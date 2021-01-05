scoreboard

Football
NFL playoffs
WILD CARD
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 10:05 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Tennessee, 10:05 a.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
College
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Wild Card Playoffs
BILLS 61/2 61/2 511/2 Colts
SEAHAWKS 41/2 4 421/2 Rams
Bucs 7 81/2 451/2 WASHINGTON
Sunday
Wild Card Playoffs
Ravens 31/2 3 55 TITANS
SAINTS 91/2 91/2 471/2 Bears
STEELERS 3.5 6 471/2 Browns
COLLEGE
Monday
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Alabama 7 8 751/2 Ohio State
Basketball
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Oregon 3 0 1.000 8 1 .889
UCLA 3 0 1.000 7 2 .778
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Arizona 3 1 .750 9 1 .900
Stanford 2 1 .667 6 3 .667
Washington St. 1 1 .500 8 1 .889
Southern Cal 1 1 .500 6 2 .750
Colorado 1 2 .333 7 3 .700
Utah 1 2 .333 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 2 .333 5 4 .556
California 0 4 .000 5 6 .455
Washington 0 3 .000 1 7 .125
Wednesday’s Game
Oregon St. at Utah, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Southern Cal at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 3 Villanova at DePaul, ppd.
No. 4 Texas 78, Iowa St. 72
No. 6 Kansas at TCU, late
Mississippi St. 78, No. 13 Missouri 63
No. 23 Michigan St. 68, No. 15 Rutgers 45
No. 18 Texas Tech 82, Kansas St. 71
No. 19 Clemson 74, N.C. State 70, OT
Women’s college
COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (31) 9-0 799 1
2. Louisville (1) 7-0 756 2
3. NC State 10-0 733 3
4. South Carolina 7-1 694 4
5. Connecticut 6-0 687 5
6. Baylor 8-1 630 6
7. Texas A&M (1) 10-0 575 9
8. Kentucky 9-1 553 11
9. UCLA 6-2 509 12
10. Arizona 8-1 506 8
11. Oregon 8-1 484 7
12. Maryland 7-1 435 14
13. Arkansas 10-2 420 10
14. Michigan 7-0 365 17
15. Mississippi St. 6-2 357 13
16. Ohio St. 5-0 339 15
17. Texas 8-1 261 19
18. Indiana 5-3 191 18
19. South Florida 7-1 188 22
20. Syracuse 5-1 186 20
21. Gonzaga 9-2 145 23
22. DePaul 5-3 136 21
23. Northwestern 4-2 95 16
24. Michigan St. 8-0 77 NR
25. Missouri St. 4-2 67 24
Dropped out: No. 25 South Dakota St. (7-2).
Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. (7-2) 55; Georgia (9-1) 43; Iowa (7-1) 37; Florida St. (4-1) 31; Arizona St. (7-3) 13; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 9; Tennessee (6-1) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 5; Central Florida (5-1) 5; IUPUI (8-1) 4; Clemson (8-2) 3; Dayton (3-1) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 6 0 1.000 9 0 1.000
Arizona 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Oregon 6 1 .857 8 1 .889
Washington St. 4 1 .800 6 1 .857
UCLA 4 2 .667 6 2 .750
Arizona St. 3 3 .500 7 3 .700
Colorado 2 4 .333 4 5 .444
Utah 2 5 .286 3 5 .375
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Washington 1 5 .167 4 5 .444
Southern Cal 1 5 .167 3 5 .375
California 0 6 .000 0 9 .000
Friday’s Games
No. 11 Oregon at No. 1 Stanford, 11:30 a.m.
Oregon St. at California, ppd.
Arizona St. at Washington St., ppd.
Colorado at No. 9 UCLA, 4 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Arizona at Washington, 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 2 Louisville 96, UT Martin 61
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 6 1 .857 —
Orlando 5 2 .714 1
Indiana 5 2 .714 1
Boston 5 3 .625 1½
New York 4 3 .571 2
Cleveland 4 3 .571 2
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2
Brooklyn 4 4 .500 2½
Miami 3 3 .500 2½
Chicago 3 4 .429 3
Charlotte 2 5 .286 4
Washington 2 5 .286 4
Toronto 1 5 .167 4½
Detroit 1 6 .143 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 —
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 ½
Phoenix 5 2 .714 ½
New Orleans 4 3 .571 1½
Utah 4 3 .571 1½
Golden State 4 3 .571 1½
Portland 3 3 .500 2
Dallas 3 4 .429 2½
Denver 3 4 .429 2½
Sacramento 3 4 .429 2½
Houston 2 3 .400 2½
San Antonio 2 4 .333 3
Oklahoma City 2 4 .333 3
Memphis 2 5 .286 3½
Minnesota 2 5 .286 3½
Monday’s Late Game
Golden State 137, Sacramento 106
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 130, Utah 96
L.A. Lakers 94, Memphis 92
Denver 123, Minnesota 116
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, late
Chicago at Portland, late
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Washington at Phila., 4 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Treinen on a two-year contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Named vice president of public relations Amy Phuong chief operating officer for Saving Our Atlanta Region’s Residents.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Ian Bunting, DL Michael Dogbe, WRs Krishawn Hogan, A.J. Richardson, JoJo Ward and Isaac Whitney, K Brett Maher, OL Koda Martin, S Chris Miller, RB Khalfani Muhammad, LBs Terrance Smith, Reggie Walker and Evan Weaver and CBs Jace Whittaker and Picasso Nelson to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Activated DB Chris Banjo from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Sean Culkin from the practice squad injured reserve. Released LB James Crawford.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Joey Slye to a one-year extension.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Nick Harris and DE Olivier Vernon on injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Patrick Morris to a reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden, G Evan Brown, S Jalen Elliott and LB Anthony Pittman to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Nick Nelson and TE Jordan Thomas to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived P Dustin Colquitt. Activated OL Ben Bartch from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Nick Bowers, K Dominik Eberle, DB Rashaan Gaulden, DE Gerri Green, OLs Jaryd Jones-Smith and Erik Magnuson, LBs James Onwaualu and Javin White, DT Niles Scott, OT Kamaal Seymour and CB Kemah Siverand to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Kai Forbath from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DEs Nick Coe and Tyshun Render, S Brian Cole, CBs Javaris Davis and Tino Ellis, C Tyler Gauthier, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, TE Chris Myarick, G Durval Queiroz Neto, QB Reid Sinnett and LS Rex Sunahara to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Brandon Dillon to a reserve/future contract for the 2021 season.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Derrick Dillon and RB Jordan Chunn to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Signed defensive coach Patrick Graham to a contract extension as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated OT Brandon Shell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Wyatt Miller from the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. Released CB Mazzi Wilkins from practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived C Zack Smith.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced LW Colin Wilson retired.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived RW Denis Malgin.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Signed MF Sodam Lee for the 2021 season.
