 63

Missouri 83, No. 21 Oregon 75

Oregon St. at Washington St., late

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Utah, 3 p.m.

UConn vs. Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Seattle at UCLA, 5 p.m.

No. 25 Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Late Game

No. 7 Kansas 65, No. 20 Kentucky 62

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 11 West Virginia 82

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 5 Illinois, late

No. 12 Villanova vs. St. Joseph’s, ppd.

No. 17 Texas 69, No. 14 North Carolina 67

No. 19 Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, ccd.

No. 22 Florida St. 86, North Florida 58

No. 23 Ohio St. 77, Morehead St. 44

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69

Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119

Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130

Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71

Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93

California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89

Conference All Games

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84

Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74

UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106

Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105

Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28

Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282

Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205

New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255

N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285

Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253

Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297

Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188

Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286

Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214

Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319

Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298

L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253

Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243

Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277

Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283

Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250

Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305

Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304

L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215

Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258

San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254

Wednesday’s Game

Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

RAVENS PPD PPD NL Cowboys

Sunday

BEARS 41/2 3 441/2 Lions

DOLPHINS 111/2 111/2 42 Bengals

Colts 21/2 3 511/2 TEXANS

VIKINGS 91/2 10 52 Jaguars

STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington

Raiders 8 8 471/2 JETS

Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS

TITANS 4 51/2 54 Browns

SEAHAWKS 10 10 47 Giants

Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS

PACKERS 91/2 9 461/2 Eagles

CHARGERS 1 PK 47 Patriots

CHIEFS 14 14 51 Broncos

Monday

g-Bills 3 2 48 49ERS

Write-In Game

STEELERS NL NL NL Washington

Tuesday

RAVENS NL NL NL Cowboys

———

g-Glendale, AZ

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

N TEXAS +31/2 1 66 La Tech

Air Force 10 111/2 51 UTAH ST

Friday

APP’CHIAN ST 3 21/2 511/2 UL-Lafayette

UTEP PPD PPD NL So Miss

Cincinnati PPD PPD NL TULSA

Boise St 261/2 28 601/2 UNLV

USC 14 PPD NL Washington St

Saturday

Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST

NC STATE 71/2 7 591/2 Georgia Tech

GEORGIA 331/2 351/2 531/2 Vanderbilt

Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH

VIRGINIA 61/2 41/2 541/2 Boston Coll

KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina

DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St

COASTAL CARO 6 11 541/2 Liberty

MICHIGAN 5 PPD NL Maryland

Ohio St 22 231/2 591/2 MICHIGAN ST

PURDUE 11/2 2 611/2 Nebraska

Penn St 10 11 541/2 RUTGERS

GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic

AKRON 3 21/2 571/2 Bowling Green

C MICHIGAN 11/2 11/2 621/2 Ball St

Kent St 21/2 PPD NL MIAMI-OHIO

Buffalo 11 111/2 581/2 OHIO U

W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 651/2 E Michigan

CHARLOTTE 71/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l

MARSHALL 231/2 231/2 441/2 Rice

Florida 161/2 171/2 621/2 TENNESSEE

UTAH 91/2 11 511/2 Oregon St

Colorado 4 7 591/2 ARIZONA

ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla

NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse

WASHINGTON 10 111/2 501/2 Stanford

NEVADA 7 7 59 Fresno St

Oregon 9 10 571/2 CALIFORNIA

Oklahoma St 11/2 21/2 511/2 TCU

IOWA ST 7 61/2 491/2 W Virginia

LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi

Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA

WISCONSIN 101/2 14 451/2 Indiana

TEXAS TECH 27 271/2 631/2 Kansas

Toledo 11 91/2 551/2 NO ILLINOIS

OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor

MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri

Texas A&M 61/2 7 481/2 AUBURN

Texas 8 71/2 511/2 KANSAS ST

MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston

Iowa 12 131/2 51 ILLINOIS

Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS

TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe

SAN JOSE ST 7 PPD NL Hawaii

Wyoming 151/2 171/2 521/2 NEW MEXICO

SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 471/2 Colorado St

Write-In Games

TULANE 11/2 11/2 631/2 Memphis

Tulsa 10 12 491/2 NAVY

Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA

ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 681/2 UL-Monroe

MISSOURI 3 3 511/2 Arkansas

Houston PK 11/2 681/2 SMU

Alabama 281/2 291/2 671/2 LSU

Miami-Fla 161/2 15 601/2 DUKE

HAWAII +7 PK 60 San Jose St

Sunday Write-In Games

Uab 11 11 441/2 MID TENN ST

USC 14 131/2 661/2 Washington St

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Western Conference

Tuesday’s Late Game

Seattle 1, Dallas 0

Thursday’s Game

Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Game

Eastern Conference

New England at Columbus, noon

Monday’s Game

Western Conference

Seattle vs. Sporting KC-Minnesota winner, noon or 3:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired RHP Jean Pinto and RHP Garrett Stallings from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Jose Iglesias. Agreed to terms with RHP Shawn Armstrong, INF Yolmer Sanchez, C Pedro Severino and INF Pat Valaika. Tendered 2021 contracts to INF/OF Trey Mancini and OF Anthony Santander. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to INF Hanser Alberto.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired SS Jose Iglesias from Baltimore in exchange for RHP Garrett Stallings and RHP Jean Pinto. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Justin Anderson, RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Keynan Middleton, LHP Hoby Milner and RHP Hansel Robles.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Olson and INF Tony Kemp on one-year contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Scott Alexander on a one-year contract. Acquired RHP Corey Knebel from Los Angeles Dodgers.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, OF Austin Slater on one-year contracts. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to LHP Tyler Anderson and 3B Daniel Robertson.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Wayne Ellington from free agency to an undisclosed contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Zylan Cheatham.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired G Russell Westbrook from Houston in exchange for G John Hall and a future lottery-protected first-round pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Trent Sherfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DL Leki Fotu and CB Kevin Peterson to return from injured reserve. Re-signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted QB Tyler Huntley, RB Ty’Son Williams, TEs Luke Wilson, Sean Culkin and Eric Tomlinson, OL R.J. Price, OLBs Aaron Adeoye and Chauncey River, DT Aaron Crawford and LS Nick Moore to the active roster. Placed S Geno Stone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated LB Matt Milano to return from injured reserve. Promoted WR Jake Kumerow to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Tyler Clark to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the active roster. Placed WR Auden Tate on injured reserve. Designated CB Darius Phillips to return from injured reserve. Returned DT Freedom Akinmoldaun and WR to the practice squad. Signed LS Dan Godsil to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jamal Davis to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed S Will Parks off waivers from Philadelphia. Activated DL Shelby Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Danny Shelton and CB Desmond Trufant on injured reserve. Activated TE Hunter Bryant from injured reserve. Signed DT Kevin Strong to the active roster. Signed CB Alex Myres to the practice squad. Designated DE Julian Okwara and CB Darryl Roberts to return from injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore and DB Manny Peterson to the practice squad. Designated RB David Johnson and LB Kyle Emanuel to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Corey Liuget to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jonathan Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated S Josh Jones to return from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated T Trent Brown, S Lamarcus Joyner and RB Theo Riddick from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Adam Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster. Signed CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated TE Dalton Keene to return from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Zach Ertz and WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Placed RT Lane Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Brandon Aiyuk, NT D.J. Jones, TE Daniel Helm and DE Jordan Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Kai Nacua to the active roster. Designated LB Mark Nzeocha to return from injured reserve. Signed S Chris Edwards to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams and WR Darvin Kidsy to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived LB Jack Circhy.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed LS Matt Orzech to the practice squad.

