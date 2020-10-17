scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 3

At San Diego

Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Friday: Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Saturday: Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), late

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 3

At Arlington, Texas

Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

Thursday: Atlanta 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday: L.A. Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3

Saturday: L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday: Atlanta (Anderson) vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17

Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16

Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14

Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17

New England 7 4 7 28 20 16

NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16

New York 7 8 3 24 21 22

Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36

Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17

Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28

Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21

Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29

Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28

D.C. United 2 10 6 12 15 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17

Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29

Sporting KC 9 6 3 30 31 25

LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33

FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

San Jose 6 7 5 23 28 43

Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30

LA Galaxy 4 9 3 15 21 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Sporting KC 2, Chicago 2, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 1

Sunday’s Games

NY City FC at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 4 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Real SL at Colorado ppd.

LA FC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Phila. at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA TourPGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

Saturday at North Las Vegas, Nev.

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72

Third Round

Russell Henley 66-68-67—201

Lanto Griffin 70-68-66—204

Talor Gooch 70-65-69—204

Jason Kokrak 70-66-68—204

Xander Schauffele 66-64-74—204

Jason Day 70-70-66—206

Justin Thomas 72-66-68—206

Tyrrell Hatton 65-68-73—206

Collin Morikawa 71-65-71—207

Bubba Watson 74-69-65—208

Rory McIlroy 73-69-66—208

Sebastián Muñoz 71-70-67—208

Hideki Matsuyama 70-68-70—208

Joaquin Niemann, 72-68-69—209. Jon Rahm, 67-73-69—209. Harry Higgs, 72-67-70—209. Matthew Fitzpatrick, 69-68-72—209. Ryan Palmer, 68-76-66—210. Brooks Koepka, 74-68-68—210. Rickie Fowler, 74-68-68—210. Viktor Hovland, 75-66-69—210. Harris English, 75-66-69—210. Kevin Streelman, 68-70-72—210.

Tyler Duncan, 67-71-72—210. Cameron Smith, 69-74-68—211. Mark Hubbard, 70-71-70—211. Daniel Berger, 71-70-70—211. Si Woo Kim, 69-74-69—212. Richy Werenski, 74-68-70—212. Abraham Ancer, 69-73-70—212. Ian Poulter, 69-70-73—212. Billy Horschel, 70-70-72—212. Robby Shelton, 73-70-70—213.

Adam Hadwin, 75-69-69—213. Keegan Bradley, 75-70-68—213. Sergio Garcia, 71-70-72—213. Brian Harman, 71-71-71—213. Marc Leishman, 73-71-70—214. Justin Rose, 74-72-68—214. Byeong Hun An, 73-73-68—214. Andrew Landry, 71-69-74—214. Carlos Ortiz, 72-71-72—215. Kevin Na, 76-66-73—215. Kevin Kisner, 77-71-67—215. Joel Dahmen, 68-75-73—216. Hanbyeol Kim, 74-69-73—216. Danny Lee, 71-72-73—216. Tom Hoge, 73-70-73—216. Shane Lowry, 72-74-70—216. Seonghyeon Kim, 77-70-69—216. Cameron Champ, 74-69-74—217. Louis Oosthuizen, 70-73-74—217.

Patrick Cantlay, 71-72-74—217. Nick Taylor, 71-74-72—217. Mackenzie Hughes, 73-75-69—217. Jordan Spieth, 74-74-69—217. Matt Kuchar, 76-68-74—218. Jim Herman, 78-69-72—219. Sungjae Im, 78-69-72—219. Corey Conners, 77-70-72—219. J.T. Poston, 78-70-71—219. Scottie Scheffler, 71-77-71—219.

Paul Casey, 75-77-67—219. Dylan Frittelli, 74-72-74—220. Joohyung Kim, 75-71-74—220. Tommy Fleetwood, 77-71-72—220. Brendon Todd, 77-73-70—220. Jeongwoo Ham, 79-71-70—220. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 78-73-70—221. Adam Long, 78-72-72—222. Matthew Wolff 80-73-69—222. Jaekyeong Lee, 77-76-71—224.

Brendan Steele, 73-79-73—225. Sung Kang, 73-71-82—226. Gary Woodland, 73-75-78—226. Michael Thompson, 75-77-74—226. Alex Noren, 77-73-79—229. Tae Hee Lee, 75-75-82—232.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113

N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88

Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140

Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87

Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76

Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149

Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180

Phila. 1 3 1 .300 113 145

Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133

South W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112

Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90

Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Denver at New England, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Phila., 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Friday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 14 BYU 43, Houston 26

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 7

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia, late

No. 4 Notre Dame 12, Louisville 7

No. 5 North Carolina at Florida St., late

No. 7 Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ppd.

No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa, ppd.

No. 10 Florida vs. LSU, ppd.

No. 11 Texas A&M 28, Mississippi St. 14

No. 13 Miami 31, Pittsburgh 19

S. Carolina 30, No. 15 Auburn 22

Kentucky 34, No. 18 Tennessee 7

No. 23 Virginia Tech 40, Boston Coll. 14

EAST

Liberty 38, Syracuse 21

Temple 39, South Fla. 37

West Va. 38, Kansas 17

SOUTH

Ga. Southern 41, UMass 0

Jacksonville St. 24, North Ala. 17

Marshall 35, La. Tech 17

NC State 31, Duke 20

Navy 27, E. Carolina 23

North Texas 52, Middle Tenn. 35

South Ala. 30, Texas State 20

Troy 31, E. Kentucky 29

UAB 37, W. Kentucky 14

Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 33, Mississippi 21

Army 28, UTSA 16

Stephen F. Austin 31, Angelo St. 12

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 9 8 441/2 Broncos

PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears

Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 31/2 4 531/2 Falcons

TITANS 3 31/2 531/2 Texans

GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington

STEELERS 41/2 31/2 51 Browns

Ravens 71/2 91/2 461/2 EAGLES

COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals

DOLPHINS 8 9 47 Jets

Packers 11/2 1 551/2 BUCS

Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS

Monday

Chiefs 3 41/2 571/2 BILLS

Cards 21/2 1 551/2 COWBOYS

———

Byes: Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

Deals

TransactionsFOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Rashard Lawrence and OL J.R. Sweezy on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DT Brandon Williams on reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR Keith Kirkwood from injured reserve. Promoted DT Woodrow Hamilton and DE Austin Larkin to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated S Elijah Benton to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the active roster. Activated DT Sheldon Day from injured reserve. Waived DT Eli Ankou. Released S Ibraheim Campbell. Elevated G Jake Eldrenkamp and WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed G Kelechi Osemele on injured reserve. Signed RB Le’Veon Bell.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted OL Caleb Benenoch, TE/DE Rashod Berry, DL Nick Thurman and WR Isaiah Zuber from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated LB Blake Cashman and WR Vyncint Smith from injured reserve. Released S Marqui Christian. Promoted QB Mike White to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Vinny Curry and S Will Parks from injured reserve. Promoted TE Jason Croom and DB Elijah Riley to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Cameron Batson and LB Darren Bates from reserve/COVID-19 list and CB Kareem Orr from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted TE Temarrick Hemingway to the active roster.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Joey Daccord to a three-year contract.

