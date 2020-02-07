scoreboard

On Deck
Saturday
Boys basketball: McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 1:30, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Central Christian at Prospect Charter, noon, 3 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at MVC Duals (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Silverton Dual Meet Tournament, 10 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invite, 9:30 a.m.; Girls Southern Division Regional at Springfield (Thurston HS), TBD.
Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.
Noridc skiing: OISRA Northern League at Mt. Hood Meadows, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Meissner, 10 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Friday at Pebble Beach, Calif.
p-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course); par 72
s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course; par 72
m-Monterey Peninsula CC; par 71
Purse: $7.8 million
Second Round
Nick Taylor 63m-66p—129
Jason Day 67m-64p—131
Phil Mickelson 68s-64m—132
Chris Baker 69m-64p—133
Charl Schwartzel 67m-66p—133
Scott Piercy 68m-66p—134
Dustin Johnson 69s-65m—134
Kevin Chappell 68s-67m—135
Brandon Wu 69s-66m—135
Lanto Griffin 67s-68m—135
Harry Higgs 66m-69p—135
Matt Every, 70p-66s—136. Patrick Cantlay, 66s-69m—135. Chez Reavie, 67m-69p—136. Alex Noren, 69m-67p—136. Max Homa, 67s-69m—136. Keith Mitchell, 69m-67p—136. Paul Casey, 71s-65m—136. Kevin Streelman, 69s-67m—136. Adam Schenk, 68m-69p—137. Aaron Baddeley, 68m-69p—137
Cameron Champ, 71m-66p—137. Justin Suh, 67m-70p—137. Chesson Hadley, 71s-67m—138. Nick Watney, 73p-66s—139. Sean O’Hair, 73s-65m—138. Peter Malnati, 70p-69s—139. Kurt Kitayama, 69s-69m—138. Zac Blair, 69s-69m—138. Tim Wilkinson, 69p-70s—139. Ricky Barnes, 66m-72p—138
Richy Werenski, 66m-72p—138. Viktor Hovland, 70s-68m—138. Matthew NeSmith, 68p-71s—139. Jonathan Byrd, 67m-72p—139. Russell Knox, 74s-65m—139. Charley Hoffman, 67s-72m—139. Fabián Gómez, 73m-66p—139. Wyndham Clark, 68s-71m—139. Daniel Berger, 70s-69m—139. George McNeill, 68m-71p—139
BASKETBALL
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —
Toronto 37 14 .725 7
Boston 35 15 .700 8½
Miami 34 16 .680 9½
Indiana 31 20 .608 13
Phila. 32 21 .604 13
Brooklyn 23 27 .460 20½
Orlando 22 30 .423 22½
Washington 18 32 .360 25½
Chicago 19 34 .358 26
Detroit 19 34 .358 26
Charlotte 16 35 .314 28
New York 16 36 .308 28½
Atlanta 14 38 .269 30½
Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 38 12 .760 —
L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 2½
Denver 36 16 .692 3
Houston 33 18 .647 5½
Utah 32 18 .640 6
Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 7½
Dallas 31 21 .596 8
Memphis 26 26 .500 13
Portland 24 28 .462 15
San Antonio 22 29 .431 16½
New Orleans 21 31 .404 18
Phoenix 20 31 .392 18½
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19
Minnesota 15 35 .300 23
Golden State 12 40 .231 27
Thursday’s Late Games
New Orleans 125, Chicago 119
Milwaukee 112, Phila. 101
Portland 125, San Antonio 117
Houston 121, L.A. Lakers 111
Thursday’s Late Summary
Trail Blazers 125, Spurs 117
SAN ANTONIO (117)
Aldridge 9-23 0-0 20, DeRozan 6-16 9-9 21, Lyles 9-11 1-1 23, Forbes 3-6 3-3 11, Murray 1-7 2-2 4, Walker IV 1-3 0-0 2, Gay 2-4 0-0 4, Poeltl 1-2 1-3 3, Belinelli 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 5-10 2-3 14, White 4-8 7-7 15. Totals 41-92 25-28 117.
PORTLAND (125)
Anthony 8-15 0-0 20, Ariza 2-8 2-2 7, Whiteside 8-10 1-3 17, Lillard 9-20 5-5 26, McCollum 8-19 1-2 19, Swanigan 3-4 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 6-7 0-0 18, Hezonja 1-2 0-0 2, Simons 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 49-92 9-12 125.
San Antonio 35 25 32 25 — 117
Portland 27 32 27 39 — 125
3-Point Goals—San Antonio 10-28 (Lyles 4-6, Forbes 2-3, Aldridge 2-6, Mills 2-6, Belinelli 0-2, Murray 0-2), Portland 18-37 (Trent Jr. 6-7, Anthony 4-7, Lillard 3-9, Simons 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Ariza 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 39 (Lyles 10), Portland 50 (Whiteside 23). Assists—San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 6), Portland 28 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—San Antonio 10, Portland 19. A—19,653 (19,393)
Friday’s Games
Washington 119, Dallas 118
Phila. 119, Memphis 107
Atlanta at Boston, late
Detroit at Oklahoma City, late
Toronto at Indiana, late
Houston at Phoenix, late
Miami at Sacramento, late
Portland at Utah, late
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at Orlando, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Colorado 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Arizona 6 3 .667 16 6 .727
Southern Cal 6 4 .600 17 6 .739
Stanford 5 4 .556 16 6 .727
Arizona St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636
UCLA 5 5 .500 12 11 .522
California 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Utah 4 6 .400 13 9 .591
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
———
Thursday’s Late Games
No. 23 Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80
Utah 64, Stanford 56
Arizona St. 84, UCLA 66
Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at No. 24 Colorado, 3 p.m.
California at Utah, 5 p.m.
UCLA at No. 23 Arizona, 7 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67
No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62
Friday’s Game
No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 5 p.m.
EAST
Brown 67, Dartmouth 65
Harvard 78, Yale 77
Iona 73, Quinnipiac 52
Manhattan 77, Niagara 59
Marist 72, St. Peter’s 61
Rider 61, Canisius 60
Siena 65, Fairfield 49
SOUTH
VCU 73, Davidson 62
MIDWEST
N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905
Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857
Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667
Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476
California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429
———
Friday’s Games
No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, late
Southern Cal at California, late
Colorado at Washington St., late
Utah at Washington, late
No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, late
No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., late
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 1 South Carolina 86, No. 25 Arkansas 65
No. 11 Gonzaga 83, Pacific 65
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 4 UConn 94, Memphis 55
No. 14 DePaul 71, St. John’s 65
No. 24 Missouri St. 66, Northern Iowa 55
EAST
Brown 83, Dartmouth 71
Delaware 81, Northeastern 69
Drexel 45, Hofstra 32
Harvard 66, Yale 57
Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT
Princeton 60, Cornell 29
Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60
SOUTH
Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57
William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74
MIDWEST
Butler 60, Georgetown 42
Drake 91, S. Illinois 76
Villanova 55, Xavier 54
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138
Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149
Toronto 55 29 19 7 65 199 185
Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178
Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172
Buffalo 55 24 23 8 56 157 173
Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183
Detroit 56 13 39 4 30 115 212
Metropolitan
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160
Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146
Columbus 55 30 16 9 69 146 135
N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142
Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148
Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162
N.Y. Rangers 53 26 23 4 56 173 172
New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157
Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151
Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136
Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174
Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168
Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168
Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176
Pacific
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167
Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168
Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171
Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153
Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169
San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181
Anaheim 55 22 26 7 51 143 171
Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss
Thursday’s Late Games
Colorado 4, Ottawa 1
Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Nashville 3, Calgary 2
Carolina 5, Arizona 3
San Jose 6, Edmonton 3
Friday’s Games
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Minnesota at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 11 a.m.
Arizona at Boston, noon
Colorado at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Softball
PAC-12
———
Thursday’s Late Games
Stanford 3, Grand Canyon 0
Oregon 8, Utah Valley 0
UCLA 14, Cal State Bakersfield 0
Friday’s Games
California vs. Syracuse, ppd.
Utah 3, Northwestern 2
Kansas at Arizona, 11:30 a.m.
California vs. Penn St., ppd.
Washington 10, Ohio 2
Stanford 7, New Mexico 6
Utah 12, Western Michigan 2
Oregon St. 5, Southern Utah 0
Arizona St. 10, Portland St. 0
Washington 11, Georgia Tech 6
BYU 3, Oregon 1
Seattle 4, Arizona 3
Kansas 4, Arizona St. 2
Stanford 3, Grand Canyon 0
Oregon St. vs. UNLV, late
George Washington vs. Oregon, late
Cal Poly at UCLA, late
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials.
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Gerald Green.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Daniel Sprong to San Diego.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed M Jimmy McLaughlin.
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and F Josh Pérez have mutually agreed to part ways.
LA GALAXY — Appointed Phil Hayward director of performance and sport science.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.
UTAH ROYALS — Named Craig Harrington coach.
COLLEGE
KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.
