scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
MONDAY
Volleyball: Estacada at Madras, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Bend, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Corbett at Madras, 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Volleyball: Summit at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; La Pine at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Gilchrist at Prospect Charter, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer: Summit at Sandy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bend at South Eugene, 6 p.m.
Preps
Football
Friday’s Late Game
Bend 15, Summit 5
Mountain View 48, Ridgeview 16
Estacada 46, Crook County 19
Gladstone 32, Madras 6
La Pine 22, Sisters 15
Saturday’s Games
Redmond 34, La Salle 24
Gilchrist 58, North Lake/Paisley 46
Volleyball
Saturday’s Game
Bend 3, Ridgeview 2
Bend vs. Redmond, late
Redmond vs. Ridgeview, late
Crook County 3, The Dalles 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-7)
La Pine vs. Creswell, late
St. Paul 3, Central Christian 1 (16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)
Crane 3, Central Christian 1 (26-28, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17)
Boys soccer
Friday’s Late Game
Crook County 4, Redmond 3
Saturday’s Games
Bend vs. Summit, late
Damascus Christian 4, Central Christian/Trinity Lutheran 0
Crook County 1, Pendleton 1
La Pine 5, Bend (JV2) 1
Girls soccer
Crook County vs. Pendleton, late
Pleasant Hill 2, La Pine 0
Cross-country
Saturday’s Results
Central Oregon XC Classic at Bend Pine Nursery
Boys 5,000 Meters
Team Results — Summit 22, Mountain View 62, Bend High 65, Ridgeview 97
Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Mason Kissell, SUM, 16:29.53; 2. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 16:31.29; 3. Finn Anspach, RV, 16:32.10; 4. Sam Hatfield, SUM, 16:52.11; 5. Cameron Zipper, BH, 17:02.58; 6. Kyle Swenson, MV, 17:22.18; 7. Bailey Martin, SUM, 17:25.11; 8. Noah Laughlin-Hall, SUM, 17:26.91; 9. Jack Strang, SUM, 17:36.66; 10. Chase Schermer, MV, 17:41. 42.
Girls 5,000 Meters
Team Results — Summit 15, Mountain View 61, Bend High 66.
Individual Results (top-10) — 1. Teaghan Knox, SUM, SUM, 18:31.38; 2. Makenzie McRae, SUM, 18:46.74; 3. Magdalene Williams, 18:48.37; 4. Jasper Fievet, SUM, 18:50; 5. Payton McCarthy, SUM, 18:53.86; 6. Ashley Boone, SUM, 19:37.67; 7. Payton Finney, SUM, 20:13.21; 8. Camille Broadbent, SUM, 20:13.65; 9. Jorun Downing, SUM, 20:42.36; 10. Daniella Dispenza, SUM, 20:43.76.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 2 0 1.000 —
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 ½
New York 1 1 .500 1
Toronto 1 1 .500 1
Boston 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 2 0 1.000 —
Kansas City 2 0 1.000 —
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 1 1 .500 1
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 —
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Oakland 0 2 .000 2
Texas 0 2 .000 2
Friday’s Late Games
Houston 9, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Kansas City 11, Texas 4
Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Houston at Oakland, late
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late
San Francisco at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at Boston (Richards 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 5:37 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 —
New York 0 0 .000 1
Washington 0 0 .000 1
Miami 1 2 .333 1½
Atlanta 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 1 .500 —
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 —
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 —
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 —
St. Louis 1 1 .500 —
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 2 0 1.000 —
Colorado 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
San Francisco 1 1 .500 1
Arizona 0 2 .000 2
Friday’s Late Games
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6
San Francisco 6, Seattle 3
San Diego 4, Arizona 2
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 6
Miami 12, Tampa Bay 7
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Arizona at San Diego, late
San Francisco at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 0-0), 11:20 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 37 24 9 4 52 127 113
N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90
Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102
Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86
Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132
N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99
New Jersey 35 13 16 6 32 84 108
Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 37 26 9 2 54 129 88
Florida 38 25 9 4 54 127 103
Carolina 36 24 9 3 51 119 92
Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113
Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122
Dallas 35 13 12 10 36 98 94
Columbus 39 14 17 8 36 98 126
Detroit 39 12 22 5 29 83 124
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 36 24 8 4 52 130 82
Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84
Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89
Arizona 37 17 15 5 39 99 114
St. Louis 36 16 14 6 38 102 116
San Jose 36 16 16 4 36 102 120
Los Angeles 35 14 15 6 34 96 99
Anaheim 38 11 21 6 28 85 127
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 37 24 10 3 51 121 93
Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109
Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104
Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Calgary 38 16 19 3 35 98 115
Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Friday’s Late Games
San Jose 3, Los Angeles 0
Arizona 4, Anaheim 2
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Pittsburgh 5
Nashville 3, Chicago 0
Dallas 3, Carolina 2
Florida 5, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Ottawa 6, Montreal 3
Minnesota 2, Vegas 1
St. Louis at Colorado, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
Vancouver at Edmonton, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 9 a.m.
Washington at New Jersey, noon
Columbus at Florida, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd.
Basketball
Men’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
In Indianapolis
FINAL FOUR
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 78, Houston 59
Gonzaga 93, UCLA 90, OT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Monday’s Game
Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 6 p.m. (CBS)
Women’s college
NCAA TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
In San Antonio
Sunday’s Game
Arizona vs. Stanford, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 34 15 .694 —
Brooklyn 34 15 .694 —
Milwaukee 31 17 .646 2½
Charlotte 25 23 .521 8½
Miami 26 24 .520 8½
Atlanta 25 24 .510 9
New York 25 25 .500 9½
Boston 24 25 .490 10
Indiana 21 26 .447 12
Chicago 19 28 .404 14
Toronto 19 30 .388 15
Washington 17 31 .354 16½
Orlando 17 32 .347 17
Cleveland 17 32 .347 17
Detroit 14 35 .286 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 38 11 .776 —
Phoenix 34 14 .708 3½
L.A. Clippers 32 18 .640 6½
L.A. Lakers 31 18 .633 7
Denver 30 18 .625 7½
Portland 29 19 .604 8½
Dallas 27 21 .563 10½
San Antonio 24 22 .522 12½
Memphis 23 23 .500 13½
Golden State 23 26 .469 15
Sacramento 22 27 .449 16
New Orleans 21 27 .438 16½
Oklahoma City 20 28 .417 17½
Houston 13 35 .271 24½
Minnesota 12 38 .240 26½
Friday’s Late Games
Phoenix 140, Oklahoma City 103
L.A. Lakers 115, Sacramento 94
Milwaukee 127, Portland 109
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 109, Washington 87
New York 125, Detroit 81
Miami 115, Cleveland 101
Phila. 122, Minnesota 113
Utah 137, Orlando 91
Indiana at San Antonio, late
Milwaukee at Sacramento, late
Oklahoma City at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Chicago, 11 a.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Phila., 4 p.m.
Golden State at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Late Box Score
Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 109
MILWAUKEE (127)
G.Antetokounmpo 18-21 11-13 47, Middleton 8-13 2-2 20, Lopez 3-6 0-0 9, DiVincenzo 1-7 2-2 5, Holiday 9-14 2-2 22, Nwora 1-2 0-0 3, Portis 3-9 0-0 6, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-7 0-0 4, Forbes 3-10 0-0 9, Teague 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 49-90 17-19 127.
PORTLAND (109)
Covington 6-11 0-0 18, Powell 5-15 0-0 12, Nurkic 2-7 4-4 9, Lillard 10-19 7-10 32, McCollum 7-16 1-4 18, Anthony 2-12 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 0-3 2-2 2, Giles III 0-1 0-0 0, Elleby 1-4 0-0 2, Kanter 1-3 0-0 2, Blevins 0-3 0-0 0, Simons 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 36-99 16-22 109.
Milwaukee 34 26 37 30 — 127
Portland 21 32 20 36 — 109
3-Point Goals—Milwaukee 12-39 (Forbes 3-6, Lopez 3-6, Middleton 2-4, Holiday 2-6, Nwora 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-5, Portis 0-2, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3, Connaughton 0-5), Portland 21-54 (Covington 6-11, Lillard 5-10, McCollum 3-8, Simons 2-5, Anthony 2-7, Powell 2-7, Jones Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 50 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), Portland 45 (Nurkic 11). Assists—Milwaukee 25 (Holiday 10), Portland 19 (McCollum 7). Total Fouls—Milwaukee 18, Portland 18. A—0 (19,393)
Golf
LPGA Tour
ANA Inspiration Scores
Saturday at Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72
Third Round
Patty Tavatanakit 66-69-67—202
Ally Ewing 71-70-66—207
Mirim Lee 69-70-68—207
Shanshan Feng 67-69-72—208
Inbee Park 70-69-70—209
Charley Hull 69-69-71—209
Gaby Lopez 73-67-70—210
Lydia Ko 70-69-71—210
Jin Young Ko 69-70-71—210
Moriya Jutanugarn 68-69-73—210
Sei Young Kim, 72-71-68—211. Gabriela Ruffels, 72-70-69—211. Yu Liu, 71-71-69—211. Nelly Korda, 71-70-70—211. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 72-68-71—211. Pajaree Anannarukarn, 71-69-71—211. Stacy Lewis, 76-69-67—212. Brooke M. Henderson, 75-69-68—212. Linnea Strom, 75-69-68—212. Mi Hyang Lee, 73-71-68—212. So Yeon Ryu, 72-72-68—212. Hannah Green, 71-71-70—212. Jaye Marie Green, 71-71-70—212. Megan Khang, 68-73-71—212. Sophia Popov, 70-69-73—212. Anna Nordqvist, 68-70-74—212.
Jessica Korda, 69-76-68—213. Pernilla Lindberg, 72-72-69—213. Mi Jung Hur, 71-71-71—213. Gerina Piller, 70-72-71—213. Jeongeun Lee6, 71-70-72—213. Christina Kim, 70-70-73—213. Mel Reid, 71-73-70—214. Ryann O’Toole, 71-71-72—214. Azahara Munoz, 70-72-72—214. Austin Ernst, 73-68-73—214. Dani Holmqvist, 70-70-74—214. Leona Maguire, 67-73-74—214.
Hyo Joo Kim, 72-73-70—215. Angela Stanford, 72-73-70—215. Angel Yin, 72-73-70—215. Stephanie Meadow, 71-73-71—215. Lauren Stephenson, 71-72-72—215. Amy Olson, 73-69-73—215. Danielle Kang, 72-70-73—215. Yui Kawamoto, 71-69-75—215. Pornanong Phatlum, 70-75-71—216. Celine Boutier, 75-69-72—216. Brittany Lincicome, 73-70-73—216. Amy Yang, 70-73-73—216. Minjee Lee, 72-70-74—216. Georgia Hall, 69-70-77—216.
PGA Tour
Texas Open Scores
Saturday at San Antonio, Texas
Yardage: 7,494; Par: 72
Third Round
Matt Wallace 69-68-67—204
Jordan Spieth 67-70-67—204
Charley Hoffman 75-66-65—206
Cameron Tringale 66-69-73—208
Anirban Lahiri 71-69-69—209
Tom Hoge 68-76-66—210
Gary Woodland 71-72-67—210
Lucas Glover 73-67-70—210
Matt Kuchar 70-70-70—210
Chris Kirk 72-72-67—211
Chesson Hadley 73-72-66—211
Sebastian Munoz 68-74-69—211
Brandt Snedeker 72-67-72—211
Camilo Villegas 64-76-71—211
Kyle Stanley 71-68-72—211
Erik van Rooyen 71-68-72—211
Corey Conners, 71-74-67—212. Keith Mitchell, 72-69-71—212. Brandon Hagy, 70-70-72—212. Kevin Stadler, 69-70-73—212. Rickie Fowler, 76-68-69—213. Ryan Palmer, 72-71-70—213. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 70-73-70—213. Troy Merritt, 76-69-68—213. Doc Redman, 72-68-73—213.
Keegan Bradley, 71-73-70—214. Jimmy Walker, 72-72-70—214. Martin Trainer, 70-74-70—214. Si Woo Kim, 72-72-70—214. Luke List, 73-71-70—214. Joseph Bramlett, 72-73-69—214. Abraham Ancer, 72-73-69—214. Adam Hadwin, 70-73-71—214. Graeme McDowell, 74-71-69—214. Sung Kang, 66-76-72—214. Hideki Matsuyama, 67-74-73—214. Kelly Kraft, 75-71-68—214. Rafael Campos, 72-74-68—214.
Vincent Whaley, 69-76-70—215. Pat Perez, 70-73-72—215. Cameron Davis, 71-71-73—215. Patton Kizzire, 71-74-70—215. Vaughn Taylor, 71-74-70—215. Greyson Sigg, 73-72-70—215. K.J. Choi, 72-74-69—215. Rory Sabbatini, 71-70-74—215. Lanto Griffin, 75-71-69—215. Scottie Scheffler, 68-78-69—215.
Matthew NeSmith, 73-71-72—216. John Huh, 72-73-71—216. Denny McCarthy, 71-74-71—216. Chase Seiffert, 72-70-74—216. Sam Fidone, 74-72-70—216. Branden Grace, 75-71-70—216.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the 10-day IL (retroactive to April 2). Recalled OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Sherriff on the restricted list. Selected the contract of C Joseph Odom from alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed SS Nick Ahmed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to March 31). Recalled SS Geraldo Perdomo from alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled 3B Johan Camargo from alternate training site. Placed 3B Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL. Sent OF Phillip Ervin outright to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Edgar Garcia outright to alternate training site. Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Cleveland. Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G Ben McLemore.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G DeQuan Jeffries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.