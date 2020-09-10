scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Lake Buena Vista, FL
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Wednesday’s Late Game
L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85, L.A. Clippers lead series 3-1
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100, L.A. Lakers lead series 3-1
Friday’s Games
Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-1
Boston vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., series tied 3-3
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 10 .524 —
x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1
Washington 6 13 .316 4
Atlanta 6 14 .300 4½
Indiana 6 15 .286 5
New York 2 18 .100 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 17 3 .850 —
x-Las Vegas 16 4 .800 1
x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750 2
x-Phoenix 13 8 .619 4½
x-Minnesota 13 8 .619 4½
Dallas 7 13 .350 10
x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Late Game
Seattle 107, Dallas 95
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 85, New York 75
Las Vegas 104, Minnesota 89
Washington at Los Angeles, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
All Games in Edmonton, Alberta
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Thursday’s Game
Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT, Dallas leads series 2-1
Friday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 2-0
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 28 16 .636 —
Toronto 24 19 .558 3½
New York 22 21 .512 5½
Baltimore 20 22 .476 7
Boston 16 29 .356 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 16 .628 —
Minnesota 27 18 .600 1
Cleveland 26 18 .591 1½
Detroit 20 23 .465 7
Kansas City 17 28 .378 11
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 27 15 .643 —
Houston 22 23 .489 6½
Seattle 19 24 .442 8½
Los Angeles 18 27 .400 10½
Texas 15 28 .349 12½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 3, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-4), 5:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 5:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 26 18 .591 —
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 2½
Miami 19 19 .500 4
New York 20 24 .455 6
Washington 16 26 .381 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 19 .568 —
St. Louis 19 18 .514 2½
Milwaukee 19 22 .463 4½
Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5½
Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 12 .727 —
San Diego 28 17 .622 4½
San Francisco 23 21 .523 9
Colorado 20 23 .465 11½
Arizona 15 29 .341 17
Wednesday’s Late Games
San Diego 5, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 29, Miami 9
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late
San Francisco at San Diego, late
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, late
Philadelphia at Miami, late
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Thursday’s 12th Stage
135.5 miles from Chauvigny to Sarran Correze
1, Marc Hirschi, Switzerland, Team Sunweb, 05:08:49. 2, Pierre Rolland, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, :47. 3, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, :52. 4, Quentin Pacher, France, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, same time. 5, Jesus Herrada, Spain, Cofidis, same time.
6, Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 7, Hugo Houle, Canada, Astana Pro Team, same time. 8, Sebastien Reichenbach, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, same time. 9, Kenny Elissonde, France, Trek-Segafredo, :56. 10, Nicolas Roche Ireland, Team Sunweb, same time.
Overall Standings
1, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 51:26:43. 2, Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos Grenadiers, :21. 3, Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, :28. 4, Romain Bardet, France, AG2R la Mondiale, :30. 5, Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :32.
6, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, :32. 7, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :44 8, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 01:02. 9, Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro Team, 01:15. 10, Mikel Landa, Spain, Bahrain McLaren, 01:42.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 34, Houston 20
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Washington, 10 a.m.
Miami at New England, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 10 a.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 7:10 p.m.
College
Thursday’s Scores
Miami 31, UAB 14
America’s Line
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
N CAROLINA 161/2 23 651/2 Syracuse
APP’CHIAN ST 201/2 171/2 591/2 Charlotte
FLORIDA ST 11 121/2 511/2 Georgia Tech
KANSAS 31/2 7 561/2 Coastal Caro
LOUISVILLE 131/2 111/2 571/2 W Kentucky
Clemson 31 33 601/2 WAKE FOREST
NOTRE DAME 20 20 541/2 Duke
ARMY 19 21 541/2 UL-Monroe
IOWA ST 111/2 111/2 561/2 UL-Lafayette
TEXAS 41 43 581/2 Utep
BAYLOR 171/2 PPD NL La Tech
TEXAS ST 7 81/2 581/2 Utsa
TCU NL PPD NL Smu
OKLAHOMA ST 21 PPD NL Tulsa
KANSAS ST 101/2 101/2 541/2 Arkansas St
Tulane 9 9 521/2 S ALABAMA
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 6 61/2 421/2 Dolphins
RAVENS 9 81/2 481/2 Browns
BILLS 51/2 61/2 391/2 Jets
Raiders PK 2 471/2 PANTHERS
Seahawks 1 11/2 481/2 FALCONS
Eagles 6 6 431/2 REDSKINS
LIONS 1 21/2 441/2 Bears
Colts 71/2 8 451/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 3 461/2 Packers
Chargers 31/2 31/2 431/2 BENGALS
49ERS 8 71/2 471/2 Cards
SAINTS 41/2 31/2 491/2 Bucs
Cowboys 3 3 511/2 RAMS
Monday
Steelers 31/2 51/2 48 GIANTS
BRONCOS 21/2 PK 411/2 Titans
Golf
LPGA Tour
Women’s ANA Inspiration Leaderboard
Thursday at Rancho Mirage, California
Purse: $3.1 million
Yardage: 6,865; Par: 72
First Round
Nelly Korda 33-33—66
In Gee Chun 33-34—67
Madelene Sagstrom 34-33—67
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 35-33—68
Brooke M. Henderson 33-35—68
Yu Liu 35-33—68
Danielle Kang 33-35—68
Kelly Tan 35-33—68
Mi Hyang Lee 34-35—69
Sei Young Kim 34-35—69
Sung Hyun Park 37-32—69
Mel Reid 34-35—69
Georgia Hall 35-34—69
Hannah Green 35-34—69
Kristen Gillman 35-34—69
Lydia Ko 35-34—69
Brittany Lincicome 35-34—69
Xiyu Lin 37-32—69
PGA Tour
Safeway Open Leaderboard
Thursday at Napa, Calif.
Yardage: 7,166; Par: 72
Purse: $6.6 Million
Play Suspended. Will resume Friday
First Round
Russell Knox 31-32—63
Sam Burns 33-31—64
Cameron Percy 33-31—64
Bo Hoag 33-31—64
Brendan Steele 33-32—65
Pat Perez 31-34—65
Tom Hoge 35-31—66
Scott Harrington 33-33—66
Akshay Bhatia 33-33—66
Andy Zhang 33-33—66
Tennis
U.S. Open
Thursday in New York
(Seedings in parentheses)
WOMEN
Semifinals — Naomi Osaka (4) def Jennifer Brady (28) 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Phila. 5 2 3 18 15 9
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
New England 3 2 5 14 9 9
Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11
NY City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8
Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11
New York 3 5 2 11 7 13
D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13
Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9
Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15
Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12
Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16
Sporting KC 5 3 2 17 20 15
Seattle 4 2 3 15 16 9
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 2 5 14 17 15
Real SL 3 2 5 14 16 14
LA FC 3 4 3 12 21 22
FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8
Colorado 2 3 4 10 12 16
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
San Jose 2 3 3 9 14 19
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Late Games
Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie
Real SL 3, LA FC 0
Thursday’s Games
San Jose at Seattle, late
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at NY City FC, 4 p.m.
New England at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jose Peraza to alternate training site. Placed RHPs Austin Brice (retroactive to Sept. 9) and Zack Godley (retroactive to Sept. 7) on 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dylan Covey, Robert Stock and LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 7. Recalled RHP Reynaldo Lopez from alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ivan Nova and CF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Ryan Buchter to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from alternate training site. Placed LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Acquired INF Pedro Martinez from the Chicago Cubs as the player to be named later in an Aug. 30 trade.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of C Sam Huff from alternate training site. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated INF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Pavin Smith from alternate training site.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tommy Milone on 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Charlie Culberson to training site. Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Collin Rea to alternate training site. Signed RHP Joe Wieland to a minor league contract and sent him to alternate training site. Released OF Ryan LaMarre.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Nate Jones from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Joe Kelly from the IL. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 9.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto and LHP Alex Vesia to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Daniel Castano and 2B Isan Diaz from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site. Placed 3B Jon Berti on 10-day IL. Transferred C Francisco Cervelli from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Johan Oviedo on 10-day IL. Recalled LF Austin Dean from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. Activated RHP Emilio Pagan from the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released 3B Pablo Sandoval. Selected the contract of 1B Justin Smoak from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Drew Smyly from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Placed 1B/DH Howie Kendrick on 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Daylon Mack and RB Dexter Williams to practice squad. Released RB Damarea Crockett and OL Alex Light. Waived/injured DT Treyvon Hester. Waived CB Will Sunderland.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted RB Scottie Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived WR Michael Walker.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured CB Monte Hartage.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree and WR Jaleel Scott to practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kinjon Barner to practice squad.
WASHINGTON — Signed K Brett Maher to practice squad.
HOCKEY
NHL
NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Alex Killorn for one game for boarding N.Y. Islanders F Brock Nelson during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jacob De La Rose to a one-year, one-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Kelvin Jones as its Crew SC Academy Director.
National Women’s Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Exchanged F Michelle Vasconcelos to Utah Royals for allocation money.
COLLEGE
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY— Named Robert T. Williams as new assistant coach for cross country and track and field.
YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Ebonie Jackson to athletic diversity and inclusion designer.
