scoreboard

On deck

Wednesday

Boys basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, TBD; Sisters at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 4 p.m.

Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A prelims, 9 a.m.; 6A prelims, 1:45 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A prelims, 6:30 p.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 2 p.m.

Saturday

Girls basketball: Summit at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC District Meet (Ridgeview HS), TBD; Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 10 a.m.

Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A finals, 8:15 a.m.; 6A finals, 1:15 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A finals, 6:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys giant slalom at Hoodoo, 8 a.m.

Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 10 a.m.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Monday Late Scores

Lakeview 62, La Pine 61

Tuesday Scores

McNary 67, Mountain View 49

Summit 80, Bend 35

Crook County at Hood River Valley, late

Pendleton 73, Redmond 53

The Dalles 54, Ridgeview 42

Madras at Gladstone, late

Stayton 44, Sisters 32

Girls Basketball

Tuesday Scores

Bend 63, Summit 37

Mountain View 46, McNary 42

Pendleton 55, Redmond, 28

Crook County 56, Hood River Valley 25

The Dalles at Ridgeview, late

Gladstone at Madras, late

Sisters at Stayton, late

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Toronto 40 15 .727 6½

Boston 38 16 .704 8

Miami 35 19 .648 11

Phila. 34 21 .618 12½

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 20½

Orlando 24 31 .436 22½

Washington 20 33 .377 25½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 28

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

New York 17 38 .309 29½

Atlanta 15 41 .268 32

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —

Denver 38 17 .691 4

L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5

Utah 36 18 .667 5½

Houston 34 20 .630 7½

Dallas 33 22 .600 9

Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 9

Memphis 28 26 .519 13½

Portland 25 31 .446 17½

San Antonio 23 31 .426 18½

New Orleans 23 32 .418 19

Phoenix 22 33 .400 20

Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½

Minnesota 16 37 .302 25

Golden State 12 43 .218 30

Tuesday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phila., 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 13 1 .929 24 2 .923

Stanford 12 2 .857 23 3 .885

UCLA 11 3 .786 22 3 .880

Arizona 10 4 .714 21 4 .840

Arizona St. 8 6 .571 18 8 .692

Oregon St. 7 7 .500 19 7 .731

Southern Cal 5 9 .357 13 12 .520

Utah 5 9 .357 12 13 .480

Colorado 4 10 .286 15 10 .600

Washington St. 4 10 .286 11 15 .423

Washington 3 11 .214 11 14 .440

California 2 12 .143 10 15 .100

———

Monday’s Late Summary

No. 8 UCLA 83, No. 15 Oregon St. 74 (OT)

OREGON ST. (19-7)

Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Pivec 7-16 5-8 19, Slocum 7-14 2-6 19, Tudor 2-4 3-3 9, Washington 3-5 0-0 6, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 5-9 0-1 11. Totals 29-58 10-18 74.

UCLA (22-3)

Miller 3-7 0-2 6, Onyenwere 7-18 2-2 16, Chou 1-7 0-0 3, Dean 8-16 3-4 22, Osborne 7-15 4-6 22, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Corsaro 0-2 2-2 2, Horvat 2-6 3-4 7, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 5, Kayla Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Jaden Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 14-20 83.

Oregon St. 14 17 25 11 7 — 74

UCLA 16 10 27 14 16 — 83

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-14 (Pivec 0-2, Slocum 3-4, Tudor 2-3, Goodman 0-1, Simmons 1-4), UCLA 9-21 (Chou 1-3, Dean 3-6, Osborne 4-10, Horvat 0-1, Jefferson 1-1). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Slocum 4), UCLA 18 (Dean 12). Fouled Out—Oregon St. Jones, Pivec. Rebounds—Oregon St. 43 (Jones 4-12), UCLA 40 (Osborne 5-8). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 17, UCLA 21. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,994.

Tuesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

SCORES

———

Monday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 1 South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44

Tuesday’s Game

No. 2 Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62

EAST

St. Peter’s 66, Fairfield 63, OT

SOUTH

Campbell 61, Winthrop 58

Charleston Southern 56, UNC-Asheville 54

Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73

Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49

Radford 88, Longwood 76

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati 74, Houston 65

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Colorado 9 4 .692 20 6 .769

Oregon 9 4 .692 20 6 .769

Arizona 8 4 .667 18 7 .720

Arizona St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680

Southern Cal 8 5 .615 19 7 .731

UCLA 8 5 .615 15 11 .577

Stanford 5 7 .417 16 9 .640

Oregon St. 5 8 .385 15 10 .600

Utah 5 8 .385 14 11 .560

Washington St. 5 8 .385 14 12 .538

California 4 8 .333 10 15 .400

Washington 2 11 .154 12 14 .462

———

Wednesday’s Games

California at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Monday’s Game

No. 3 Kansas 91, Iowa St. 71

Tuesday’s Games

No. 1 Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54

No. 5 Dayton 66, VCU 61

No. 7 Maryland 76, Northwestern 67

No. 8 Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67

Illinois 62, No. 9 Penn St. 56

No. 10 Kentucky 79, LSU 76

No. 15 Creighton 73, No. 19 Marquette 65

No. 17 West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47

EAST

Bryant 61, Merrimack 52

Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59

CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71

St. Francis Brooklyn 87, LIU 77

UMass 67, Saint Louis 63

Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61

SOUTH

Florida 73, Arkansas 59

Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61

MIDWEST

Akron 71, W. Michigan 67

E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49

Missouri 71, Mississippi 68

Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69

Rio Grande 93, Texas of the Permian Basin 80

Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65

FAR WEST

Nevada 88, New Mexico 74

Softball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno St. at Stanford, late

United States at Arizona, late

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146

Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159

Toronto 61 31 22 8 70 213 204

Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201

Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190

Montreal 62 27 27 8 62 187 192

Ottawa 60 21 28 11 53 163 204

Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 58 37 15 6 80 196 154

Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180

Philadelphia 60 33 20 7 73 198 178

N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159

Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164

Columbus 61 30 19 12 72 156 155

N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181

New Jersey 59 22 27 10 54 162 207

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 60 33 17 10 76 190 172

Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151

Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164

Winnipeg 61 31 25 5 67 185 184

Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191

Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187

Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183

Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185

Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180

Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190

Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167

San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194

Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186

Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Late Game

Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3

Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

College

PAC-12 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 4, Oregon 3

Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., late

Loyola Marymount at UCLA, late

Stanford at Santa Clara, late

Washington at Long Beach St., late

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.

DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.

TENNIS

World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.

COLLEGE

CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.

KANSAS — Named Jonathan Wallace special teams and running backs coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Named Vic So’oto defensive line coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Steve Caldwell assistant director of life skills and character development.

