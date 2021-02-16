scoreboard

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Southern Cal 11 2 .846 17 3 .850

UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737

Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750

Colorado 10 5 .667 16 6 .727

Stanford 9 6 .600 13 8 .619

Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667

Utah 6 7 .462 9 8 .529

Oregon St. 6 8 .429 10 10 .500

Arizona St. 4 6 .400 7 9 .438

Washington St. 5 10 .333 12 10 .545

Washington 3 12 .200 4 16 .200

California 3 13 .188 8 15 .348

Wednesday’s Game

Arizona St. at No. 17 Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, 6 p.m.

California at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 5 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66

No. 15 Texas Tech vs. TCU, ppd.

No. 18 Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.

Georgia 80, No. 20 Missouri 70

No. 24 Arkansas 75, Florida 64

Women’s college

TOP 25 COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Conneticut (22) 16-1 787 1

2. Louisville (8) 19-1 764 2

3. South Carolina 17-2 730 3

4. Stanford 19-2 689 4

5. Texas A&M 19-1 688 5

6. North Carolina St. 13-2 647 6

7. Arizona 14-2 579 8

8. Baylor 16-2 574 9

9. UCLA 12-3 570 7

10. Maryland 14-2 524 10

11. Michigan 11-1 475 12

12. Indiana 13-4 389 14

13. Oregon 12-4 366 13

14. Ohio St. 12-5 366 11

15. South Florida 11-1 351 15

16. Gonzaga 18-2 321 16

17. Kentucky 15-5 292 18

18. Arkansas 15-7 277 17

19. DePaul 12-4 187 22

20. Missouri St. 13-2 140 23

21. Tennessee 12-5 136 19

22. Northwestern 11-4 129 20

23. Georgia 16-4 125 25

24. West Virginia 16-3 121 21

25. South Dakota St. 17-2 62 NR

Dropped out: No. 24 Mississippi St. (8-6).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. (8-6) 35; Florida Gulf Coast (17-2) 29; Dayton (12-1) 18; Rice (12-1) 13; Georgia Tech (11-5) 5; Rutgers (8-3) 4; Texas (14-6) 3; Iowa (11-6) 2; Oklahoma St. (15-6) 1; Michigan St. (11-5) 1.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 16 2 .889 19 2 .905

Arizona 12 2 .857 14 2 .875

UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800

Oregon 9 5 .643 12 5 .706

Southern Cal 8 7 .533 10 8 .556

Washington St. 7 9 .438 9 9 .500

Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471

Arizona St. 5 7 .417 10 7 .588

Oregon St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500

Utah 4 13 .235 5 13 .278

Washington 2 11 .154 5 11 .312

California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Washington St., noon

No. 10 Arizona at California, 12:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon at No. 8 UCLA, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 11 Michigan 86, Michigan St. 82

No. 21 Tennessee at Mississippi St., ppd.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 18 10 .643 —

Brooklyn 17 12 .586 1½

Milwaukee 16 12 .571 2

Boston 14 13 .519 3½

Indiana 14 14 .500 4

New York 14 15 .483 4½

Toronto 13 15 .464 5

Charlotte 13 15 .464 5

Chicago 11 15 .423 6

Miami 11 16 .407 6½

Atlanta 11 16 .407 6½

Orlando 10 18 .357 8

Cleveland 10 19 .345 8½

Washington 8 17 .320 8½

Detroit 8 19 .296 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 23 5 .821 —

L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 1½

L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 2½

Phoenix 17 9 .654 5

Portland 17 10 .630 5½

San Antonio 16 11 .593 6½

Denver 15 12 .556 7½

Golden State 15 13 .536 8

Memphis 11 12 .478 9½

Dallas 13 15 .464 10

New Orleans 12 15 .444 10½

Sacramento 12 15 .444 10½

Houston 11 16 .407 11½

Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 11½

Minnesota 7 21 .250 16

Monday’s Late Games

Utah 134, Phila. 123

Brooklyn 136, Sacramento 125

Golden State 129, Cleveland 98

L.A. Clippers 125, Miami 118

Tuesday’s Box Score

Trail Blazers 115, Thunder 104

PORTLAND (115)

Covington 2-7 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 4-9 4-6 13, Kanter 2-10 4-6 8, Lillard 12-25 2-3 31, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 19, Anthony 4-14 1-2 10, Elleby 0-1 0-0 0, Little 5-5 0-0 13, Simons 5-9 0-0 15. Totals 42-96 11-17 115.

OKLAHOMA CITY (104)

Bazley 4-16 5-6 14, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Horford 5-11 1-2 12, Dort 8-18 4-4 23, Maledon 2-7 3-3 7, Jackson 2-6 0-0 6, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 4-6 3-4 11, Muscala 4-5 2-3 11, Diallo 7-14 2-5 17. Totals 37-85 20-27 104.

Portland 34 30 29 22 — 115

Oklahoma City 21 29 29 25 — 104

3-Point Goals—Portland 20-47 (Simons 5-8, Lillard 5-14, Little 3-3, Trent Jr. 3-8, Covington 2-5, Anthony 1-4, Jones Jr. 1-4), Oklahoma City 10-33 (Dort 3-9, Jackson 2-4, Diallo 1-2, Muscala 1-2, Horford 1-4, Bazley 1-7, Maledon 0-3). Fouled Out—Portland 1 (Simons), Oklahoma City None. Rebounds—Portland 54 (Kanter 21), Oklahoma City 46 (Roby 10). Assists—Portland 26 (Lillard 10), Oklahoma City 23 (Bazley 6). Total Fouls—Portland 23, Oklahoma City 16. A—0 (18,203)

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 112, Denver 99

Portland 115, Oklahoma City 104

L.A. Lakers 112, Minnesota 104

New Orleans 144, Memphis 113

Toronto 124, Milwaukee 113

San Antonio at Detroit, ppd.

Brooklyn at Phoenix, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, ppd.

New York at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, ppd.

Detroit at Dallas, ppd.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Miami at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open

Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN’S SINGLES

Quarterfinals — Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Quarterfinals — Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2. Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30

N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34

Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41

Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52

Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50

New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28

N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39

Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32

Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40

Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36

Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51

Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60

Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34

Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52

Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 13 10 2 1 21 41 28

St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49

Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42

Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 38 25

Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42

San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51

Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30

Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44

Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39

Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43

Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58

Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40

Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71

Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Monday’s Late Games

Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 5

Calgary 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 4

Carolina 7, Columbus 3

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville at Dallas, ppd.

Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dr. Jason King head orthopedist, Dr. Hank Pelto team physician, Kyle Torgerson head athletic trainer, Taylor Bennett assistant athletic trainer, Kevin Orloski assistant athletic trainer and Ryan Bitzel physical therapist.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Josh Sborz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league RHP Jhan Zambrano. Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP Shun Yamaguchi.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cam Bedrosian on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Corey Oswalt outright to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Released RHP Brad Brach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Jeff Mathis on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Placed F/C Norvel Pelle on waivers. Signed G Andre Roberson. Waived C Norvel Pelle.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Ray Spalding.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Quentin Harris vice president of player personnel, Adrian Wilson vice president of pro personnel, Matt Caracciolo vice president of football operations and facilities, Dru Grigson director of player personnel and Andrew Casking to pro scouting.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Kawann Short.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed K Jason Sanders to a five-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed DB Shakial Taylor off NY Giants waivers.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Steven Fogarty and D Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Givani Smith and RW Evgeny Svechnikov to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Scott Clemmensen director/goaltending development, Kate Madigan executive director hockey management/operations and Jim Mill director of pro scouting. Assigned F Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Ds Colton White and Jeremy Groleau and G Evan Cormier and from Binghamton to the taxi squad. Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev and Nick Merkley from the taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D D.J. Taylor.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Benji Kikanovic to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Wade Martin chief executive office.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Jake Breske director of player personnel, Chanelle-Smith Walker director of content and Jessica Stinger assistant director of recruiting.

