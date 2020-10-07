scoreboard

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117

Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73

Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126

Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70

Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107

Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146

Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112

N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92

Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102

New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123

Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71

Thursday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday’s Game

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Bucs 6 31/2 441/2 BEARS

Sunday

FALCONS 21/2 2 54 Panthers

CHIEFS 13 13 561/2 Raiders

PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos

Rams 9 7 451/2 WASHINGTON

TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars

TITANS NL NL NL Bills

Cards 8 7 47 JETS

STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles

RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals

49ERS 8 8 47 Dolphins

COWBOYS 91/2 91/2 541/2 Giants

Colts PK 11/2 461/2 BROWNS

SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 571/2 Vikings

Monday

SAINTS 8 71/2 501/2 Chargers

———

BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

HOUSTON 5 7 591/2 Tulane

Friday

Louisville 51/2 41/2 631/2 GEORGIA TECH

Saturday

KENTUCKY 3 2 581/2 Miss St

Duke PK 21/2 511/2 SYRACUSE

Pittsburgh 41/2 51/2 431/2 BOSTON COLL

VIRGINIA 9 9 601/2 NC State

USF 4 41/2 551/2 E Carolina

CLEMSON 15 14 631/2 Miami-Florida

N CAROLINA 51/2 51/2 59 Virginia Tech

GEORGIA 14 121/2 421/2 Tennessee

d-Oklahoma 21/2 21/2 721/2 Texas

IOWA ST 13 121/2 641/2 Texas Tech

Alabama 24 24 701/2 MISSISSIPPI

AUBURN 161/2 14 471/2 Arkansas

c-LSU 20 14 541/2 Missouri

Florida 6 61/2 561/2 TEXAS A&M

TCU 91/2 81/2 501/2 Kansas St

S Carolina 12 13 411/2 VANDERBILT

TROY 7 8 611/2 Texas St

LIBERTY 21 191/2 61 UL-Monroe

BYU 35 341/2 631/2 Utsa

Fla Atlantic 31/2 21/2 571/2 SO MISS

Temple 3 31/2 501/2 NAVY

FLA INT’L 51/2 4 561/2 Mid Tenn St

LA TECH 15 15 511/2 Utep

NOTRE DAME 21 21 521/2 Florida St

Charlotte 3 3 671/2 N TEXAS

Marshall 6 7 441/2 W KENTUCKY

Write-In Game

UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 7 501/2 Coastal Caro

———

c-Columbia, MO

d-Dallas, TX

Tennis

French Open

Wednesday in Paris (seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Quarterfinals — Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Pablo Carreño Busta (17), Spain, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

WOMEN

Quarterfinals — Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16

Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13

Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12

Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16

NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13

New England 5 4 7 22 15 13

New York 6 8 2 20 19 21

Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30

Atlanta 5 8 3 18 17 19

Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14

Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25

Inter Miami CF 4 10 2 14 16 26

Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26

D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 8 3 3 27 32 13

Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21

Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30

FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 5 7 19 24 26

Real SL 4 5 6 18 20 24

San Jose 4 6 5 17 21 40

Vancouver 5 10 0 15 18 34

LA Galaxy 4 7 3 15 18 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Miami 2, New York 1

Toronto FC 1, New England 0

Phila. 3, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Columbus 1

Houston 2, FC Dallas 1

NY City FC 4, D.C. United 1

Sporting KC 1, Chicago 0

LA FC at Colorado, ppd.

Real SL at Seattle, late

Portland at LA Galaxy, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 2 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Real SL at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

At San Diego

Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Wednesday: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery), 4:10 p.m.

x-Friday: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Houston 2, Oakland 1

At Los Angeles

Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5

Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2

Wednesday: Oakland 9, Houston 7

Thursday: Oakland (Montas) vs. Houston, 12:35 p.m.

x-Friday: Houston vs. Oakland, 12:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday: San Diego (Davies) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), late

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.

x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.

x-Saturday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

At Houston

Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5

Wednesday: Atlanta 2, Miami 0

Thursday: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 11:08 a.m.

x-Friday: Atlanta vs. Miami, 11:08 a.m.

x-Saturday: Miami vs. Atlanta, 1:08 p.m.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1

Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104

Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96

Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m.

x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Deals

Transactions.BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the hiring of Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work directly with MLB and the owner’s offices of transition. Approved roster substitution for the San Diego Padres due to an injury sustained by RHP Mike Clevinger. As a result, Clevinger will be replaced by RHP Dan Altavilla o San Diego’sDivision Series roster vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced Dick Williams has resigned as president of baseball operations.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Po-Yu Chen.

Frontier League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS— Named Steve Brook field manager.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Nate Thompson.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Designated S Kentrell Brice to the practice squad from injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Damontae Kazee on injured reserve. Re-signed DB J.J. Wilcox. Released S Jamal Carter from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted CB Cam Lewis to the active roster. Placed CB Levi Wallace on injured reserve. Designated G Jon Feliciano to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rodney Smith.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Taywan Taylor to the active roster. Designated TE David Njoku for return from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated LB Leighton Vander Esch, CB Anthony Brown, WR Ventell Bryand and OL Cam Erving to return from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated WR Isaiah Coulter to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Jonas Griffith to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CB D.J. Hayden on injured reserve. Designated S Jarrod Wilson to return from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed CB Stephon Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB Le’Veon Bell, LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith and DE Jabari Zuniga to return from injured reserve. Activated WR Donte Moncrief from practice squad injured list. Placed WR Lawrence Cager on the practice squad injured list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad. Claimed OL Brett Toth off waivers from Arizona. Designated DE Vinny Curry and DB Craig Jame to return from injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster. Designated WR Richie James to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Josiah Coatney and DL Adam Shuler to the practice squad. Activated CB Tim Harris Jr. from the practice squad injured list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Damon Harrison, DeMarkus Acy and LB Michael Divinity to the practice squad. Promoted DE Johnathan Bullard to the active roster. Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Released WR Lance Lenoir from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Corey Davis on reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded C Luke Kunin and a 2020 draft pick for Minnesota C Nick Bonino and two 2020 draft picks. Waived C Kyle Turris and D Steven Santini.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded C Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick for Ottawa G Matt Murray.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Karlis Cukste to European HC Mogo-Latvia.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed C Mitchell Stephens to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed LW Gemel Smith to a one-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG JETS — Re-signed Dylan DeMelo to a four-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYAL — Agreed to terms with G Ryan Ruck on a contract for 2020-2021 season.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed MF Jackson Yueil to a multi-year contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned MF Simon Colyn to Italian Club SPAL (Italian Series B U-19).

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced transfer of G Aaron Cervantes to Glasgow Rangers (Scottish Premier League).

