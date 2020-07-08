scoreboard

Soccer
MLS
MLS is Back Tournament Schedule
All matches in Orlando, Fla.
All Times PDT
Group Stage
Wednesday, July 8
Orlando City 2, Inter Miami CF 1
Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire, ppd.
Thursday, July 9
NY City FC vs. Phila. Union, 6 a.m.
Montreal vs. New England, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Seattle vs. San Jose, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Atlanta vs. New York, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL
NWSL Challenge Cup
All times PDT
All matches played in Herriman, Utah
Qualification Round
Wednesday, July 8
Utah Royals 0, OL Reign 1
Sky Blue vs. Houston Dash, late
Sunday, July 12
Wash. Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 9:30 a.m.
Chicago Red Stars vs. Utah Royals, 17 p.m.
Monday, July 13
OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns, 9:30 a.m.
Sky Blue vs. NC Courage, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Quijada and OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Jacob Rhame off waivers from the Mets.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Cessa and 2B DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Edwin Uceta, OF Cody Thomas and OF Zach Reks on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed C Will Banfield on the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Cam Newton.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Quez Watkins to a four-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Quintez Cephus to a four-year contract. Signed RB Jason Huntley to a four-year deal.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Tony Leone, D Christian Torres and F Erik Duenas.
COLLEGE
SYRACUSE — Named Brandon DeNoyer women’s soccer assistant coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Marshall Steward Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Services and Assistant Provost.
