scoreboard

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 3
At San Diego
Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Friday: Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Saturday: Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), late
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 3
At Arlington, Texas
Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3
Thursday: Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday: L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3
Saturday: L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
Sunday: Atlanta (Anderson) vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17
Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16
Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14
Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17
New England 7 4 7 28 20 16
NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16
New York 7 8 3 24 21 22
Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36
Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17
Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28
Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21
Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29
Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28
D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17
Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29
Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25
LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33
FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43
Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30
LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Sporting KC 2, Chicago 2, tie
Montreal 2, Miami 1
Sunday’s Games
NY City FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at New York, 4 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Real SL at Colorado ppd.
LA FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Phila. at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday at North Las Vegas, Nev.
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
Third Round
Russell Henley 66-68-67—201
Lanto Griffin 70-68-66—204
Talor Gooch 70-65-69—204
Jason Kokrak 70-66-68—204
Xander Schauffele 66-64-74—204
Jason Day 70-70-66—206
Justin Thomas 72-66-68—206
Tyrrell Hatton 65-68-73—206
Collin Morikawa 71-65-71—207
Bubba Watson 74-69-65—208
Rory McIlroy 73-69-66—208
Sebastián Muñoz 71-70-67—208
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68-70—208
Joaquin Niemann, 72-68-69—209. Jon Rahm, 67-73-69—209. Harry Higgs, 72-67-70—209. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 69-68-72—209. Ryan Palmer, 68-76-66—210. Brooks Koepka, 74-68-68—210. Rickie Fowler, 74-68-68—210. Viktor Hovland, 75-66-69—210. Harris English, 75-66-69—210. Kevin Streelman, 68-70-72—210.
Tyler Duncan, 67-71-72—210. Cameron Smith, 69-74-68—211. Mark Hubbard, 70-71-70—211. Daniel Berger, 71-70-70—211. Si Woo Kim, 69-74-69—212. Richy Werenski, 74-68-70—212. Abraham Ancer, 69-73-70—212. Ian Poulter, 69-70-73—212. Billy Horschel, 70-70-72—212. Robby Shelton, 73-70-70—213.
Adam Hadwin, 75-69-69—213. Keegan Bradley, 75-70-68—213. Sergio Garcia, 71-70-72—213. Brian Harman, 71-71-71—213. Marc Leishman, 73-71-70—214. Justin Rose, 74-72-68—214. Byeong Hun An, 73-73-68—214. Andrew Landry, 71-69-74—214. Carlos Ortiz, 72-71-72—215. Kevin Na, 76-66-73—215. Kevin Kisner, 77-71-67—215. Joel Dahmen, 68-75-73—216. Hanbyeol Kim, 74-69-73—216. Danny Lee, 71-72-73—216. Tom Hoge, 73-70-73—216. Shane Lowry, 72-74-70—216. Seonghyeon Kim, 77-70-69—216. Cameron Champ, 74-69-74—217. Louis Oosthuizen, 70-73-74—217.
Patrick Cantlay, 71-72-74—217. Nick Taylor, 71-74-72—217. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-75-69—217. Jordan Spieth, 74-74-69—217. Matt Kuchar, 76-68-74—218. Jim Herman, 78-69-72—219. Sungjae Im, 78-69-72—219. Corey Conners, 77-70-72—219. J.T. Poston, 78-70-71—219. Scottie Scheffler, 71-77-71—219.
Paul Casey, 75-77-67—219. Dylan Frittelli, 74-72-74—220. Joohyung Kim, 75-71-74—220. Tommy Fleetwood, 77-71-72—220. Brendon Todd, 77-73-70—220. Jeongwoo Ham, 79-71-70—220. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 78-73-70—221. Adam Long, 78-72-72—222. Matthew Wolff 80-73-69—222. Jaekyeong Lee, 77-76-71—224.
Brendan Steele, 73-79-73—225. Sung Kang, 73-71-82—226. Gary Woodland, 73-75-78—226. Michael Thompson, 75-77-74—226. Alex Noren, 77-73-79—229. Tae Hee Lee, 75-75-82—232.
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180
Phila. 1 3 1 .300 113 145
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Denver at New England, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Phila., 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Friday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 14 BYU 43, Houston 26
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia, late
No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7
No. 5 North Carolina at Florida St., late
No. 7 Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ppd.
No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa, ppd.
No. 10 Florida vs. LSU, ppd.
No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi St. 14
No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19
S. Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22
Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7
No. 23 Virginia Tech 40, Boston Coll. 14
EAST
Liberty 38, Syracuse 21
Temple 39, South Fla. 37
West Va. 38, Kansas 17
SOUTH
Ga. Southern 41, UMass 0
Jacksonville St. 24, North Ala. 17
Marshall 35, La. Tech 17
NC State 31, Duke 20
Navy 27, E. Carolina 23
North Texas 52, Middle Tenn. 35
South Ala. 30, Texas State 20
Troy 31, E. Kentucky 29
UAB 37, W. Kentucky 14
Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 33, Mississippi 21
Army 28, UTSA 16
Stephen F. Austin 31, Angelo St. 12
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 9 8 441/2 Broncos
PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears
Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 4 531/2 Falcons
TITANS 3 31/2 531/2 Texans
GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington
STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns
Ravens 71/2 91/2 461/2 EAGLES
COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals
DOLPHINS 8 9 47 Jets
Packers 11/2 1 551/2 BUCS
Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS
Monday
Chiefs 3 41/2 571/2 BILLS
Cards 21/2 1 551/2 COWBOYS
———
Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Rashard Lawrence and OL J.R. Sweezy on injured reserve.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR Keith Kirkwood from injured reserve. Promoted DT Woodrow Hamilton and DE Austin Larkin to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated S Elijah Benton to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the active roster. Activated DT Sheldon Day from injured reserve. Waived DT Eli Ankou. Released S Ibraheim Campbell. Elevated G Jake Eldrenkamp and WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed G Kelechi Osemele on injured reserve. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted OL Caleb Benenoch, TE/DE Rashod Berry, DL Nick Thurman and WR Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Blake Cashman and WR Vyncint Smith from injured reserve. Released S Marqui Christian. Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Vinny Curry and S Will Parks from injured reserve. Promoted TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Cameron Batson and LB Darren Bates from reserve/COVID-19 list and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Joey Daccord to a three-year contract.
