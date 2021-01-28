scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday, Feb. 7
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Golf
PGA Tour
Farmers Insurance Open Partial Scores
Thursday at San Diego, Calif.
North Course: Yardage 7,269; par 72
South Course: Yardage 7,818; par 72
First Round
Patrick Reed 32-32—64
Alex Noren 31-33—64
Scottie Scheffler 34-31—65
Beau Hossler 33-33—66
Peter Malnati 33-33—66
Talor Gooch 31-35—66
Luke List 32-34—66
Sam Burns 31-35—66
Gary Woodland 33-33—66
Ryan Palmer 32-34—66
Lanto Griffin 34-32—66
Rhein Gibson 32-34—66
Cameron Smith 32-34—66
K.J. Choi 33-33—66
Brandon Hagy 33-33—66
Will Gordon, 31-36—67. Wyndham Clark, 33-34—67. Tim Wilkinson, 33-34—67. Adam Scott, 32-35—67. Denny McCarthy, 32-35—67. Lucas Glover, 34-34—68. Si Woo Kim, 33-35—68. Tom Lewis, 33-35—68. Seung-Yul Noh, 32-36—68. Roger Sloan, 35-33—68. Anirban Lahiri, 34-34—68. Will Zalatoris, 35-33—68. Robert Streb, 35-33—68. Kevin Streelman, 34-34—68. Rory McIlroy, 32-36—68. Cameron Champ, 34-34—68.
John Huh, 34-35—69. Bronson Burgoon, 34-35—69. Brandt Snedeker, 34-35—69. Tony Finau, 33-36—69. J.T. Poston, 35-34—69. Grayson Murray, 35-34—69. Michael Kim, 35-34—69. Jordan Spieth, 33-36—69. Richy Werenski, 32-37—69. Sepp Straka, 32-37—69. Scott Stallings, 35-34—69. Jon Rahm, 33-36—69. Kevin Tway, 36-33—69. Sungjae Im, 34-35—69. Adam Hadwin, 31-38—69. Joseph Bramlett, 34-35—69.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 8 5 0 3 13 31 26
Boston 7 5 1 1 11 22 13
Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 28 26
Pittsburgh 8 4 3 1 9 24 30
Buffalo 8 3 3 2 8 23 24
New Jersey 7 3 3 1 7 15 19
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 14 17
N.Y. Rangers 7 2 4 1 5 18 20
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 8 3 2 3 9 21 24
Dallas 4 4 0 0 8 19 6
Nashville 7 4 3 0 8 17 20
Florida 4 3 0 1 7 16 12
Tampa Bay 5 3 1 1 7 15 11
Chicago 8 2 3 3 7 22 28
Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 10 6
Detroit 8 2 5 1 5 16 29
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
Minnesota 8 5 3 0 10 24 20
St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27
Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18
Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14
Los Angeles 8 3 3 2 8 25 26
San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28
Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 7 5 0 2 12 33 20
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22
Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21
Vancouver 9 4 5 0 8 32 35
Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29
Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 18 17
Ottawa 7 1 5 1 3 16 32
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 3, New Jersey 1
Carolina 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT
Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Columbus 3, Florida 2, SO
Montreal 4, Calgary 2
Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 3
Dallas 7, Detroit 3
Anaheim at Arizona, late
San Jose at Colorado, late
Ottawa at Vancouver, late
Toronto at Edmonton, late
St. Louis at Vegas, ppd.
Friday’s Game
Columbus at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 7 2 .778 13 3 .813
Colorado 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Arizona 6 3 .667 12 3 .800
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Oregon St. 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Washington St. 2 7 .222 9 7 .563
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412
Arizona St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62
Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.
Stanford at Arizona, late
California at Arizona St., late
Thursday’s Box Score
Southern Cal 75, Oregon St. 62
OREGON ST. (8-6)
Alatishe 3-7 2-3 8, Tucker 1-1 2-2 4, Lucas 6-11 2-2 18, Reichle 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 7-17 4-4 20, Hunt 1-7 0-0 3, Calloo 1-5 0-0 2, Franklin 1-2 0-0 3, Silva 1-2 0-0 2, Andela 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Silver 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 10-11 62.
SOUTHERN CAL (13-3)
I.Mobley 4-8 1-2 9, E.Mobley 6-12 2-3 14, Eaddy 3-8 0-0 7, Peterson 1-7 0-0 3, White 4-7 2-2 11, Baumann 4-8 0-0 11, Goodwin 4-6 0-3 8, E.Anderson 3-7 2-2 10, Agbonkpolo 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 29-65 9-14 75.
Halftime—Southern Cal 30-27. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 8-24 (Lucas 4-6, Thompson 2-6, Franklin 1-1, Hunt 1-4, Calloo 0-2, Silver 0-2, Reichle 0-3), Southern Cal 8-24 (Baumann 3-6, E.Anderson 2-4, White 1-1, Eaddy 1-5, Peterson 1-5, Agbonkpolo 0-1, E.Mobley 0-2). Rebounds—Oregon St. 27 (Thompson 7), Southern Cal 45 (E.Mobley 13). Assists—Oregon St. 12 (Thompson 5), Southern Cal 16 (Eaddy 4). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 16, Southern Cal 13.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Colorado,11:30 a.m.
California at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, ppd.
Oregon St. at No. 23 UCLA, 4 p.m.
Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Gonzaga 90, San Diego 62
No. 6 Houston 83, Tulane 60
No. 15 Kansas 59, TCU 51
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 10 2 .833 13 2 .867
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 5 .545 8 5 .615
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 8 4 .667
Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Oregon St. 2 5 .286 4 5 .444
Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308
Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., noon
No. 11 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 5 UCLA, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Oregon St. at Utah, 11 a.m.
No. 11 Oregon at Colorado, 11 a.m.
California at Washington St., ppd.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m.
No. 10 Arizona at No. 5 UCLA, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Louisville 79, North Carolina 68
Virginia Tech 83, No. 2 NC State 71, OT
No. 19 Arkansas 90, No. 3 UConn 87
No. 4 South Carolina 75, No. 21 Mississippi St. 52
No. 7 Maryland 92, Michigan St. 52
No. 8 Texas A&M 84, Auburn 69
No. 14 Ohio St. 78, No. 16 Indiana 70
No. 15 Kentucky 81, Alabama 68
No. 18 Gonzaga at Pacific, late
No. 20 Tennessee 68, Mississippi 67
LSU 60, No. 22 Georgia 52
No. 23 Northwestern 87, Iowa 80
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 13 6 .684 —
Milwaukee 11 6 .647 1
Indiana 11 7 .611 1½
Brooklyn 12 8 .600 1½
Boston 10 7 .588 2
Cleveland 9 9 .500 3½
Atlanta 9 9 .500 3½
New York 8 11 .421 5
Orlando 8 11 .421 5
Chicago 7 10 .412 5
Toronto 7 11 .389 5½
Charlotte 7 11 .389 5½
Miami 6 12 .333 6½
Detroit 5 14 .263 8
Washington 3 11 .214 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 14 4 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 ½
L.A. Lakers 14 6 .700 1
Denver 11 7 .611 3
Golden State 10 8 .556 4
San Antonio 10 8 .556 4
Memphis 7 6 .538 4½
Portland 9 8 .529 4½
Phoenix 8 8 .500 5
Houston 8 9 .471 5½
Oklahoma City 8 9 .471 5½
Dallas 8 10 .444 6
Sacramento 7 10 .412 6½
New Orleans 6 10 .375 7
Minnesota 4 13 .235 9½
Wednesday’s Late Game
Golden State 123, Minnesota 111
Thursday’s Games
Houston 104, Portland 101
L.A. Clippers 109, Miami 105
Detroit 107, L.A. Lakers 92
Golden State at Phoenix, late
Thursday’s Box Score
Rockets 104, Trail Blazers 101
PORTLAND (101)
Anthony 3-15 0-0 6, Jones Jr. 5-8 0-0 11, Kanter 5-9 3-4 13, Lillard 11-23 3-4 30, Trent Jr. 8-16 0-0 23, Giles III 1-4 0-0 2, Hood 1-5 0-0 2, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 5-13 0-0 14. Totals 39-93 6-8 101.
HOUSTON (104)
Tate 1-3 0-0 2, Tucker 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 8-12 5-6 22, Oladipo 11-23 1-1 25, Wall 6-16 5-6 20, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Nwaba 1-2 0-1 2, House Jr. 4-7 1-1 11, Cousins 2-5 1-1 6, Gordon 2-11 2-2 8. Totals 38-90 15-18 104.
Portland 32 18 27 24 — 101
Houston 17 36 33 18 — 104
3-Point Goals—Portland 17-41 (Trent Jr. 7-13, Lillard 5-11, Simons 4-9, Jones Jr. 1-3, Anthony 0-4), Houston 13-47 (Wall 3-7, Brown 2-5, House Jr. 2-5, Gordon 2-7, Oladipo 2-10, Cousins 1-4, Wood 1-4, Tate 0-2, Tucker 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Portland 49 (Kanter 13), Houston 47 (Wood 12). Assists—Portland 16 (Lillard 9), Houston 19 (Wall 6). Total Fouls—Portland 16, Houston 12. A—3,154 (18,500)
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Phila. at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Bill Murphy assistant pitching coach and Dan Firova quality control coach.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kohl Stewart on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Anthony Bass to a two-year contract.
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Alonzo Jones.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Named Pete Incavilglia field manager.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Steve Brown to Trois-Rivieres. Signed OF Trevor McKinley.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Desmond Kitchings running backs coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Announced FB Patrick DiMarco retired.
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Chris Rumph defensive line coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Named Aubrey Pleasant pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced running backs coach Tom Rathman retired.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived K Kaare Vedvik with a non-football injury (NFI) designation.
Canadian Football League
OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DB Treshaun Abrahams-Webster, OL Brandon Hitner and LB Frankie Griffin.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed WR Artavis Scott.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LWs Trent Frederic and Par Lindholm and RW Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Dan Vladar Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Announced the relocation of Stockton Heat (AHL) to Calgary, Alberta due to travel restrictions as a result of COVID-19.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated D Joey Keane and C Drew Shore for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Bean, LW Max McCormick, Cs Steven Lorentz and Morgan Geekie from the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned RW Sheldon Rempal to Chicago (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived D Madison Bowey and signed him to one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance from the minor league taxi squad. Placed LW Jamie Benn on injured reserve.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced G Jimmy Howard retired.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Devin Shore and LW Joakim Mygard from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Jujhar Khaira for assignment to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the minor league taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Designated G Andrew Hammond for assignment to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Corey Perry from the minor league taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Philip Tomasino to Chicago (AHL). Designated F Mathieu Olivier for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Nick Merkley for assignment to the taxi squad and F Jesper Brett to the active roster.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated LW Kieffer Bellows for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Colin Blackwell from the minor league taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Filip Chlapik from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated Ds Will Reilly and Yannick Weber, C Frederick Gaudreau and RW Anthony Angello for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Kevin Czuczman from the minor league taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed MF Perry Kitchen.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned MF David Accam to Hammarby IF Fotbollforening for 12 months with option to transfer.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Megan Hinz to one-year contract.
COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS — Named Jordan Hankins linebackers coach.
