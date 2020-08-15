scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —
y-Toronto 53 19 .736 2½
x-Boston 48 24 .667 7½
x-Indiana 45 28 .616 11
y-Miami 44 29 .603 12
x-Phila. 43 30 .589 13
x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 20½
x-Orlando 33 40 .452 23
Charlotte 23 42 .354 29
Washington 25 47 .347 30½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30
New York 21 45 .318 31½
Detroit 20 46 .303 32½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 33
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —
x-L.A. Clippers 49 23 .681 3½
y-Denver 46 27 .630 7
y-Houston 44 28 .611 8½
x-Oklahoma City 44 28 .611 8½
x-Utah 44 28 .611 8½
x-Dallas 43 32 .573 11
Portland 35 39 .473 18½
Memphis 34 39 .466 19
Phoenix 34 39 .466 19
San Antonio 32 39 .451 20
Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½
New Orleans 30 42 .417 22½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Friday’s Late Game
Phila. 134, Houston 96
Saturday’s Game
Portland 126, Memphis 122
Saturday’s Summary
Trail Blazers 126, Grizzlies 122
MEMPHIS (122)
Anderson 4-6 1-1 10, Tolliver 2-4 2-2 7, Valanciunas 8-16 6-6 22, Brooks 7-18 2-3 20, Morant 13-28 6-8 35, Clarke 8-11 0-0 20, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Melton 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 18-22 122.
PORTLAND (126)
Anthony 5-15 10-10 21, Collins 1-2 0-0 3, Nurkic 8-14 4-9 22, Lillard 6-15 14-14 31, McCollum 11-19 4-4 29, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Hezonja 1-4 2-2 5, Whiteside 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 38-84 35-41 126.
Memphis 19 33 42 28 — 122
Portland 31 27 31 37 — 126
3-Point Goals—Memphis 14-25 (Brooks 4-5, Clarke 4-5, Morant 3-6, Tolliver 1-2, Valanciunas 0-4), Portland 15-40 (Lillard 5-14, McCollum 3-7, Nurkic 2-3, Collins 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-3, Hezonja 1-4, Anthony 1-6). Fouled Out—Memphis 1 (Tolliver), Portland None. Rebounds—Memphis 49 (Valanciunas 17), Portland 39 (Nurkic 21). Assists—Memphis 30 (Anderson 9), Portland 20 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—Memphis 25, Portland 19.
PLAYOFF GLANCE
First Round (Best-of-7)
All games in Orlando, Fla.
All Times PDT
———
Monday’s Games
Denver vs. Utah, 10:30 a.m.
Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Boston vs. Phila., 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Laker vs. Portland, 6 p.m.
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 4 .600 —
Connecticut 4 6 .400 2
Indiana 4 6 .400 2
Washington 3 7 .300 3
Atlanta 2 8 .200 4
New York 1 9 .100 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 1 .900 —
Las Vegas 8 2 .800 1
Minnesota 7 3 .700 2
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 2
Phoenix 6 4 .600 3
Dallas 3 7 .300 6
Friday’s Late Games
Phoenix 96, Atlanta 80
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 88, Washington 73
Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76
Minnesota 94, New York 64
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Connecticut, noon
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 13 6 .684 —
Baltimore 11 8 .579 2
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 2
Toronto 7 9 .438 4½
Boston 6 14 .300 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 8 .619 —
Cleveland 12 9 .571 1
Detroit 9 9 .500 2½
Chicago 10 11 .476 3
Kansas City 9 12 .429 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 14 6 .700 —
Houston 10 10 .500 4
Texas 9 9 .500 4
Los Angeles 7 13 .350 7
Seattle 7 15 .318 8
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Houston 11, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, Detroit 1
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, late
Oakland at San Francisco, late
Washington at Baltimore, late
Texas at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 10:05 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), sus., 1st game
Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 11:10 a.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 11:10 a.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:40 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 4:08 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 9 5 .643 —
Atlanta 12 10 .545 1
Philadelphia 7 9 .438 3
Washington 7 10 .412 3½
New York 9 13 .409 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722 —
St. Louis 4 3 .571 3½
Milwaukee 9 10 .474 4½
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 —
Colorado 12 7 .632 1
San Diego 11 10 .524 3
Arizona 9 11 .450 4½
San Francisco 8 13 .381 6
Friday’s Late Games
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Oakland at San Francisco, late
Washington at Baltimore, late
San Diego at Arizona, late
Texas at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 10:05 a.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 10:05 a.m.
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 11:10 a.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 11:20 a.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1
Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New York 2 2 1 7 5 7
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
New England 1 1 3 6 4 4
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8
Nashville SC 1 2 0 3 2 3
NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10
Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday’s Game
Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
NY City FC at New York, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
PLAYOFFS
(Best-of-seven series)
Friday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Calgary 2, Dallas 0, Calgary leads series 2-1
Saturday’s Games
At Toronto
Boston 3, Carolina 1, Boston leads series 2-1
Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
At Edmonton
Arizona 4, Colorado 2, Colorado leads series 2-1
Vegas vs. Chicago, late, Vegas leads series 2-0
Sunday’s Games
At Toronto
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-0
Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Dallas vs. Calgary, 11 a.m., Calgary leads series 2-1
Vegas vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-0
St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., Vancouver leads series 2-0
Golf
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship
Saturday at Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Purse: $6.4 Million
Third Round
Si Woo Kim 65-65-62—192
Rob Oppenheim 66-66-62—194
Doc Redman 67-64-63—194
Billy Horschel 66-64-65—195
Jim Herman 66-69-61—196
Mark Hubbard 67-65-64—196
Peter Malnati 68-65-64—197
Webb Simpson 66-66-65—197
Kevin Kisner 69-64-65—198
Tyler Duncan 68-64-66—198
Zach Johnson 70-67-61—198
Harold Varner III 62-69-67—198
Talor Gooch 65-65-68—198
Sungjae Im, 69-64-66—199. Russell Henley, 68-68-63—199. Jason Kokrak, 69-63-67—199. Harris English, 64-67-68—199. Sam Burns, 67-68-65—200. Dylan Frittelli, 69-65-66—200. Patrick Reed, 65-68-67—200. Roger Sloan, 62-70-68—200. Kristoffer Ventura, 69-68-63—200. Denny McCarthy, 67-68-66—201.
Luke List, 68-67-66—201. Bud Cauley, 66-68-67—201. Jason Dufner, 69-65-67—201. Cameron Davis, 71-65-65—201. Bo Hoag, 66-68-67—201. Adam Schenk, 67-67-67—201. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 67-67-67—201. Tommy Fleetwood, 69-64-68—201. Kramer Hickok, 69-67-65—201. Joaquin Niemann, 70-66-65—201.
Will Gordon, 68-69-64—201. Shane Lowry, 68-63-70—201. Chris Baker, 71-63-68—202. Paul Casey, 67-66-69—202. Brandt Snedeker, 70-67-65—202. Andrew Landry, 66-65-71—202. Ryan Armour, 73-64-65—202. Tom Hoge, 62-68-72—202.
LPGA Tour
Scottish Open
Saturday at North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,33; Par: 71
Third Round
Azahara Munoz 68-69-69—206
Stacy Lewis 71-66-70—207
Jennifer Song 68-70-70—208
Lydia Ko 70-72-67—209
Cheyenne Knight 72-68-69—209
Yu Liu 71-70-69—210
Amy Olson 68-71-71—210
Danielle Kang 71-71-69—211
Emily Kristine Pedersen 68-74-69—211
Minjee Lee 68-73-70—211
Xiyu Lin, 72-71-69—212. Nasa Hataoka, 73-69-70—212. In Gee Chun, 71-71-70—212. Olivia Cowan, 68-71-73—212. Manon De Roey, 73-70-70—213. Andrea Lee, 69-71-73—213. Eleanor Givens, 74-71-69—214. Hannah Green, 72-72-70—214. Dani Holmqvist, 72-71-71—214. Haru Nomura, 72-70-72—214.
Caroline Inglis, 71-71-72—214. Gerina Piller, 70-72-72—214. Nicole Broch Larsen, 67-73-74—214. Annie Park, 76-70-69—215. Kylie Henry, 71-75-69—215. Georgia Hall, 73-72-70—215. Emma Talley, 73-71-71—215. Leona Maguire, 72-72-71—215. Kristen Gillman, 71-73-71—215. Anne van Dam, 72-71-72—215. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 69-71-75—215.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Jorge Lopez from the IL. Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cedric Mullins from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Biagini from the IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bailey to alternate training site. Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 12.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Guilbeau from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment.
National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contracts OF Dylan Carlson, 1B John Nogowski, RHP Seth Elledge and LHP Rob Kamisky from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Ricardo Sanchez from alternate training site. Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the IL. Added Jose Oquendo and Roberto Espinoza to the coaching staff.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Signed DL Kenny Clark to a contract extension. Released CB Marc-Antoine Dequoy, TE James Loonery and WR Darrell Stewart.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James. Waived T Brady Aiello.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract.
