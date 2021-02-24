scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 21 11 .656 —
Brooklyn 21 12 .636 ½
Milwaukee 19 13 .594 2
Indiana 15 15 .500 5
Toronto 16 17 .485 5½
Chicago 15 16 .484 5½
Miami 15 17 .469 6
New York 15 17 .469 6
Boston 15 17 .469 6
Charlotte 14 16 .467 6
Atlanta 14 18 .438 7
Orlando 13 19 .406 8
Washington 11 18 .379 8½
Cleveland 12 21 .364 9½
Detroit 9 23 .281 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 25 6 .806 —
L.A. Clippers 23 10 .697 3
L.A. Lakers 22 10 .688 3½
Phoenix 20 10 .667 4½
Portland 18 13 .581 7
San Antonio 16 12 .571 7½
Denver 17 14 .548 8
Golden State 18 15 .545 8
Dallas 15 15 .500 9½
Memphis 13 14 .481 10
New Orleans 14 17 .452 11
Oklahoma City 13 19 .406 12½
Sacramento 12 19 .387 13
Houston 11 19 .367 13½
Minnesota 7 26 .212 19
Tuesday’s Late Games
L.A. Clippers 135, Washington 116
Denver 111, Portland 106
Tuesday’s Late Box Score
Nuggets 111, Trail Blazers 106
PORTLAND (106)
Covington 0-5 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 7-9 2-2 18, Kanter 7-9 2-2 16, Lillard 9-21 3-3 25, Trent Jr. 7-16 0-0 18, Anthony 9-17 3-3 24, Hood 1-5 0-0 2, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Simons 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 41-87 10-10 106.
DENVER (111)
Barton 4-11 1-1 9, Porter Jr. 4-9 2-3 12, Jokic 17-32 4-4 41, Morris 2-8 2-2 8, Murray 7-18 6-6 24, Hartenstein 1-3 2-2 4, Nnaji 4-8 0-0 10, Campazzo 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-94 17-18 111.
Portland 25 32 21 28 — 106
Denver 34 23 21 33 — 111
3-Point Goals—Portland 14-40 (Lillard 4-11, Trent Jr. 4-11, Anthony 3-7, Jones Jr. 2-3, Simons 1-2, Covington 0-4), Denver 14-36 (Murray 4-8, Jokic 3-6, Porter Jr. 2-4, Morris 2-5, Nnaji 2-6, Campazzo 1-4, Barton 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 47 (Kanter 14), Denver 40 (Porter Jr. 10). Assists—Portland 21 (Lillard 13), Denver 25 (Murray 8). Total Fouls—Portland 19, Denver 10. A—0 (19,520)
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 112, Houston 96
Atlanta 127, Boston 112
Golden State 111, Indiana 107
Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 99
New Orleans 128, Detroit 118
Chicago 133, Minnesota 126, OT
Miami 116, Toronto 108
Charlotte at Phoenix, late
L.A. Lakers at Utah, late
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Phila., 4 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New York, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Southern Cal 13 3 .813 19 4 .826
UCLA 12 3 .800 16 5 .762
Oregon 9 4 .692 14 5 .737
Colorado 11 6 .647 17 7 .708
Stanford 10 7 .588 14 9 .609
Arizona 9 8 .529 15 8 .652
Oregon St. 7 9 .438 11 11 .500
Washington St. 7 10 .412 14 10 .583
Utah 6 9 .400 9 10 .474
Arizona St. 5 8 .385 8 11 .421
Washington 4 14 .222 5 18 .217
California 3 15 .167 8 17 .320
Tuesday’s Late Game
Arizona St. 97, Washington 64
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Southern Cal at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 20 Arkansas 81, No. 6 Alabama 66
No. 11 Florida St. 88, Miami 71
No. 13 Creighton 77, DePaul 53
NC State 68, No. 15 Virginia 61
No. 25 Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 18 2 .900 21 2 .913
Arizona 13 3 .812 15 3 .833
UCLA 11 4 .733 13 4 .765
Oregon 10 6 .625 13 6 .684
Colorado 8 8 .500 10 9 .526
Oregon St. 6 6 .500 8 6 .571
Southern Cal 8 9 .471 10 10 .500
Washington St. 8 10 .444 10 10 .500
Arizona St. 5 9 .357 10 9 .526
Utah 4 15 .211 5 15 .250
Washington 3 12 .200 6 12 .333
California 1 11 .083 1 14 .067
Friday’s Game
Southern Cal at No. 10 UCLA, 5 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Games
No. 7 Baylor 70, Oklahoma St. 51
No. 11 Indiana 77, Wisconsin 49
No. 13 South Florida 56, Temple 47
Penn St. 69, No. 15 Ohio St. 67
Iowa St. 85, No. 18 West Virginia 68
No. 23 Missouri St. 67, Southern Illinois 55
Marquette 85, No. 24 DePaul 71
No. 25 Rutgers 63, Michigan St. 53
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 16 11 3 2 24 51 36
Washington 18 9 5 4 22 60 63
Philadelphia 16 9 4 3 21 55 54
Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 54 55
N.Y. Islanders 18 9 6 3 21 44 43
N.Y. Rangers 17 6 8 3 15 43 46
New Jersey 14 6 6 2 14 37 41
Buffalo 16 6 8 2 14 41 47
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 18 12 4 2 26 59 51
Tampa Bay 17 12 4 1 25 61 38
Carolina 18 12 5 1 25 64 50
Chicago 20 10 6 4 24 61 61
Columbus 20 8 7 5 21 60 70
Dallas 14 6 4 4 16 44 37
Nashville 18 8 10 0 16 42 57
Detroit 21 5 13 3 13 39 66
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 16 11 4 1 23 48 34
St. Louis 19 10 7 2 22 59 59
Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 44 32
Los Angeles 17 8 6 3 19 54 48
Arizona 18 8 7 3 19 48 52
Minnesota 15 9 6 0 18 44 38
San Jose 17 7 8 2 16 47 64
Anaheim 19 6 10 3 15 37 54
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 21 15 4 2 32 74 55
Edmonton 21 13 8 0 26 76 65
Winnipeg 18 11 6 1 23 61 49
Montreal 18 9 5 4 22 61 52
Calgary 20 9 9 2 20 51 56
Vancouver 23 8 13 2 18 68 82
Ottawa 21 6 14 1 13 52 84
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Late Games
Nashville 2, Detroit 0
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 0
Dallas 3, Florida 0
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, OT
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Anaheim at Arizona, late
Minnesota at Colorado, late
Los Angeles at St. Louis, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 4 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, ppd.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Marcus Walden for assignment.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated RHP Jordan Humphreys for assignment. Claimed CF Harold Ramirez off waivers from Miami.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded OF Dustin Fowler to Pittsburgh for an undisclosed amount.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Leon Newsome senior vice president/chief of security officer.
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed F Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract. Waived Gs Andre Roberson, Iman Shumpert and F Noah Vonleh.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Brodric Thomas to a two-way contract. Waived C Marques Bolden.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Quinn Cook.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Sindarius Thornwell to a 10-day contract.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Glenn Robinson III.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DL Eddie Vanderdoes with a NFI injury designation.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Tyrell Williams.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed RB Alex Collins.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined F Antoine Roussel from Vancouver for roughing in a game against Edmonton on Feb. 23.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated C Frederick Gauthier for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Michael Chaput from the minor league taxi squad.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Oliver Kylington from the minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled RW David Gust, G Alex Nedeljkovic, LW Steven Lorentz and D Jake Bean from minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Peyton Jones from Colorado (AHL) loan. Loaned C Jayson Megna and G Hunter Miska to Colorado (AHL) from taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Andrew Peeke to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Designated LWs Tanner Kero and LW Mathias Brome, D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Rhett Gardner and RW Nick Caamano from the minor league taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). Designated LW Mathias Brome and D Danny DeKeyser for assignment to the taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned D Tommy Cross to Syracuse (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Eeli Tolvanen and D Ben Harpur for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Colby Sissons from Binghamton (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Jonny Brodzinski, G Igor Shesterkin, RW Collin Blackwell, Ds Anthony Bitetto and Libo Hajek from the minor league taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstorm and LW Michael Haley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled C Artem Anisimov from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LWs Carsen Twarynski and Samuel Morin from the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Claimed D Mark Friedman of Philadelphia waivers.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steven Santini from Utica (AHL) loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton and D Cal Foote from the minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Scott Sabourin from the minor league taxi squad.
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Recalled G Logan Thompson from Henderson (AHL) taxi squad. Designated G Logan Thompson for assignment to the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey (AHL).
