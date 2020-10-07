scoreboard

Football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 117
Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 126
Cincinnati 1 2 1 .250 99 99
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70
Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 1 2 1 .250 84 107
Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146
Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112
N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123
Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71
Thursday’s Game
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 10 a.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 1:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday’s Game
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Bucs 6 31/2 441/2 BEARS
Sunday
FALCONS 21/2 2 54 Panthers
CHIEFS 13 13 561/2 Raiders
PATRIOTS NL NL NL Broncos
Rams 9 7 451/2 WASHINGTON
TEXANS 61/2 6 541/2 Jaguars
TITANS NL NL NL Bills
Cards 8 7 47 JETS
STEELERS 7 7 441/2 Eagles
RAVENS 13 13 511/2 Bengals
49ERS 8 8 47 Dolphins
COWBOYS 91/2 91/2 541/2 Giants
Colts PK 11/2 461/2 BROWNS
SEAHAWKS 71/2 7 571/2 Vikings
Monday
SAINTS 8 71/2 501/2 Chargers
BYE WEEK: Lions, Packers
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
HOUSTON 5 7 591/2 Tulane
Friday
Louisville 51/2 41/2 631/2 GEORGIA TECH
Saturday
KENTUCKY 3 2 581/2 Miss St
Duke PK 21/2 511/2 SYRACUSE
Pittsburgh 41/2 51/2 431/2 BOSTON COLL
VIRGINIA 9 9 601/2 NC State
USF 4 41/2 551/2 E Carolina
CLEMSON 15 14 631/2 Miami-Florida
N CAROLINA 51/2 51/2 59 Virginia Tech
GEORGIA 14 121/2 421/2 Tennessee
d-Oklahoma 21/2 21/2 721/2 Texas
IOWA ST 13 121/2 641/2 Texas Tech
Alabama 24 24 701/2 MISSISSIPPI
AUBURN 161/2 14 471/2 Arkansas
c-LSU 20 14 541/2 Missouri
Florida 6 61/2 561/2 TEXAS A&M
TCU 91/2 81/2 501/2 Kansas St
S Carolina 12 13 411/2 VANDERBILT
TROY 7 8 611/2 Texas St
LIBERTY 21 191/2 61 UL-Monroe
BYU 35 341/2 631/2 Utsa
Fla Atlantic 31/2 21/2 571/2 SO MISS
Temple 3 31/2 501/2 NAVY
FLA INT’L 51/2 4 561/2 Mid Tenn St
LA TECH 15 15 511/2 Utep
NOTRE DAME 21 21 521/2 Florida St
Charlotte 3 3 671/2 N TEXAS
Marshall 6 7 441/2 W KENTUCKY
Write-In Game
UL-LAFAYETTE 61/2 7 501/2 Coastal Caro
c-Columbia, MO
d-Dallas, TX
Tennis
French Open
Wednesday in Paris (seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Quarterfinals — Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Pablo Carreño Busta (17), Spain, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.
WOMEN
Quarterfinals — Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 10 2 4 34 27 16
Phila. 9 3 4 31 28 13
Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12
Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16
NY City FC 8 6 2 26 21 13
New England 5 4 7 22 15 13
New York 6 8 2 20 19 21
Montreal 6 8 2 20 24 30
Atlanta 5 8 3 18 17 19
Nashville SC 4 5 6 18 11 14
Chicago 4 8 4 16 20 25
Inter Miami CF 4 10 2 14 16 26
Cincinnati 3 9 4 13 8 26
D.C. United 2 9 5 11 12 28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 8 3 3 27 32 13
Sporting KC 8 5 2 26 27 21
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
LA FC 6 6 3 21 35 30
FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 5 7 19 24 26
Real SL 4 5 6 18 20 24
San Jose 4 6 5 17 21 40
Vancouver 5 10 0 15 18 34
LA Galaxy 4 7 3 15 18 24
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Miami 2, New York 1
Toronto FC 1, New England 0
Phila. 3, Cincinnati 0
Montreal 2, Columbus 1
Houston 2, FC Dallas 1
NY City FC 4, D.C. United 1
Sporting KC 1, Chicago 0
LA FC at Colorado, ppd.
Real SL at Seattle, late
Portland at LA Galaxy, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Miami, 2 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Real SL at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
At San Diego
Monday: N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Wednesday: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery), 4:10 p.m.
x-Friday: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Houston 2, Oakland 1
At Los Angeles
Monday: Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday: Houston 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday: Oakland 9, Houston 7
Thursday: Oakland (Montas) vs. Houston, 12:35 p.m.
x-Friday: Houston vs. Oakland, 12:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday: San Diego (Davies) vs. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), late
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.
x-Friday: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, 6:08 p.m.
x-Saturday: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
Atlanta 2, Miami 0
At Houston
Tuesday: Atlanta 9, Miami 5
Wednesday: Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Thursday: Atlanta (Wright 2-4) vs. Miami (Sánchez 3-2), 11:08 a.m.
x-Friday: Atlanta vs. Miami, 11:08 a.m.
x-Saturday: Miami vs. Atlanta, 1:08 p.m.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Lakers 3, Miami Heat 1
Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Game 3: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104
Game 4: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Game 5: Friday, 6 p.m.
x-Game 6: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Deals
Transactions.BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced the hiring of Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work directly with MLB and the owner’s offices of transition. Approved roster substitution for the San Diego Padres due to an injury sustained by RHP Mike Clevinger. As a result, Clevinger will be replaced by RHP Dan Altavilla o San Diego’sDivision Series roster vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Announced Dick Williams has resigned as president of baseball operations.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Po-Yu Chen.
Frontier League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS— Named Steve Brook field manager.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Nate Thompson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed S Curtis Riley to the practice squad. Designated S Kentrell Brice to the practice squad from injured reserve.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed S Damontae Kazee on injured reserve. Re-signed DB J.J. Wilcox. Released S Jamal Carter from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted CB Cam Lewis to the active roster. Placed CB Levi Wallace on injured reserve. Designated G Jon Feliciano to return from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Rodney Smith.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Taywan Taylor to the active roster. Designated TE David Njoku for return from injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated LB Leighton Vander Esch, CB Anthony Brown, WR Ventell Bryand and OL Cam Erving to return from injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Designated WR Isaiah Coulter to return from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Jonas Griffith to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed CB D.J. Hayden on injured reserve. Designated S Jarrod Wilson to return from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed CB Stephon Gilmore on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated RB Le’Veon Bell, LB Blake Cashman, WR Vyncint Smith and DE Jabari Zuniga to return from injured reserve. Activated WR Donte Moncrief from practice squad injured list. Placed WR Lawrence Cager on the practice squad injured list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad. Claimed OL Brett Toth off waivers from Arizona. Designated DE Vinny Curry and DB Craig Jame to return from injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster. Designated WR Richie James to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Josiah Coatney and DL Adam Shuler to the practice squad. Activated CB Tim Harris Jr. from the practice squad injured list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Damon Harrison, DeMarkus Acy and LB Michael Divinity to the practice squad. Promoted DE Johnathan Bullard to the active roster. Placed CB Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. Released WR Lance Lenoir from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Corey Davis on reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Traded C Luke Kunin and a 2020 draft pick for Minnesota C Nick Bonino and two 2020 draft picks. Waived C Kyle Turris and D Steven Santini.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded C Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick for Ottawa G Matt Murray.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Karlis Cukste to European HC Mogo-Latvia.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed C Mitchell Stephens to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed LW Gemel Smith to a one-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG JETS — Re-signed Dylan DeMelo to a four-year contract extension.
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYAL — Agreed to terms with G Ryan Ruck on a contract for 2020-2021 season.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed MF Jackson Yueil to a multi-year contract.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned MF Simon Colyn to Italian Club SPAL (Italian Series B U-19).
United Soccer League
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Announced transfer of G Aaron Cervantes to Glasgow Rangers (Scottish Premier League).
