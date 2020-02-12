scoreboard

On Deck

Thursday

Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:45 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:15 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 2 p.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem), TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 11 a.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 10 a.m.

Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem); Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.

Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls GS at Willamette Pass, 8 a.m.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144

Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152

Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189

Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188

Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180

Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178

Ottawa 56 18 27 11 47 147 191

Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172

Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150

N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151

Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139

Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170

Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157

N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174

New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160

Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154

Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142

Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176

Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181

Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183

Chicago 56 25 23 8 58 166 178

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175

Edmonton 56 30 20 6 66 181 176

Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173

Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178

Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162

Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173

San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187

Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Colorado 3, Ottawa 0

Edmonton 5, Chicago 3

St. Louis at Anaheim, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Calgary at Los Angeles, late

Chicago at Vancouver, late

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

Conference Overall

W L Pct W L Pct

Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792

Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750

Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652

Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708

UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542

Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696

Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609

Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583

California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435

Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609

Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500

———

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Arizona at California, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

TOP 25

Tuesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 4 San Diego St. 82,. New Mexico 59

Wednesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 3 Kansas 58, No. 14 West Virginia 49

Georgia Tech 64, No. 5 Louisville 58

No. 23 Creighton 87, No. 10 Seton Hall 82

No. 11 Auburn 95, Alabama 91, OT

No. 15 Villanova 72, No. 18 Marquette 71

No. 19 Butler 66, Xavier 61

No. 20 Houston 62, South Florida 58

EAST

American U. 81, Loyola (Md.) 76

Army 65, Lafayette 48

Hartford 66, Albany (NY) 60

Lehigh 89, Holy Cross 82

Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 63

Navy 60, Bucknell 59

Niagara 69, Canisius 66

Richmond 74, La Salle 47

Stony Brook 75, Binghamton 70

Towson 71, Regent University 55

Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50

SOUTH

Chattanooga 86, VMI 67

ETSU 91, The Citadel 67

Furman 86, Samford 71

George Mason 72, VCU 67

Mercer 70, Wofford 68

Miami 85, Boston College 58

Nicholls 69, Lamar 65

Northwestern St. 70, Incarnate Word 60

Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 70

South Carolina 75, Georgia 59

Temple 72, Tulane 68

UAB 83, Middle Tennessee 72

UNC-Greensboro 82, W. Carolina 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, Indiana St. 61

Loyola of Chicago 73, Evansville 66

Missouri St. 97, Drake 62

N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63

Ohio St. 72, Rutgers 66

South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72

Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 38

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 73, New Orleans 68

Oral Roberts 81, Nebraska-Omaha 78, OT

SMU 79, UConn 75

Stephen F. Austin 75, Texas A&M-CC 67

Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56

Women’s collegePAC-12

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917

UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913

Stanford 10 2 .833 21 3 .875

Arizona 8 4 .667 19 4 .826

Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792

Arizona St. 6 6 .500 16 8 .667

Utah 5 7 .417 12 11 .522

Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522

Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 13 .458

Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609

Washington 3 9 .250 11 12 .478

California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 6 p.m.

Washington at No. 12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Washington St. at No. 22 Arizona St., 6 p.m.

California at Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 8 p.m.

SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No. 2 Baylor 81, TCU 62

EAST

Albany (NY) 63, Hartford 40

Boston U. 60, Colgate 58

Bucknell 75, Navy 65

Dayton 52, UMass 51

Holy Cross 65, Lehigh 62

La Salle 61, George Washington 54

Lafayette 67, Army 58

Loyola (Md.) 56, American U. 47

Maine 77, Mass.-Lowell 53

Rhode Island 72, Saint Louis 63

Stony Brook 58, Binghamton 54

Vermont 44, New Hampshire 42

SOUTH

New Orleans 85, Cent. Arkansas 73

Richmond 67, Duquesne 64, OT

MIDWEST

Ball St. 60, Toledo 58

Cincinnati 78, Tulsa 53

E. Michigan 70, Bowling Green 58

Kent St. 60, Akron 55

Memphis 69, Wichita St. 60

N. Illinois 86, Miami (Ohio) 84, OT

W. Michigan 74, Buffalo 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 71, Houston Baptist 54

Incarnate Word 76, Northwestern St. 39

Iowa St. 69, Texas 51

Nicholls 62, Lamar 60

Sam Houston St. 81, SE Louisiana 75

Stephen F. Austin 72, Texas A&M-CC 49

Texas Tech 89, Kansas 72

UCF 67, Houston 49

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, Air Force 69

Colorado St. 67, Utah St. 61

Fresno St. 78, San Jose St. 76

San Diego St. 67, New Mexico 58

UC Davis 71, Cal Poly 58

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —

Toronto 40 15 .727 6½

Boston 37 16 .698 8½

Miami 35 18 .660 10½

Phila. 34 21 .618 12½

Indiana 32 23 .582 14½

Brooklyn 25 28 .472 20½

Orlando 24 31 .436 22½

Washington 20 33 .377 25½

Chicago 19 36 .345 27½

Charlotte 18 36 .333 28

Detroit 19 38 .333 28½

New York 17 38 .309 29½

Atlanta 15 41 .268 32

Cleveland 14 40 .259 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —

Denver 38 16 .704 3

L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4

Utah 35 18 .660 5½

Houston 34 20 .630 7

Dallas 32 22 .593 9

Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 9

Memphis 28 26 .519 13

Portland 25 31 .446 17

San Antonio 23 31 .426 18

New Orleans 23 31 .426 18

Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½

Phoenix 21 33 .389 20

Minnesota 16 37 .302 24½

Golden State 12 42 .222 29

Tuesday’s Late Game

Houston 116, Boston 105

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105

Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT

Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91

Washington 114, New York 96

Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111

Memphis 111, Portland 104

Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108

Sacramento at Dallas, late

Golden State at Phoenix, late

Miami at Utah, late

L.A. Lakers at Denver, late

Wednesday’s Summary

Grizzlies 111, Trail Blazers 104

PORTLAND (104)

Anthony 1-15 3-4 5, Ariza 4-11 2-2 12, Whiteside 6-8 4-8 16, Lillard 7-19 4-4 20, McCollum 9-25 2-2 23, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 1-5 2-2 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 7-12 2-2 22. Totals 36-97 19-24 104.

MEMPHIS (111)

Anderson 3-4 0-0 6, Jackson Jr. 1-6 5-6 8, Valanciunas 5-11 2-4 12, Brooks 4-16 0-0 11, Morant 9-23 2-2 20, Clarke 12-14 3-5 27, Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Dieng 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Melton 4-7 3-5 12. Totals 45-95 15-22 111.

Portland 27 36 19 22 — 104

Memphis 31 36 25 19 — 111

3-Point Goals—Portland 13-37 (Simons 6-7, McCollum 3-9, Ariza 2-7, Lillard 2-7, Trent Jr. 0-3, Anthony 0-4), Memphis 6-23 (Brooks 3-6, Dieng 1-3, Melton 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Morant 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 51 (Anthony 15), Memphis 57 (Valanciunas 18). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 10), Memphis 26 (Morant 9). Total Fouls—Portland 16, Memphis 18. A—16,889 (18,119)

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Heath; LHPs Richard Lovelady and Gabe Speier; Cs Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom;and RHPs Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Stephen Woods Jr. on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Zych on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Derek Dietrich on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP JD Hammer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell, Paolo Espino, Javy Guerra, David Hernandez, Kevin Quackenbush and Derek Self; LHPs Fernando Abad and Sam Freeman; C Welington Castillo; INFs Brandon Snyder, Drew Ward and Jacob Wilson; and OFs Emilio Bonifácio, JB Schuck and Mac Williamson on minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.

Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario (AHL). Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alexander Volkov from Syracuse (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Agreed to terms with wrestling coach Tom Brands on a contract extension through the 2026 season.

MICHIGAN STATE — Named Mel Tucker football coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named John Lilly tight ends coach.

OHIO STATE — Dismissed CB Amir Riep and LB/S Jahsen Wint from the football program.

