scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
MONDAY
Baseball: Bend at Crescent Valley, 3 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 4:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 4 p.m.; Sisters at Woodburn, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Sisters at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Redmond at Pendleton, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 3 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 3 p.m.; Sisters at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis: Pendleton at Redmond, 3 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Mountain View at Sisters, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball: Summit at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.; Redmond at Hood River Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Crook County at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Mountain View at Summit, 4:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Redmond, 4:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Mountain View at Summit, TBD.
Girls tennis: Summit at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Preps
Baseball
Saturday’s Games
Hood River Valley 5, Ridgeview 0
Bend 4, Ridgeview 1
Bend 10, Hood River Valley 5
Santiam Christian 6, La Pine 5
La Pine 3, Santiam Christian 2
Softball
Friday’s Late Games
Crook County 14, Redmond 4
Crook County 18, Redmond 8
Saturday’s Games
Bend 14, Mountain View 0
Boys tennis
Friday’s Late Matches
Madras 4, Molalla 3
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 11 .607 —
Toronto 12 12 .500 3
Baltimore 13 14 .481 3½
New York 13 14 .481 3½
Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 9 .640 —
Chicago 15 11 .577 1½
Cleveland 12 13 .480 4
Minnesota 9 16 .360 7
Detroit 8 20 .286 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 12 .571 —
Houston 15 12 .556 ½
Seattle 15 12 .556 ½
Los Angeles 12 12 .500 2
Texas 12 16 .429 4
Friday’s Late Games
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 4
Texas 8, Boston 6
Atlanta at Toronto, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Ureña 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 1-2), 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 10:07 a.m.
Houston (Javier 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 11:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-2), 11:10 a.m.
Boston (Richards 1-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 11:35 a.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-3) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 13 14 .481 —
Washington 11 12 .478 —
New York 10 11 .476 —
Atlanta 12 14 .462 ½
Miami 11 15 .423 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 10 .615 —
St. Louis 15 12 .556 1½
Cincinnati 12 14 .462 4
Pittsburgh 12 14 .462 4
Chicago 12 15 .444 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 16 10 .615 —
Los Angeles 16 11 .593 ½
San Diego 15 12 .556 1½
Arizona 14 12 .538 2
Colorado 9 17 .346 7
Friday’s Late Games
Arizona 7, Colorado 2
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, late
Atlanta at Toronto, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 10:05 a.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 10:07 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 10:10 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 11:10 a.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 4:08 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Pittsburgh 52 34 15 3 71 178 142
x-Washington 51 32 14 5 69 175 152
x-N.Y. Islanders 51 31 15 5 67 143 114
Boston 50 30 14 6 66 150 123
N.Y. Rangers 52 26 20 6 58 167 139
Philadelphia 51 22 22 7 51 144 186
New Jersey 51 17 27 7 41 136 178
Buffalo 52 13 32 7 33 126 185
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 51 34 10 7 75 166 121
x-Florida 53 34 14 5 73 175 148
x-Tampa Bay 51 34 14 3 71 170 130
Nashville 52 28 22 2 58 142 146
Dallas 51 21 17 13 55 140 133
Chicago 51 22 23 6 50 146 167
Detroit 53 18 26 9 45 117 162
Columbus 52 16 25 11 43 123 172
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 49 35 12 2 72 165 108
x-Colorado 49 33 12 4 70 171 120
x-Minnesota 50 32 14 4 68 162 135
St. Louis 49 23 19 7 53 147 154
Arizona 51 22 24 5 49 137 160
San Jose 51 20 26 5 45 138 176
Los Angeles 48 19 23 6 44 128 141
Anaheim 51 15 29 7 37 110 164
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 51 33 13 5 71 172 133
Edmonton 48 29 17 2 60 154 130
Winnipeg 50 27 20 3 57 153 143
Montreal 50 23 18 9 55 145 145
Calgary 49 22 24 3 47 131 140
Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 141 177
Vancouver 45 19 23 3 41 119 147
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday’s Late Games
Colorado 3, San Jose 0
Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1
Arizona 3, Vegas 0
Saturday’s Games
Boston 6, Buffalo 2
Detroit 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 2, Columbus 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 5, Vancouver 1
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 0
Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Florida 5, Chicago 4
Minnesota 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Nashville 1, Dallas 0, OT
Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Calgary at Edmonton, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Vegas at Arizona, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon
Golf
PGA Tour
Valspar Championship Scores
Saturday in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Third Round
Keegan Bradley 64-66-69—199
Sam Burns 67-63-69—199
Max Homa 66-68-66—200
Ted Potter, Jr. 67-73-63—203
Abraham Ancer 67-70-66—203
Joaquin Niemann 68-68-67—203
Cameron Tringale 69-67-67—203
Charley Hoffman 68-66-70—204
Brandt Snedeker 69-69-67—205
Bubba Watson 70-67-68—205
Troy Merritt 68-69-68—205
Scottie Scheffler, 73-67-66—206. Louis Oosthuizen, 73-67-66—206. Viktor Hovland, 69-69-68—206. Vaughn Taylor, 70-67-69—206. Jason Kokrak, 67-69-70—206. Hank Lebioda, 66-69-71—206. .
Justin Thomas, 69-71-67—207. Bronson Burgoon, 71-68-68—207. Bo Van Pelt, 71-67-69—207. Kevin Na, 68-69-70—207. Danny Lee, 70-67-70—207. Matthew NeSmith, 70-69-69—208. Camilo Villegas, 71-68-69—208. Corey Conners, 70-68-70—208. Charles Howell III, 70-68-70—208. Pat Perez, 68-68-72—208.
Jason Dufner, 70-71-68—209. Denny McCarthy, 72-69-68—209. Wyndham Clark, 69-72-68—209. Ian Poulter, 69-71-69—209. Russell Knox, 69-70-70—209. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 69-69-71—209. Scott Stallings, 67-69-73—209. Tom Lewis, 70-65-74—209. Sungjae Im, 68-67-74—209. Zach Johnson, 68-67-74—209. Charl Schwartzel, 70-65-74—209.
Jimmy Walker, 72-69-69—210. Vincent Whaley, 69-71-70—210. Ryan Palmer, 70-70-70—210. Jhonattan Vegas, 70-69-71—210. Scott Brown, 67-72-71—210. Chase Koepka, 68-70-72—210. Henrik Norlander, 69-69-72—210. Kyle Stanley, 68-70-72—210.
Kramer Hickok, 67-74-70—211. J.T. Poston, 68-73-70—211. Alex Noren, 73-68-70—211. Ryan Moore, 66-74-71—211. Keith Mitchell, 70-70-71—211. Adam Schenk, 71-69-71—211. Paul Casey, 68-71-72—211. Michael Gligic, 69-68-74—211. Lucas Glover, 69-65-77—211.
Byeong Hun An, 70-71-71—212. Luke Donald, 69-72-71—212. Wesley Bryan, 69-71-72—212. Branden Grace, 69-68-75—212. Brandon Hagy, 74-67-72—213. Henrik Stenson, 71-70-72—213. Tyler Duncan, 70-71-72—213. Peter Uihlein, 73-68-72—213. Doc Redman, 68-72-73—213. Dustin Johnson, 71-68-74—213. J.B. Holmes, 70-71-74—215. Joseph Bramlett, 71-70-74—215. Beau Hossler, 68-72-75—215. Patton Kizzire, 66-75-76—217.
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 2 0 1 7 5 3
NY City FC 2 1 0 6 8 2
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 4 1
Montreal 1 0 2 5 6 4
Atlanta 1 1 1 4 4 3
New York 1 2 0 3 5 5
Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2
Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4
Columbus 0 0 2 2 0 0
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6
Phila. 0 2 1 1 1 4
Chicago 0 2 1 1 3 7
Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Real SL 2 0 0 6 5 2
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4
Austin 2 1 0 6 4 3
LA FC 1 0 2 5 4 2
Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 5 4
Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2
Houston 1 1 1 4 4 4
Sporting KC 1 1 1 4 4 5
San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3
Portland 1 2 0 3 3 6
Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3
Minnesota United 0 3 0 0 1 7
Saturday’s Games
New York 2, Chicago 0
Real SL 3, Sporting KC 1
Columbus 0, Montreal 0, tie
LA FC 1, Houston 1, tie
New England 2, Atlanta 1
Orlando City 3, Cincinnati 0
NY City FC 2, Phila. 0
Austin 1, Minnesota 0
FC Dallas 4, Portland 1
D.C. United at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Nashville, 10 a.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Brooklyn 43 21 .672 —
x-Phila. 42 21 .667 ½
Milwaukee 39 24 .619 3½
New York 35 28 .556 7½
Atlanta 35 30 .538 8½
Boston 34 30 .531 9
Miami 34 30 .531 9
Charlotte 31 32 .492 11½
Indiana 30 33 .476 12½
Washington 29 34 .460 13½
Toronto 26 37 .413 16½
Chicago 26 38 .406 17
Cleveland 21 43 .328 22
Orlando 20 44 .313 23
Detroit 19 45 .297 24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Phoenix 45 18 .714 —
x-Utah 45 18 .714 —
L.A. Clippers 43 21 .672 2½
Denver 42 21 .667 3
L.A. Lakers 36 27 .571 9
Dallas 35 27 .565 9½
Portland 35 28 .556 10
Memphis 32 31 .508 13
Golden State 32 32 .500 13½
San Antonio 31 31 .500 13½
New Orleans 28 35 .444 17
Sacramento 26 37 .413 19
Oklahoma City 21 43 .328 24½
Minnesota 20 44 .313 25½
Houston 16 48 .250 29½
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday’s Late Games
Milwaukee 108, Chicago 98
Phoenix 121, Utah 100
Sacramento 110, L.A. Lakers 106
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte 107, Detroit 94
Golden State 113, Houston 87
Miami 124, Cleveland 107
Indiana 152, Oklahoma City 95
Atlanta 108, Chicago 97
Orlando 112, Memphis 111
New Orleans at Minnesota, late
Washington at Dallas, late
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late
Toronto at Utah, late
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
New York at Houston, 5 p.m.
Phila. at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHP Lance Lynn from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RF Franmil Reyes on the paternity list. Recalled RF Daniel Johnson from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan McBroom to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Kris Bubic from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Kyle Zimmer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Newberry from Omaha (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Darren O’Day on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30. Recalled RHP Michael King from alternate site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from alternate training site. Designated C Jacob Nottingham for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated LHPs Rich Hill and Cody Reed from the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled CF Christian Pache from alternate training site. Placed CF Guillermo Heredia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Keegan Thompson from alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 30. Recalled LHP Lucas Gilbreath from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Alex Vesia from alternate training site. Optioned RHP pitcher Edwin Uceta to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Omar Narvaez 10-day IL. Recalled C Mario Feliciano from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated SS Didi Gregorius from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Rafael Marchan to alternate training site. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from alternate training site. Placed CF Romain Quinn on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Mfiondu Kabengele for the remainder of the season.
Women’s National Basketball Association
LAS VEGAS ACES — Announced C Kate Cain cleared waivers.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Announced F Alex Wittinger cleared waivers.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised their fifth-year option on T Mike McGlinchey for the 2022 season.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal and LW Maxim Golod from San Diego (AHL) loan. Assigned G Olle Eriksson and RW Jacob Perreault to San Diego (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Swayman from the minor league taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the minor league taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW John Quenneville from Rockford (AHL) loan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Dan Renouf from Colorado (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL) from the taxi squad and Gs Adam Werner and Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Veleno from the minor league taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled Cs Alex Belzile and Ryan Poehling from Laval (AHL) loan and placed on taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Wyatte Wylie from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan to taxi squad. Reassigned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned G Max Lagace to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Loaned D Jacob Middleton to San Jose (AHL) from taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Christopher Gibson from the minor league taxi squad. Signed G Hugo Alnefelt to an entry-level contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned D Martin Marincin and G Veini Vehvilainen to Toronto (AHL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.