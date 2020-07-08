scoreboard

MLS is Back Tournament Schedule

All matches in Orlando, Fla.

All Times PDT

Group Stage

Wednesday, July 8

Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 1

Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire, ppd.

Thursday, July 9

NY City FC vs. Phila. Union, 6 a.m.

Montreal vs. New England, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Seattle vs. San Jose, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Atlanta vs. New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL Challenge Cup

All times PDT

All matches played in Herriman, Utah

Qualification Round

Wednesday, July 8

Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1

Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, late

Sunday, July 12

Wash. Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 9:30 a.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 17 p.m.

Monday, July 13

OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 9:30 a.m.

Sky Blue vs. NC Courage, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Quijada and OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Jacob Rhame off waivers from the Mets.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Cessa and 2B DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Edwin Uceta, OF Cody Thomas and OF Zach Reks on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Will Banfield on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Cam Newton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Quez Watkins to a four-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Quintez Cephus to a four-year contract. Signed RB Jason Huntley to a four-year deal.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Tony Leone, D Christian Torres and F Erik Duenas.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Brandon DeNoyer women’s soccer assistant coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Marshall Steward Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Services and Assistant Provost.

