scoreboard

MONDAY

Volleyball: Estacada at Madras, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Volleyball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer: Summit at Sandy, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bend at South Eugene, 6 p.m.

Preps

Football

Friday’s Late Game

Bend 15, Summit 5

Mountain View 48, Ridgeview 16

Estacada 46, Crook County 19

Gladstone 32, Madras 6

La Pine 22, Sisters 15

Saturday’s Games

Redmond 34, La Salle 24

Gilchrist 58, North Lake/Paisley 46

Volleyball

Saturday’s Game

Bend 3, Ridgeview 2

Bend vs. Redmond, late

Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late

Crook County 3, The Dalles 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-7)

La Pine vs. Creswell, late

St. Paul 3, Central Christian 1 (16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)

Crane 3, Central Christian 1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)

Boys soccer

Friday’s Late Game

Crook County 4, Redmond 3

Saturday’s Games

Bend vs. Summit, late

Damascus Christian 4, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 0

Crook County 1, Pendleton 1

La Pine 5, Bend (JV2) 1

Girls soccer

Crook County vs. Pendleton, late

Pleasant Hill 2, La Pine 0

Cross-country

Saturday’s Results

Central Oregon XC Classic at Bend Pine Nursery

Boys 5,000 Meters

Team Results — Summit 22, Mountain View 62, Bend High 65, Ridgeview 97

Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Mason Kissell, SUM, 16:29.53; 2. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 16:31.29; 3. Finn Anspach, RV, 16:32.10; 4. Sam Hatfield, SUM, 16:52.11; 5. Cameron Zipper, BH, 17:02.58; 6. Kyle Swenson, MV, 17:22.18; 7. Bailey Martin, SUM, 17:25.11; 8. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:26.91; 9. Jack Strang, SUM, 17:36.66; 10. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:41. 42.

Girls 5,000 Meters

Team Results — Summit 15, Mountain View 61, Bend High 66.

Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, SUM, 18:31.38; 2. Makenzie McRae, SUM, 18:46.74; 3. Magdalene Williams, 18:48.37; 4. Jasper Fievet, SUM, 18:50; 5. Payton McCarthy, SUM, 18:53.86; 6. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:37.67; 7. Payton Finney, SUM, 20:13.21; 8. Camille Broadbent, SUM, 20:13.65; 9. Jorun Downing, SUM, 20:42.36; 10. Daniella Dispenza, SUM, 20:43.76.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 2 0 1.000 —

Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 ½

New York 1 1 .500 1

Toronto 1 1 .500 1

Boston 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Detroit 2 0 1.000 —

Kansas City 2 0 1.000 —

Chicago 1 1 .500 1

Minnesota 1 1 .500 1

Cleveland 0 2 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1

Seattle 1 1 .500 1

Oakland 0 2 .000 2

Texas 0 2 .000 2

Friday’s Late Games

Houston 9, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Kansas City 11, Texas 4

Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Houston at Oakland, late

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late

San Francisco at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at Boston (Richards 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 5:37 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 —

New York 0 0 .000 1

Washington 0 0 .000 1

Miami 1 2 .333 1½

Atlanta 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 1 .500 —

Cincinnati 1 1 .500 —

Milwaukee 1 1 .500 —

Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 —

St. Louis 1 1 .500 —

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 2 0 1.000 —

Colorado 1 1 .500 1

Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1

San Francisco 1 1 .500 1

Arizona 0 2 .000 2

Friday’s Late Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6

Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Arizona at San Diego, late

San Francisco at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 0-0), 11:20 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113

N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90

Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102

Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86

Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132

N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99

New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108

Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 37 26 9 2 54 129 88

Florida 38 25 9 4 54 127 103

Carolina 36 24 9 3 51 119 92

Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113

Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122

Dallas 35 13 12 10 36 98 94

Columbus 39 14 17 8 36 98 126

Detroit 39 12 22 5 29 83 124

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 36 24 8 4 52 130 82

Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84

Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89

Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114

St. Louis 36 16 14 6 38 102 116

San Jose 36 16 16 4 36 102 120

Los Angeles 35 14 15 6 34 96 99

Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93

Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109

Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104

Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94

Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120

Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115

Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Friday’s Late Games

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 0

Arizona 4, Anaheim 2

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5

Nashville 3, Chicago 0

Dallas 3, Carolina 2

Florida 5, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Ottawa 6, Montreal 3

Minnesota 2, Vegas 1

St. Louis at Colorado, late

San Jose at Los Angeles, late

Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 9 a.m.

Washington at New Jersey, noon

Columbus at Florida, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd.

Basketball

Men’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

In Indianapolis

FINAL FOUR

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 78, Houston 59

Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90, OT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Monday’s Game

Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 6 p.m. (CBS)

Women’s college

NCAA TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

In San Antonio

Sunday’s Game

Arizona vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 34 15 .694 —

Brooklyn 34 15 .694 —

Milwaukee 31 17 .646 2½

Charlotte 25 23 .521 8½

Miami 26 24 .520 8½

Atlanta 25 24 .510 9

New York 25 25 .500 9½

Boston 24 25 .490 10

Indiana 21 26 .447 12

Chicago 19 28 .404 14

Toronto 19 30 .388 15

Washington 17 31 .354 16½

Orlando 17 32 .347 17

Cleveland 17 32 .347 17

Detroit 14 35 .286 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 38 11 .776 —

Phoenix 34 14 .708 3½

L.A. Clippers 32 18 .640 6½

L.A. Lakers 31 18 .633 7

Denver 30 18 .625 7½

Portland 29 19 .604 8½

Dallas 27 21 .563 10½

San Antonio 24 22 .522 12½

Memphis 23 23 .500 13½

Golden State 23 26 .469 15

Sacramento 22 27 .449 16

New Orleans 21 27 .438 16½

Oklahoma City 20 28 .417 17½

Houston 13 35 .271 24½

Minnesota 12 38 .240 26½

Friday’s Late Games

Phoenix 140, Oklahoma City 103

L.A. Lakers 115, Sacramento 94

Milwaukee 127, Portland 109

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 109, Washington 87

New York 125, Detroit 81

Miami 115, Cleveland 101

Phila. 122, Minnesota 113

Utah 137, Orlando 91

Indiana at San Antonio, late

Milwaukee at Sacramento, late

Oklahoma City at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Chicago, 11 a.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Phila., 4 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Late Box Score

Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 109

MILWAUKEE (127)

G.Antetokounmpo 18-21 11-13 47, Middleton 8-13 2-2 20, Lopez 3-6 0-0 9, DiVincenzo 1-7 2-2 5, Holiday 9-14 2-2 22, Nwora 1-2 0-0 3, Portis 3-9 0-0 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-7 0-0 4, Forbes 3-10 0-0 9, Teague 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 49-90 17-19 127.

PORTLAND (109)

Covington 6-11 0-0 18, Powell 5-15 0-0 12, Nurkic 2-7 4-4 9, Lillard 10-19 7-10 32, McCollum 7-16 1-4 18, Anthony 2-12 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 0-3 2-2 2, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Elleby 1-4 0-0 2, Kanter 1-3 0-0 2, Blevins 0-3 0-0 0, Simons 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 36-99 16-22 109.

Milwaukee 34 26 37 30 — 127

Portland 21 32 20 36 — 109

3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 12-39 (Forbes 3-6, Lopez 3-6, Middleton 2-4, Holiday 2-6, Nwora 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-5, Portis 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, Connaughton 0-5), Portland 21-54 (Covington 6-11, Lillard 5-10, McCollum 3-8, Simons 2-5, Anthony 2-7, Powell 2-7, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 50 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), Portland 45 (Nurkic 11). Assists—Milwaukee 25 (Holiday 10), Portland 19 (McCollum 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 18, Portland 18. A—0 (19,393)

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration Scores

Saturday at Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72

Third Round

Patty Tavatanakit 66-69-67—202

Ally Ewing 71-70-66—207

Mirim Lee 69-70-68—207

Shanshan Feng 67-69-72—208

Inbee Park 70-69-70—209

Charley Hull 69-69-71—209

Gaby Lopez 73-67-70—210

Lydia Ko 70-69-71—210

Jin Young Ko 69-70-71—210

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-69-73—210

Sei Young Kim, 72-71-68—211. Gabriela Ruffels, 72-70-69—211. Yu Liu, 71-71-69—211. Nelly Korda, 71-70-70—211. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 72-68-71—211. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 71-69-71—211. Stacy Lewis, 76-69-67—212. Brooke M. Henderson, 75-69-68—212. Linnea Strom, 75-69-68—212. Mi Hyang Lee, 73-71-68—212. So Yeon Ryu, 72-72-68—212. Hannah Green, 71-71-70—212. Jaye Marie Green, 71-71-70—212. Megan Khang, 68-73-71—212. Sophia Popov, 70-69-73—212. Anna Nordqvist, 68-70-74—212.

Jessica Korda, 69-76-68—213. Pernilla Lindberg, 72-72-69—213. Mi Jung Hur, 71-71-71—213. Gerina Piller, 70-72-71—213. Jeongeun Lee6, 71-70-72—213. Christina Kim, 70-70-73—213. Mel Reid, 71-73-70—214. Ryann O’Toole, 71-71-72—214. Azahara Munoz, 70-72-72—214. Austin Ernst, 73-68-73—214. Dani Holmqvist, 70-70-74—214. Leona Maguire, 67-73-74—214.

Hyo Joo Kim, 72-73-70—215. Angela Stanford, 72-73-70—215. Angel Yin, 72-73-70—215. Stephanie Meadow, 71-73-71—215. Lauren Stephenson, 71-72-72—215. Amy Olson, 73-69-73—215. Danielle Kang, 72-70-73—215. Yui Kawamoto, 71-69-75—215. Pornanong Phatlum, 70-75-71—216. Celine Boutier, 75-69-72—216. Brittany Lincicome, 73-70-73—216. Amy Yang, 70-73-73—216. Minjee Lee, 72-70-74—216. Georgia Hall, 69-70-77—216.

PGA Tour

Texas Open Scores

Saturday at San Antonio, Texas

Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72

Third Round

Matt Wallace 69-68-67—204

Jordan Spieth 67-70-67—204

Charley Hoffman 75-66-65—206

Cameron Tringale 66-69-73—208

Anirban Lahiri 71-69-69—209

Tom Hoge 68-76-66—210

Gary Woodland 71-72-67—210

Lucas Glover 73-67-70—210

Matt Kuchar 70-70-70—210

Chris Kirk 72-72-67—211

Chesson Hadley 73-72-66—211

Sebastian Munoz 68-74-69—211

Brandt Snedeker 72-67-72—211

Camilo Villegas 64-76-71—211

Kyle Stanley 71-68-72—211

Erik van Rooyen 71-68-72—211

Corey Conners, 71-74-67—212. Keith Mitchell, 72-69-71—212. Brandon Hagy, 70-70-72—212. Kevin Stadler, 69-70-73—212. Rickie Fowler, 76-68-69—213. Ryan Palmer, 72-71-70—213. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 70-73-70—213. Troy Merritt, 76-69-68—213. Doc Redman, 72-68-73—213.

Keegan Bradley, 71-73-70—214. Jimmy Walker, 72-72-70—214. Martin Trainer, 70-74-70—214. Si Woo Kim, 72-72-70—214. Luke List, 73-71-70—214. Joseph Bramlett, 72-73-69—214. Abraham Ancer, 72-73-69—214. Adam Hadwin, 70-73-71—214. Graeme McDowell, 74-71-69—214. Sung Kang, 66-76-72—214. Hideki Matsuyama, 67-74-73—214. Kelly Kraft, 75-71-68—214. Rafael Campos, 72-74-68—214.

Vincent Whaley, 69-76-70—215. Pat Perez, 70-73-72—215. Cameron Davis, 71-71-73—215. Patton Kizzire, 71-74-70—215. Vaughn Taylor, 71-74-70—215. Greyson Sigg, 73-72-70—215. K.J. Choi, 72-74-69—215. Rory Sabbatini, 71-70-74—215. Lanto Griffin, 75-71-69—215. Scottie Scheffler, 68-78-69—215.

Matthew NeSmith, 73-71-72—216. John Huh, 72-73-71—216. Denny McCarthy, 71-74-71—216. Chase Seiffert, 72-70-74—216. Sam Fidone, 74-72-70—216. Branden Grace, 75-71-70—216.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 2). Recalled OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the restricted list. Selected the contract of C Joseph Odom from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to March 31). Recalled SS Geraldo Perdomo from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Johan Camargo from alternate training site. Placed 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL. Sent OF Phillip Ervin outright to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Edgar Garcia outright to alternate training site. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Cleveland. Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G Ben McLemore.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G DeQuan Jeffries.

