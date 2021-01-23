scoreboard

Golf

LPGA Tour

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Saturday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71

Third Round

Danielle Kang 64-65-63—192

Jessica Korda 65-69-60—194

Nelly Korda 65-66-67—198

In Gee Chun 68-65-67—200

Brooke Henderson 67-69-65—201

Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67—202

Angela Stanford 67-69-67—203

Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64—204

Celine Boutier 69-70-65—204

Sophia Popov 68-69-67—204

Gaby Lopez 65-68-71—204

Lexi Thompson, 67-69-69—205. Georgia Hall, 70-70-67—207. Mel Reid, 70-70-67—207. Pernilla Lindberg, 70-72-66—208. Jasmine Suwannapura, 72-68-69—209. Ally Ewing, 70-72-68—210. Austin Ernst, 69-70-71—210. Cydney Clanton, 75-69-67—211. Madelene Sagstrom, 73-69-69—211. Stacy Lewis, 66-71-74—211. Bronte Law, 73-70-69—212. Hee Young Park, 71-69-72—212. Mi Jung Hur, 71-71-71—213. Annie Park, 69-71-73—213.

PGA Tour

American Express Scores

Saturday at La Quinta, Calif.

Stadium Course

Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72

Third Round

Max Homa 66-70-65—201

Si Woo Kim 66-68-67—201

Tony Finau 68-66-67—201

Richy Werenski 69-68-65—202

Russell Knox 69-70-64—203

Brian Harman 68-68-67—203

Emiliano Grillo 69-66-68—203

Cameron Davis 68-70-66—204

Rory Sabbatini 68-69-67—204

Chase Seiffert 72-67-65—204

Francesco Molinari 69-66-69—204

Doug Ghim 67-68-69—204

Matt Jones, 70-68-67—205. Byeong Hun An, 65-73-67—205. Paul Casey, 72-65-68—205. Luke List, 69-68-68—205. Talor Gooch, 74-66-65—205. Roger Sloan, 69-67-69—205. Patrick Cantlay, 69-71-65—205.

Gary Woodland, 70-68-68—206. Andrew Putnam, 67-69-70—206. John Huh, 68-68-70—206. Brandon Hagy, 64-70-72—206. Sungjae Im, 68-65-73—206. Ben Martin, 67-71-69—207. Michael Thompson, 67-72-68—207. James Hahn, 68-69-70—207. Adam Schenk, 68-68-71—207. Abraham Ancer, 69-65-73—207. Rob Oppenheim, 69-71-67—207.

Kyle Stanley, 70-68-70—208. Alex Noren, 67-71-70—208. Chris Kirk, 68-70-70—208. Josh Teater, 68-69-71—208. Kramer Hickok, 70-69-69—208. Bo Hoag, 71-69-68—208. Brendan Steele, 68-68-72—208. Nick Taylor, 68-66-74—208.

Bronson Burgoon, 71-68-70—209. Henrik Norlander, 71-68-70—209. Jamie Lovemark, 68-71-70—209. Jimmy Walker, 69-70-70—209. Patton Kizzire, 69-70-70—209. Sam Ryder, 67-70-72—209. Rickie Fowler, 73-66-70—209. Martin Laird, 66-74-69—209. Rhein Gibson, 70-70-69—209.

Matthew Wolff, 72-67-71—210. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 68-71-71—210. Ryan Armour, 70-67-73—210. Hank Lebioda, 69-71-70—210. Charl Schwartzel, 67-72-72—211. Brian Stuard, 74-65-72—211. Zach Johnson, 72-68-71—211. Austin Cook, 68-70-74—212. Adam Hadwin, 72-66-74—212. Tyler Duncan, 67-72-73—212. Tyler McCumber, 69-70-73—212. Cameron Tringale, 68-72-72—212. Harry Hall, 70-70-72—212.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 17

Boston 5 3 1 1 7 15 10

Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 20 22

N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6

Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 18 21

New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11

N.Y. Rangers 4 1 2 1 3 11 12

Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 14 16

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10

Columbus 6 2 2 2 6 15 18

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 10 14

Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 10 14

Chicago 5 1 3 1 3 13 21

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 7 0

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 18 12

Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 15 10

St. Louis 5 3 1 1 7 14 17

Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 17 12

Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 17 18

Los Angeles 5 1 2 2 4 14 17

Anaheim 5 1 2 2 4 8 13

San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 14 18

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18

Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 17

Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10

Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6

Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 15 20

Vancouver 7 2 5 0 4 20 33

Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Late Games

Arizona 5, Vegas 2

Colorado 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 1

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2

Florida at Carolina, ppd.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, late

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Washington, noon

Toronto at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 12 5 .706 —

Indiana 9 6 .600 2

Milwaukee 9 6 .600 2

Boston 8 6 .571 2½

Brooklyn 10 8 .556 2½

Cleveland 8 7 .533 3

Atlanta 8 7 .533 3

New York 8 9 .471 4

Chicago 7 8 .467 4

Orlando 7 9 .438 4½

Toronto 6 9 .400 5

Charlotte 6 9 .400 5

Miami 6 9 .400 5

Washington 3 8 .273 6

Detroit 3 13 .188 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 12 4 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 12 4 .750 —

L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 —

Portland 8 6 .571 3

Phoenix 8 6 .571 3

Memphis 7 6 .538 3½

Dallas 8 7 .533 3½

Denver 8 7 .533 3½

Golden State 8 8 .500 4

San Antonio 8 8 .500 4

Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 5

Sacramento 6 10 .375 6

Houston 5 9 .357 6

New Orleans 5 10 .333 6½

Minnesota 4 11 .267 7½

Friday’s Late Games

L.A. Clippers 120, Oklahoma City 106

Sacramento 103, New York 94

Denver 130, Phoenix 126, OT

Saturday’s Games

Phila. 114, Detroit 110

Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110

Brooklyn 128, Miami 124

Utah 127, Golden State 108

Denver at Phoenix, late

Houston at Dallas, late

L.A. Lakers at Chicago, late

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, ppd

Washington at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

New York at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800

Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818

Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800

Colorado 6 3 .667 12 4 .750

Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786

Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643

Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583

Utah 3 5 .375 6 6 .500

Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 6 .600

California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412

Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364

Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

Saturday’s Games

Stanford 73, No. 24 UCLA 72, OT

Southern Cal 76, California 68

Colorado 70, Washington St. 59

Oregon St. at No. 21 Oregon, late

Sunday’s Game

Utah at Washington, 1 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, late

No. 2 Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66

No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56

No. 5 Texas at TCU, ppd.

No. 19 Missouri 73, No. 6 Tennessee 64

No. 8 Houston 68, Temple 51

Oklahoma 75, No. 9 Kansas 68

No. 15 Ohio St. 74, No. 10 Wisconsin 62

No. 11 Creighton 74, No. 23 UConn 66

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Iow St., ppd.

No. 13 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62

No. 14 West Virginia 69, Kansas St. 47

Syracuse 78, No. 16 Virginia Tech 60

Maryland 63, No. 17 Minnesota 49

No. 18 Alabama 81, Mississippi St. 73

Florida St. 80, No. 20 Clemson 61

No. 22 Illinois at Michigan St., ppd.

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

Stanford 8 2 .800 11 2 .846

UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

Oregon 8 3 .727 10 3 .769

Arizona St. 4 3 .571 8 3 .727

Washington St. 5 4 .556 7 4 .636

Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500

Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 2 9 .182 3 9 .250

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Late Game

No. 6 UCLA 70, No. 5 Stanford 66

Friday’s Late Box Score

No. 13 Oregon 58, Washington St. 50

WASHINGTON ST. (7-4)

Motuga 1-6 1-2 3, Murekatete 3-12 2-4 8, Charlisse Leger-Walker 8-26 3-3 24, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-10 0-0 5, Teder 0-4 2-2 2, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 2-6 1-1 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-67 9-12 50.

OREGON (10-3)

Boley 1-6 4-4 6, Prince 7-12 0-0 14, Sabally 2-3 1-2 5, Chavez 0-5 1-4 1, Paopao 4-13 0-0 8, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Mikesell 3-9 4-4 11, Shelley 2-3 0-0 4, Dugalic 3-4 0-0 6, Parrish 1-3 0-0 3, Scherr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 10-14 58.

Washington St. 14 10 14 12 — 50

Oregon 5 16 17 20 — 58

3-Point Goals—Washington St. 7-32 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 5-14, Leger-Walker 1-8, Teder 0-4, Molina 1-2, Clarke 0-1), Oregon 2-14 (Boley 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Paopao 0-3, Mikesell 1-5, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 1-2). Assists—Washington St. 10 (Leger-Walker 4), Oregon 17 (Paopao 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington St. 35 (Leger-Walker 4-8), Oregon 49 (Paopao 4-6). Total Fouls—Washington St. 13, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at No. 10 Arizona, noon

Utah at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 2 p.m.

Washington at No. 13 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. No. 5 Stanford, 4 p.m.

No. 6 UCLA at California, ppd.

Tuesday’s Game

Washington at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 UConn 72, Georgetown 41

No. 9 Baylor 84, Oklahoma 61

No. 14 South Florida at East Carolina, ppd.

No. 18 DePaul vs. Providence, ppd.

No. 20 Gonzaga vs. BYU, ppd.

Texas 70, No. 24 Iowa St. 59

Football

NFL playoffs

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Games

NFC

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.

AFC

Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL Conference Championships

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PACKERS 4 31/2 51 Bucs

CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INFs Daniel Vasquez, Diego Guzman, and Darnel Collins, C Steven Cespedes, OFs Angel Parra and Francisco Ulloa, LHPs Luis Martinez and Oscar Rayo and RHPs Jhonny Gomez, Wilson Betemit Jr., Ismael Michel Sanchez and Weskendry Espinoza on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a six-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired LHP Cionel Perez from Houston for minor league C Luke Berryhill.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Alex Len and F Jordan Bell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted CB Dane Jackson and WR Kenny Stills to the active roster. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Released DB Duke Thomas.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to a reserve/futures contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Aaron Glen defensive coordinator.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted CB Tramon Williams as COVID-19 replacement, DL Brian Price and CB KeiVarae Russel to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Williams.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted WR Marcus Kemp and DB Chris Lammons to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larson to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Urho Vaakanainen and Cs Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed RW Jack Roslovic to a two-year contract and placed him on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Mathieu Olivier for assignment to taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Samuel Morin from the minor league taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Andreas Borgman for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled D Callan Foote from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Traded C Pierre-Luc Dubois to Columbus for RWs Jack Roslovic and Patrick Laine. Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Placed C Pierre-Luc Dubois on reserve/COVID-19 protocol. Recalled C David Gustafsson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).

