scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees

At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 5:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2)

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees (García 3-2)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay

Oakland vs. Houston

At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland, 1:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers

At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers

Thursday, Oct. 8: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego

x-Friday, Oct. 9: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers

Miami vs. Atlanta

At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami vs. Atlanta

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami vs. Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Miami

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta

Tennis

French Open

Saturday at Paris

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Third Round — Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (17), Spain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-1, 6-2, 3-1, ret.

Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-1, 6-3, ret. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Cristian Garin (20), Chile, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

WOMEN

Third Round — Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-2, 6-0. Zhang Shuai, China, def. Clara Burel, France, 7-6 (2), 7-5. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-3. Fiona Ferro, France, def. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-0. Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Petra Martic (13), Croatia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0.

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-5, 6-3. Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-4, 6-3.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 9 2 4 31 26 16

Columbus 9 2 4 31 25 10

Orlando City 8 2 5 29 28 16

Phila. 8 3 4 28 25 13

NY City FC 7 6 2 23 17 12

New England 5 3 7 22 15 12

New York 6 7 2 20 18 19

Atlanta 5 8 2 17 17 19

Nashville SC 4 5 5 17 11 14

Montreal 5 8 2 17 22 29

Chicago 4 7 4 16 20 24

Cincinnati 3 8 4 13 8 23

D.C. United 2 8 5 11 11 24

Inter Miami CF 3 10 2 11 14 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12

Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24

Sporting KC 7 5 2 23 26 21

Minnesota United 6 5 4 22 26 21

FC Dallas 5 3 6 21 21 15

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29

Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21

Houston 3 5 7 16 22 26

Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31

LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22

San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City 3, New York 1

Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0

Chicago 2, Montreal 2, tie

Nashville 0, New England 0, tie

Toronto FC 2, Phila. 1

Sporting KC 2, Houston 1

NY City FC 3, Miami 2

Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Vancouver at Seattle, late

LA Galaxy at San Jose, late

Colorado at Portland ppd.

Sunday’s Game

LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77

New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66

Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84

Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88

Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60

Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97

Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81

Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62

Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92

Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86

Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71

San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, ppd.

Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 22 BYU 45, Louisiana Tech 14

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson 41, Virginia 23

No. 2 Alabama 52, No. 13 Texas A&M 24

No. 3 Florida 38, S. Carolina 24

No. 4 Georgia 27, No. 7 Auburn 6

TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31

No. 11 UCF vs. Tulsa, late

No. 12 North Carolina 26, Boston College 22

No. 15 Cincinnati 28, South Fla. 7

Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi St. 14

No. 17 Oklahoma St. 47, Kansas 7

Iowa St. 37, No. 18 Oklahoma 30

No. 20 LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7

No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

NC State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29

SMU 30, No. 25 Memphis 27

EAST

Army 55, Abilene Christ. 23

West Va. 27, Baylor 21, 2OT

SOUTH

Co. Carolina 52, Arkansas St. 23

FAU 21, Charlotte 17

Florida St. 41, Jacksonville St. 24

Ga. Southern 35, La.-Monroe 30

Georgia St. 49, E. Carolina 29

Houston Bapt. 33, E. Kentucky 30

Liberty 28, North Ala. 7

Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41, OT

UAB 21, UTSA 13

Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31

W. Kentucky 20, Middle Tenn. 17

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 31, Texas Tech 21

N. Dakota St. 39, Cent. Ark. 28

SOUTHWEST

Southrn Miss. 41, North Texas 31

Stephen F. Austin 34, West Texas A&M 6

FAR WEST

Air Force 40, Navy 7

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Colts 3 3 431/2 BEARS

Saints 4 3 541/2 LIONS

Cards 4 3 511/2 PANTHERS

BENGALS 3 21/2 49 Jaguars

COWBOYS 5 41/2 56 Browns

TEXANS 4 4 531/2 Vikings

Seahawks 7 51/2 54 DOLPHINS

BUCS 7 7 421/2 Chargers

Steelers +1 PPD NL TITANS

Ravens 131/2 14 451/2 WASHINGTON

RAMS 111/2 13 48 Giants

CHIEFS 7 PPD NL Patriots

Bills 21/2 3 521/2 RAIDERS

49ERS 61/2 7 451/2 Eagles

Monday

PACKERS 7 7 57 Falcons

Golf

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

Saturday at Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72

Third Round

Cameron Davis 66-73-63—202

Sergio Garcia 68-68-66—202

J.T. Poston 66-67-69—202

Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67—203

Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68—203

Aaron Wise 68-69-67—204

Denny McCarthy 68-67-69—204

Keegan Bradley 66-65-73—204

Tyler McCumber 70-69-66—205

Charley Hoffman 64-69-72—205

Rory Sabbatini, 72-68-66—206. Corey Conners, 67-70-69—206. MJ Daffue, 65-69-72—206. Wesley Bryan, 72-69-66—207. Maverick McNealy, 69-71-67—207. C.T. Pan, 70-69-68—207. Scott Stallings, 67-72-68—207. Matthew NeSmith, 68-71-68—207. Chase Seiffert, 70-68-69—207. Sebastián Muñoz, 64-73-70—207. Peter Malnati, 70-67-70—207.

LPGA Tour

Shoprite Classic Scores

Saturday at Galloway, N.J.

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,190; Par: 71

(a)-amateur

Third Round

Mel Reid 68-64-66—198

Jennifer Kupcho 69-65-65—199

Jennifer Song 65-69-65—199

Nasa Hataoka 64-67-70—201

Kelly Tan 68-69-65—202

Ryann O’Toole 64-71-67—202

Brooke M. Henderson 68-70-65—203

Xiyu Lin 70-69-65—204

Brittany Altomare 66-71-67—204

Ally McDonald 69-67-68—204

Anne van Dam 67-68-69—204

Georgia Hall 67-67-70—204

Mi Hyang Lee 63-69-72—204

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 68-69-68—205. Moriya Jutanugarn, 67-70-68—205. Katherine Kirk, 66-69-70—205. Megan Khang, 69-70-67—206. Nelly Korda, 68-70-68—206. Sophia Popov, 69-68-69—206. Christina Kim, 69-65-72—206. Amy Olson, 67-66-73—206. Yealimi Noh, 69-70-68—207. Jessica Korda, 68-71-68—207.

Lexi Thompson, 67-72-68—207. Mina Harigae, 68-70-69—207. Gaby Lopez, 72-65-70—207. Ashleigh Buhai, 66-71-70—207. Celine Boutier, 68-65-74—207. Tiffany Joh, 70-70-68—208. Stacy Lewis, 70-70-68—208. Sei Young Kim, 69-71-68—208. Yu Liu, 68-68-72—208. Jenny Shin, 66-70-72—208.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

L.A. Lakers 2, Miami Heat 0

Game 1: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98

Game 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.

x-Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.

x-Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 11, 4:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Seattle Storm 1, Las Vegas Aces 0

Game 1: Seattle 93, Las Vegas 80

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4, noon

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.

x-Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.

x-Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHPs Rex Brothers, Brailyn Marquez and Justin Steele, RHPs Tyler Chatwood, Tyson Miller, Colin Rea, Duane Underwood Jr., Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick, CF Albert Almora Jr., 1B Jose Martinez and C Miguel Amaya from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Announced Matt Klentak stepped down as general manager.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHPs Junior Fernandez, Seth Elledge, Nabil Crosmatt and Jake Woodford, 3B Elehuris Montero, 2B Max Schrock, 1B John Nogowski and SS Edmundo Sosa, CF Lane Thomas and LF Justin Williams from alternate training site. Activated RHP Carlos Martinez from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward and CB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Khalil Dorsey from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Eli Apple from injured reserve. Waived DE Shareef Miller. Signed RB Reggie Bonnafan and LB Chris Orr from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Alex Redmond, DT Feedom Akinmoladun and CB Torry McTyer from the practice squad. Placed DT Mike Daniels on injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Francis Bernard from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DTs Sylvester Williams and Darius Kilgo to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Christian Kirksey and WR Allen Lazard on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated TE Trey Burton from injured reserve. Placed WR Michael Pittman on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed S Doug Middleton, OL Kc McDermott and K Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed QB Jordan Ta’amu on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Theo Riddick and WR Keeland Doss from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson and OL Cole Toner from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Juju Hughes from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Jake Rudock to the practice squad. Released DB Javaris Davis from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed S George Iloka from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed CB Ken Crawley, TE Garrett Griffin and G/C Will Clapp from the practice squad. Placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Austin Mack and TE Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LT Jason Peters and CB Trevor Williams on injured reserve. Signed DB Grayland Arnold, WRs Travis Fulgham and Deontau Burnett, C Luke Juriga and RB Adrian Killins from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DE Dee Ford and TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve. Signed RB JaMycal from the practice squad. Activated WR Deebo Samuel from injured reserve. Signed LB Joe Walker and CB Jamar Taylor from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Shaquem Griffin, S Damarious Randall and CB Gavin Helsop from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kenjon Barner from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DT Jeffery Simmons on reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed G Joshua Garnett from the practice squad. Signed RB Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY FC — G Pedro Gallese will join Peru national team and M Jhegson Sebastian Mendez will join the Ecuador national team for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Jesper Boqvist to Timra IK (Hockey Allsvenskan, Sweden).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed D Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract.

