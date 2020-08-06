scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 3 .750 —
Baltimore 5 7 .417 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4
Toronto 4 6 .400 4
Boston 4 8 .333 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 3 .769 —
Chicago 7 5 .583 2½
Cleveland 8 6 .571 2½
Detroit 5 5 .500 3½
Kansas City 4 10 .286 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 9 4 .692 —
Houston 6 6 .500 2½
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4
Seattle 5 9 .357 4½
Texas 3 8 .273 5
Wednesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland 6, Texas 4
Arizona 14, Houston 7
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 6
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, late
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 6 1 .857 —
Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½
Washington 4 5 .444 3
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3
New York 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 —
Milwaukee 4 5 .444 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 9 3 .750 —
Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½
San Diego 7 6 .538 2½
San Francisco 6 8 .429 4
Arizona 5 8 .385 4½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6
Arizona 14, Houston 7
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 6, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, late
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 5:15 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 —
Washington 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 2 3 .400 2
Atlanta 2 4 .333 2½
Connecticut 1 5 .167 3½
New York 0 5 .000 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833 —
Minnesota 4 1 .800 ½
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1½
Phoenix 3 2 .600 1½
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1½
Dallas 2 4 .333 3
Wednesday’s Late Games
Los Angeles 86, Indiana 75
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 93, Atlanta 92
Connecticut 91, Dallas 68
Chicago at Phoenix, late
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
New York at Washington, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
NBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —
x-Toronto 49 18 .731 5
x-Boston 45 23 .662 9½
x-Miami 43 26 .623 12
x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13
x-Phila. 41 27 .603 13½
Brooklyn 32 36 .471 22½
Orlando 32 37 .464 23
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Washington 24 44 .353 30½
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 16 .761 —
x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5½
x-Denver 45 24 .652 7
x-Utah 43 25 .632 8½
x-Oklahoma City 42 25 .627 9
x-Houston 42 25 .627 9
x-Dallas 41 30 .577 12
Memphis 32 37 .464 20
Portland 32 38 .457 20½
Phoenix 30 39 .435 22
San Antonio 29 38 .433 22
Sacramento 29 39 .426 22½
New Orleans 29 39 .426 22½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Wednesday’s Late Games
Toronto 109, Orlando 99
Boston 149, Brooklyn 115
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento 140, New Orleans 125
Phoenix 114, Indiana 99
Milwaukee 130, Miami 116
L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111
Portland 125, Denver 115
L.A. Lakers at Houston, late
Friday’s Games
Utah at San Antonio, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Phila., 3:30 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour
Marathon Classic
Thursday at Sylvania, Ohio
Purse: $1.7 million
Yardage: 6,555; Par: 71
First Round
Danielle Kang 31-33—64
Lydia Ko 31-33—64
Megan Khang 30-35—65
Sophia Popov 31-35—66
Angel Yin 32-34—66
Ally McDonald 33-33—66
Jenny Shin 32-34—66
Kristen Gillman 33-34—67
Angela Stanford 32-35—67
Cydney Clanton 33-34—67
Cheyenne Knight 33-34—67
Andrea Lee 32-35—67
Maria Fassi 32-35—67
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 34-33—67
Nelly Korda 32-35—67
Lindsey Weaver 32-36—68, Jennifer Song 33-35—68, Minjee Lee 33-35—68, Xiyu Lin 34-34—68, Carlota Ciganda 34-34—68, Christina Kim 32-36—68, Mariah Stackhouse 34-34—68, Peiyun Chien 34-34—68, Isi Gabsa 33-35—68, Charlotte Thomas 31-37—68, Austin Ernst 32-36—68, Yui Kawamoto 32-36—68.
Linnea Johansson 35-34—69, Stacy Lewis 31-38—69, Ruixin Liu 33-36—69, Lee Lopez 36-33—69, Ana Belac 33-36—69, Anne van Dam 33-36—69, Marina Alex 33-36—69, Amy Olson 32-37—69, Caroline Masson 33-36—69, Madelene Sagstrom 35-34—69, Jasmine Suwannapura 32-37—69, Stephanie Meadow 33-36—69, Lindy Duncan 32-37—69, Bianca Pagdanganan 33-36—69.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
Wednesday’s Late Games
At Edmonton
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3, Chicago leads series 2-1
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia 3 (2-0, 4 points) vs. Washington 1 (0-2, 1 point)
Columbus vs. Toronto, late, series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0, Vancouver leads series 2-1
Las Vegas 6 (2-0, 4 points), St. Louis 4 (0-2, 0 points)
Winnipeg vs. Calgary, late, Calgary leads series 2-1
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m., New York leads series 2-1
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., Montreal leads series 2-1
Columbus vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Nashville vs. Arizona, 11:30 a.m., Arizona leads series 2-1
Chicago vs. Edmonton, 3:45 p.m., Chicago leads series 2-1
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 7:45 p.m., Vancouver leads series 2-1
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF D.J. Stewart to alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Delino DeShields from 10-day IL. Optioned OF Greg Allen an OF Daniel Johnson to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Jordy Mercer to alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Bryan Abreu and INF Jack Mayfield to alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett, C Meibrys Viloria and 2B Erik Mejia to alternate training site. Activated RHP Brad Keller from 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B Matt Thaiss and RHP Jose Rodriguez to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Aaron Whitefield to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 3B Miguel Andújar, 2B Thairo Estrada and RHP Nick Nelson to the alternate training site. Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian and OF Seth Brown to alternate site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Jose Marmolejos and REP Bryan Shaw to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Brian O’Grady and RHP Ryan Thompson to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino and RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Brian O’Grady and RHP Ryan Thompson to alternate training site. Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from aternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal and RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to alternate training site. Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka and LHP Chris Rusin to alternate training site. Activated LHP Will Smith fron 10-day IL. Designated OF Scott Schebler for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Rex Brothers and LHP Justin Steele to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Josh VanMeter and RHP Tejay Antone to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Designated LHP Brooks Raley for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned IF Josh Fentes and RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek and 2B Zach McKinstry to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Josh D. Smith and RHP Bryan Moran to alternate training site.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Ryon Healy and RHP J.P Feyereisen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Enyel De Los Santos to alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Reggie McClain from the paternity list.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia and 3B Jose Osuna to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez and OF Steven Dugger to alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque and RHP James Bourque to alternate training site. Designated Emillio Bonifacio for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS —
BUFFALO BILLS — Waived S Garrett Taylor.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on reserve/opt-out.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR Malcolm Perry and DE Zach Sieler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Javaris Davis. Placed DT Raekwon Davis, DL Benito Jones, S Brandon Jones, G Solomon Kindley, DE Shaq Lawson and WR Kirk Merritt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Armon Watts, waived WR Bralon Addison.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Resigned WR Isaiah Zuber.
NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of 2020 NFL season. Waived LB Dominque Ross.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced that the Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed F Ralph Cuddemi.
East Coast Hockey League
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Jeff King.
WORCHESTER RAILERS — Resigned Myles McGurty and Tyler Paulsen.
