scoreboard

On deck
Wednesday
Boys basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: La Pine at Pleasant Hill, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: Hood River Valley at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Madras, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Madras at Molalla, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, TBD; Sisters at Sweet Home, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Crook County, 5:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 4 p.m.
Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A prelims, 9 a.m.; 6A prelims, 1:45 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A prelims, 6:30 p.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 2 p.m.
Saturday
Girls basketball: Summit at Sprague, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Crook County, Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC District Meet (Ridgeview HS), TBD; Madras, Sisters at 4A SD4 Championships (Ontario HS), 10 a.m.
Swimming: OSAA State Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, 5A finals, 8:15 a.m.; 6A finals, 1:15 p.m.; 4A/3A/2A/1A finals, 6:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys giant slalom at Hoodoo, 8 a.m.
Nordic skiing: OISRA State Meet at Mt. Bachelor, 10 a.m.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Monday Late Scores
Lakeview 62, La Pine 61
Tuesday Scores
McNary 67, Mountain View 49
Summit 80, Bend 35
Crook County at Hood River Valley, late
Pendleton 73, Redmond 53
The Dalles 54, Ridgeview 42
Madras at Gladstone, late
Stayton 44, Sisters 32
Girls Basketball
Tuesday Scores
Bend 63, Summit 37
Mountain View 46, McNary 42
Pendleton 55, Redmond, 28
Crook County 56, Hood River Valley 25
The Dalles at Ridgeview, late
Gladstone at Madras, late
Sisters at Stayton, late
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Toronto 40 15 .727 6½
Boston 38 16 .704 8
Miami 35 19 .648 11
Phila. 34 21 .618 12½
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 20½
Orlando 24 31 .436 22½
Washington 20 33 .377 25½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 28
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
New York 17 38 .309 29½
Atlanta 15 41 .268 32
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 41 12 .774 —
Denver 38 17 .691 4
L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 5
Utah 36 18 .667 5½
Houston 34 20 .630 7½
Dallas 33 22 .600 9
Oklahoma City 33 22 .600 9
Memphis 28 26 .519 13½
Portland 25 31 .446 17½
San Antonio 23 31 .426 18½
New Orleans 23 32 .418 19
Phoenix 22 33 .400 20
Sacramento 21 33 .389 20½
Minnesota 16 37 .302 25
Golden State 12 43 .218 30
Tuesday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Phila., 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 13 1 .929 24 2 .923
Stanford 12 2 .857 23 3 .885
UCLA 11 3 .786 22 3 .880
Arizona 10 4 .714 21 4 .840
Arizona St. 8 6 .571 18 8 .692
Oregon St. 7 7 .500 19 7 .731
Southern Cal 5 9 .357 13 12 .520
Utah 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
Colorado 4 10 .286 15 10 .600
Washington St. 4 10 .286 11 15 .423
Washington 3 11 .214 11 14 .440
California 2 12 .143 10 15 .100
———
Monday’s Late Summary
No. 8 UCLA 83, No. 15 Oregon St. 74 (OT)
OREGON ST. (19-7)
Jones 5-7 0-0 10, Pivec 7-16 5-8 19, Slocum 7-14 2-6 19, Tudor 2-4 3-3 9, Washington 3-5 0-0 6, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 5-9 0-1 11. Totals 29-58 10-18 74.
UCLA (22-3)
Miller 3-7 0-2 6, Onyenwere 7-18 2-2 16, Chou 1-7 0-0 3, Dean 8-16 3-4 22, Osborne 7-15 4-6 22, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Corsaro 0-2 2-2 2, Horvat 2-6 3-4 7, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 5, Kayla Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Jaden Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-77 14-20 83.
Oregon St. 14 17 25 11 7 — 74
UCLA 16 10 27 14 16 — 83
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 6-14 (Pivec 0-2, Slocum 3-4, Tudor 2-3, Goodman 0-1, Simmons 1-4), UCLA 9-21 (Chou 1-3, Dean 3-6, Osborne 4-10, Horvat 0-1, Jefferson 1-1). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Slocum 4), UCLA 18 (Dean 12). Fouled Out—Oregon St. Jones, Pivec. Rebounds—Oregon St. 43 (Jones 4-12), UCLA 40 (Osborne 5-8). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 17, UCLA 21. Technical Fouls—None. A—5,994.
Tuesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
SCORES
———
Monday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 1 South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44
Tuesday’s Game
No. 2 Baylor 77, Texas Tech 62
EAST
St. Peter’s 66, Fairfield 63, OT
SOUTH
Campbell 61, Winthrop 58
Charleston Southern 56, UNC-Asheville 54
Hampton 86, SC-Upstate 73
Presbyterian 64, Gardner-Webb 49
Radford 88, Longwood 76
SOUTHWEST
Cincinnati 74, Houston 65
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Oregon 9 4 .692 20 6 .769
Arizona 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Arizona St. 8 4 .667 17 8 .680
Southern Cal 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
UCLA 8 5 .615 15 11 .577
Stanford 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Oregon St. 5 8 .385 15 10 .600
Utah 5 8 .385 14 11 .560
Washington St. 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
California 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Washington 2 11 .154 12 14 .462
———
Wednesday’s Games
California at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
———
TOP 25
Monday’s Game
No. 3 Kansas 91, Iowa St. 71
Tuesday’s Games
No. 1 Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54
No. 5 Dayton 66, VCU 61
No. 7 Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
No. 8 Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67
Illinois 62, No. 9 Penn St. 56
No. 10 Kentucky 79, LSU 76
No. 15 Creighton 73, No. 19 Marquette 65
No. 17 West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47
EAST
Bryant 61, Merrimack 52
Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59
CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71
St. Francis Brooklyn 87, LIU 77
UMass 67, Saint Louis 63
Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61
SOUTH
Florida 73, Arkansas 59
Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61
MIDWEST
Akron 71, W. Michigan 67
E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49
Missouri 71, Mississippi 68
Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69
Rio Grande 93, Texas of the Permian Basin 80
Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65
FAR WEST
Nevada 88, New Mexico 74
Softball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
Fresno St. at Stanford, late
United States at Arizona, late
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 60 37 11 12 86 199 146
Tampa Bay 60 40 15 5 85 215 159
Toronto 61 31 22 8 70 213 204
Florida 59 31 22 6 68 206 201
Buffalo 60 27 25 8 62 175 190
Montreal 62 27 27 8 62 187 192
Ottawa 60 21 28 11 53 163 204
Detroit 62 15 43 4 34 127 232
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 58 37 15 6 80 196 154
Washington 59 37 17 5 79 208 180
Philadelphia 60 33 20 7 73 198 178
N.Y. Islanders 58 33 19 6 72 167 159
Carolina 59 34 21 4 72 193 164
Columbus 61 30 19 12 72 156 155
N.Y. Rangers 58 30 24 4 64 189 181
New Jersey 59 22 27 10 54 162 207
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 60 33 17 10 76 190 172
Dallas 59 34 19 6 74 161 151
Colorado 58 33 18 7 73 206 164
Winnipeg 61 31 25 5 67 185 184
Nashville 59 29 23 7 65 190 191
Minnesota 58 27 24 7 61 176 187
Chicago 59 26 25 8 60 176 188
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 59 32 21 6 70 190 183
Vegas 61 31 22 8 70 192 185
Vancouver 59 32 22 5 69 191 180
Calgary 61 31 24 6 68 180 190
Arizona 62 30 24 8 68 172 167
San Jose 59 26 29 4 56 155 194
Anaheim 59 24 28 7 55 155 186
Los Angeles 60 21 34 5 47 148 193
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Late Game
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 3
Ottawa 7, Buffalo 4
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
College
PAC-12 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Canyon 4, Oregon 3
Oklahoma St. at Arizona St., late
Loyola Marymount at UCLA, late
Stanford at Santa Clara, late
Washington at Long Beach St., late
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Mitchell White outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Juan Lagares on minor league contracts.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Vin Mazzaro.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to Southern Maryland (Atlantic) for RHP John Hayes and future considerations. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed UT Keith Grieshaber to a contract extension. Signed RHP Casey Delgago.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Wes Albert to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B/3B Chris Kwitzer.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released RHP Dustin Molleken.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Steve Brown.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred F Charlie Brown Jr. to College Park (NBAGL).
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived F DeMarre Carroll.
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Nate Hickman from the available player pool.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL D.J. Humphries to a three-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Ryan Allen and PK Younghoe Koo to one-year contract extensions.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jason Tarver linebackers coach.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Named Ike Hilliard wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Kieron Williams.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Micah Awe to a two-year contract and LB Jontrell Rocquemore and DB Josh Miller.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Traded D Joey Keane to Carolina for F Julien Gauthier.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Brenden Dillon to Washington for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2021 third-round draft pick.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Phillip Goodrum to a short-term agreement.Promoted academy goalkeeper coach Liam Curran to first team goalkeeper coach.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of coach Ron Jans. Named Yoann Damet interim coach.
DALLAS — Signed D Nkosi Burgess.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed D Alex Roldan.
TENNIS
World TeamTennis
WTT — Announced it is adding an expansion franchise to Chicago, to be called the Chicago Smash.
COLLEGE
CHOWAN — Named Colin Neely defensive coordinator.
KANSAS — Named Jonathan Wallace special teams and running backs coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Jordan Salkin quarterbacks coach and Jerome Haywood defensive line coach. Announced defensive coordinator Rocky Long will also coach linebackers. Reassigned David Howes to safeties coach, Troy Reffett to cornerbacks coach, Brandon Blackmon recdeivers coach and Jordan Somerville to running backs coach.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA — Named Vic So’oto defensive line coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Steve Caldwell assistant director of life skills and character development.
