scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3

Wednesday: Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

Friday: L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

Saturday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

x-Sunday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168

Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113

New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110

N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115

Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182

Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94

Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104

Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187

Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218

Phila. 1 4 1 .250 141 175

N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152

Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141

Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139

Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143

Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112

L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114

San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Phila., 5:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.

San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota

Monday’s Game

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

NFL

Thursday

EAGLES 6 4 431/2 Giants

Sunday

Browns 31/2 31/2 501/2 BENGALS

Cowboys 11/2 PK 461/2 WASHINGTON

FALCONS 3 21/2 561/2 Lions

SAINTS 71/2 71/2 511/2 Panthers

Bills 13 13 46 JETS

Packers 3 31/2 561/2 TEXANS

Seahawks 31/2 31/2 561/2 CARDS

PATRIOTS 3 21/2 451/2 49ers

Chiefs 91/2 91/2 481/2 BRONCOS

Bucs 21/2 3 531/2 RAIDERS

CHARGERS 9 8 491/2 Jaguars

Write-In Game

Steelers 11/2 2 521/2 TITANS

Monday

RAMS 51/2 51/2 451/2 Bears

Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

APP’CHIAN ST 10 121/2 661/2 Arkansas St

Friday

Tulsa 91/2 101/2 51 USF

UAB 2 1 491/2 UL-Lafayette

WISCONSIN 20 20 511/2 Rutgers

Saturday

BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 541/2 Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE 6 5 601/2 Florida St

Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY

Notre Dame 91/2 101/2 431/2 PITTSBURGH

Alabama 20 21 651/2 TENNESSEE

N CAROLINA 141/2 161/2 611/2 Nc State

Va Tech 7 91/2 681/2 WAKE FOREST

CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse

COASTAL CARO 41/2 6 521/2 Ga Southern

MIAMI-FLA 11 111/2 581/2 Virginia

UCF 181/2 20 721/2 Tulane

FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri

Houston 121/2 14 541/2 NAVY

Penn St 61/2 61/2 581/2 INDIANA

MICHIGAN ST 14 13 441/2 Rutgers

OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska

Iowa 4 31/2 541/2 PURDUE

TEXAS 11 91/2 611/2 Baylor

SMU PK 21/2 561/2 Cincinnati

OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 31/2 521/2 Iowa St

Oklahoma 61/2 7 591/2 TCU

Auburn 31/2 3 701/2 MISSISSIPPI

W Virginia 3 3 551/2 TEXAS TECH

MEMPHIS 13 131/2 711/2 Temple

KANSAS ST 181/2 191/2 481/2 Kansas

LSU 61/2 7 561/2 S Carolina

S ALABAMA 131/2 141/2 561/2 UL-Monroe

NORTHWESTERN 8 11 541/2 Maryland

BYU 30 291/2 611/2 Texas St

COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico

BOISE ST 141/2 17 531/2 Utah St

MARSHALL 141/2 161/2 511/2 Fla Atlantic

FRESNO ST 41/2 4 671/2 Hawaii

SAN DIEGO ST 14 14 481/2 Unlv

Air Force 7 7 601/2 SAN JOSE ST

Wyoming 3 41/2 51 NEVADA

LIBERTY 11 101/2 631/2 So Miss

Michigan 21/2 3 541/2 MINNESOTA

TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St

CHARLOTTE 131/2 141/2 491/2 Utep

RICE 2 31/2 501/2 Mid Tenn St

La Tech 11/2 2 521/2 UTSA

Write-In Game

Kentucky 6 51/2 471/2 MISSOURI

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17

x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17

x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15

x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18

New England 7 5 7 28 21 18

NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19

New York 7 8 4 25 22 23

Nashville SC 6 6 6 24 18 17

Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36

Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28

Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22

Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29

Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30

D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17

Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30

Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25

LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34

Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23

FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20

San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43

Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Tuesday’s Game

Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday’s Game

Sporting KC at Colorado ppd.

Thursday’s Game

Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned RHP Aaron Slegers and LHP Jose Alvarado to the minor leagues. Activated RF Brett Phillips and LHP Ryan Sherriff.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OFs Patrick Adams, Tyler Bordner and Camden Harris, RHP kit fowler and SS Chaz Meadows.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Nick Kennedy assistant coach, Kyle Gaedele hitting coach and Cody Mincey pitching coach. Signed OF Kyle Gaedele, RHPs Micah KACZOR, Cody Mincey, Jackson Sigman and Cody Thopson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Alexander Vargas and OF Jeremiah Vison.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Rick Lonard to the practice squad. Activated RB D.J. Foster and TE Justin Johnson from the practice squad injured reserve list. Released S Kentrell Brice, CBs Jalen Davis and T.J. Ward.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Pita Taumoepenu and DB Shyheim Carter to the practice squad. Released J.J. Wilcox.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Sean Chandler from the New York Giants practice squad. Placed S Justin Burris and WR Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson and OL Sam Tecklenburg to the active roster. Signed CB Josh Hawkins, DT Mike Panasiuk, DE Greg Roberts and RB Michael Warren to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Manti Te’o to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Prince Smith to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory to the active roster. Waived WR Ventrell Bryant from injured reserve. Waived DB Saivion Smith.

DETROIT LIONS — Released QB/WR Joe Webb from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DB Parry Nickerson on injured reserve. Released WR Kalija Lipscomb.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Damio Ratley to the practice squad. Released DT Ryan Glasgow.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Placed OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated WR Sterling Shepard from injured reserve. Signed DE Jaball Sheard from Jacksonville’s practice squad. Placed LB Tae Crowder on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OLB Frankie Luvu on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Ben Garland on injured reserve. Waived TE Daniel Helm. Placed CB Parnell Motley on active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Hurst. Signed DL Kobe Smith to the practice squad. Released S D’Cota Dixon.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to active roster. Activated DB Breon Borders from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Parker Hesse to the practice squad. Released DBs Greg Mabin and Maurice Smith.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.