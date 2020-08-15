scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 —

y-Toronto 53 19 .736 2½

x-Boston 48 24 .667 7½

x-Indiana 45 28 .616 11

y-Miami 44 29 .603 12

x-Phila. 43 30 .589 13

x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 20½

x-Orlando 33 40 .452 23

Charlotte 23 42 .354 29

Washington 25 47 .347 30½

Chicago 22 43 .338 30

New York 21 45 .318 31½

Detroit 20 46 .303 32½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 33

Cleveland 19 46 .292 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 —

x-L.A. Clippers 49 23 .681 3½

y-Denver 46 27 .630 7

y-Houston 44 28 .611 8½

x-Oklahoma City 44 28 .611 8½

x-Utah 44 28 .611 8½

x-Dallas 43 32 .573 11

Portland 35 39 .473 18½

Memphis 34 39 .466 19

Phoenix 34 39 .466 19

San Antonio 32 39 .451 20

Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½

New Orleans 30 42 .417 22½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½

Golden State 15 50 .231 34

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday’s Late Game

Phila. 134, Houston 96

Saturday’s Game

Portland 126, Memphis 122

Saturday’s Summary

Trail Blazers 126, Grizzlies 122

MEMPHIS (122)

Anderson 4-6 1-1 10, Tolliver 2-4 2-2 7, Valanciunas 8-16 6-6 22, Brooks 7-18 2-3 20, Morant 13-28 6-8 35, Clarke 8-11 0-0 20, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 1-3 1-2 3, Melton 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 18-22 122.

PORTLAND (126)

Anthony 5-15 10-10 21, Collins 1-2 0-0 3, Nurkic 8-14 4-9 22, Lillard 6-15 14-14 31, McCollum 11-19 4-4 29, Gabriel 1-3 0-0 3, Trent Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Hezonja 1-4 2-2 5, Whiteside 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 38-84 35-41 126.

Memphis 19 33 42 28 — 122

Portland 31 27 31 37 — 126

3-Point Goals—Memphis 14-25 (Brooks 4-5, Clarke 4-5, Morant 3-6, Tolliver 1-2, Valanciunas 0-4), Portland 15-40 (Lillard 5-14, McCollum 3-7, Nurkic 2-3, Collins 1-2, Trent Jr. 1-3, Hezonja 1-4, Anthony 1-6). Fouled Out—Memphis 1 (Tolliver), Portland None. Rebounds—Memphis 49 (Valanciunas 17), Portland 39 (Nurkic 21). Assists—Memphis 30 (Anderson 9), Portland 20 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—Memphis 25, Portland 19.

PLAYOFF GLANCE

First Round (Best-of-7)

All games in Orlando, Fla.

All Times PDT

———

Monday’s Games

Denver vs. Utah, 10:30 a.m.

Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Phila., 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee vs. Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Miami vs. Indiana, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Laker vs. Portland, 6 p.m.

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 4 .600 —

Connecticut 4 6 .400 2

Indiana 4 6 .400 2

Washington 3 7 .300 3

Atlanta 2 8 .200 4

New York 1 9 .100 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 9 1 .900 —

Las Vegas 8 2 .800 1

Minnesota 7 3 .700 2

Los Angeles 7 3 .700 2

Phoenix 6 4 .600 3

Dallas 3 7 .300 6

Friday’s Late Games

Phoenix 96, Atlanta 80

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 88, Washington 73

Los Angeles 90, Indiana 76

Minnesota 94, New York 64

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Connecticut, noon

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 13 6 .684 —

Baltimore 11 8 .579 2

Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 2

Toronto 7 9 .438 4½

Boston 6 14 .300 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 13 8 .619 —

Cleveland 12 9 .571 1

Detroit 9 9 .500 2½

Chicago 10 11 .476 3

Kansas City 9 12 .429 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 14 6 .700 —

Houston 10 10 .500 4

Texas 9 9 .500 4

Los Angeles 7 13 .350 7

Seattle 7 15 .318 8

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Boston 3

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Houston 11, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, Detroit 1

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, late

Oakland at San Francisco, late

Washington at Baltimore, late

Texas at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 10:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), sus., 1st game

Cleveland (Plutko 1-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-1) at Minnesota (Dobnak 3-1), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 1-2) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 11:10 a.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 12:40 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-1), 4:08 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 9 5 .643 —

Atlanta 12 10 .545 1

Philadelphia 7 9 .438 3

Washington 7 10 .412 3½

New York 9 13 .409 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 13 5 .722 —

St. Louis 4 3 .571 3½

Milwaukee 9 10 .474 4½

Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5

Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 9

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 7 .667 —

Colorado 12 7 .632 1

San Diego 11 10 .524 3

Arizona 9 11 .450 4½

San Francisco 8 13 .381 6

Friday’s Late Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Oakland at San Francisco, late

Washington at Baltimore, late

San Diego at Arizona, late

Texas at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 10:05 a.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 10:05 a.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 10:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 11:10 a.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 11:20 a.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1

Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7

Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5

Phila. 2 1 2 8 7 7

Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8

New York 2 2 1 7 5 7

Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5

New England 1 1 3 6 4 4

Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9

D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7

Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 8

Nashville SC 1 2 0 3 2 3

NY City FC 1 4 0 3 2 6

Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5

Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6

Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7

LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10

Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9

Vancouver 2 3 0 6 7 10

Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3

FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3

Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11

LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday’s Game

Nashville at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NY City FC at New York, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

All Times PDT

———

PLAYOFFS

(Best-of-seven series)

Friday’s Late Game

At Edmonton

Calgary 2, Dallas 0, Calgary leads series 2-1

Saturday’s Games

At Toronto

Boston 3, Carolina 1, Boston leads series 2-1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

At Edmonton

Arizona 4, Colorado 2, Colorado leads series 2-1

Vegas vs. Chicago, late, Vegas leads series 2-0

Sunday’s Games

At Toronto

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m., N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-0

Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1

At Edmonton

Dallas vs. Calgary, 11 a.m., Calgary leads series 2-1

Vegas vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Vegas leads series 2-0

St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., Vancouver leads series 2-0

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship

Saturday at Greensboro, N.C.

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Purse: $6.4 Million

Third Round

Si Woo Kim 65-65-62—192

Rob Oppenheim 66-66-62—194

Doc Redman 67-64-63—194

Billy Horschel 66-64-65—195

Jim Herman 66-69-61—196

Mark Hubbard 67-65-64—196

Peter Malnati 68-65-64—197

Webb Simpson 66-66-65—197

Kevin Kisner 69-64-65—198

Tyler Duncan 68-64-66—198

Zach Johnson 70-67-61—198

Harold Varner III 62-69-67—198

Talor Gooch 65-65-68—198

Sungjae Im, 69-64-66—199. Russell Henley, 68-68-63—199. Jason Kokrak, 69-63-67—199. Harris English, 64-67-68—199. Sam Burns, 67-68-65—200. Dylan Frittelli, 69-65-66—200. Patrick Reed, 65-68-67—200. Roger Sloan, 62-70-68—200. Kristoffer Ventura, 69-68-63—200. Denny McCarthy, 67-68-66—201.

Luke List, 68-67-66—201. Bud Cauley, 66-68-67—201. Jason Dufner, 69-65-67—201. Cameron Davis, 71-65-65—201. Bo Hoag, 66-68-67—201. Adam Schenk, 67-67-67—201. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 67-67-67—201. Tommy Fleetwood, 69-64-68—201. Kramer Hickok, 69-67-65—201. Joaquin Niemann, 70-66-65—201.

Will Gordon, 68-69-64—201. Shane Lowry, 68-63-70—201. Chris Baker, 71-63-68—202. Paul Casey, 67-66-69—202. Brandt Snedeker, 70-67-65—202. Andrew Landry, 66-65-71—202. Ryan Armour, 73-64-65—202. Tom Hoge, 62-68-72—202.

LPGA Tour

Scottish Open

Saturday at North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,33; Par: 71

Third Round

Azahara Munoz 68-69-69—206

Stacy Lewis 71-66-70—207

Jennifer Song 68-70-70—208

Lydia Ko 70-72-67—209

Cheyenne Knight 72-68-69—209

Yu Liu 71-70-69—210

Amy Olson 68-71-71—210

Danielle Kang 71-71-69—211

Emily Kristine Pedersen 68-74-69—211

Minjee Lee 68-73-70—211

Xiyu Lin, 72-71-69—212. Nasa Hataoka, 73-69-70—212. In Gee Chun, 71-71-70—212. Olivia Cowan, 68-71-73—212. Manon De Roey, 73-70-70—213. Andrea Lee, 69-71-73—213. Eleanor Givens, 74-71-69—214. Hannah Green, 72-72-70—214. Dani Holmqvist, 72-71-71—214. Haru Nomura, 72-70-72—214.

Caroline Inglis, 71-71-72—214. Gerina Piller, 70-72-72—214. Nicole Broch Larsen, 67-73-74—214. Annie Park, 76-70-69—215. Kylie Henry, 71-75-69—215. Georgia Hall, 73-72-70—215. Emma Talley, 73-71-71—215. Leona Maguire, 72-72-71—215. Kristen Gillman, 71-73-71—215. Anne van Dam, 72-71-72—215. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 69-71-75—215.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Jorge Lopez from the IL. Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cedric Mullins from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Joe Biagini from the IL. Optioned RHP Brandon Bailey to alternate training site. Placed OF Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 12.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Guilbeau from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Ljay Newsome from alternate training site. Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Shaw for assignment.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contracts OF Dylan Carlson, 1B John Nogowski, RHP Seth Elledge and LHP Rob Kamisky from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Ricardo Sanchez from alternate training site. Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the IL. Added Jose Oquendo and Roberto Espinoza to the coaching staff.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Signed DL Kenny Clark to a contract extension. Released CB Marc-Antoine Dequoy, TE James Loonery and WR Darrell Stewart.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James. Waived T Brady Aiello.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Quincy Adeboyejo.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lane Pederson to a one-year, two-way contract.

