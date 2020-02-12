scoreboard

On Deck
Thursday
Boys basketball: West Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 6 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Crook County at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Culver at Western Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: The Dalles at Redmond, 5 p.m.; Ridgeview vs. The Dalles at Redmond, 6 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: McNary at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 7:45 p.m.; North Marion at Madras, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at West Salem, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Redmond, 6:15 p.m.; Madras at North Marion, 7 p.m.; Philomath at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Santiam Christian at La Pine, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Central Christian, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 2 p.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem), TBD; Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.
Saturday
Wrestling: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC District Tournament (Mountain View HS), 11 a.m.; La Pine at 3A SD1 Tournament (Irrigon HS), TBD; Culver at 2A/1A SD4 Tournament (Union HS), 10 a.m.
Swimming: Bend, Mountain View, Summit at MVC Districts (Kroc Center, Salem); Redmond, Ridgeview at IMC Championships (Madras Aquatic Center), TBD; Sisters at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD3 Championships (South Albany HS), TBD; Madras at 4A/3A/2A/1A SD2 Championships (Molalla Aquatic Center), 12:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing: OSSA Girls GS at Willamette Pass, 8 a.m.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 58 35 11 12 82 192 144
Tampa Bay 57 37 15 5 79 203 152
Toronto 57 30 19 8 68 203 189
Florida 56 30 20 6 66 198 188
Montreal 59 27 25 7 61 180 180
Buffalo 57 25 24 8 58 162 178
Ottawa 56 18 27 11 47 147 191
Detroit 58 14 40 4 32 120 216
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 56 36 15 5 77 202 172
Pittsburgh 55 34 15 6 74 182 150
N.Y. Islanders 55 33 16 6 72 166 151
Columbus 57 30 17 10 70 148 139
Philadelphia 57 31 19 7 69 184 170
Carolina 56 32 21 3 67 181 157
N.Y. Rangers 55 28 23 4 60 181 174
New Jersey 55 20 25 10 50 152 195
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160
Colorado 55 33 16 6 72 200 154
Dallas 56 32 19 5 69 151 142
Winnipeg 58 29 24 5 63 174 176
Minnesota 56 27 23 6 60 173 181
Nashville 55 26 22 7 59 178 183
Chicago 56 25 23 8 58 166 178
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 57 31 21 5 67 187 175
Edmonton 56 30 20 6 66 181 176
Calgary 57 29 22 6 64 161 173
Vegas 58 28 22 8 64 182 178
Arizona 59 28 23 8 64 165 162
Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173
San Jose 56 24 28 4 52 147 187
Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Colorado 3, Ottawa 0
Edmonton 5, Chicago 3
St. Louis at Anaheim, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Calgary at Los Angeles, late
Chicago at Vancouver, late
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
Conference Overall
W L Pct W L Pct
Colorado 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Oregon 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Arizona 6 4 .600 16 7 .696
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 15 8 .652
Southern Cal 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
UCLA 6 5 .545 13 11 .542
Stanford 5 5 .500 16 7 .696
Utah 5 6 .455 14 9 .609
Washington St. 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
California 4 6 .400 10 13 .435
Oregon St. 4 7 .364 14 9 .609
Washington 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No. 16 Colorado at No. 17 Oregon, 6 p.m.
Utah at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
Arizona at California, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 8 p.m.
SCORES
TOP 25
Tuesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 4 San Diego St. 82,. New Mexico 59
Wednesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 3 Kansas 58, No. 14 West Virginia 49
Georgia Tech 64, No. 5 Louisville 58
No. 23 Creighton 87, No. 10 Seton Hall 82
No. 11 Auburn 95, Alabama 91, OT
No. 15 Villanova 72, No. 18 Marquette 71
No. 19 Butler 66, Xavier 61
No. 20 Houston 62, South Florida 58
EAST
American U. 81, Loyola (Md.) 76
Army 65, Lafayette 48
Hartford 66, Albany (NY) 60
Lehigh 89, Holy Cross 82
Mass.-Lowell 71, Maine 63
Navy 60, Bucknell 59
Niagara 69, Canisius 66
Richmond 74, La Salle 47
Stony Brook 75, Binghamton 70
Towson 71, Regent University 55
Vermont 74, New Hampshire 50
SOUTH
Chattanooga 86, VMI 67
ETSU 91, The Citadel 67
Furman 86, Samford 71
George Mason 72, VCU 67
Mercer 70, Wofford 68
Miami 85, Boston College 58
Nicholls 69, Lamar 65
Northwestern St. 70, Incarnate Word 60
Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 70
South Carolina 75, Georgia 59
Temple 72, Tulane 68
UAB 83, Middle Tennessee 72
UNC-Greensboro 82, W. Carolina 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, Indiana St. 61
Loyola of Chicago 73, Evansville 66
Missouri St. 97, Drake 62
N. Iowa 71, Illinois St. 63
Ohio St. 72, Rutgers 66
South Dakota 85, W. Illinois 72
Valparaiso 55, S. Illinois 38
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 73, New Orleans 68
Oral Roberts 81, Nebraska-Omaha 78, OT
SMU 79, UConn 75
Stephen F. Austin 75, Texas A&M-CC 67
Tulsa 70, East Carolina 56
Women’s collegePAC-12
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 11 1 .917 22 2 .917
UCLA 10 2 .833 21 2 .913
Stanford 10 2 .833 21 3 .875
Arizona 8 4 .667 19 4 .826
Oregon St. 7 5 .583 19 5 .792
Arizona St. 6 6 .500 16 8 .667
Utah 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
Southern Cal 4 8 .333 12 11 .522
Washington St. 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Colorado 3 9 .250 14 9 .609
Washington 3 9 .250 11 12 .478
California 1 11 .083 9 14 .391
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 8 Stanford at Utah, 6 p.m.
Washington at No. 12 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 22 Arizona St., 6 p.m.
California at Colorado, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon at No. 7 UCLA, 8 p.m.
SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 2 Baylor 81, TCU 62
EAST
Albany (NY) 63, Hartford 40
Boston U. 60, Colgate 58
Bucknell 75, Navy 65
Dayton 52, UMass 51
Holy Cross 65, Lehigh 62
La Salle 61, George Washington 54
Lafayette 67, Army 58
Loyola (Md.) 56, American U. 47
Maine 77, Mass.-Lowell 53
Rhode Island 72, Saint Louis 63
Stony Brook 58, Binghamton 54
Vermont 44, New Hampshire 42
SOUTH
New Orleans 85, Cent. Arkansas 73
Richmond 67, Duquesne 64, OT
MIDWEST
Ball St. 60, Toledo 58
Cincinnati 78, Tulsa 53
E. Michigan 70, Bowling Green 58
Kent St. 60, Akron 55
Memphis 69, Wichita St. 60
N. Illinois 86, Miami (Ohio) 84, OT
W. Michigan 74, Buffalo 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 71, Houston Baptist 54
Incarnate Word 76, Northwestern St. 39
Iowa St. 69, Texas 51
Nicholls 62, Lamar 60
Sam Houston St. 81, SE Louisiana 75
Stephen F. Austin 72, Texas A&M-CC 49
Texas Tech 89, Kansas 72
UCF 67, Houston 49
FAR WEST
Boise St. 74, Air Force 69
Colorado St. 67, Utah St. 61
Fresno St. 78, San Jose St. 76
San Diego St. 67, New Mexico 58
UC Davis 71, Cal Poly 58
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 8 .852 —
Toronto 40 15 .727 6½
Boston 37 16 .698 8½
Miami 35 18 .660 10½
Phila. 34 21 .618 12½
Indiana 32 23 .582 14½
Brooklyn 25 28 .472 20½
Orlando 24 31 .436 22½
Washington 20 33 .377 25½
Chicago 19 36 .345 27½
Charlotte 18 36 .333 28
Detroit 19 38 .333 28½
New York 17 38 .309 29½
Atlanta 15 41 .268 32
Cleveland 14 40 .259 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 —
Denver 38 16 .704 3
L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4
Utah 35 18 .660 5½
Houston 34 20 .630 7
Dallas 32 22 .593 9
Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 9
Memphis 28 26 .519 13
Portland 25 31 .446 17
San Antonio 23 31 .426 18
New Orleans 23 31 .426 18
Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½
Phoenix 21 33 .389 20
Minnesota 16 37 .302 24½
Golden State 12 42 .222 29
Tuesday’s Late Game
Houston 116, Boston 105
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105
Orlando 116, Detroit 112, OT
Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91
Washington 114, New York 96
Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111
Memphis 111, Portland 104
Charlotte 115, Minnesota 108
Sacramento at Dallas, late
Golden State at Phoenix, late
Miami at Utah, late
L.A. Lakers at Denver, late
Wednesday’s Summary
Grizzlies 111, Trail Blazers 104
PORTLAND (104)
Anthony 1-15 3-4 5, Ariza 4-11 2-2 12, Whiteside 6-8 4-8 16, Lillard 7-19 4-4 20, McCollum 9-25 2-2 23, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Swanigan 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Jr. 1-5 2-2 4, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 7-12 2-2 22. Totals 36-97 19-24 104.
MEMPHIS (111)
Anderson 3-4 0-0 6, Jackson Jr. 1-6 5-6 8, Valanciunas 5-11 2-4 12, Brooks 4-16 0-0 11, Morant 9-23 2-2 20, Clarke 12-14 3-5 27, Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Dieng 3-6 0-0 7, Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Melton 4-7 3-5 12. Totals 45-95 15-22 111.
Portland 27 36 19 22 — 104
Memphis 31 36 25 19 — 111
3-Point Goals—Portland 13-37 (Simons 6-7, McCollum 3-9, Ariza 2-7, Lillard 2-7, Trent Jr. 0-3, Anthony 0-4), Memphis 6-23 (Brooks 3-6, Dieng 1-3, Melton 1-3, Jackson Jr. 1-4, Morant 0-5). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 51 (Anthony 15), Memphis 57 (Valanciunas 18). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 10), Memphis 26 (Morant 9). Total Fouls—Portland 16, Memphis 18. A—16,889 (18,119)
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Cameron Maybin on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Nick Heath; LHPs Richard Lovelady and Gabe Speier; Cs Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria; INFs Kelvin Gutierrez, Jeison Guzman, Nicky Lopez and Ryan McBroom;and RHPs Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Kevin McCarthy, Jake Newberry and Stephen Woods Jr. on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Tony Zych on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taijuan Walker on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Austin Adams on the 60-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a minor league contract.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Josh Tomlin on a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Derek Dietrich on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHP JD Hammer outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jordan Hicks on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with INF Brad Miller on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a two-year contract. Signed RHP Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell, Paolo Espino, Javy Guerra, David Hernandez, Kevin Quackenbush and Derek Self; LHPs Fernando Abad and Sam Freeman; C Welington Castillo; INFs Brandon Snyder, Drew Ward and Jacob Wilson; and OFs Emilio Bonifácio, JB Schuck and Mac Williamson on minor league contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a multi-year contract.
Women’s NBA
DALLAS WINGS — Traded G Skylar Diggins-Smith to Phoenix for the No. 5 and No. 7 2020 draft picks and a 2021 first-round draft pick, and traded the 2021 first-round pick to Chicago for C Astou Ndour.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Reinstated Cleveland DE Myles Garrett from indefinite suspension.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Ben McAdoo quarterbacks coach.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ethan Westbrooks to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Minnesota D Matt Dumba $5,000 for slashing.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario (AHL). Recalled F Martin Frk from Ontario.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Alexander Volkov from Syracuse (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
IOWA — Agreed to terms with wrestling coach Tom Brands on a contract extension through the 2026 season.
MICHIGAN STATE — Named Mel Tucker football coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named John Lilly tight ends coach.
OHIO STATE — Dismissed CB Amir Riep and LB/S Jahsen Wint from the football program.
