scoreboard

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan and LHP Shane Drohan to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Daniel TIllo and C Nick Dini on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Austin Meadows on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Aaron Loup from Durham (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Jason Kipnis from Triple-A Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Jacob Hurtubise on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Jake McGee and RHP Bryan Shaw.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed IF Drew Smith and LHP’s Brandon Knarr and Jason Munsch to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released OF Juan Lagares and RHPs Kyle Barraclough and Seth Frankoff.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Fernando Abad.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Jarrod Uthoff.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Kelvin Beachum to a one-year contract.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial

Friday at Dublin, Ohio

Yardage: 7,456; Par: 72

Second Round

Ryan Palmer 67-68—135

Tony Finau 66-69—135

Jon Rahm 69-67—136

Gary Woodland 68-70—138

Chez Reavie 71-67—138

Luke List 70-68—138

Jason Day 73-66—139

Mackenzie Hughes 74-66—140

Henrik Norlander 74-66—140

Steve Stricker 73-67—140

Jim Furyk 72-68—140

Danny Willett 74-66—140

Jordan Spieth 70-70—140

Viktor Hovland 74-66—140

Patrick Cantlay 70-70—140

