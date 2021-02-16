scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 11 2 .846 17 3 .850
UCLA 10 3 .769 14 5 .737
Oregon 7 3 .700 12 4 .750
Colorado 10 5 .667 16 6 .727
Stanford 9 6 .600 13 8 .619
Arizona 8 7 .533 14 7 .667
Utah 6 7 .462 9 8 .529
Oregon St. 6 8 .429 10 10 .500
Arizona St. 4 6 .400 7 9 .438
Washington St. 5 10 .333 12 10 .545
Washington 3 12 .200 4 16 .200
California 3 13 .188 8 15 .348
Wednesday’s Game
Arizona St. at No. 17 Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, 6 p.m.
California at Washington St., 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 5 Illinois 73, Northwestern 66
No. 15 Texas Tech vs. TCU, ppd.
No. 18 Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ppd.
Georgia 80, No. 20 Missouri 70
No. 24 Arkansas 75, Florida 64
Women’s college
TOP 25 COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Conneticut (22) 16-1 787 1
2. Louisville (8) 19-1 764 2
3. South Carolina 17-2 730 3
4. Stanford 19-2 689 4
5. Texas A&M 19-1 688 5
6. North Carolina St. 13-2 647 6
7. Arizona 14-2 579 8
8. Baylor 16-2 574 9
9. UCLA 12-3 570 7
10. Maryland 14-2 524 10
11. Michigan 11-1 475 12
12. Indiana 13-4 389 14
13. Oregon 12-4 366 13
14. Ohio St. 12-5 366 11
15. South Florida 11-1 351 15
16. Gonzaga 18-2 321 16
17. Kentucky 15-5 292 18
18. Arkansas 15-7 277 17
19. DePaul 12-4 187 22
20. Missouri St. 13-2 140 23
21. Tennessee 12-5 136 19
22. Northwestern 11-4 129 20
23. Georgia 16-4 125 25
24. West Virginia 16-3 121 21
25. South Dakota St. 17-2 62 NR
Dropped out: No. 24 Mississippi St. (8-6).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. (8-6) 35; Florida Gulf Coast (17-2) 29; Dayton (12-1) 18; Rice (12-1) 13; Georgia Tech (11-5) 5; Rutgers (8-3) 4; Texas (14-6) 3; Iowa (11-6) 2; Oklahoma St. (15-6) 1; Michigan St. (11-5) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 16 2 .889 19 2 .905
Arizona 12 2 .857 14 2 .875
UCLA 10 3 .769 12 3 .800
Oregon 9 5 .643 12 5 .706
Southern Cal 8 7 .533 10 8 .556
Washington St. 7 9 .438 9 9 .500
Colorado 6 8 .429 8 9 .471
Arizona St. 5 7 .417 10 7 .588
Oregon St. 4 6 .400 6 6 .500
Utah 4 13 .235 5 13 .278
Washington 2 11 .154 5 11 .312
California 0 10 .000 0 13 .000
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Washington St., noon
No. 10 Arizona at California, 12:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Oregon at No. 8 UCLA, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 11 Michigan 86, Michigan St. 82
No. 21 Tennessee at Mississippi St., ppd.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 18 10 .643 —
Brooklyn 17 12 .586 1½
Milwaukee 16 12 .571 2
Boston 14 13 .519 3½
Indiana 14 14 .500 4
New York 14 15 .483 4½
Toronto 13 15 .464 5
Charlotte 13 15 .464 5
Chicago 11 15 .423 6
Miami 11 16 .407 6½
Atlanta 11 16 .407 6½
Orlando 10 18 .357 8
Cleveland 10 19 .345 8½
Washington 8 17 .320 8½
Detroit 8 19 .296 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 23 5 .821 —
L.A. Lakers 22 7 .759 1½
L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 2½
Phoenix 17 9 .654 5
Portland 17 10 .630 5½
San Antonio 16 11 .593 6½
Denver 15 12 .556 7½
Golden State 15 13 .536 8
Memphis 11 12 .478 9½
Dallas 13 15 .464 10
New Orleans 12 15 .444 10½
Sacramento 12 15 .444 10½
Houston 11 16 .407 11½
Oklahoma City 11 16 .407 11½
Minnesota 7 21 .250 16
Monday’s Late Games
Utah 134, Phila. 123
Brooklyn 136, Sacramento 125
Golden State 129, Cleveland 98
L.A. Clippers 125, Miami 118
Tuesday’s Box Score
Trail Blazers 115, Thunder 104
PORTLAND (115)
Covington 2-7 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 4-9 4-6 13, Kanter 2-10 4-6 8, Lillard 12-25 2-3 31, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 19, Anthony 4-14 1-2 10, Elleby 0-1 0-0 0, Little 5-5 0-0 13, Simons 5-9 0-0 15. Totals 42-96 11-17 115.
OKLAHOMA CITY (104)
Bazley 4-16 5-6 14, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Horford 5-11 1-2 12, Dort 8-18 4-4 23, Maledon 2-7 3-3 7, Jackson 2-6 0-0 6, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Roby 4-6 3-4 11, Muscala 4-5 2-3 11, Diallo 7-14 2-5 17. Totals 37-85 20-27 104.
Portland 34 30 29 22 — 115
Oklahoma City 21 29 29 25 — 104
3-Point Goals—Portland 20-47 (Simons 5-8, Lillard 5-14, Little 3-3, Trent Jr. 3-8, Covington 2-5, Anthony 1-4, Jones Jr. 1-4), Oklahoma City 10-33 (Dort 3-9, Jackson 2-4, Diallo 1-2, Muscala 1-2, Horford 1-4, Bazley 1-7, Maledon 0-3). Fouled Out—Portland 1 (Simons), Oklahoma City None. Rebounds—Portland 54 (Kanter 21), Oklahoma City 46 (Roby 10). Assists—Portland 26 (Lillard 10), Oklahoma City 23 (Bazley 6). Total Fouls—Portland 23, Oklahoma City 16. A—0 (18,203)
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 112, Denver 99
Portland 115, Oklahoma City 104
L.A. Lakers 112, Minnesota 104
New Orleans 144, Memphis 113
Toronto 124, Milwaukee 113
San Antonio at Detroit, ppd.
Brooklyn at Phoenix, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, ppd.
New York at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, ppd.
Detroit at Dallas, ppd.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN’S SINGLES
Quarterfinals — Aslan Karatsev, Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
WOMEN’S SINGLES
Quarterfinals — Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2. Serena Williams (10), United States, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 14 10 2 2 22 42 30
N.Y. Islanders 15 8 4 3 19 38 34
Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41
Washington 14 7 4 3 17 50 52
Pittsburgh 14 7 6 1 15 44 50
New Jersey 10 5 3 2 12 28 28
N.Y. Rangers 14 4 7 3 11 33 39
Buffalo 12 4 6 2 10 31 38
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 14 10 3 1 21 54 32
Florida 13 9 2 2 20 44 40
Carolina 13 10 3 0 20 50 36
Chicago 17 8 5 4 20 50 51
Columbus 17 7 6 4 18 50 60
Dallas 12 5 3 4 14 40 34
Nashville 15 6 9 0 12 36 52
Detroit 17 4 10 3 11 35 54
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 13 10 2 1 21 41 28
St. Louis 16 9 5 2 20 52 49
Arizona 15 7 6 2 16 40 42
Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 38 25
Anaheim 16 6 7 3 15 32 42
San Jose 14 6 7 1 13 38 51
Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30
Los Angeles 13 4 6 3 11 40 44
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 16 11 3 2 24 58 44
Montreal 15 9 4 2 20 52 39
Winnipeg 15 9 5 1 19 53 43
Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 58
Calgary 15 8 6 1 17 44 40
Vancouver 19 7 11 1 15 57 71
Ottawa 17 4 12 1 9 40 69
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Monday’s Late Games
Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 5
Calgary 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Florida 6, Tampa Bay 4
Carolina 7, Columbus 3
San Jose 3, Anaheim 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 0
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville at Dallas, ppd.
Colorado at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at Carolina, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Fiers on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Dr. Jason King head orthopedist, Dr. Hank Pelto team physician, Kyle Torgerson head athletic trainer, Taylor Bennett assistant athletic trainer, Kevin Orloski assistant athletic trainer and Ryan Bitzel physical therapist.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Josh Sborz from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league RHP Jhan Zambrano. Designated RHP Jimmy Herget for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP Shun Yamaguchi.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cam Bedrosian on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Corey Oswalt outright to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Released RHP Brad Brach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with C Jeff Mathis on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Placed F/C Norvel Pelle on waivers. Signed G Andre Roberson. Waived C Norvel Pelle.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived F Ray Spalding.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Quentin Harris vice president of player personnel, Adrian Wilson vice president of pro personnel, Matt Caracciolo vice president of football operations and facilities, Dru Grigson director of player personnel and Andrew Casking to pro scouting.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Kawann Short.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed K Jason Sanders to a five-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed DB Shakial Taylor off NY Giants waivers.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned F Steven Fogarty and D Brandon Davidson to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Givani Smith and RW Evgeny Svechnikov to Grand Rapids (AHL) from the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Scott Clemmensen director/goaltending development, Kate Madigan executive director hockey management/operations and Jim Mill director of pro scouting. Assigned F Jesper Boqvist to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled Ds Colton White and Jeremy Groleau and G Evan Cormier and from Binghamton to the taxi squad. Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev and Nick Merkley from the taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D D.J. Taylor.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Benji Kikanovic to a one-year contract with club options through 2024.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Wade Martin chief executive office.
COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Jake Breske director of player personnel, Chanelle-Smith Walker director of content and Jessica Stinger assistant director of recruiting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.