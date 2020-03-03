scoreboard

On deck

Wednesday

Boys basketball: 6A state playoffs first round, Sheldon at Summit, 6 p.m.; Mountain View at Clackamas, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball: 1A state championships at Baker HS, Trinity Lutheran vs. Nixyaawii, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Girls basketball: 4A state playoffs first round, Madras at Cottage Grove, 6 p.m.

Prep sports

Boys basketball

Mountain Valley All-Conference Teams

Co-Players of the Year — Jacob Tompkins, 12, Summit; Nate Meithof, 11, McNary

Defensive Player of the Year — Kobe Withers, 12, Sprague

Coach of the Year — Ryan Kirch, McNary

First Team — Nate Meithof, 11, McNary; Trey Galbraith, 12, South Salem; Kobe Withers, 12, Sprague; Jacob Tompkins, 12, Summit; Jackson Lowery, 11, West Salem.

Second Team — Grant Jordan, 12, Mountain View; Cole Hardy, 12, South Salem; Nick Zuro, 11, South Salem; Dallon Morgan, 10, Sprague; Julian Mora, 10, Summit; Evan Scalley, 12, Summit; Luke Cody, 12, Summit; Justin Scoggin, 12, West Salem; Alec Dyson, 11, West Salem; Holden Whipple, 10, West Salem.

Honorable Mention — Jordan Hall, 12, Bend; Max Teichrow, 12, Bend; Nate Koehler, 10, Bend; Elijah Hectocta, 12, McKay; Kobe Miller, 11, McKay; Jando Gonzalez, 9, McKary; Riley Flores, 12, McNary; Zane Aicher, 10, McNary; Austin Fields, 12, Mountain View; Riley Morgan, 12, Mountain View; Kieran Pruett, 12, South Salem; Emorej Lynk, 12, South Salem; Greyson Salinas, 12, Sprague.

Girls basketball

Mountain Valley All-Conference Teams

Player of the Year — Hilary James, 11, South Salem

Defensive Player of the Year — Kaycee Brown, 12, Bend

Coach of the Year — Adrian Lewis, South Salem

First Team — Kaycee Brown, 12, Bend; Caitlin Wheeler, 12, Bend; Skye Miller, 11, McKay; Leah Doutt, 11, McNary; Bailey Dickerson, 12, Mountain View; Hillary James, 11, South Salem; Victory Stafford, 12, South Salem; Paige Alexander, 12, West Salem.

Second Team — Bekah Grimmer, 11, McNary; Kailynn Bowles, 11, Mountain View; Gretchen Olsen, 12, South Salem; Delaney Keith, 10, South Salem; Hope Neibauer, 11, Summit; Healy Bledsoe, 11, Summit; Olivia Rudolph, 11, West Salem; Lizzy Bennett, 9, West Salem.

Honorable Mention —Peyton Gardner, 10, Bend; Ava Dennis, 11, Bend; Elisha Daniels, 12, Bend; Bailey Donohue, 9, McNary; Kennedy Buss, 11, McNary; Kenzie Proctor, 11, McNary; Liliana Overchash, 11, Mountain View; Ellyson Haytas, 12, South Salem; Zoe Fry, 11, South Salem; Baylee Butler, 10, Sprague; Abby Haas, 11, Sprague; Alyssa Meza, 9, Sprague; Rose Koehler, 9, Summit; Maddy Ailstock, 11, West Salem; Mya Adams, 10, West Salem.

First Round 6A Playoffs

No. 1 Beaverton 80, No. 32 Glencoe 26

No. 9 Southridge 65, No. 24 Lakeridge 47

No. 12 Mountainside 54, No. 21 South Eugene 29

No. 13 Canby 43, No. 20 Jesuit 36

No. 4 Liberty 68, No. 29 Westview 42

No. 3 West Linn 61, No. 30 Grants Pass 17

No. 14 McMinnville 51, No. 19 Barlow 35

No. 11 Benson 71, No. 22 Central Catholic 63 (OT)

No. 6 South Salem 83, No. 27 David Douglas 55

No. 7 Sheldon 53, No. 26 Lincoln 26

No. 10 West Salem 67, No. 23 Sherwood 41

No. 15 Bend 64, No. 18 Grant 51

No. 2 South Medford 61, No. 31 Tigard 37

No. 17 St. Mary’s, No. 16 Forest Grove, late

No. 8 Tualatin, No. 25 Clackamas, late

No. 5 Oregon City, No. 28 Newberg, late

Baseball

MLB

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training

———

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

St. Louis 6, Houston 3

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Texas 6, San Francisco 5

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 11, Cleveland 7

San Diego 9, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 11, Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., late

College

PAC-12

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Texas, late

UCLA at UC Santa Barbara, late

Michigan at Stanford, late

UC Irvine at Southern Cal, late

Arizona St. at Cal State Fullerton, late

Portland at Washington, late

Softball

College

PAC-12

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s at UCLA, late

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 52 9 .852 —

Toronto 42 18 .700 9½

Boston 41 19 .683 10½

Miami 39 22 .639 13

Indiana 37 24 .607 15

Phila. 37 24 .607 15

Brooklyn 27 33 .450 24½

Orlando 27 34 .443 25

Washington 22 37 .373 29

Charlotte 21 40 .344 31

Chicago 21 40 .344 31

Detroit 20 42 .323 32½

New York 19 42 .311 33

Atlanta 19 44 .302 34

Cleveland 17 44 .279 35

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 46 13 .780 —

L.A. Clippers 42 19 .689 5

Denver 41 19 .683 5½

Houston 39 21 .650 7½

Utah 38 22 .633 8½

Oklahoma City 37 24 .607 10

Dallas 37 25 .597 10½

Memphis 30 31 .492 17

Portland 27 35 .435 20½

Sacramento 26 34 .433 20½

San Antonio 26 34 .433 20½

New Orleans 26 35 .426 21

Phoenix 24 37 .393 23

Minnesota 18 42 .300 28½

Golden State 13 48 .213 34

x-clinched playoff spot

———

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio 104, Charlotte 103

Brooklyn 129, Boston 120, OT

Minnesota 139, New Orleans 134

L.A. Clippers 109, Oklahoma City 94

Golden State at Denver, late

Toronto at Phoenix, late

Phila. at L.A. Lakers, late

Washington at Sacramento, late

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 12 5 .706 19 11 .633

Oregon 11 5 .688 22 7 .759

Arizona St. 10 6 .625 19 10 .655

Colorado 10 7 .588 21 9 .700

Southern Cal 10 7 .588 21 9 .700

Stanford 9 7 .563 20 9 .690

Arizona 9 7 .563 19 10 .655

California 7 9 .438 13 16 .448

Washington St. 6 10 .375 15 14 .517

Utah 6 11 .353 15 14 .517

Oregon St. 5 11 .313 15 13 .536

Washington 3 13 .188 13 16 .448

———

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

California at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Utah, 11:30 a.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, 12:15 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 1:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m.

SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

Tennessee 81,No. 6 Kentucky 73

Rutgers 78, No. 9 Maryland 67

No. 16 Michigan St. 78, No. 20 Penn St. 71

Purdue 77, No. 18 Iowa 68

EAST

Bucknell 65, Holy Cross 62

Buffalo 75, Miami (Ohio) 69

Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 75

Maine 71, Hartford 65

Mass.-Lowell 63, New Hampshire 54

Syracuse 84, Boston College 71

UMBC 75, Stony Brook 67

Vermont 85, Albany (NY) 62

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 61, Louisiana-Monroe 57

Arkansas St. 76, Georgia Southern 75

Charleston Southern 81, Presbyterian 64

Cincinnati 79, South Florida 67

Duquesne 80, VCU 77, OT

Georgia St. 89, UALR 70

Liberty 55, NJIT 49

Lipscomb 68, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 108, Coastal Carolina 101

North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 83

North Florida 91, Jacksonville 88

Richmond 80, Davidson 63

SC-Upstate 69, High Point 59

South Alabama 58, Texas State 54

South Carolina 83, Mississippi St. 71

Stetson 82, North Alabama 72

Texas-Arlington 78, Troy 64

UNC-Asheville 72, Campbell 68

Vanderbilt 87, Alabama 79

MIDWEST

Akron 74, Ohio 67

Ball St. 85, Cent. Michigan 68

DePaul 69, Marquette 68

Ill.-Chicago 93, IUPUI 59

Kent St. 83, Bowling Green 69

N. Illinois 71, Toledo 50

Oakland 80, Cleveland St. 59

W. Michigan 70, E. Michigan 54

Youngstown St. 63, Milwaukee 57

Women’s college

PAC-12 TOURNAMENT at Las Vegas

———

Thursday’s Games

California vs. No. 24 Arizona St., 11:30 a.m.

Washington vs. Utah, 2 p.m.

Colorado vs. Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Washington St., vs. No. 14 Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

TBD vs. No. 13 Arizona, 11:30 a.m.

TBD vs. No. 3 Oregon, 2 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 8 UCLA, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. No. 7 Stanford, 8:30 p.m.

SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

———

EAST

Duquesne 70, Rhode Island 53

Fordham 59, Saint Joseph’s 36

Richmond 57, George Washington 49

UMass 72, St. Bonaventure 54

SOUTH

Davidson 67, La Salle 63

N. Kentucky 94, Detroit 47

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 84, Youngstown St. 48

Iowa St. 61, Kansas 42

Milwaukee 73, Oakland 65

Saint Louis 69, George Mason 61

Wright St. 83, Ill.-Chicago 47

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Stephen F. Austin 62

Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma St. 52

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 94, San Jose St. 68

Football

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

St. Louis 3 1 .750 91 62

DC 2 2 .500 67 83

New York 2 2 .500 49 73

Tampa Bay 1 3 .250 64 74

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 4 0 1.000 126 88

Dallas 2 2 .500 78 72

Los Angeles 1 3 .250 88 88

Seattle 1 3 .250 64 87

———

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 11 a.m.

New York at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168

Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185

Toronto 66 35 23 8 78 233 218

Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224

Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209

Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208

Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231

Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 65 40 19 6 86 226 199

Philadelphia 65 38 20 7 83 220 190

Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181

N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181

Columbus 67 32 21 14 78 175 179

Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183

N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206

New Jersey 65 26 27 12 64 177 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185

Colorado 65 40 18 7 87 223 173

Dallas 65 37 21 7 81 177 168

Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199

Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207

Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215

Chicago 65 29 28 8 66 195 207

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 67 36 23 8 80 216 202

Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 212 204

Calgary 67 34 26 7 75 201 206

Vancouver 65 34 25 6 74 214 204

Arizona 67 32 27 8 72 187 178

San Jose 65 28 33 4 60 169 209

Anaheim 65 26 31 8 60 168 205

Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2

Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Nashville 1

Anaheim at Chicago, late

Edmonton at Dallas, late

New Jersey at Vegas, late

Toronto at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 5:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF D’Arby Myers.

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY — Signed OF Alfredo Marte to a contract extension. Signed RHP Shawn Blackwell.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled GT Jake Oettinger from Texas Stars (AHL).

AHL

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids Griffins.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Aquired D Aaron Titcomb from Wheeling in exchange for D Jeremy Beaudry.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Ben Bloom senior defensive assistant.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed TE Marcus Baugh.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jovon Johnson to one-day contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Aquired M Mohammed Abu from Vålerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan.

Northwest Soccsr League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Courtney Petersen and D Konya Plummer from the 2020 college draft.

PORTLAND THORNS — Aquired D Becky Sauerbrunn from Utah Ryals FC for defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed G Simon Lefebrve. Re-signed F Christian Sorto.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.