scoreboard

Prep sports
Boys soccer
Tuesday’s Game
Mountain View 6, Redmond 1
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s Games
Bend 5, Redmond 2
Madras 2, Molalla 2
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Games
Redmond vs. Hood River Valley, late
Harrisburg vs. La Pine, late
Hockey
NHL
\East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 21 12 5 4 28 73 69
N.Y. Islanders 22 12 6 4 28 58 50
Boston 19 12 5 2 26 59 50
Philadelphia 19 11 5 3 25 63 59
Pittsburgh 21 12 8 1 25 65 67
N.Y. Rangers 20 8 9 3 19 53 54
New Jersey 18 7 9 2 16 46 54
Buffalo 20 6 11 3 15 46 60
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 20 15 4 1 31 71 39
Carolina 22 15 6 1 31 76 60
Florida 21 13 4 4 30 67 60
Chicago 23 12 7 4 28 73 68
Columbus 24 9 10 5 23 66 78
Nashville 22 10 12 0 20 51 68
Detroit 25 7 15 3 17 52 82
Dallas 17 6 7 4 16 46 47
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 18 13 4 1 27 56 40
St. Louis 22 12 8 2 26 72 71
Minnesota 19 12 6 1 25 61 49
Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 57 48
Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56
Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64
San Jose 19 8 9 2 18 59 73
Anaheim 22 6 11 5 17 46 66
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 17 4 2 36 81 55
Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 74 59
Edmonton 24 14 10 0 28 79 72
Montreal 21 10 6 5 25 68 61
Calgary 23 10 11 2 22 59 70
Vancouver 26 9 15 2 20 74 90
Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 95
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Late Games
St. Louis 5, Anaheim 4
Toronto 3, Edmonton 0
Vegas 5, Minnesota 4, OT
San Jose 6, Colorado 2
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2
Columbus 4, Detroit 1
Montreal 3, Ottawa 1
N.Y. Islanders 2, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 2
Carolina 4, Nashville 2
Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 0
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 23 12 .657 —
Brooklyn 23 13 .639 ½
Milwaukee 21 14 .600 2
Boston 18 17 .514 5
Toronto 17 17 .500 5½
New York 18 18 .500 5½
Miami 17 18 .486 6
Charlotte 16 18 .471 6½
Indiana 15 18 .455 7
Chicago 15 18 .455 7
Atlanta 15 20 .429 8
Cleveland 14 21 .400 9
Washington 13 20 .394 9
Orlando 13 22 .371 10
Detroit 9 25 .265 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 27 8 .771 —
L.A. Lakers 24 11 .686 3
Phoenix 22 11 .667 4
L.A. Clippers 24 13 .649 4
San Antonio 18 13 .581 7
Portland 19 14 .576 7
Denver 20 15 .571 7
Golden State 19 16 .543 8
Memphis 16 15 .516 9
Dallas 17 16 .515 9
New Orleans 15 19 .441 11½
Oklahoma City 14 20 .412 12½
Sacramento 13 21 .382 13½
Houston 11 22 .333 15
Minnesota 7 28 .200 20
Monday’s Late Games
Brooklyn 124, San Antonio 113, OT
Cleveland 101, Houston 90
Portland 123, Charlotte 111
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis 125, Washington 111
Atlanta 94, Miami 80
Boston 117, L.A. Clippers 112
San Antonio 119, New York 93
Denver 128, Milwaukee 97
Detroit at Toronto, ppd.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Utah at Phila., 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Late Box Score
Trail Blazers 123, Hornets 111
CHARLOTTE (111)
Co.Martin 4-9 0-0 8, Washington 1-8 1-2 3, Biyombo 3-4 0-2 6, Ball 10-18 5-6 30, Rozier 8-17 1-1 20, Bridges 4-8 1-1 9, Ca.Martin 4-8 0-1 11, McDaniels 2-3 0-0 5, Monk 7-13 2-4 19. Totals 43-88 10-17 111.
PORTLAND (123)
Covington 8-11 0-0 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Kanter 5-7 1-2 11, Lillard 8-21 1-2 23, Trent Jr. 7-11 1-1 17, Anthony 10-19 3-3 29, Hood 3-6 0-0 8, Little 4-7 1-2 11, Simons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 7-10 123.
Charlotte 33 26 24 28 — 111
Portland 27 32 33 31 — 123
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 15-34 (Ball 5-7, Ca.Martin 3-5, Monk 3-7, Rozier 3-9, McDaniels 1-2, Co.Martin 0-2), Portland 24-46 (Anthony 6-10, Lillard 6-15, Covington 5-7, Hood 2-3, Little 2-4, Trent Jr. 2-4, Simons 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 37 (Co.Martin 9), Portland 38 (Kanter 11). Assists—Charlotte 25 (Ball 8), Portland 26 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—Charlotte 16, Portland 15. A—0 (19,393)
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 13 4 .765 17 6 .739
Oregon 12 4 .750 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 13 5 .722 19 6 .760
Colorado 13 6 .684 19 7 .731
Arizona 11 9 .550 17 9 .654
Stanford 10 9 .526 14 11 .560
Oregon St. 9 9 .500 13 11 .542
Arizona St. 7 8 .467 10 11 .476
Utah 7 10 .412 10 11 .476
Washington St. 7 12 .368 14 12 .538
Washington 4 16 .200 5 20 .200
California 3 17 .150 8 19 .296
Wednesday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 4 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Late Box Score
Oregon 80, Arizona 69
ARIZONA (17-9)
A.Tubelis 4-10 4-7 12, Koloko 3-5 0-0 6, Akinjo 6-14 4-4 19, Kriisa 2-6 0-0 6, Mathurin 2-8 3-3 9, J.Brown 2-3 1-3 5, D.Terry 1-2 0-0 3, T.Brown 2-2 0-0 4, Lee 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 24-53 13-19 69.
OREGON (17-5)
Omoruyi 5-14 8-9 21, Williams 2-3 5-7 9, Duarte 7-10 4-4 22, Richardson 4-10 1-2 12, Figueroa 6-11 0-0 14, Lawson 0-5 0-0 0, Kepnang 1-2 0-0 2, Hardy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-22 80.
Halftime—Oregon 40-36. 3-Point Goals—Arizona 8-23 (Akinjo 3-7, Kriisa 2-5, Mathurin 2-5, D.Terry 1-2, A.Tubelis 0-4), Oregon 12-22 (Duarte 4-5, Omoruyi 3-6, Richardson 3-7, Figueroa 2-3, Lawson 0-1). Rebounds—Arizona 28 (Mathurin 7), Oregon 32 (Duarte 7). Assists—Arizona 16 (Akinjo 8), Oregon 13 (Richardson 5). Total Fouls—Arizona 18, Oregon 15.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53
No. 3 Baylor 94, No. 6 West Virginia 89, OT
No. 8 Alabama 70, Auburn 58
No. 12 Arkansas 101, South Carolina 73
No. 15 Texas 81, Iowa St. 67
No. 18 Texas Tech 69, TCU 49
No. 23 Purdue 73, No. 25 Wisconsin 69
Women’s college
COACHES TOP 25 POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Conneticut (29) 21-1 772 1
2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 725 3
3. Stanford 22-2 723 2
4. North Carolina St. 17-2 671 4
5. Louisville 21-2 652 5
6. Baylor 20-2 619 7
7. South Carolina 19-4 586 6
8. Maryland 19-2 559 8
9. UCLA 14-4 516 10
10. Indiana 16-4 493 11
11. Arizona 15-4 436 9
12. Michigan 13-3 407 12
13. Arkansas 15-4 369 16
14. South Florida 13-3 318 13
15. Gonzaga 19-7 280 19
16. Tennessee 14-2 262 21
17. Missouri St. 21-3 243 19
18. Oregon 13-7 240 15
19. Kentucky 16-7 231 17
20. Ohio St. 13-6 220 14
21. Georgia 18-5 219 18
22. South Dakota St. 21-2 143 24
23. West Virginia 18-4 127 22
24. Florida Gulf Coast 21-2 77 26
25. Northwestern 13-6 58 25
Dropped out: No. 23 DePaul (14-7).
Others receiving votes: Rutgers (12-3) 53; DePaul (14-7) 22; Rice (15-2) 12; Marquette (17-5) 11; Iowa (14-7) 7; Dayton (13-2) 6; North Carolina (13-9) 4; Oklahoma St. (17-7) 3; Georgia Tech (14-7) 3; Oregon St. (9-6) 2; Mississippi St. (10-8) 2; Houston (15-5) 2; Seton Hall (14-6) 1; Central Florida (13-2) 1.
Note: One ballot is missing. Diane Richardson of Towson could not be reached before the voting deadline.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Games in Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s Games
California vs. Oregon St., 11 a.m.
Southern Cal vs. Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Utah, 5 p.m.
Colorado vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived CB Mark Fields II. Released CB Brandon Williams. Agreed to terms with RB David Johnson on a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DE Kendal Vickers to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released TE Kyle Rudolph.
NEW YORK JETS — Released DL Henry Anderson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended F Alex Chiasson from Edmonton for one game for cross-checking in a game against Toronto on March 1.
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned RW Karson Kuhlman to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Casey Mittelstadt to the taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Waived C Derek Ryan.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis to Utah (ECHL) from Colorado (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Michael Rasmussen from Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned D Gustav Lindstrom to the minor league taxi squad and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Placed G Alex Stalock on COVID-19 injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Troy Grosenick, C Rasmius Kupari, Lias Andersson and Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL). Recalled G Matthew Villalta from Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Cameron Hillis from Laval (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Ryan Ellis on injured reserve.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Ty Ronning from Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from Belleville (AHL) loan. Recalled LW Michael Haley and D Erik Brannstrom from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman from the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Josh Currie from the minor league taxi squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick DeSimone and Nicolas Meloche, RW Sefan Noesen, C Joel Kellman, G Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk from San Jose (AHL) loans. Assigned C Noah Gregor to San Jose (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Juan Agudelo to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Frank Leicht assistant coach, Yaseen Khan assistant athletic trainer/strength and conditioning coach, Marlon LeBlanc head coach of Union II and Garrison Draper vice president of player health and performance.
COLLEGE
TENNESSEE UNIVERSITY — Named Kur Schmidt football’s director of competition development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.