scoreboard

Golf
LPGA Tour
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores
Saturday at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round
Danielle Kang 64-65-63—192
Jessica Korda 65-69-60—194
Nelly Korda 65-66-67—198
In Gee Chun 68-65-67—200
Brooke Henderson 67-69-65—201
Cheyenne Knight 69-66-67—202
Angela Stanford 67-69-67—203
Brittany Lincicome 66-74-64—204
Celine Boutier 69-70-65—204
Sophia Popov 68-69-67—204
Gaby Lopez 65-68-71—204
Lexi Thompson, 67-69-69—205. Georgia Hall, 70-70-67—207. Mel Reid, 70-70-67—207. Pernilla Lindberg, 70-72-66—208. Jasmine Suwannapura, 72-68-69—209. Ally Ewing, 70-72-68—210. Austin Ernst, 69-70-71—210. Cydney Clanton, 75-69-67—211. Madelene Sagstrom, 73-69-69—211. Stacy Lewis, 66-71-74—211. Bronte Law, 73-70-69—212. Hee Young Park, 71-69-72—212. Mi Jung Hur, 71-71-71—213. Annie Park, 69-71-73—213.
PGA Tour
American Express Scores
Saturday at La Quinta, Calif.
Stadium Course
Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72
Third Round
Max Homa 66-70-65—201
Si Woo Kim 66-68-67—201
Tony Finau 68-66-67—201
Richy Werenski 69-68-65—202
Russell Knox 69-70-64—203
Brian Harman 68-68-67—203
Emiliano Grillo 69-66-68—203
Cameron Davis 68-70-66—204
Rory Sabbatini 68-69-67—204
Chase Seiffert 72-67-65—204
Francesco Molinari 69-66-69—204
Doug Ghim 67-68-69—204
Matt Jones, 70-68-67—205. Byeong Hun An, 65-73-67—205. Paul Casey, 72-65-68—205. Luke List, 69-68-68—205. Talor Gooch, 74-66-65—205. Roger Sloan, 69-67-69—205. Patrick Cantlay, 69-71-65—205.
Gary Woodland, 70-68-68—206. Andrew Putnam, 67-69-70—206. John Huh, 68-68-70—206. Brandon Hagy, 64-70-72—206. Sungjae Im, 68-65-73—206. Ben Martin, 67-71-69—207. Michael Thompson, 67-72-68—207. James Hahn, 68-69-70—207. Adam Schenk, 68-68-71—207. Abraham Ancer, 69-65-73—207. Rob Oppenheim, 69-71-67—207.
Kyle Stanley, 70-68-70—208. Alex Noren, 67-71-70—208. Chris Kirk, 68-70-70—208. Josh Teater, 68-69-71—208. Kramer Hickok, 70-69-69—208. Bo Hoag, 71-69-68—208. Brendan Steele, 68-68-72—208. Nick Taylor, 68-66-74—208.
Bronson Burgoon, 71-68-70—209. Henrik Norlander, 71-68-70—209. Jamie Lovemark, 68-71-70—209. Jimmy Walker, 69-70-70—209. Patton Kizzire, 69-70-70—209. Sam Ryder, 67-70-72—209. Rickie Fowler, 73-66-70—209. Martin Laird, 66-74-69—209. Rhein Gibson, 70-70-69—209.
Matthew Wolff, 72-67-71—210. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 68-71-71—210. Ryan Armour, 70-67-73—210. Hank Lebioda, 69-71-70—210. Charl Schwartzel, 67-72-72—211. Brian Stuard, 74-65-72—211. Zach Johnson, 72-68-71—211. Austin Cook, 68-70-74—212. Adam Hadwin, 72-66-74—212. Tyler Duncan, 67-72-73—212. Tyler McCumber, 69-70-73—212. Cameron Tringale, 68-72-72—212. Harry Hall, 70-70-72—212.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 5 3 0 2 8 19 17
Boston 5 3 1 1 7 15 10
Philadelphia 6 3 2 1 7 20 22
N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 9 6
Pittsburgh 5 3 2 0 6 18 21
New Jersey 4 2 1 1 5 9 11
N.Y. Rangers 4 1 2 1 3 11 12
Buffalo 5 1 3 1 3 14 16
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10
Columbus 6 2 2 2 6 15 18
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 10 14
Detroit 5 2 3 0 4 10 14
Chicago 5 1 3 1 3 13 21
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 7 0
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 18 12
Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 15 10
St. Louis 5 3 1 1 7 14 17
Colorado 5 3 2 0 6 17 12
Arizona 5 2 2 1 5 17 18
Los Angeles 5 1 2 2 4 14 17
Anaheim 5 1 2 2 4 8 13
San Jose 5 2 3 0 4 14 18
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18
Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 19 17
Winnipeg 4 3 1 0 6 13 10
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Edmonton 6 2 4 0 4 15 20
Vancouver 7 2 5 0 4 20 33
Ottawa 4 1 2 1 3 11 14
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Friday’s Late Games
Arizona 5, Vegas 2
Colorado 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Saturday’s Games
Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 6, Philadelphia 1
Montreal 5, Vancouver 2
St. Louis 4, Los Angeles 2
Florida at Carolina, ppd.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, late
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Chicago, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Washington, noon
Toronto at Calgary, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 12 5 .706 —
Indiana 9 6 .600 2
Milwaukee 9 6 .600 2
Boston 8 6 .571 2½
Brooklyn 10 8 .556 2½
Cleveland 8 7 .533 3
Atlanta 8 7 .533 3
New York 8 9 .471 4
Chicago 7 8 .467 4
Orlando 7 9 .438 4½
Toronto 6 9 .400 5
Charlotte 6 9 .400 5
Miami 6 9 .400 5
Washington 3 8 .273 6
Detroit 3 13 .188 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 12 4 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 12 4 .750 —
L.A. Lakers 12 4 .750 —
Portland 8 6 .571 3
Phoenix 8 6 .571 3
Memphis 7 6 .538 3½
Dallas 8 7 .533 3½
Denver 8 7 .533 3½
Golden State 8 8 .500 4
San Antonio 8 8 .500 4
Oklahoma City 6 8 .429 5
Sacramento 6 10 .375 6
Houston 5 9 .357 6
New Orleans 5 10 .333 6½
Minnesota 4 11 .267 7½
Friday’s Late Games
L.A. Clippers 120, Oklahoma City 106
Sacramento 103, New York 94
Denver 130, Phoenix 126, OT
Saturday’s Games
Phila. 114, Detroit 110
Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110
Brooklyn 128, Miami 124
Utah 127, Golden State 108
Denver at Phoenix, late
Houston at Dallas, late
L.A. Lakers at Chicago, late
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Indiana, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, ppd
Washington at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
New York at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Oregon 4 1 .800 9 2 .818
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Colorado 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Arizona 5 3 .625 11 3 .786
Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Oregon St. 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Utah 3 5 .375 6 6 .500
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412
Arizona St. 1 4 .200 4 7 .364
Washington 1 7 .125 2 11 .154
Saturday’s Games
Stanford 73, No. 24 UCLA 72, OT
Southern Cal 76, California 68
Colorado 70, Washington St. 59
Oregon St. at No. 21 Oregon, late
Sunday’s Game
Utah at Washington, 1 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. Pacific, late
No. 2 Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66
No. 3 Villanova 71, Providence 56
No. 5 Texas at TCU, ppd.
No. 19 Missouri 73, No. 6 Tennessee 64
No. 8 Houston 68, Temple 51
Oklahoma 75, No. 9 Kansas 68
No. 15 Ohio St. 74, No. 10 Wisconsin 62
No. 11 Creighton 74, No. 23 UConn 66
No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Iow St., ppd.
No. 13 Virginia 64, Georgia Tech 62
No. 14 West Virginia 69, Kansas St. 47
Syracuse 78, No. 16 Virginia Tech 60
Maryland 63, No. 17 Minnesota 49
No. 18 Alabama 81, Mississippi St. 73
Florida St. 80, No. 20 Clemson 61
No. 22 Illinois at Michigan St., ppd.
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
Stanford 8 2 .800 11 2 .846
UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
Oregon 8 3 .727 10 3 .769
Arizona St. 4 3 .571 8 3 .727
Washington St. 5 4 .556 7 4 .636
Southern Cal 4 5 .444 6 6 .500
Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Oregon St. 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 2 9 .182 3 9 .250
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Late Game
No. 6 UCLA 70, No. 5 Stanford 66
Friday’s Late Box Score
No. 13 Oregon 58, Washington St. 50
WASHINGTON ST. (7-4)
Motuga 1-6 1-2 3, Murekatete 3-12 2-4 8, Charlisse Leger-Walker 8-26 3-3 24, Krystal Leger-Walker 2-10 0-0 5, Teder 0-4 2-2 2, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-0 0-0 0, Molina 2-6 1-1 6, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 17-67 9-12 50.
OREGON (10-3)
Boley 1-6 4-4 6, Prince 7-12 0-0 14, Sabally 2-3 1-2 5, Chavez 0-5 1-4 1, Paopao 4-13 0-0 8, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Mikesell 3-9 4-4 11, Shelley 2-3 0-0 4, Dugalic 3-4 0-0 6, Parrish 1-3 0-0 3, Scherr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 10-14 58.
Washington St. 14 10 14 12 — 50
Oregon 5 16 17 20 — 58
3-Point Goals—Washington St. 7-32 (Motuga 0-3, Leger-Walker 5-14, Leger-Walker 1-8, Teder 0-4, Molina 1-2, Clarke 0-1), Oregon 2-14 (Boley 0-1, Chavez 0-2, Paopao 0-3, Mikesell 1-5, Dugalic 0-1, Parrish 1-2). Assists—Washington St. 10 (Leger-Walker 4), Oregon 17 (Paopao 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington St. 35 (Leger-Walker 4-8), Oregon 49 (Paopao 4-6). Total Fouls—Washington St. 13, Oregon 15. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at No. 10 Arizona, noon
Utah at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon St., 2 p.m.
Washington at No. 13 Oregon, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. No. 5 Stanford, 4 p.m.
No. 6 UCLA at California, ppd.
Tuesday’s Game
Washington at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Saturday’s Games
No. 3 UConn 72, Georgetown 41
No. 9 Baylor 84, Oklahoma 61
No. 14 South Florida at East Carolina, ppd.
No. 18 DePaul vs. Providence, ppd.
No. 20 Gonzaga vs. BYU, ppd.
Texas 70, No. 24 Iowa St. 59
Football
NFL playoffs
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Games
NFC
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 12:05 p.m.
AFC
Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
———
NFL Conference Championships
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PACKERS 4 31/2 51 Bucs
CHIEFS 3 3 531/2 Bills
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INFs Daniel Vasquez, Diego Guzman, and Darnel Collins, C Steven Cespedes, OFs Angel Parra and Francisco Ulloa, LHPs Luis Martinez and Oscar Rayo and RHPs Jhonny Gomez, Wilson Betemit Jr., Ismael Michel Sanchez and Weskendry Espinoza on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF George Springer on a six-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired LHP Cionel Perez from Houston for minor league C Luke Berryhill.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed C Alex Len and F Jordan Bell.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted CB Dane Jackson and WR Kenny Stills to the active roster. Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Released DB Duke Thomas.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to a reserve/futures contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Aaron Glen defensive coordinator.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted CB Tramon Williams as COVID-19 replacement, DL Brian Price and CB KeiVarae Russel to the active roster. Signed P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad. Released RB Dexter Williams.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted WR Marcus Kemp and DB Chris Lammons to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larson to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Urho Vaakanainen and Cs Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Re-signed RW Jack Roslovic to a two-year contract and placed him on reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Mathieu Olivier for assignment to taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Samuel Morin from the minor league taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Andreas Borgman for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled D Callan Foote from the minor league taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Traded C Pierre-Luc Dubois to Columbus for RWs Jack Roslovic and Patrick Laine. Designated D Ville Heinola for assignment to taxi squad. Placed C Pierre-Luc Dubois on reserve/COVID-19 protocol. Recalled C David Gustafsson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Mikhail Berdin to Manitoba (AHL).
