scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 9 2 .818 15 3 .833
UCLA 9 2 .818 13 4 .765
Colorado 9 4 .692 15 5 .750
Oregon 5 3 .625 10 4 .714
Stanford 8 5 .615 12 7 .632
Arizona 7 6 .538 13 6 .684
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 10 8 .556
Utah 5 6 .455 8 7 .533
Arizona St. 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 8 .579
Washington 2 10 .167 3 14 .176
California 2 12 .143 7 14 .333
Thursday’s Games
Utah at California, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Washington, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Baylor at No. 12 Oklahoma, ppd.
No. 5 Villanova 96, Marquette 64
No. 8 Houston 82, South Florida 65
No. 9 Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49
Ole Miss 80, No. 10 Missouri 59
No. 15 Iowa 79, No. 25 Rutgers 66
No. 16 Tennessee 89, Georgia 81
No. 21 Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 14 2 .875 17 2 .895
Arizona 10 2 .833 12 2 .857
UCLA 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Oregon 9 4 .692 12 4 .750
Southern Cal 7 6 .538 9 7 .562
Washington St. 7 7 .500 9 7 .562
Oregon St. 4 5 .444 6 5 .545
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 9 6 .600
Colorado 5 8 .385 7 9 .438
Utah 4 11 .267 5 11 .312
Washington 1 10 .091 4 10 .286
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 8 UCLA at Utah, 10 a.m.
California at No. 11 Oregon, ppd.
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
Southern Cal at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 10 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
No. 5 Stanford at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 UConn 70, Seton Hall 49
No. 7 Baylor 82, Texas Tech 50
Wisconsin 75, No. 12 Ohio St. 70
No. 15 Indiana 90, Penn St. 65
No. 19 West Virginia 69, Kansas 61
No. 22 DePaul 81, St. John’s 73
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 18 7 .720 —
Milwaukee 16 8 .667 1½
Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4
Boston 12 11 .522 5
Indiana 12 13 .480 6
Toronto 12 13 .480 6
Charlotte 12 14 .462 6½
Atlanta 11 13 .458 6½
New York 11 15 .423 7½
Miami 10 14 .417 7½
Chicago 10 14 .417 7½
Cleveland 10 16 .385 8½
Orlando 9 16 .360 9
Washington 6 16 .273 10½
Detroit 6 18 .250 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 20 5 .800 —
L.A. Lakers 19 6 .760 1
L.A. Clippers 18 8 .692 2½
Phoenix 14 9 .609 5
Portland 13 10 .565 6
San Antonio 14 11 .560 6
Denver 13 11 .542 6½
Golden State 13 12 .520 7
Memphis 10 10 .500 7½
Sacramento 12 12 .500 7½
Dallas 12 14 .462 8½
New Orleans 11 13 .458 8½
Houston 11 13 .458 8½
Oklahoma City 10 13 .435 9
Minnesota 6 19 .240 14
Tuesday’s Late Games
Portland 106, Orlando 97
Phila. 119, Sacramento 111
Utah 122, Boston 108
Tuesday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 106, Magic 97
ORLANDO (97)
Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Ennis III 5-9 3-5 16, Vucevic 10-21 5-9 27, Bacon 4-12 0-1 11, Co.Anthony 2-7 0-0 4, Aminu 0-0 0-2 0, Okeke 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 9-18 2-2 22, Birch 2-3 0-0 4, Mason 4-10 2-3 11. Totals 37-88 12-22 97.
PORTLAND (106)
Covington 2-6 0-0 5, Jones Jr. 3-6 1-1 8, Kanter 3-6 0-0 6, Lillard 9-22 13-13 36, Trent Jr. 6-18 0-0 15, Ca.Anthony 7-16 4-5 23, Giles III 0-0 0-0 0, Elleby 1-3 0-0 2, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Simons 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 35-90 18-19 106.
Orlando 19 24 30 24 — 97
Portland 31 19 34 22 — 106
3-Point Goals—Orlando 11-35 (Ennis III 3-5, Bacon 3-6, Ross 2-7, Vucevic 2-7, Mason 1-3, Clark 0-2, Co.Anthony 0-2, Okeke 0-3), Portland 18-46 (Ca.Anthony 5-9, Lillard 5-10, Simons 3-8, Trent Jr. 3-9, Jones Jr. 1-3, Covington 1-5, Elleby 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 53 (Vucevic 15), Portland 54 (Covington 11). Assists—Orlando 22 (Okeke 5), Portland 18 (Trent Jr. 6). Total Fouls—Orlando 11, Portland 17. A—0 (19,393)
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 137, Washington 115
Dallas 118, Atlanta 117
Brooklyn 104, Indiana 94
Memphis 130, Charlotte 114
L.A. Clippers 119, Minnesota 112
Chicago 129, New Orleans 116
Denver 133, Cleveland 95
Milwaukee at Phoenix, late
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, late
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Phila. at Portland, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
Wednesday at Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Second Round — Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime (20), Canada, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (5). Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Stan Wawrinka (17), Switzerland, 7-5, 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (9).
Milos Raonic (14), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1, 6-4. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2. Denis Shapovalov (11), Canada, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-3. Dusan Lajovic (23), Serbia, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3.
Taylor Fritz (27), United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2. Adrian Mannarino (32), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (15), Spain, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 7-5, 6-4, 6-3. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Ugo Humbert (29), France, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 7-6 (1), 6-1, 6-2.
WOMEN
Second Round — Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-1, 7-5. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Bianca Andreescu (8), Canada, 6-3, 6-2. Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Ann Li, United States, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-2, 7-6 (6).
Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-1. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, def. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.
Fiona Ferro, France, def. Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4. Sara Errani, Italy, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-1, 6-0. Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 6-3. Simona Halep (2), Romania, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Elise Mertens (18), Belgium, vs. Zhu Lin, China, 7-6 (8), 6-1.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45
N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 25 27
Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41
N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33
New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26
Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 42 20
Florida 10 7 1 2 16 32 28
Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41
Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45
Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27
Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25
Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46
Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26
St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43
Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24
Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33
Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40
Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36
Montreal 13 8 3 2 18 50 35
Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52
Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35
Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33
Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63
Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Vegas 5, Anaheim 4
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
Thursday’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 4 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Columbus at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd
Carolina at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Anaheim at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Jerry Narron major-league instructor and promoted James Kruk to head athletic trainer and Brett Walker to director of rehabilitation.
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired OF Franchy Cordero and two players to be named later from Kansas City and RHP Josh Winckowski and a player to be named later from the New York Mets.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Greg Garcia and Renato Nunez on minor league contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations in a three-team trade from Boston and the New York Mets.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Darren O’Day on a one-year contract with a player/club 2022 option. Designated RHP Ben Heller for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jed Lowrie on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Foltynewicz on a one-year contract. Designated RF Adolis Garcia for assignment.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed INF Max Schrock from Chicago Cubs waivers. Agreed to terms with RHP Braden Shipley on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dugan Darrell.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Khalil Lee from Kansas City in a three-team trade with the Mets sending RHP Josh Winckowski and a player to be named later to Boston. Designated C Ali Sanchez for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Johan Quezada to St. Louis for undisclosed cash. Signed INF Didi Gregorius to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Acquired Gs Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb from Seattle in exchange for a No. 1 overall 2021 WNBA draft pick and a first round pick in 2022 draft. Traded G Kia Nurse and F Megan Walker to Phoenix in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2021 WNBA draft and a first round pick in the 2022 draft.
SEATTLE STORM — Acquired the rights to sign F Stephanie Talbot from New York.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released CB A.J. Bouye.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Pettine senior defensive assistant, Mike Snyder offensive quality control/assistant quarterback coach and Henry Burris offensive quality control coach.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Paul Quessenberry.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Martin Nance executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, WRs Cyril Grayson, Travis Jonsen and Josh Pearson, DBs Javon Hagan and Herb Miller, Gs Nick Leverett and John Molchon, DL Benning Potoa’e, TE Codey McElroy and DT Kobe Smith to reserve/futures contracts.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with QB Taylor Heinicke on a two-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the minor league taxi squad.
DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Julius Honka to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Fs Ty Dellandrea and Tanner Kero to the minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired F C.J. Sapong on a two-year contract with an option for a third year.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Tommy McCabe from Cincinnati.
COLLEGE
EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Matthew Jabs is returning as women’s swimming and diving head coach and Kristen Burgess as women’s tennis head coach.
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY — Named Jim O’Neil football defensive coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.