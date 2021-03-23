scoreboard

On Deck
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer: La Pine at Summit JV, 3 p.m.
Cross-country: Redmond Rumble XC meet at Sam Johnson Park, Redmond.
THURSDAY
Football: Culver at Colton, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Philomath as Sisters, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Ridgeview at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer: The Dalles at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.
Preps
Volleyball
Monday’s Late Games
Cascade at Sisters, ccd.
Cascade vs. Summit (at Sisters), ccd.
Sisters 3, Summit 1 (25-18, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19)
Tuesday’s Games
Redmond vs. Pendleton, late
Crook County vs. Hood River Valley, late
Corbett 3, Madras 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-17)
La Pine vs. Santiam Christian, late
Central Christian 3, North Lake/Paisley 0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-16)
Central Christian 3, Culver 0 (25-2, 25-7, 25-15)
Culver vs. North Lake/Paisley, late
Boys soccer
Monday’s Late Games
Ridgeview 10, Redmond 3
Philomath 3, Sisters 1
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Games
Ridgeview 1, Redmond 1
Sisters vs. Philomath, late
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 30 13 .698 —
Brooklyn 29 14 .674 1
Milwaukee 28 14 .667 1½
Atlanta 22 21 .512 8
Charlotte 21 21 .500 8½
Miami 22 22 .500 8½
New York 22 22 .500 8½
Boston 21 22 .488 9
Chicago 19 23 .452 10½
Indiana 19 23 .452 10½
Toronto 17 26 .395 13
Cleveland 16 27 .372 14
Washington 15 27 .357 14½
Orlando 14 29 .326 16
Detroit 12 30 .286 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 31 11 .738 —
Phoenix 29 13 .690 2
L.A. Clippers 28 16 .636 4
L.A. Lakers 28 16 .636 4
Denver 26 17 .605 5½
Portland 25 17 .595 6
San Antonio 22 18 .550 8
Dallas 22 19 .537 8½
Golden State 22 21 .512 9½
Memphis 20 20 .500 10
New Orleans 19 24 .442 12½
Oklahoma City 19 24 .442 12½
Sacramento 18 25 .419 13½
Houston 12 30 .286 19
Minnesota 10 33 .233 21½
Monday’s Games
Sacramento 119, Cleveland 105
Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 103
Charlotte 100, San Antonio 97
Utah 120, Chicago 95
Milwaukee 140, Indiana 113
Houston 117, Toronto 99
Memphis 132, Boston 126, OT
L.A. Clippers 119, Atlanta 110
Tuesday’s Games
Denver 110, Orlando 99
New York 131, Washington 113
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 111
Phoenix 110, Miami 100
Brooklyn at Portland, late
Phila. at Golden State, late
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Utah, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
SECOND ROUND
Monday’s Games
EAST REGIONAL
UCLA 67, Abilene Christian 47
Alabama 96, Maryland 77
Florida St. 71 Colorado 53
Michigan 86, LSU 78
WEST REGIONAL
Oregon 95, Iowa 80
Gonzaga 87, Oklahoma 71
Creighton 72, Ohio 58
Southern Cal 85, Kansas 51
Monday’s Box Score
Oregon 95, No. 8 Iowa 80
OREGON (22-6)
Omoruyi 8-15 0-2 17, Williams 3-9 2-2 9, Duarte 9-12 4-5 23, Richardson 7-10 2-2 19, Figueroa 8-14 0-0 21, Lawson 1-2 0-0 2, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Kepnang 2-3 0-0 4, Terry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 8-11 95.
IOWA (22-9)
Garza 14-20 5-7 36, Bohannon 0-4 0-0 0, Fredrick 0-3 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 7-17 0-0 17, Ke.Murray 2-9 1-2 6, P.McCaffery 4-6 2-2 10, Perkins 2-4 0-0 5, Toussaint 2-3 1-1 5, Ulis 0-0 1-2 1, Kr.Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Ash 0-1 0-0 0, Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Ogundele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 10-14 80.
Halftime—Oregon 56-46. 3-Point Goals—Oregon 11-25 (Figueroa 5-9, Richardson 3-4, Duarte 1-3, Williams 1-3, Omoruyi 1-5, Hardy 0-1), Iowa 8-25 (Garza 3-4, Wieskamp 3-8, Perkins 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-5, Ash 0-1, Bohannon 0-2, Fredrick 0-2, P.McCaffery 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon 30 (Figueroa 7), Iowa 29 (Garza 9). Assists—Oregon 25 (Duarte, Richardson 7), Iowa 22 (Wieskamp 5). Total Fouls—Oregon 13, Iowa 13.
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
Monday’s Games
ALAMO REGION
Missouri St. 70, UC Davis 51
Georgia 67, Drexel 53
Northwestern 62, UCF 51
Oregon 67, South Dakota 47
Louisville 74, Marist 43
Wright St. 66, Arkansas 62
HEMISFAIR REGION
Alabama 80, North Carolina 71
Maryland 98, Mount St. Mary’s 45
UCLA 69, Wyoming 48
Texas 81, Bradley 62
MERCADO REGION
Arizona 79, Stony Brook 44
Iowa St. 79, Michigan St. 75
Texas A&M 84, Troy 80
BYU 69, Rutgers 66
Belmont 64, Gonzaga 59
Indiana 63, VCU 32
Monday’s Box Score
Oregon 67, South Dakota 47
SOUTH DAKOTA (19-6)
Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Sjerven 6-19 6-9 18, Korngable 6-10 0-0 15, Krull 3-14 0-0 7, Lamb 2-12 1-3 6, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Sankey 0-0 1-2 1, Williston 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-7 0-0 0, Hansen 0-3 0-0 0, Mazurek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-65 8-14 47.
OREGON (14-8)
Boley 9-13 0-0 22, Prince 5-6 2-2 12, Sabally 8-12 1-1 17, Mikesell 2-3 0-0 5, Scherr 1-5 0-0 2, Dugalic 0-0 0-0 0, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-1 0-0 3, Parrish 0-4 4-4 4, Watson 1-1 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 7-7 67.
South Dakota 8 1 20 18 — 47
Oregon 25 9 16 17 — 67
3-Point Goals—South Dakota 5-23 (Sjerven 0-1, Korngable 3-6, Krull 1-4, Lamb 1-6, Watson 0-5, Hansen 0-1), Oregon 6-12 (Boley 4-6, Mikesell 1-2, Scherr 0-1, Chavez 1-1, Parrish 0-2). Assists—South Dakota 9 (Krull 4), Oregon 15 (Boley 4). Fouled Out—Oregon Prince. Rebounds—South Dakota 33 (Sjerven 8-12), Oregon 37 (Prince 1-7). Total Fouls—South Dakota 10, Oregon 16. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
SECOND ROUND
Tuesday’s Games
ALAMO REGION
Stanford 73, Oklahoma St. 62
HEMISFAIR REGION
South Carolina 59, Oregon St. 42
Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56
MERCADO REGION
NC State 79, South Florida 67
RIVER WALK REGION
Michigan 70, Tennessee 55
UConn 83, Syracuse 47
Iowa 86, Kentucky 72
Baylor 90, Virginia Tech 48
Tuesday’s Box Score
South Carolina 59, Oregon St. 42
OREGON ST. (12-8)
Corosdale 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 6-10 1-3 13, Mack 0-5 0-0 0, Goforth 3-8 0-0 6, Goodman 4-15 0-0 10, Mitrovic 2-5 1-2 5, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Von Oelhoffen 1-8 0-0 3, Samuel 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 18-57 3-6 42.
SOUTH CAROLINA (24-4)
Boston 6-13 7-9 19, Saxton 2-5 3-3 7, Beal 1-3 0-0 3, Cooke 5-14 0-0 10, Henderson 5-15 2-2 12, Amihere 3-6 2-4 8, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Littleton 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 14-18 59.
Oregon St. 13 5 11 13 — 42
South Carolina 14 16 23 6 — 59
3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 3-19 (Corosdale 0-3, Mack 0-5, Goforth 0-1, Goodman 2-6, Von Oelhoffen 1-4), South Carolina 1-15 (Boston 0-2, Beal 1-3, Cooke 0-4, Henderson 0-3, Littleton 0-2, Thompson 0-1). Assists—Oregon St. 11 (Goodman 6), South Carolina 8 (Saxton 2). Fouled Out—Oregon St. Jones. Rebounds—Oregon St. 32 (Mitrovic 2-5), South Carolina 50 (Boston 3-7). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 15, South Carolina 12. Technical Fouls—Oregon St. Team 1, South Carolina Team 1. A—0.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111
N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82
New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93
Buffalo 30 6 20 4 16 64 106
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74
Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78
Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91
Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108
Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106
Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103
Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77
Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67
Colorado 30 20 8 2 42 102 66
Minnesota 30 19 10 1 39 89 76
St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104
Los Angeles 31 13 12 6 32 89 86
Arizona 32 13 14 5 31 78 97
San Jose 30 12 14 4 28 85 104
Anaheim 33 9 18 6 24 72 112
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 104 91
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 99 115
Calgary 33 15 15 3 33 88 99
Ottawa 34 11 20 3 25 89 131
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Games
Carolina 3, Columbus 0
Ottawa 2, Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1
Vegas 5, St. Louis 1
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3
Nashville 2, Detroit 0
Chicago 3, Florida 2
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 1
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, late
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHPs Robert Dugger and Matt Magill, INF Sam Travis, OFs Luis Liberato, Jack Reinheimer and Dillon Thomas to minor league camp.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the alternate training camp. Reassigned Ps James Pazos, Nick Robertson and Mike Kickham, C Tim Federowicz and INFS Matt Davidson and Rangel Ravelo to the minor league camp.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined New York Knick’s F Julius Randle for inappropriate language and public criticism towards an official at the conclusion of a game against Philadelphia on March 21.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Barkevious Mingoto a one-year contact. Signed RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Geno Stone.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed WR Isaiah McKenzie.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Frankie Luvu to a one-year contract. Re-signed G John Miller to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and LB Christian Jones to a one-year contract. Signed LB Jeremiah Attaochu.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract. Re-signed OG Quinton Spain to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Malik Jackson to a one-year contract. Signed OT Greg Senat.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released TE Nick Vannett and CB Kyle Fuller. Re-signed DB Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman, WR Kalif Raymond, QB Tim Boyle and K Randy Bullock.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed CB Kevin King to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrence Brooks, DLs Maliek Collins and Derek Rivers and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Signed LB Tae Davis. Waived WR Chad Hansen and LS Anthony Kukwa. Acquired TE Tyan Izzo from New England and QB Ryan Finley from Cincinnati via trades.Re-signed LS Jon Weeks.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Marlon Mack.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Dan Crumb executive vice president, Matt Kenny executive vice president of Arrowhead operations/events and Kirsten Krug executive vice president of administration. Signed TE Nick Keizer.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OG Oday Aboushi and TE Jared Cook.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR Mack Hollins. Signed WR Kai Locksley.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Nick Folk and DL Davon Godchaux. Released LBs Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney and K Justin Rohrwasser.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Adoree Jackson, LB Ryan Anderson and LB Del’Shawn Phillips.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Sheldon Rankins.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Joe Flacco.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Steven Nelson.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Zach Kerr to a one-year contract. Signed OT Trent Williams to a six-year contract. Signed SS Jaquiski Tartt and DT D.J. Jones. Signed DB Tavon Wilson.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS C— Signed DE Kerry Hyder to a three-year contract. Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Reynolds on a one-year contract. Signed TE Geoff Swaim and LB Ola Adeniyi.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Jared Norris and DB Danny Johnson.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced four premier North American clubs (Seattle, Sporting KC, Orlando City, New York City) to compete in the second edition of the International Leagues Cup against four Liga MX clubs.
ATLANTA UNITED II — Named Stephen Glass manager fo Aberdeen FC of Scottish Premiership.
FC DALLAS — Signed MF Nicky Hernandez to a two-year contract.
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Kelvin Leerdam to a three-year contract and D Kieran Gibbs.
SOUNDERS FC — Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Miami in exchange for D Kelvin Leerdam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.