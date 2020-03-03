scoreboard

On deck
Wednesday
Boys basketball: 6A state playoffs first round, Sheldon at Summit, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Clackamas, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, Trinity Lutheran vs. Nixyaawii, 3:15 p.m.
Friday
Girls basketball: 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.
Prep sports
Boys basketball
Mountain Valley All-Conference Teams
Co-Players of the Year — Jacob Tompkins, 12, Summit; Nate Meithof, 11, McNary
Defensive Player of the Year — Kobe Withers, 12, Sprague
Coach of the Year — Ryan Kirch, McNary
First Team — Nate Meithof, 11, McNary; Trey Galbraith, 12, South Salem; Kobe Withers, 12, Sprague; Jacob Tompkins, 12, Summit; Jackson Lowery, 11, West Salem.
Second Team — Grant Jordan, 12, Mountain View; Cole Hardy, 12, South Salem; Nick Zuro, 11, South Salem; Dallon Morgan, 10, Sprague; Julian Mora, 10, Summit; Evan Scalley, 12, Summit; Luke Cody, 12, Summit; Justin Scoggin, 12, West Salem; Alec Dyson, 11, West Salem; Holden Whipple, 10, West Salem.
Honorable Mention — Jordan Hall, 12, Bend; Max Teichrow, 12, Bend; Nate Koehler, 10, Bend; Elijah Hectocta, 12, McKay; Kobe Miller, 11, McKay; Jando Gonzalez, 9, McKary; Riley Flores, 12, McNary; Zane Aicher, 10, McNary; Austin Fields, 12, Mountain View; Riley Morgan, 12, Mountain View; Kieran Pruett, 12, South Salem; Emorej Lynk, 12, South Salem; Greyson Salinas, 12, Sprague.
Girls basketball
Mountain Valley All-Conference Teams
Player of the Year — Hilary James, 11, South Salem
Defensive Player of the Year — Kaycee Brown, 12, Bend
Coach of the Year — Adrian Lewis, South Salem
First Team — Kaycee Brown, 12, Bend; Caitlin Wheeler, 12, Bend; Skye Miller, 11, McKay; Leah Doutt, 11, McNary; Bailey Dickerson, 12, Mountain View; Hillary James, 11, South Salem; Victory Stafford, 12, South Salem; Paige Alexander, 12, West Salem.
Second Team — Bekah Grimmer, 11, McNary; Kailynn Bowles, 11, Mountain View; Gretchen Olsen, 12, South Salem; Delaney Keith, 10, South Salem; Hope Neibauer, 11, Summit; Healy Bledsoe, 11, Summit; Olivia Rudolph, 11, West Salem; Lizzy Bennett, 9, West Salem.
Honorable Mention —Peyton Gardner, 10, Bend; Ava Dennis, 11, Bend; Elisha Daniels, 12, Bend; Bailey Donohue, 9, McNary; Kennedy Buss, 11, McNary; Kenzie Proctor, 11, McNary; Liliana Overchash, 11, Mountain View; Ellyson Haytas, 12, South Salem; Zoe Fry, 11, South Salem; Baylee Butler, 10, Sprague; Abby Haas, 11, Sprague; Alyssa Meza, 9, Sprague; Rose Koehler, 9, Summit; Maddy Ailstock, 11, West Salem; Mya Adams, 10, West Salem.
First Round 6A Playoffs
No. 1 Beaverton 80, No. 32 Glencoe 26
No. 9 Southridge 65, No. 24 Lakeridge 47
No. 12 Mountainside 54, No. 21 South Eugene 29
No. 13 Canby 43, No. 20 Jesuit 36
No. 4 Liberty 68, No. 29 Westview 42
No. 3 West Linn 61, No. 30 Grants Pass 17
No. 14 McMinnville 51, No. 19 Barlow 35
No. 11 Benson 71, No. 22 Central Catholic 63 (OT)
No. 6 South Salem 83, No. 27 David Douglas 55
No. 7 Sheldon 53, No. 26 Lincoln 26
No. 10 West Salem 67, No. 23 Sherwood 41
No. 15 Bend 64, No. 18 Grant 51
No. 2 South Medford 61, No. 31 Tigard 37
No. 17 St. Mary’s, No. 16 Forest Grove, late
No. 8 Tualatin, No. 25 Clackamas, late
No. 5 Oregon City, No. 28 Newberg, late
Baseball
MLB
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training
———
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1
St. Louis 6, Houston 3
Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Texas 6, San Francisco 5
Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 11, Cleveland 7
San Diego 9, Milwaukee 0
Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 10
Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., late
College
PAC-12
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Texas, late
UCLA at UC Santa Barbara, late
Michigan at Stanford, late
UC Irvine at Southern Cal, late
Arizona St. at Cal State Fullerton, late
Portland at Washington, late
Softball
College
PAC-12
Tuesday’s Games
St. John’s at UCLA, late
Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 52 9 .852 —
Toronto 42 18 .700 9½
Boston 41 19 .683 10½
Miami 39 22 .639 13
Indiana 37 24 .607 15
Phila. 37 24 .607 15
Brooklyn 27 33 .450 24½
Orlando 27 34 .443 25
Washington 22 37 .373 29
Charlotte 21 40 .344 31
Chicago 21 40 .344 31
Detroit 20 42 .323 32½
New York 19 42 .311 33
Atlanta 19 44 .302 34
Cleveland 17 44 .279 35
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 46 13 .780 —
L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5
Denver 41 19 .683 5½
Houston 39 21 .650 7½
Utah 38 22 .633 8½
Oklahoma City 37 24 .607 10
Dallas 37 25 .597 10½
Memphis 30 31 .492 17
Portland 27 35 .435 20½
Sacramento 26 34 .433 20½
San Antonio 26 34 .433 20½
New Orleans 26 35 .426 21
Phoenix 24 37 .393 23
Minnesota 18 42 .300 28½
Golden State 13 48 .213 34
x-clinched playoff spot
———
Tuesday’s Games
San Antonio 104, Charlotte 103
Brooklyn 129, Boston 120, OT
Minnesota 139, New Orleans 134
L.A. Clippers 109, Oklahoma City 94
Golden State at Denver, late
Toronto at Phoenix, late
Phila. at L.A. Lakers, late
Washington at Sacramento, late
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633
Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759
Arizona St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655
Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Stanford 9 7 .563 20 9 .690
Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655
California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448
Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517
Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517
Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536
Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448
———
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
California at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Utah, 11:30 a.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, 12:15 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 1:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Stanford at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.
SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
Tennessee 81,No. 6 Kentucky 73
Rutgers 78, No. 9 Maryland 67
No. 16 Michigan St. 78, No. 20 Penn St. 71
Purdue 77, No. 18 Iowa 68
EAST
Bucknell 65, Holy Cross 62
Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 69
Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75
Maine 71, Hartford 65
Mass.-Lowell 63, New Hampshire 54
Syracuse 84, Boston College 71
UMBC 75, Stony Brook 67
Vermont 85, Albany (NY) 62
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57
Arkansas St. 76, Georgia Southern 75
Charleston Southern 81, Presbyterian 64
Cincinnati 79, South Florida 67
Duquesne 80, VCU 77, OT
Georgia St. 89, UALR 70
Liberty 55, NJIT 49
Lipscomb 68, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 108, Coastal Carolina 101
North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 83
North Florida 91, Jacksonville 88
Richmond 80, Davidson 63
SC-Upstate 69, High Point 59
South Alabama 58, Texas State 54
South Carolina 83, Mississippi St. 71
Stetson 82, North Alabama 72
Texas-Arlington 78, Troy 64
UNC-Asheville 72, Campbell 68
Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 79
MIDWEST
Akron 74, Ohio 67
Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68
DePaul 69, Marquette 68
Ill.-Chicago 93, IUPUI 59
Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69
N. Illinois 71, Toledo 50
Oakland 80, Cleveland St. 59
W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54
Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57
Women’s college
PAC-12 TOURNAMENT at Las Vegas
———
Thursday’s Games
California vs. No. 24 Arizona St., 11:30 a.m.
Washington vs. Utah, 2 p.m.
Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Washington St., vs. No. 14 Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
TBD vs. No. 13 Arizona, 11:30 a.m.
TBD vs. No. 3 Oregon, 2 p.m.
TBD vs. No. 8 UCLA, 6 p.m.
TBD vs. No. 7 Stanford, 8:30 p.m.
SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
———
EAST
Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53
Fordham 59, Saint Joseph’s 36
Richmond 57, George Washington 49
UMass 72, St. Bonaventure 54
SOUTH
Davidson 67, La Salle 63
N. Kentucky 94, Detroit 47
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 84, Youngstown St. 48
Iowa St. 61, Kansas 42
Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65
Saint Louis 69, George Mason 61
Wright St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 47
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 88, Stephen F. Austin 62
Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma St. 52
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 94, San Jose St. 68
Football
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62
DC 2 2 .500 67 83
New York 2 2 .500 49 73
Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88
Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88
Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87
———
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m.
New York at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168
Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185
Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218
Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224
Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209
Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208
Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231
Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199
Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190
Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181
N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181
Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179
Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183
N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206
New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185
Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173
Dallas 65 37 21 7 81 177 168
Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199
Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207
Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215
Chicago 65 29 28 8 66 195 207
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202
Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 212 204
Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206
Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204
Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178
San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209
Anaheim 65 26 31 8 60 168 205
Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Nashville 1
Anaheim at Chicago, late
Edmonton at Dallas, late
New Jersey at Vegas, late
Toronto at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 5:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF D’Arby Myers.
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY — Signed OF Alfredo Marte to a contract extension. Signed RHP Shawn Blackwell.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Recalled GT Jake Oettinger from Texas Stars (AHL).
AHL
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids Griffins.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Aquired D Aaron Titcomb from Wheeling in exchange for D Jeremy Beaudry.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Ben Bloom senior defensive assistant.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jovon Johnson to one-day contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Aquired M Mohammed Abu from Vålerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan.
Northwest Soccsr League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Courtney Petersen and D Konya Plummer from the 2020 college draft.
PORTLAND THORNS — Aquired D Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Ryals FC for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.
United Soccer League
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Simon Lefebrve. Re-signed F Christian Sorto.
