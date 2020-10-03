scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 5:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2)
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees (García 3-2)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay
Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland, 1:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers
Thursday, Oct. 8: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego
x-Friday, Oct. 9: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers
Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami vs. Atlanta
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami vs. Atlanta
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Miami
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta
Tennis
French Open
Saturday at Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Third Round — Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (17), Spain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2, 3-1, ret.
Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-1, 6-3, ret. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Cristian Garin (20), Chile, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.
WOMEN
Third Round — Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-2, 6-0. Zhang Shuai, China, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-6 (2), 7-5. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3. Fiona Ferro, France, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-0. Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Petra Martic (13), Croatia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0.
Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-5, 6-3. Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-4, 6-3.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 9 2 4 31 26 16
Columbus 9 2 4 31 25 10
Orlando City 8 2 5 29 28 16
Phila. 8 3 4 28 25 13
NY City FC 7 6 2 23 17 12
New England 5 3 7 22 15 12
New York 6 7 2 20 18 19
Atlanta 5 8 2 17 17 19
Nashville SC 4 5 5 17 11 14
Montreal 5 8 2 17 22 29
Chicago 4 7 4 16 20 24
Cincinnati 3 8 4 13 8 23
D.C. United 2 8 5 11 11 24
Inter Miami CF 3 10 2 11 14 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting KC 7 5 2 23 26 21
Minnesota United 6 5 4 22 26 21
FC Dallas 5 3 6 21 21 15
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 5 7 16 22 26
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City 3, New York 1
Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0
Chicago 2, Montreal 2, tie
Nashville 0, New England 0, tie
Toronto FC 2, Phila. 1
Sporting KC 2, Houston 1
NY City FC 3, Miami 2
Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0
Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
Vancouver at Seattle, late
LA Galaxy at San Jose, late
Colorado at Portland ppd.
Sunday’s Game
LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, ppd.
Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 22 BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson 41, Virginia 23
No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24
No. 3 Florida 38, S. Carolina 24
No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6
TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31
No. 11 UCF vs. Tulsa, late
No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22
No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Fla. 7
Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi St. 14
No. 17 Oklahoma St. 47, Kansas 7
Iowa St. 37, No. 18 Oklahoma 30
No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7
No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12
NC State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29
SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27
EAST
Army 55, Abilene Christ. 23
West Va. 27, Baylor 21, 2OT
SOUTH
Co. Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 23
FAU 21, Charlotte 17
Florida St. 41, Jacksonville St. 24
Ga. Southern 35, La.-Monroe 30
Georgia St. 49, E. Carolina 29
Houston Bapt. 33, E. Kentucky 30
Liberty 28, North Ala. 7
Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41, OT
UAB 21, UTSA 13
Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31
W. Kentucky 20, Middle Tenn. 17
MIDWEST
Kansas St. 31, Texas Tech 21
N. Dakota St. 39, Cent. Ark. 28
SOUTHWEST
Southrn Miss. 41, North Texas 31
Stephen F. Austin 34, West Texas A&M 6
FAR WEST
Air Force 40, Navy 7
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Colts 3 3 431/2 BEARS
Saints 4 3 541/2 LIONS
Cards 4 3 511/2 PANTHERS
BENGALS 3 21/2 49 Jaguars
COWBOYS 5 41/2 56 Browns
TEXANS 4 4 531/2 Vikings
Seahawks 7 51/2 54 DOLPHINS
BUCS 7 7 421/2 Chargers
Steelers +1 PPD NL TITANS
Ravens 131/2 14 451/2 WASHINGTON
RAMS 111/2 13 48 Giants
CHIEFS 7 PPD NL Patriots
Bills 21/2 3 521/2 RAIDERS
49ERS 61/2 7 451/2 Eagles
Monday
PACKERS 7 7 57 Falcons
Golf
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship Scores
Saturday at Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Third Round
Cameron Davis 66-73-63—202
Sergio Garcia 68-68-66—202
J.T. Poston 66-67-69—202
Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67—203
Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68—203
Aaron Wise 68-69-67—204
Denny McCarthy 68-67-69—204
Keegan Bradley 66-65-73—204
Tyler McCumber 70-69-66—205
Charley Hoffman 64-69-72—205
Rory Sabbatini, 72-68-66—206. Corey Conners, 67-70-69—206. MJ Daffue, 65-69-72—206. Wesley Bryan, 72-69-66—207. Maverick McNealy, 69-71-67—207. C.T. Pan, 70-69-68—207. Scott Stallings, 67-72-68—207. Matthew NeSmith, 68-71-68—207. Chase Seiffert, 70-68-69—207. Sebastián Muñoz, 64-73-70—207. Peter Malnati, 70-67-70—207.
LPGA Tour
Shoprite Classic Scores
Saturday at Galloway, N.J.
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,190; Par: 71
(a)-amateur
Third Round
Mel Reid 68-64-66—198
Jennifer Kupcho 69-65-65—199
Jennifer Song 65-69-65—199
Nasa Hataoka 64-67-70—201
Kelly Tan 68-69-65—202
Ryann O’Toole 64-71-67—202
Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-65—203
Xiyu Lin 70-69-65—204
Brittany Altomare 66-71-67—204
Ally McDonald 69-67-68—204
Anne van Dam 67-68-69—204
Georgia Hall 67-67-70—204
Mi Hyang Lee 63-69-72—204
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 68-69-68—205. Moriya Jutanugarn, 67-70-68—205. Katherine Kirk, 66-69-70—205. Megan Khang, 69-70-67—206. Nelly Korda, 68-70-68—206. Sophia Popov, 69-68-69—206. Christina Kim, 69-65-72—206. Amy Olson, 67-66-73—206. Yealimi Noh, 69-70-68—207. Jessica Korda, 68-71-68—207.
Lexi Thompson, 67-72-68—207. Mina Harigae, 68-70-69—207. Gaby Lopez, 72-65-70—207. Ashleigh Buhai, 66-71-70—207. Celine Boutier, 68-65-74—207. Tiffany Joh, 70-70-68—208. Stacy Lewis, 70-70-68—208. Sei Young Kim, 69-71-68—208. Yu Liu, 68-68-72—208. Jenny Shin, 66-70-72—208.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
L.A. Lakers 2, Miami Heat 0
Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.
x-Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.
x-Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Seattle Storm 1, Las Vegas Aces 0
Game 1: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4, noon
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.
x-Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.
x-Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHPs Rex Brothers, Brailyn Marquez and Justin Steele, RHPs Tyler Chatwood, Tyson Miller, Colin Rea, Duane Underwood Jr., Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick, CF Albert Almora Jr., 1B Jose Martinez and C Miguel Amaya from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced Matt Klentak stepped down as general manager.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHPs Junior Fernandez, Seth Elledge, Nabil Crosmatt and Jake Woodford, 3B Elehuris Montero, 2B Max Schrock, 1B John Nogowski and SS Edmundo Sosa, CF Lane Thomas and LF Justin Williams from alternate training site. Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward and CB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Khalil Dorsey from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Eli Apple from injured reserve. Waived DE Shareef Miller. Signed RB Reggie Bonnafan and LB Chris Orr from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Alex Redmond, DT Feedom Akinmoladun and CB Torry McTyer from the practice squad. Placed DT Mike Daniels on injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Francis Bernard from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DTs Sylvester Williams and Darius Kilgo to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Christian Kirksey and WR Allen Lazard on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Trey Burton from injured reserve. Placed WR Michael Pittman on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton, OL Kc McDermott and K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed QB Jordan Ta’amu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Theo Riddick and WR Keeland Doss from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson and OL Cole Toner from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Juju Hughes from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock to the practice squad. Released DB Javaris Davis from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Ken Crawley, TE Garrett Griffin and G/C Will Clapp from the practice squad. Placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Austin Mack and TE Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LT Jason Peters and CB Trevor Williams on injured reserve. Signed DB Grayland Arnold, WRs Travis Fulgham and Deontau Burnett, C Luke Juriga and RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DE Dee Ford and TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve. Signed RB JaMycal from the practice squad. Activated WR Deebo Samuel from injured reserve. Signed LB Joe Walker and CB Jamar Taylor from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Shaquem Griffin, S Damarious Randall and CB Gavin Helsop from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DT Jeffery Simmons on reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed G Joshua Garnett from the practice squad. Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY FC — G Pedro Gallese will join Peru national team and M Jhegson Sebastian Mendez will join the Ecuador national team for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to Timra IK (Hockey Allsvenskan, Sweden).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract.
