scoreboard

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan and LHP Shane Drohan to minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Daniel TIllo and C Nick Dini on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Aaron Loup from Durham (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Jason Kipnis from Triple-A Iowa.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Jacob Hurtubise on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Jake McGee and RHP Bryan Shaw.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed IF Drew Smith and LHP’s Brandon Knarr and Jason Munsch to minor league contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released OF Juan Lagares and RHPs Kyle Barraclough and Seth Frankoff.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Fernando Abad.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Jarrod Uthoff.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Kelvin Beachum to a one-year contract.
Golf
PGA Tour
The Memorial
Friday at Dublin, Ohio
Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72
Second Round
Ryan Palmer 67-68—135
Tony Finau 66-69—135
Jon Rahm 69-67—136
Gary Woodland 68-70—138
Chez Reavie 71-67—138
Luke List 70-68—138
Jason Day 73-66—139
Mackenzie Hughes 74-66—140
Henrik Norlander 74-66—140
Steve Stricker 73-67—140
Jim Furyk 72-68—140
Danny Willett 74-66—140
Jordan Spieth 70-70—140
Viktor Hovland 74-66—140
Patrick Cantlay 70-70—140
