scoreboard

WILD CARD

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.

Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

College

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Wild Card Playoffs

BILLS 61/2 61/2 511/2 Colts

SEAHAWKS 41/2 4 421/2 Rams

Bucs 7 81/2 451/2 WASHINGTON

Sunday

Wild Card Playoffs

Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS

SAINTS 91/2 91/2 471/2 Bears

STEELERS 3.5 6 471/2 Browns

COLLEGE

Monday

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State

Basketball

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Oregon 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889

UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Arizona 3 1 .750 9 1 .900

Stanford 2 1 .667 6 3 .667

Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889

Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750

Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700

Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556

California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455

Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125

Wednesday’s Game

Oregon St. at Utah, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Cal at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 3 Villanova at DePaul, ppd.

No. 4 Texas 78, Iowa St. 72

No. 6 Kansas at TCU, late

Mississippi St. 78, No. 13 Missouri 63

No. 23 Michigan St. 68, No. 15 Rutgers 45

No. 18 Texas Tech 82, Kansas St. 71

No. 19 Clemson 74, N.C. State 70, OT

Women’s college

COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (31) 9-0 799 1

2. Louisville (1) 7-0 756 2

3. NC State 10-0 733 3

4. South Carolina 7-1 694 4

5. Connecticut 6-0 687 5

6. Baylor 8-1 630 6

7. Texas A&M (1) 10-0 575 9

8. Kentucky 9-1 553 11

9. UCLA 6-2 509 12

10. Arizona 8-1 506 8

11. Oregon 8-1 484 7

12. Maryland 7-1 435 14

13. Arkansas 10-2 420 10

14. Michigan 7-0 365 17

15. Mississippi St. 6-2 357 13

16. Ohio St. 5-0 339 15

17. Texas 8-1 261 19

18. Indiana 5-3 191 18

19. South Florida 7-1 188 22

20. Syracuse 5-1 186 20

21. Gonzaga 9-2 145 23

22. DePaul 5-3 136 21

23. Northwestern 4-2 95 16

24. Michigan St. 8-0 77 NR

25. Missouri St. 4-2 67 24

Dropped out: No. 25 South Dakota St. (7-2).

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. (7-2) 55; Georgia (9-1) 43; Iowa (7-1) 37; Florida St. (4-1) 31; Arizona St. (7-3) 13; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 9; Tennessee (6-1) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 5; Central Florida (5-1) 5; IUPUI (8-1) 4; Clemson (8-2) 3; Dayton (3-1) 1.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 6 0 1.000 9 0 1.000

Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Oregon 6 1 .857 8 1 .889

Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857

UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750

Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700

Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444

Utah 2 5 .286 3 5 .375

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444

Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375

California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000

Friday’s Games

No. 11 Oregon at No. 1 Stanford, 11:30 a.m.

Oregon St. at California, ppd.

Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.

Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, 4 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 2 Louisville 96, UT Martin 61

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 6 1 .857 —

Orlando 5 2 .714 1

Indiana 5 2 .714 1

Boston 5 3 .625 1½

New York 4 3 .571 2

Cleveland 4 3 .571 2

Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2

Atlanta 4 3 .571 2

Brooklyn 4 4 .500 2½

Miami 3 3 .500 2½

Chicago 3 4 .429 3

Charlotte 2 5 .286 4

Washington 2 5 .286 4

Toronto 1 5 .167 4½

Detroit 1 6 .143 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 —

L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 ½

Phoenix 5 2 .714 ½

New Orleans 4 3 .571 1½

Utah 4 3 .571 1½

Golden State 4 3 .571 1½

Portland 3 3 .500 2

Dallas 3 4 .429 2½

Denver 3 4 .429 2½

Sacramento 3 4 .429 2½

Houston 2 3 .400 2½

San Antonio 2 4 .333 3

Oklahoma City 2 4 .333 3

Memphis 2 5 .286 3½

Minnesota 2 5 .286 3½

Monday’s Late Game

Golden State 137, Sacramento 106

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn 130, Utah 96

L.A. Lakers 94, Memphis 92

Denver 123, Minnesota 116

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late

Chicago at Portland, late

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Washington at Phila., 4 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Treinen on a two-year contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named vice president of public relations Amy Phuong chief operating officer for Saving Our Atlanta Region’s Residents.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Ian Bunting, DL Michael Dogbe, WRs Krishawn Hogan, A.J. Richardson, JoJo Ward and Isaac Whitney, K Brett Maher, OL Koda Martin, S Chris Miller, RB Khalfani Muhammad, LBs Terrance Smith, Reggie Walker and Evan Weaver and CBs Jace Whittaker and Picasso Nelson to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Activated DB Chris Banjo from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Sean Culkin from the practice squad injured reserve. Released LB James Crawford.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Joey Slye to a one-year extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Nick Harris and DE Olivier Vernon on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Patrick Morris to a reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden, G Evan Brown, S Jalen Elliott and LB Anthony Pittman to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Nick Nelson and TE Jordan Thomas to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived P Dustin Colquitt. Activated OL Ben Bartch from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Nick Bowers, K Dominik Eberle, DB Rashaan Gaulden, DE Gerri Green, OLs Jaryd Jones-Smith and Erik Magnuson, LBs James Onwaualu and Javin White, DT Niles Scott, OT Kamaal Seymour and CB Kemah Siverand to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Kai Forbath from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DEs Nick Coe and Tyshun Render, S Brian Cole, CBs Javaris Davis and Tino Ellis, C Tyler Gauthier, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, TE Chris Myarick, G Durval Queiroz Neto, QB Reid Sinnett and LS Rex Sunahara to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Brandon Dillon to a reserve/future contract for the 2021 season.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Derrick Dillon and RB Jordan Chunn to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Signed defensive coach Patrick Graham to a contract extension as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated OT Brandon Shell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Wyatt Miller from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. Released CB Mazzi Wilkins from practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived C Zack Smith.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced LW Colin Wilson retired.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived RW Denis Malgin.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Signed MF Sodam Lee for the 2021 season.

