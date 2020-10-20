scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday: L.A. Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday: Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2) vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
Friday: L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
Saturday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
x-Sunday: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 5:08 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:09 p.m.
Football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 2 0 .666 156 168
Miami 3 3 0 .500 160 113
New England 2 3 0 .400 109 110
N.Y. Jets 0 6 0 .000 75 185
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 0 0 1.000 164 126
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .666 157 115
Houston 1 5 0 .166 146 182
Jacksonville 1 5 0 .166 125 181
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 5 0 0 1.000 156 94
Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 179 104
Cleveland 4 2 0 .666 163 187
Cincinnati 1 4 1 .250 129 157
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 175 127
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 2 3 0 .400 100 110
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 4 0 .333 173 218
Phila. 1 4 1 .250 141 175
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .166 101 152
Washington 1 5 0 .166 108 162
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 4 2 0 .666 177 122
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Carolina 3 3 0 .500 138 141
Atlanta 1 5 0 .166 162 184
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 1 0 .833 128 116
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 162 139
Detroit 2 3 0 .400 133 143
Minnesota 1 5 0 .166 155 192
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
Arizona 4 2 0 .666 166 112
L.A. Rams 4 2 0 .666 152 114
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 148 130
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Phila., 5:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Green Bay at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Dallas at Washington, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 1:25 p.m.
San Francisco at New England, 1:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami, Minnesota
Monday’s Game
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
NFL
Thursday
EAGLES 6 4 431/2 Giants
Sunday
Browns 31/2 31/2 501/2 BENGALS
Cowboys 11/2 PK 461/2 WASHINGTON
FALCONS 3 21/2 561/2 Lions
SAINTS 71/2 71/2 511/2 Panthers
Bills 13 13 46 JETS
Packers 3 31/2 561/2 TEXANS
Seahawks 31/2 31/2 561/2 CARDS
PATRIOTS 3 21/2 451/2 49ers
Chiefs 91/2 91/2 481/2 BRONCOS
Bucs 21/2 3 531/2 RAIDERS
CHARGERS 9 8 491/2 Jaguars
Write-In Game
Steelers 11/2 2 521/2 TITANS
Monday
RAMS 51/2 51/2 451/2 Bears
Bye week: Colts, Dolphins, Vikings, Ravens
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
APP’CHIAN ST 10 121/2 661/2 Arkansas St
Friday
Tulsa 91/2 101/2 51 USF
UAB 2 1 491/2 UL-Lafayette
WISCONSIN 20 20 511/2 Rutgers
Saturday
BOSTON COLL 4 31/2 541/2 Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE 6 5 601/2 Florida St
Georgia PPD PPD — KENTUCKY
Notre Dame 91/2 101/2 431/2 PITTSBURGH
Alabama 20 21 651/2 TENNESSEE
N CAROLINA 141/2 161/2 611/2 Nc State
Va Tech 7 91/2 681/2 WAKE FOREST
CLEMSON 441/2 461/2 611/2 Syracuse
COASTAL CARO 41/2 6 521/2 Ga Southern
MIAMI-FLA 11 111/2 581/2 Virginia
UCF 181/2 20 721/2 Tulane
FLORIDA PPD PPD — Missouri
Houston 121/2 14 541/2 NAVY
Penn St 61/2 61/2 581/2 INDIANA
MICHIGAN ST 14 13 441/2 Rutgers
OHIO ST 26 261/2 671/2 Nebraska
Iowa 4 31/2 541/2 PURDUE
TEXAS 11 91/2 611/2 Baylor
SMU PK 21/2 561/2 Cincinnati
OKLAHOMA ST 31/2 31/2 521/2 Iowa St
Oklahoma 61/2 7 591/2 TCU
Auburn 31/2 3 701/2 MISSISSIPPI
W Virginia 3 3 551/2 TEXAS TECH
MEMPHIS 13 131/2 711/2 Temple
KANSAS ST 181/2 191/2 481/2 Kansas
LSU 61/2 7 561/2 S Carolina
S ALABAMA 131/2 141/2 561/2 UL-Monroe
NORTHWESTERN 8 11 541/2 Maryland
BYU 30 291/2 611/2 Texas St
COLORADO ST 181/2 PPD — New Mexico
BOISE ST 141/2 17 531/2 Utah St
MARSHALL 141/2 161/2 511/2 Fla Atlantic
FRESNO ST 41/2 4 671/2 Hawaii
SAN DIEGO ST 14 14 481/2 Unlv
Air Force 7 7 601/2 SAN JOSE ST
Wyoming 3 41/2 51 NEVADA
LIBERTY 11 101/2 631/2 So Miss
Michigan 21/2 3 541/2 MINNESOTA
TROY 11/2 21/2 681/2 Georgia St
CHARLOTTE 131/2 141/2 491/2 Utep
RICE 2 31/2 501/2 Mid Tenn St
La Tech 11/2 2 521/2 UTSA
Write-In Game
Kentucky 6 51/2 471/2 MISSOURI
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17
x-Phila. 11 3 5 38 34 17
x-Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15
x-Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18
New England 7 5 7 28 21 18
NY City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19
New York 7 8 4 25 22 23
Nashville SC 6 6 6 24 18 17
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22
Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29
Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30
D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17
Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30
Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25
LA FC 7 7 4 25 40 34
Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23
FC Dallas 6 5 6 24 22 20
San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43
Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Tuesday’s Game
Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday’s Game
Sporting KC at Colorado ppd.
Thursday’s Game
Portland at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned RHP Aaron Slegers and LHP Jose Alvarado to the minor leagues. Activated RF Brett Phillips and LHP Ryan Sherriff.
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released OFs Patrick Adams, Tyler Bordner and Camden Harris, RHP kit fowler and SS Chaz Meadows.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Nick Kennedy assistant coach, Kyle Gaedele hitting coach and Cody Mincey pitching coach. Signed OF Kyle Gaedele, RHPs Micah KACZOR, Cody Mincey, Jackson Sigman and Cody Thopson.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Alexander Vargas and OF Jeremiah Vison.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed OL Rick Lonard to the practice squad. Activated RB D.J. Foster and TE Justin Johnson from the practice squad injured reserve list. Released S Kentrell Brice, CBs Jalen Davis and T.J. Ward.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Pita Taumoepenu and DB Shyheim Carter to the practice squad. Released J.J. Wilcox.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Sean Chandler from the New York Giants practice squad. Placed S Justin Burris and WR Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve. Promoted S Kenny Robinson and OL Sam Tecklenburg to the active roster. Signed CB Josh Hawkins, DT Mike Panasiuk, DE Greg Roberts and RB Michael Warren to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Manti Te’o to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Prince Smith to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated DE Randy Gregory to the active roster. Waived WR Ventrell Bryant from injured reserve. Waived DB Saivion Smith.
DETROIT LIONS — Released QB/WR Joe Webb from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DB Parry Nickerson on injured reserve. Released WR Kalija Lipscomb.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Damio Ratley to the practice squad. Released DT Ryan Glasgow.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to the practice squad. Released CB Christian Angulo.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated QB Marcus Mariota from injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Kai Forbath from the Chicago Bears practice squad. Placed OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated WR Sterling Shepard from injured reserve. Signed DE Jaball Sheard from Jacksonville’s practice squad. Placed LB Tae Crowder on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OLB Frankie Luvu on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Ben Garland on injured reserve. Waived TE Daniel Helm. Placed CB Parnell Motley on active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR John Hurst. Signed DL Kobe Smith to the practice squad. Released S D’Cota Dixon.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to active roster. Activated DB Breon Borders from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Parker Hesse to the practice squad. Released DBs Greg Mabin and Maurice Smith.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract.
