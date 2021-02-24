scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 21 11 .656 —

Brooklyn 21 12 .636 ½

Milwaukee 19 13 .594 2

Indiana 15 15 .500 5

Toronto 16 17 .485 5½

Chicago 15 16 .484 5½

Miami 15 17 .469 6

New York 15 17 .469 6

Boston 15 17 .469 6

Charlotte 14 16 .467 6

Atlanta 14 18 .438 7

Orlando 13 19 .406 8

Washington 11 18 .379 8½

Cleveland 12 21 .364 9½

Detroit 9 23 .281 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 25 6 .806 —

L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 3

L.A. Lakers 22 10 .688 3½

Phoenix 20 10 .667 4½

Portland 18 13 .581 7

San Antonio 16 12 .571 7½

Denver 17 14 .548 8

Golden State 18 15 .545 8

Dallas 15 15 .500 9½

Memphis 13 14 .481 10

New Orleans 14 17 .452 11

Oklahoma City 13 19 .406 12½

Sacramento 12 19 .387 13

Houston 11 19 .367 13½

Minnesota 7 26 .212 19

Tuesday’s Late Games

L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 116

Denver 111, Portland 106

Tuesday’s Late Box Score

Nuggets 111, Trail Blazers 106

PORTLAND (106)

Covington 0-5 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 7-9 2-2 18, Kanter 7-9 2-2 16, Lillard 9-21 3-3 25, Trent Jr. 7-16 0-0 18, Anthony 9-17 3-3 24, Hood 1-5 0-0 2, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-87 10-10 106.

DENVER (111)

Barton 4-11 1-1 9, Porter Jr. 4-9 2-3 12, Jokic 17-32 4-4 41, Morris 2-8 2-2 8, Murray 7-18 6-6 24, Hartenstein 1-3 2-2 4, Nnaji 4-8 0-0 10, Campazzo 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-94 17-18 111.

Portland 25 32 21 28 — 106

Denver 34 23 21 33 — 111

3-Point Goals—Portland 14-40 (Lillard 4-11, Trent Jr. 4-11, Anthony 3-7, Jones Jr. 2-3, Simons 1-2, Covington 0-4), Denver 14-36 (Murray 4-8, Jokic 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-4, Morris 2-5, Nnaji 2-6, Campazzo 1-4, Barton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 47 (Kanter 14), Denver 40 (Porter Jr. 10). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 13), Denver 25 (Murray 8). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Denver 10. A—0 (19,520)

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 112, Houston 96

Atlanta 127, Boston 112

Golden State 111, Indiana 107

Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 99

New Orleans 128, Detroit 118

Chicago 133, Minnesota 126, OT

Miami 116, Toronto 108

Charlotte at Phoenix, late

L.A. Lakers at Utah, late

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Phila., 4 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Southern Cal 13 3 .813 19 4 .826

UCLA 12 3 .800 16 5 .762

Oregon 9 4 .692 14 5 .737

Colorado 11 6 .647 17 7 .708

Stanford 10 7 .588 14 9 .609

Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652

Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500

Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583

Utah 6 9 .400 9 10 .474

Arizona St. 5 8 .385 8 11 .421

Washington 4 14 .222 5 18 .217

California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320

Tuesday’s Late Game

Arizona St. 97, Washington 64

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 20 Arkansas 81, No. 6 Alabama 66

No. 11 Florida St. 88, Miami 71

No. 13 Creighton 77, DePaul 53

NC State 68, No. 15 Virginia 61

No. 25 Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913

Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833

UCLA 11 4 .733 13 4 .765

Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684

Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526

Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571

Southern Cal 8 9 .471 10 10 .500

Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500

Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526

Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250

Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333

California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067

Friday’s Game

Southern Cal at No. 10 UCLA, 5 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Games

No. 7 Baylor 70, Oklahoma St. 51

No. 11 Indiana 77, Wisconsin 49

No. 13 South Florida 56, Temple 47

Penn St. 69, No. 15 Ohio St. 67

Iowa St. 85, No. 18 West Virginia 68

No. 23 Missouri St. 67, Southern Illinois 55

Marquette 85, No. 24 DePaul 71

No. 25 Rutgers 63, Michigan St. 53

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36

Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63

Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54

Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55

N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43

N.Y. Rangers 17 6 8 3 15 43 46

New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41

Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 18 12 4 2 26 59 51

Tampa Bay 17 12 4 1 25 61 38

Carolina 18 12 5 1 25 64 50

Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61

Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70

Dallas 14 6 4 4 16 44 37

Nashville 18 8 10 0 16 42 57

Detroit 21 5 13 3 13 39 66

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34

St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 59 59

Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 44 32

Los Angeles 17 8 6 3 19 54 48

Arizona 18 8 7 3 19 48 52

Minnesota 15 9 6 0 18 44 38

San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64

Anaheim 19 6 10 3 15 37 54

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55

Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65

Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49

Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52

Calgary 20 9 9 2 20 51 56

Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82

Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Late Games

Nashville 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 0

Dallas 3, Florida 0

Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Anaheim at Arizona, late

Minnesota at Colorado, late

Los Angeles at St. Louis, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, ppd.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Marcus Walden for assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment. Claimed CF Harold Ramirez off waivers from Miami.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded OF Dustin Fowler to Pittsburgh for an undisclosed amount.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Leon Newsome senior vice president/chief of security officer.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract. Waived Gs Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert and F Noah Vonleh.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract. Waived C Marques Bolden.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Quinn Cook.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Sindarius Thornwell to a 10-day contract.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Glenn Robinson III.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DL Eddie Vanderdoes with a NFI injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Tyrell Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed RB Alex Collins.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined F Antoine Roussel from Vancouver for roughing in a game against Edmonton on Feb. 23.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated C Frederick Gauthier for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Michael Chaput from the minor league taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW David Gust, G Alex Nedeljkovic, LW Steven Lorentz and D Jake Bean from minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from Colorado (AHL) loan. Loaned C Jayson Megna and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL) from taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Andrew Peeke to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated LWs Tanner Kero and LW Mathias Brome, D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Rhett Gardner and RW Nick Caamano from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated LW Mathias Brome and D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Tommy Cross to Syracuse (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colby Sissons from Binghamton (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski, G Igor Shesterkin, RW Collin Blackwell, Ds Anthony Bitetto and Libo Hajek from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstorm and LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LWs Carsen Twarynski and Samuel Morin from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed D Mark Friedman of Philadelphia waivers.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steven Santini from Utica (AHL) loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton and D Cal Foote from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL) taxi squad. Designated G Logan Thompson for assignment to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.