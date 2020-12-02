scoreboard

Basketball
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 .000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Tuesday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Game
San Francisco at No. 17 Oregon St., 2 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Games
No. 6 Mississippi St. 106, New Orleans 51
No. 12 Texas A&M 80, Lamar 63
No. 19 Ohio St. 103, Kent St. 47
No. 22 Syracuse 90, Lincoln (PA) 39
No. 23 Iowa St. 91, TCU 68
No. 25 Texas 84, Louisiana Tech 57
Men’s College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Washington 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 79, Stanford 63
Missouri 83, No. 21 Oregon 75
Oregon St. at Washington St., late
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Utah, 3 p.m.
UConn vs. Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Seattle at UCLA, 5 p.m.
No. 25 Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Late Game
No. 7 Kansas 65, No. 20 Kentucky 62
Wednesday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 11 West Virginia 82
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 5 Illinois, late
No. 12 Villanova vs. St. Joseph’s, ppd.
No. 17 Texas 69, No. 14 North Carolina 67
No. 19 Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, ccd.
No. 22 Florida St. 86, North Florida 58
No. 23 Ohio St. 77, Morehead St. 44
Football
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69
Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93
California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89
Conference All Games
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.
No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282
Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205
New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255
N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285
Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188
Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214
Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319
Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298
L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215
Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258
San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254
Wednesday’s Game
Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
RAVENS PPD PPD NL Cowboys
Sunday
BEARS 41/2 3 441/2 Lions
DOLPHINS 111/2 111/2 42 Bengals
Colts 21/2 3 511/2 TEXANS
VIKINGS 91/2 10 52 Jaguars
STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington
Raiders 8 8 471/2 JETS
Saints 31/2 3 46 FALCONS
TITANS 4 51/2 54 Browns
SEAHAWKS 10 10 47 Giants
Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS
PACKERS 91/2 9 461/2 Eagles
CHARGERS 1 PK 47 Patriots
CHIEFS 14 14 51 Broncos
Monday
g-Bills 3 2 48 49ERS
Write-In Game
STEELERS NL NL NL Washington
Tuesday
RAVENS NL NL NL Cowboys
———
g-Glendale, AZ
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
N TEXAS +31/2 1 66 La Tech
Air Force 10 111/2 51 UTAH ST
Friday
APP’CHIAN ST 3 21/2 511/2 UL-Lafayette
UTEP PPD PPD NL So Miss
Cincinnati PPD PPD NL TULSA
Boise St 261/2 28 601/2 UNLV
USC 14 PPD NL Washington St
Saturday
Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST
NC STATE 71/2 7 591/2 Georgia Tech
GEORGIA 331/2 351/2 531/2 Vanderbilt
Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH
VIRGINIA 61/2 41/2 541/2 Boston Coll
KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina
DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St
COASTAL CARO 6 11 541/2 Liberty
MICHIGAN 5 PPD NL Maryland
Ohio St 22 231/2 591/2 MICHIGAN ST
PURDUE 11/2 2 611/2 Nebraska
Penn St 10 11 541/2 RUTGERS
GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic
AKRON 3 21/2 571/2 Bowling Green
C MICHIGAN 11/2 11/2 621/2 Ball St
Kent St 21/2 PPD NL MIAMI-OHIO
Buffalo 11 111/2 581/2 OHIO U
W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 651/2 E Michigan
CHARLOTTE 71/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l
MARSHALL 231/2 231/2 441/2 Rice
Florida 161/2 171/2 621/2 TENNESSEE
UTAH 91/2 11 511/2 Oregon St
Colorado 4 7 591/2 ARIZONA
ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla
NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse
WASHINGTON 10 111/2 501/2 Stanford
NEVADA 7 7 59 Fresno St
Oregon 9 10 571/2 CALIFORNIA
Oklahoma St 11/2 21/2 511/2 TCU
IOWA ST 7 61/2 491/2 W Virginia
LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi
Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA
WISCONSIN 101/2 14 451/2 Indiana
TEXAS TECH 27 271/2 631/2 Kansas
Toledo 11 91/2 551/2 NO ILLINOIS
OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor
MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri
Texas A&M 61/2 7 481/2 AUBURN
Texas 8 71/2 511/2 KANSAS ST
MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston
Iowa 12 131/2 51 ILLINOIS
Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS
TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe
SAN JOSE ST 7 PPD NL Hawaii
Wyoming 151/2 171/2 521/2 NEW MEXICO
SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 471/2 Colorado St
Write-In Games
TULANE 11/2 11/2 631/2 Memphis
Tulsa 10 12 491/2 NAVY
Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA
ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 681/2 UL-Monroe
MISSOURI 3 3 511/2 Arkansas
Houston PK 11/2 681/2 SMU
Alabama 281/2 291/2 671/2 LSU
Miami-Fla 161/2 15 601/2 DUKE
HAWAII +7 PK 60 San Jose St
Sunday Write-In Games
Uab 11 11 441/2 MID TENN ST
USC 14 131/2 661/2 Washington St
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Western Conference
Tuesday’s Late Game
Seattle 1, Dallas 0
Thursday’s Game
Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 5:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Game
Eastern Conference
New England at Columbus, noon
Monday’s Game
Western Conference
Seattle vs. Sporting KC-Minnesota winner, noon or 3:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired RHP Jean Pinto and RHP Garrett Stallings from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for INF Jose Iglesias. Agreed to terms with RHP Shawn Armstrong, INF Yolmer Sanchez, C Pedro Severino and INF Pat Valaika. Tendered 2021 contracts to INF/OF Trey Mancini and OF Anthony Santander. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to INF Hanser Alberto.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired SS Jose Iglesias from Baltimore in exchange for RHP Garrett Stallings and RHP Jean Pinto. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to RHP Justin Anderson, RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Keynan Middleton, LHP Hoby Milner and RHP Hansel Robles.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with 1B Matt Olson and INF Tony Kemp on one-year contracts.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Scott Alexander on a one-year contract. Acquired RHP Corey Knebel from Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, OF Austin Slater on one-year contracts. Failed to offer a 2021 contract to LHP Tyler Anderson and 3B Daniel Robertson.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G Wayne Ellington from free agency to an undisclosed contract.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed LeBron James to a two-year contract extension.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Zylan Cheatham.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Acquired G Russell Westbrook from Houston in exchange for G John Hall and a future lottery-protected first-round pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Trent Sherfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated DL Leki Fotu and CB Kevin Peterson to return from injured reserve. Re-signed TE Evan Baylis to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted QB Tyler Huntley, RB Ty’Son Williams, TEs Luke Wilson, Sean Culkin and Eric Tomlinson, OL R.J. Price, OLBs Aaron Adeoye and Chauncey River, DT Aaron Crawford and LS Nick Moore to the active roster. Placed S Geno Stone on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BUFFALO BILLS — Designated LB Matt Milano to return from injured reserve. Promoted WR Jake Kumerow to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Tyler Clark to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the active roster. Placed WR Auden Tate on injured reserve. Designated CB Darius Phillips to return from injured reserve. Returned DT Freedom Akinmoldaun and WR to the practice squad. Signed LS Dan Godsil to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Jamal Davis to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed S Will Parks off waivers from Philadelphia. Activated DL Shelby Harris from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DT Danny Shelton and CB Desmond Trufant on injured reserve. Activated TE Hunter Bryant from injured reserve. Signed DT Kevin Strong to the active roster. Signed CB Alex Myres to the practice squad. Designated DE Julian Okwara and CB Darryl Roberts to return from injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated LB Krys Barnes from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR J’Mon Moore and DB Manny Peterson to the practice squad. Designated RB David Johnson and LB Kyle Emanuel to return from injured reserve. Signed DT Corey Liuget to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jonathan Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated S Josh Jones to return from injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated T Trent Brown, S Lamarcus Joyner and RB Theo Riddick from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Adam Thielen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Andrew DePaola to the active roster. Signed CB Tae Hayes to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated TE Dalton Keene to return from injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Zach Ertz and WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Placed RT Lane Johnson on injured reserve. Signed CB Kevon Seymour to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Brandon Aiyuk, NT D.J. Jones, TE Daniel Helm and DE Jordan Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Kai Nacua to the active roster. Designated LB Mark Nzeocha to return from injured reserve. Signed S Chris Edwards to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams and WR Darvin Kidsy to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Ledbetter to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived LB Jack Circhy.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed LS Matt Orzech to the practice squad.
