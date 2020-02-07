scoreboard

On Deck

Saturday

Boys basketball: McNary at Summit, 2:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Prospect Charter, 1:30, 4:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Central Christian at Prospect Charter, noon, 3 p.m.; Gilchrist at Trinity Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View at MVC Duals (South Salem HS), TBD; Roseburg at Crook County, 3 p.m.; Ridgeview at Silverton Dual Meet Tournament, 10 a.m.; Sisters at Madras Invite, 9:30 a.m.; Girls Southern Division Regional at Springfield (Thurston HS), TBD.

Alpine skiing: OSSA boys and girls slalom at Mt. Bachelor (Lower Leeway), 8 a.m.

Noridc skiing: OISRA Northern League at Mt. Hood Meadows, 11 a.m.; OISRA Southern League at Meissner, 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Friday at Pebble Beach, Calif.

p-Pebble Beach Golf Links (Host Course); par 72

s-Spyglass Hill Golf Course; par 72

m-Monterey Peninsula CC; par 71

Purse: $7.8 million

Second Round

Nick Taylor 63m-66p—129

Jason Day 67m-64p—131

Phil Mickelson 68s-64m—132

Chris Baker 69m-64p—133

Charl Schwartzel 67m-66p—133

Scott Piercy 68m-66p—134

Dustin Johnson 69s-65m—134

Kevin Chappell 68s-67m—135

Brandon Wu 69s-66m—135

Lanto Griffin 67s-68m—135

Harry Higgs 66m-69p—135

Matt Every, 70p-66s—136. Patrick Cantlay, 66s-69m—135. Chez Reavie, 67m-69p—136. Alex Noren, 69m-67p—136. Max Homa, 67s-69m—136. Keith Mitchell, 69m-67p—136. Paul Casey, 71s-65m—136. Kevin Streelman, 69s-67m—136. Adam Schenk, 68m-69p—137. Aaron Baddeley, 68m-69p—137

Cameron Champ, 71m-66p—137. Justin Suh, 67m-70p—137. Chesson Hadley, 71s-67m—138. Nick Watney, 73p-66s—139. Sean O’Hair, 73s-65m—138. Peter Malnati, 70p-69s—139. Kurt Kitayama, 69s-69m—138. Zac Blair, 69s-69m—138. Tim Wilkinson, 69p-70s—139. Ricky Barnes, 66m-72p—138

Richy Werenski, 66m-72p—138. Viktor Hovland, 70s-68m—138. Matthew NeSmith, 68p-71s—139. Jonathan Byrd, 67m-72p—139. Russell Knox, 74s-65m—139. Charley Hoffman, 67s-72m—139. Fabián Gómez, 73m-66p—139. Wyndham Clark, 68s-71m—139. Daniel Berger, 70s-69m—139. George McNeill, 68m-71p—139

BASKETBALL

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 44 7 .863 —

Toronto 37 14 .725 7

Boston 35 15 .700 8½

Miami 34 16 .680 9½

Indiana 31 20 .608 13

Phila. 32 21 .604 13

Brooklyn 23 27 .460 20½

Orlando 22 30 .423 22½

Washington 18 32 .360 25½

Chicago 19 34 .358 26

Detroit 19 34 .358 26

Charlotte 16 35 .314 28

New York 16 36 .308 28½

Atlanta 14 38 .269 30½

Cleveland 13 39 .250 31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 38 12 .760 —

L.A. Clippers 36 15 .706 2½

Denver 36 16 .692 3

Houston 33 18 .647 5½

Utah 32 18 .640 6

Oklahoma City 31 20 .608 7½

Dallas 31 21 .596 8

Memphis 26 26 .500 13

Portland 24 28 .462 15

San Antonio 22 29 .431 16½

New Orleans 21 31 .404 18

Phoenix 20 31 .392 18½

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19

Minnesota 15 35 .300 23

Golden State 12 40 .231 27

Thursday’s Late Games

New Orleans 125, Chicago 119

Milwaukee 112, Phila. 101

Portland 125, San Antonio 117

Houston 121, L.A. Lakers 111

Thursday’s Late Summary

Trail Blazers 125, Spurs 117

SAN ANTONIO (117)

Aldridge 9-23 0-0 20, DeRozan 6-16 9-9 21, Lyles 9-11 1-1 23, Forbes 3-6 3-3 11, Murray 1-7 2-2 4, Walker IV 1-3 0-0 2, Gay 2-4 0-0 4, Poeltl 1-2 1-3 3, Belinelli 0-2 0-0 0, Mills 5-10 2-3 14, White 4-8 7-7 15. Totals 41-92 25-28 117.

PORTLAND (125)

Anthony 8-15 0-0 20, Ariza 2-8 2-2 7, Whiteside 8-10 1-3 17, Lillard 9-20 5-5 26, McCollum 8-19 1-2 19, Swanigan 3-4 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 6-7 0-0 18, Hezonja 1-2 0-0 2, Simons 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 49-92 9-12 125.

San Antonio 35 25 32 25 — 117

Portland 27 32 27 39 — 125

3-Point Goals—San Antonio 10-28 (Lyles 4-6, Forbes 2-3, Aldridge 2-6, Mills 2-6, Belinelli 0-2, Murray 0-2), Portland 18-37 (Trent Jr. 6-7, Anthony 4-7, Lillard 3-9, Simons 2-4, McCollum 2-6, Ariza 1-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—San Antonio 39 (Lyles 10), Portland 50 (Whiteside 23). Assists—San Antonio 25 (DeRozan 6), Portland 28 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—San Antonio 10, Portland 19. A—19,653 (19,393)

Friday’s Games

Washington 119, Dallas 118

Phila. 119, Memphis 107

Atlanta at Boston, late

Detroit at Oklahoma City, late

Toronto at Indiana, late

Houston at Phoenix, late

Miami at Sacramento, late

Portland at Utah, late

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783

Colorado 7 3 .700 18 5 .783

Arizona 6 3 .667 16 6 .727

Southern Cal 6 4 .600 17 6 .739

Stanford 5 4 .556 16 6 .727

Arizona St. 5 4 .556 14 8 .636

UCLA 5 5 .500 12 11 .522

California 4 5 .444 10 12 .455

Utah 4 6 .400 13 9 .591

Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565

Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591

Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

———

Thursday’s Late Games

No. 23 Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80

Utah 64, Stanford 56

Arizona St. 84, UCLA 66

Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at No. 24 Colorado, 3 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

UCLA at No. 23 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 2 Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67

No. 25 Houston 75, Tulane 62

Friday’s Game

No. 9 Maryland at No. 20 Illinois, 5 p.m.

EAST

Brown 67, Dartmouth 65

Harvard 78, Yale 77

Iona 73, Quinnipiac 52

Manhattan 77, Niagara 59

Marist 72, St. Peter’s 61

Rider 61, Canisius 60

Siena 65, Fairfield 49

SOUTH

VCU 73, Davidson 62

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 57, Kent St. 54

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905

Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857

Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727

Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667

Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524

Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455

Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476

California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429

———

Friday’s Games

No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, late

Southern Cal at California, late

Colorado at Washington St., late

Utah at Washington, late

No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, late

No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., late

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 1 South Carolina 86, No. 25 Arkansas 65

No. 11 Gonzaga 83, Pacific 65

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 4 UConn 94, Memphis 55

No. 14 DePaul 71, St. John’s 65

No. 24 Missouri St. 66, Northern Iowa 55

EAST

Brown 83, Dartmouth 71

Delaware 81, Northeastern 69

Drexel 45, Hofstra 32

Harvard 66, Yale 57

Penn 86, Columbia 84, OT

Princeton 60, Cornell 29

Seton Hall 72, Marquette 60

SOUTH

Elon 60, UNC-Wilmington 57

William & Mary 80, Coll. of Charleston 74

MIDWEST

Butler 60, Georgetown 42

Drake 91, S. Illinois 76

Villanova 55, Xavier 54

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 55 33 10 12 78 183 138

Tampa Bay 54 34 15 5 73 196 149

Toronto 55 29 19 7 65 199 185

Florida 53 29 18 6 64 190 178

Montreal 56 26 23 7 59 175 172

Buffalo 55 24 23 8 56 157 173

Ottawa 54 18 25 11 47 145 183

Detroit 56 13 39 4 30 115 212

Metropolitan

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 54 36 13 5 77 197 160

Pittsburgh 53 33 15 5 71 178 146

Columbus 55 30 16 9 69 146 135

N.Y. Islanders 52 31 15 6 68 155 142

Carolina 54 31 20 3 65 174 148

Philadelphia 54 29 18 7 65 170 162

N.Y. Rangers 53 26 23 4 56 173 172

New Jersey 53 19 24 10 48 146 190

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 55 32 15 8 72 176 157

Colorado 52 30 16 6 66 192 151

Dallas 53 30 18 5 65 142 136

Nashville 53 26 20 7 59 174 174

Winnipeg 55 27 23 5 59 163 168

Chicago 54 25 21 8 58 161 168

Minnesota 53 25 22 6 56 164 176

Pacific

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 55 30 20 5 65 179 167

Vegas 56 28 21 7 63 177 168

Edmonton 54 28 20 6 62 173 171

Arizona 56 27 22 7 61 158 153

Calgary 55 27 22 6 60 149 169

San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181

Anaheim 55 22 26 7 51 143 171

Los Angeles 55 19 31 5 43 136 176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss

Thursday’s Late Games

Colorado 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 2

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, Calgary 2

Carolina 5, Arizona 3

San Jose 6, Edmonton 3

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Minnesota at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 11 a.m.

Arizona at Boston, noon

Colorado at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Softball

PAC-12

———

Thursday’s Late Games

Stanford 3, Grand Canyon 0

Oregon 8, Utah Valley 0

UCLA 14, Cal State Bakersfield 0

Friday’s Games

California vs. Syracuse, ppd.

Utah 3, Northwestern 2

Kansas at Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

California vs. Penn St., ppd.

Washington 10, Ohio 2

Stanford 7, New Mexico 6

Utah 12, Western Michigan 2

Oregon St. 5, Southern Utah 0

Arizona St. 10, Portland St. 0

Washington 11, Georgia Tech 6

BYU 3, Oregon 1

Seattle 4, Arizona 3

Kansas 4, Arizona St. 2

Stanford 3, Grand Canyon 0

Oregon St. vs. UNLV, late

George Washington vs. Oregon, late

Cal Poly at UCLA, late

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials.

DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Gerald Green.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Daniel Sprong to San Diego.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed M Jimmy McLaughlin.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and F Josh Pérez have mutually agreed to part ways.

LA GALAXY — Appointed Phil Hayward director of performance and sport science.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.

UTAH ROYALS — Named Craig Harrington coach.

COLLEGE

KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.

