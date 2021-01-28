scoreboard

Football

NFL playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday, Feb. 7

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Golf

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Open Partial Scores

Thursday at San Diego, Calif.

North Course: Yardage 7,269; par 72

South Course: Yardage 7,818; par 72

First Round

Patrick Reed 32-32—64

Alex Noren 31-33—64

Scottie Scheffler 34-31—65

Beau Hossler 33-33—66

Peter Malnati 33-33—66

Talor Gooch 31-35—66

Luke List 32-34—66

Sam Burns 31-35—66

Gary Woodland 33-33—66

Ryan Palmer 32-34—66

Lanto Griffin 34-32—66

Rhein Gibson 32-34—66

Cameron Smith 32-34—66

K.J. Choi 33-33—66

Brandon Hagy 33-33—66

Will Gordon, 31-36—67. Wyndham Clark, 33-34—67. Tim Wilkinson, 33-34—67. Adam Scott, 32-35—67. Denny McCarthy, 32-35—67. Lucas Glover, 34-34—68. Si Woo Kim, 33-35—68. Tom Lewis, 33-35—68. Seung-Yul Noh, 32-36—68. Roger Sloan, 35-33—68. Anirban Lahiri, 34-34—68. Will Zalatoris, 35-33—68. Robert Streb, 35-33—68. Kevin Streelman, 34-34—68. Rory McIlroy, 32-36—68. Cameron Champ, 34-34—68.

John Huh, 34-35—69. Bronson Burgoon, 34-35—69. Brandt Snedeker, 34-35—69. Tony Finau, 33-36—69. J.T. Poston, 35-34—69. Grayson Murray, 35-34—69. Michael Kim, 35-34—69. Jordan Spieth, 33-36—69. Richy Werenski, 32-37—69. Sepp Straka, 32-37—69. Scott Stallings, 35-34—69. Jon Rahm, 33-36—69. Kevin Tway, 36-33—69. Sungjae Im, 34-35—69. Adam Hadwin, 31-38—69. Joseph Bramlett, 34-35—69.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 8 5 0 3 13 31 26

Boston 7 5 1 1 11 22 13

Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 26

Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 24 30

Buffalo 8 3 3 2 8 23 24

New Jersey 7 3 3 1 7 15 19

N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 14 17

N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 20

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 8 3 2 3 9 21 24

Dallas 4 4 0 0 8 19 6

Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20

Florida 4 3 0 1 7 16 12

Tampa Bay 5 3 1 1 7 15 11

Chicago 8 2 3 3 7 22 28

Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 10 6

Detroit 8 2 5 1 5 16 29

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17

Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 24 20

St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27

Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18

Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14

Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26

San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28

Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 7 5 0 2 12 33 20

Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22

Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21

Vancouver 9 4 5 0 8 32 35

Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29

Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 18 17

Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1

Carolina 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Columbus 3, Florida 2, SO

Montreal 4, Calgary 2

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 3

Dallas 7, Detroit 3

Anaheim at Arizona, late

San Jose at Colorado, late

Ottawa at Vancouver, late

Toronto at Edmonton, late

St. Louis at Vegas, ppd.

Friday’s Game

Columbus at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813

Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765

Arizona 6 3 .667 12 3 .800

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643

Oregon St. 4 4 .500 8 6 .571

Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462

Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563

Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214

California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412

Arizona St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62

Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.

Stanford at Arizona, late

California at Arizona St., late

Thursday’s Box Score

Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62

OREGON ST. (8-6)

Alatishe 3-7 2-3 8, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4, Lucas 6-11 2-2 18, Reichle 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 7-17 4-4 20, Hunt 1-7 0-0 3, Calloo 1-5 0-0 2, Franklin 1-2 0-0 3, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Andela 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 10-11 62.

SOUTHERN CAL (13-3)

I.Mobley 4-8 1-2 9, E.Mobley 6-12 2-3 14, Eaddy 3-8 0-0 7, Peterson 1-7 0-0 3, White 4-7 2-2 11, Baumann 4-8 0-0 11, Goodwin 4-6 0-3 8, E.Anderson 3-7 2-2 10, Agbonkpolo 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 29-65 9-14 75.

Halftime—Southern Cal 30-27. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 8-24 (Lucas 4-6, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 1-1, Hunt 1-4, Calloo 0-2, Silver 0-2, Reichle 0-3), Southern Cal 8-24 (Baumann 3-6, E.Anderson 2-4, White 1-1, Eaddy 1-5, Peterson 1-5, Agbonkpolo 0-1, E.Mobley 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Thompson 7), Southern Cal 45 (E.Mobley 13). Assists—Oregon St. 12 (Thompson 5), Southern Cal 16 (Eaddy 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, Southern Cal 13.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Colorado,11:30 a.m.

California at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.

Oregon St. at No. 23 UCLA, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62

No. 6 Houston 83, Tulane 60

No. 15 Kansas 59, TCU 51

Women’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 10 2 .833 13 2 .867

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 5 .545 8 5 .615

Arizona St. 4 4 .500 8 4 .667

Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Oregon St. 2 5 .286 4 5 .444

Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308

Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., noon

No. 11 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 5 UCLA, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.

No. 11 Oregon at Colorado, 11 a.m.

California at Washington St., ppd.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Arizona at No. 5 UCLA, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville 79, North Carolina 68

Virginia Tech 83, No. 2 NC State 71, OT

No. 19 Arkansas 90, No. 3 UConn 87

No. 4 South Carolina 75, No. 21 Mississippi St. 52

No. 7 Maryland 92, Michigan St. 52

No. 8 Texas A&M 84, Auburn 69

No. 14 Ohio St. 78, No. 16 Indiana 70

No. 15 Kentucky 81, Alabama 68

No. 18 Gonzaga at Pacific, late

No. 20 Tennessee 68, Mississippi 67

LSU 60, No. 22 Georgia 52

No. 23 Northwestern 87, Iowa 80

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 13 6 .684 —

Milwaukee 11 6 .647 1

Indiana 11 7 .611 1½

Brooklyn 12 8 .600 1½

Boston 10 7 .588 2

Cleveland 9 9 .500 3½

Atlanta 9 9 .500 3½

New York 8 11 .421 5

Orlando 8 11 .421 5

Chicago 7 10 .412 5

Toronto 7 11 .389 5½

Charlotte 7 11 .389 5½

Miami 6 12 .333 6½

Detroit 5 14 .263 8

Washington 3 11 .214 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 14 4 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 ½

L.A. Lakers 14 6 .700 1

Denver 11 7 .611 3

Golden State 10 8 .556 4

San Antonio 10 8 .556 4

Memphis 7 6 .538 4½

Portland 9 8 .529 4½

Phoenix 8 8 .500 5

Houston 8 9 .471 5½

Oklahoma City 8 9 .471 5½

Dallas 8 10 .444 6

Sacramento 7 10 .412 6½

New Orleans 6 10 .375 7

Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½

Wednesday’s Late Game

Golden State 123, Minnesota 111

Thursday’s Games

Houston 104, Portland 101

L.A. Clippers 109, Miami 105

Detroit 107, L.A. Lakers 92

Golden State at Phoenix, late

Thursday’s Box Score

Rockets 104, Trail Blazers 101

PORTLAND (101)

Anthony 3-15 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 5-8 0-0 11, Kanter 5-9 3-4 13, Lillard 11-23 3-4 30, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 23, Giles III 1-4 0-0 2, Hood 1-5 0-0 2, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 5-13 0-0 14. Totals 39-93 6-8 101.

HOUSTON (104)

Tate 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 8-12 5-6 22, Oladipo 11-23 1-1 25, Wall 6-16 5-6 20, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Nwaba 1-2 0-1 2, House Jr. 4-7 1-1 11, Cousins 2-5 1-1 6, Gordon 2-11 2-2 8. Totals 38-90 15-18 104.

Portland 32 18 27 24 — 101

Houston 17 36 33 18 — 104

3-Point Goals—Portland 17-41 (Trent Jr. 7-13, Lillard 5-11, Simons 4-9, Jones Jr. 1-3, Anthony 0-4), Houston 13-47 (Wall 3-7, Brown 2-5, House Jr. 2-5, Gordon 2-7, Oladipo 2-10, Cousins 1-4, Wood 1-4, Tate 0-2, Tucker 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 49 (Kanter 13), Houston 47 (Wood 12). Assists—Portland 16 (Lillard 9), Houston 19 (Wall 6). Total Fouls—Portland 16, Houston 12. A—3,154 (18,500)

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Phila. at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova quality control coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Alonzo Jones.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Named Pete Incavilglia field manager.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Steve Brown to Trois-Rivieres. Signed OF Trevor McKinley.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running backs coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running backs coach Tom Rathman retired.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived K Kaare Vedvik with a non-football injury (NFI) designation.

Canadian Football League

OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Dan Vladar Providence (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the relocation of Stockton Heat (AHL) to Calgary, Alberta due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempal to Chicago (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Jamie Benn on injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Devin Shore and LW Joakim Mygard from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Jujhar Khaira for assignment to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the minor league taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Designated G Andrew Hammond for assignment to the taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino to Chicago (AHL). Designated F Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Nick Merkley for assignment to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated LW Kieffer Bellows for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Filip Chlapik from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Will Reilly and Yannick Weber, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from the minor league taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.

