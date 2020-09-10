scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

All Games in Lake Buena Vista, FL

———

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Wednesday’s Late Game

L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85, L.A. Clippers lead series 3-1

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100, L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1

Friday’s Games

Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-1

Boston vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., series tied 3-3

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 11 10 .524 —

x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1

Washington 6 13 .316 4

Atlanta 6 14 .300 4½

Indiana 6 15 .286 5

New York 2 18 .100 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Seattle 17 3 .850 —

x-Las Vegas 16 4 .800 1

x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750 2

x-Phoenix 13 8 .619 4½

x-Minnesota 13 8 .619 4½

Dallas 7 13 .350 10

x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Late Game

Seattle 107, Dallas 95

Thursday’s Games

Indiana 85, New York 75

Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89

Washington at Los Angeles, late

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

All Games in Edmonton, Alberta

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Thursday’s Game

Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT, Dallas leads series 2-1

Friday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-0

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 28 16 .636 —

Toronto 24 19 .558 3½

New York 22 21 .512 5½

Baltimore 20 22 .476 7

Boston 16 29 .356 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 27 16 .628 —

Minnesota 27 18 .600 1

Cleveland 26 18 .591 1½

Detroit 20 23 .465 7

Kansas City 17 28 .378 11

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 27 15 .643 —

Houston 22 23 .489 6½

Seattle 19 24 .442 8½

Los Angeles 18 27 .400 10½

Texas 15 28 .349 12½

Wednesday’s Late Games

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 5:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 5:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 26 18 .591 —

Philadelphia 21 18 .538 2½

Miami 19 19 .500 4

New York 20 24 .455 6

Washington 16 26 .381 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 25 19 .568 —

St. Louis 19 18 .514 2½

Milwaukee 19 22 .463 4½

Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5½

Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 32 12 .727 —

San Diego 28 17 .622 4½

San Francisco 23 21 .523 9

Colorado 20 23 .465 11½

Arizona 15 29 .341 17

Wednesday’s Late Games

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late

San Francisco at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late

Philadelphia at Miami, late

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Thursday’s 12th Stage

135.5 miles from Chauvigny to Sarran Correze

1, Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, 05:08:49. 2, Pierre Rolland, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, :47. 3, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, :52. 4, Quentin Pacher, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 5, Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis, same time.

6, Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 7, Hugo Houle, Canada, Astana Pro Team, same time. 8, Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, same time. 9, Kenny Elissonde, France, Trek-Segafredo, :56. 10, Nicolas Roche Ireland, Team Sunweb, same time.

Overall Standings

1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 51:26:43. 2, Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :21. 3, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, :28. 4, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :30. 5, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :32.

6, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :32. 7, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44 8, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:02. 9, Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:15. 10, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:42.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at Carolina, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.

Miami at New England, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 10 a.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 7:10 p.m.

College

Thursday’s Scores

Miami 31, UAB 14

America’s Line

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

N CAROLINA 161/2 23 651/2 Syracuse

APP’CHIAN ST 201/2 171/2 591/2 Charlotte

FLORIDA ST 11 121/2 511/2 Georgia Tech

KANSAS 31/2 7 561/2 Coastal Caro

LOUISVILLE 131/2 111/2 571/2 W Kentucky

Clemson 31 33 601/2 WAKE FOREST

NOTRE DAME 20 20 541/2 Duke

ARMY 19 21 541/2 UL-Monroe

IOWA ST 111/2 111/2 561/2 UL-Lafayette

TEXAS 41 43 581/2 Utep

BAYLOR 171/2 PPD NL La Tech

TEXAS ST 7 81/2 581/2 Utsa

TCU NL PPD NL Smu

OKLAHOMA ST 21 PPD NL Tulsa

KANSAS ST 101/2 101/2 541/2 Arkansas St

Tulane 9 9 521/2 S ALABAMA

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 6 61/2 421/2 Dolphins

RAVENS 9 81/2 481/2 Browns

BILLS 51/2 61/2 391/2 Jets

Raiders PK 2 471/2 PANTHERS

Seahawks 1 11/2 481/2 FALCONS

Eagles 6 6 431/2 REDSKINS

LIONS 1 21/2 441/2 Bears

Colts 71/2 8 451/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 31/2 3 461/2 Packers

Chargers 31/2 31/2 431/2 BENGALS

49ERS 8 71/2 471/2 Cards

SAINTS 41/2 31/2 491/2 Bucs

Cowboys 3 3 511/2 RAMS

Monday

Steelers 31/2 51/2 48 GIANTS

BRONCOS 21/2 PK 411/2 Titans

Golf

LPGA Tour

Women’s ANA Inspiration Leaderboard

Thursday at Rancho Mirage, California

Purse: $3.1 million

Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72

First Round

Nelly Korda 33-33—66

In Gee Chun 33-34—67

Madelene Sagstrom 34-33—67

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 35-33—68

Brooke M. Henderson 33-35—68

Yu Liu 35-33—68

Danielle Kang 33-35—68

Kelly Tan 35-33—68

Mi Hyang Lee 34-35—69

Sei Young Kim 34-35—69

Sung Hyun Park 37-32—69

Mel Reid 34-35—69

Georgia Hall 35-34—69

Hannah Green 35-34—69

Kristen Gillman 35-34—69

Lydia Ko 35-34—69

Brittany Lincicome 35-34—69

Xiyu Lin 37-32—69

PGA Tour

Safeway Open Leaderboard

Thursday at Napa, Calif.

Yardage: 7,166; Par: 72

Purse: $6.6 Million

Play Suspended. Will resume Friday

First Round

Russell Knox 31-32—63

Sam Burns 33-31—64

Cameron Percy 33-31—64

Bo Hoag 33-31—64

Brendan Steele 33-32—65

Pat Perez 31-34—65

Tom Hoge 35-31—66

Scott Harrington 33-33—66

Akshay Bhatia 33-33—66

Andy Zhang 33-33—66

Tennis

U.S. Open

Thursday in New York

(Seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN

Semifinals — Naomi Osaka (4) def Jennifer Brady (28) 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2

Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12

Phila. 5 2 3 18 15 9

Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12

New England 3 2 5 14 9 9

Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11

NY City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8

Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11

New York 3 5 2 11 7 13

D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13

Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9

Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15

Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12

Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16

Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15

Seattle 4 2 3 15 16 9

LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15

Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18

Houston 3 2 5 14 17 15

Real SL 3 2 5 14 16 14

LA FC 3 4 3 12 21 22

FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8

Colorado 2 3 4 10 12 16

Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18

San Jose 2 3 3 9 14 19

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Late Games

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real SL 3, LA FC 0

Thursday’s Games

San Jose at Seattle, late

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.

New England at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jose Peraza to alternate training site. Placed RHPs Austin Brice (retroactive to Sept. 9) and Zack Godley (retroactive to Sept. 7) on 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dylan Covey, Robert Stock and LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 7. Recalled RHP Reynaldo Lopez from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ivan Nova and CF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Ryan Buchter to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from alternate training site. Placed LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Acquired INF Pedro Martinez from the Chicago Cubs as the player to be named later in an Aug. 30 trade.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of C Sam Huff from alternate training site. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated INF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Pavin Smith from alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tommy Milone on 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Charlie Culberson to training site. Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Collin Rea to alternate training site. Signed RHP Joe Wieland to a minor league contract and sent him to alternate training site. Released OF Ryan LaMarre.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Nate Jones from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Joe Kelly from the IL. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 9.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto and LHP Alex Vesia to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Daniel Castano and 2B Isan Diaz from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site. Placed 3B Jon Berti on 10-day IL. Transferred C Francisco Cervelli from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Johan Oviedo on 10-day IL. Recalled LF Austin Dean from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. Activated RHP Emilio Pagan from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released 3B Pablo Sandoval. Selected the contract of 1B Justin Smoak from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Drew Smyly from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Placed 1B/DH Howie Kendrick on 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Daylon Mack and RB Dexter Williams to practice squad. Released RB Damarea Crockett and OL Alex Light. Waived/injured DT Treyvon Hester. Waived CB Will Sunderland.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted RB Scottie Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived WR Michael Walker.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured CB Monte Hartage.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree and WR Jaleel Scott to practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kinjon Barner to practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Signed K Brett Maher to practice squad.

HOCKEY

NHL

NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Alex Killorn for one game for boarding N.Y. Islanders F Brock Nelson during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jacob De La Rose to a one-year, one-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Kelvin Jones as its Crew SC Academy Director.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Exchanged F Michelle Vasconcelos to Utah Royals for allocation money.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY— Named Robert T. Williams as new assistant coach for cross country and track and field.

YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Ebonie Jackson to athletic diversity and inclusion designer.

