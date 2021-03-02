scoreboard

Prep sports

Boys soccer

Tuesday’s Game

Mountain View 6, Redmond 1

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s Games

Bend 5, Redmond 2

Madras 2, Molalla 2

Volleyball

Tuesday’s Games

Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late

Harrisburg vs. La Pine, late

Hockey

NHL

\East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69

N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50

Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50

Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59

Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67

N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54

New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54

Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39

Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60

Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60

Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68

Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78

Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68

Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82

Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40

St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71

Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49

Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48

Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56

Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64

San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73

Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55

Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59

Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72

Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61

Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70

Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90

Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Late Games

St. Louis 5, Anaheim 4

Toronto 3, Edmonton 0

Vegas 5, Minnesota 4, OT

San Jose 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2

Columbus 4, Detroit 1

Montreal 3, Ottawa 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 2

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 23 12 .657 —

Brooklyn 23 13 .639 ½

Milwaukee 21 14 .600 2

Boston 18 17 .514 5

Toronto 17 17 .500 5½

New York 18 18 .500 5½

Miami 17 18 .486 6

Charlotte 16 18 .471 6½

Indiana 15 18 .455 7

Chicago 15 18 .455 7

Atlanta 15 20 .429 8

Cleveland 14 21 .400 9

Washington 13 20 .394 9

Orlando 13 22 .371 10

Detroit 9 25 .265 13½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 27 8 .771 —

L.A. Lakers 24 11 .686 3

Phoenix 22 11 .667 4

L.A. Clippers 24 13 .649 4

San Antonio 18 13 .581 7

Portland 19 14 .576 7

Denver 20 15 .571 7

Golden State 19 16 .543 8

Memphis 16 15 .516 9

Dallas 17 16 .515 9

New Orleans 15 19 .441 11½

Oklahoma City 14 20 .412 12½

Sacramento 13 21 .382 13½

Houston 11 22 .333 15

Minnesota 7 28 .200 20

Monday’s Late Games

Brooklyn 124, San Antonio 113, OT

Cleveland 101, Houston 90

Portland 123, Charlotte 111

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 125, Washington 111

Atlanta 94, Miami 80

Boston 117, L.A. Clippers 112

San Antonio 119, New York 93

Denver 128, Milwaukee 97

Detroit at Toronto, ppd.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Utah at Phila., 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Late Box Score

Trail Blazers 123, Hornets 111

CHARLOTTE (111)

Co.Martin 4-9 0-0 8, Washington 1-8 1-2 3, Biyombo 3-4 0-2 6, Ball 10-18 5-6 30, Rozier 8-17 1-1 20, Bridges 4-8 1-1 9, Ca.Martin 4-8 0-1 11, McDaniels 2-3 0-0 5, Monk 7-13 2-4 19. Totals 43-88 10-17 111.

PORTLAND (123)

Covington 8-11 0-0 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Kanter 5-7 1-2 11, Lillard 8-21 1-2 23, Trent Jr. 7-11 1-1 17, Anthony 10-19 3-3 29, Hood 3-6 0-0 8, Little 4-7 1-2 11, Simons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 7-10 123.

Charlotte 33 26 24 28 — 111

Portland 27 32 33 31 — 123

3-Point Goals—Charlotte 15-34 (Ball 5-7, Ca.Martin 3-5, Monk 3-7, Rozier 3-9, McDaniels 1-2, Co.Martin 0-2), Portland 24-46 (Anthony 6-10, Lillard 6-15, Covington 5-7, Hood 2-3, Little 2-4, Trent Jr. 2-4, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 37 (Co.Martin 9), Portland 38 (Kanter 11). Assists—Charlotte 25 (Ball 8), Portland 26 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 16, Portland 15. A—0 (19,393)

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 13 4 .765 17 6 .739

Oregon 12 4 .750 17 5 .773

Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760

Colorado 13 6 .684 19 7 .731

Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654

Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560

Oregon St. 9 9 .500 13 11 .542

Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476

Utah 7 10 .412 10 11 .476

Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538

Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200

California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Late Box Score

Oregon 80, Arizona 69

ARIZONA (17-9)

A.Tubelis 4-10 4-7 12, Koloko 3-5 0-0 6, Akinjo 6-14 4-4 19, Kriisa 2-6 0-0 6, Mathurin 2-8 3-3 9, J.Brown 2-3 1-3 5, D.Terry 1-2 0-0 3, T.Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Lee 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 24-53 13-19 69.

OREGON (17-5)

Omoruyi 5-14 8-9 21, Williams 2-3 5-7 9, Duarte 7-10 4-4 22, Richardson 4-10 1-2 12, Figueroa 6-11 0-0 14, Lawson 0-5 0-0 0, Kepnang 1-2 0-0 2, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-22 80.

Halftime—Oregon 40-36. 3-Point Goals—Arizona 8-23 (Akinjo 3-7, Kriisa 2-5, Mathurin 2-5, D.Terry 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-4), Oregon 12-22 (Duarte 4-5, Omoruyi 3-6, Richardson 3-7, Figueroa 2-3, Lawson 0-1). Rebounds—Arizona 28 (Mathurin 7), Oregon 32 (Duarte 7). Assists—Arizona 16 (Akinjo 8), Oregon 13 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Arizona 18, Oregon 15.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53

No. 3 Baylor 94, No. 6 West Virginia 89, OT

No. 8 Alabama 70, Auburn 58

No. 12 Arkansas 101, South Carolina 73

No. 15 Texas 81, Iowa St. 67

No. 18 Texas Tech 69, TCU 49

No. 23 Purdue 73, No. 25 Wisconsin 69

Women’s college

COACHES TOP 25 POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Conneticut (29) 21-1 772 1

2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 725 3

3. Stanford 22-2 723 2

4. North Carolina St. 17-2 671 4

5. Louisville 21-2 652 5

6. Baylor 20-2 619 7

7. South Carolina 19-4 586 6

8. Maryland 19-2 559 8

9. UCLA 14-4 516 10

10. Indiana 16-4 493 11

11. Arizona 15-4 436 9

12. Michigan 13-3 407 12

13. Arkansas 15-4 369 16

14. South Florida 13-3 318 13

15. Gonzaga 19-7 280 19

16. Tennessee 14-2 262 21

17. Missouri St. 21-3 243 19

18. Oregon 13-7 240 15

19. Kentucky 16-7 231 17

20. Ohio St. 13-6 220 14

21. Georgia 18-5 219 18

22. South Dakota St. 21-2 143 24

23. West Virginia 18-4 127 22

24. Florida Gulf Coast 21-2 77 26

25. Northwestern 13-6 58 25

Dropped out: No. 23 DePaul (14-7).

Others receiving votes: Rutgers (12-3) 53; DePaul (14-7) 22; Rice (15-2) 12; Marquette (17-5) 11; Iowa (14-7) 7; Dayton (13-2) 6; North Carolina (13-9) 4; Oklahoma St. (17-7) 3; Georgia Tech (14-7) 3; Oregon St. (9-6) 2; Mississippi St. (10-8) 2; Houston (15-5) 2; Seton Hall (14-6) 1; Central Florida (13-2) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. Diane Richardson of Towson could not be reached before the voting deadline.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Games in Las Vegas

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday’s Games

California vs. Oregon St., 11 a.m.

Southern Cal vs. Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Utah, 5 p.m.

Colorado vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Released CB Brandon Williams. Agreed to terms with RB David Johnson on a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released TE Kyle Rudolph.

NEW YORK JETS — Released DL Henry Anderson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended F Alex Chiasson from Edmonton for one game for cross-checking in a game against Toronto on March 1.

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned RW Karson Kuhlman to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Derek Ryan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed G Alex Stalock on COVID-19 injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, C Rasmius Kupari, Lias Andersson and Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL). Recalled G Matthew Villalta from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Cameron Hillis from Laval (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Ryan Ellis on injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan. Recalled LW Michael Haley and D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Josh Currie from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick DeSimone and Nicolas Meloche, RW Sefan Noesen, C Joel Kellman, G Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL) loans. Assigned C Noah Gregor to San Jose (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Juan Agudelo to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Frank Leicht assistant coach, Yaseen Khan assistant athletic trainer/strength and conditioning coach, Marlon LeBlanc head coach of Union II and Garrison Draper vice president of player health and performance.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Kur Schmidt football’s director of competition development.

