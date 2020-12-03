scoreboard

Football

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

North W L PF PA W L PF PA

Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69

Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119

Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130

Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71

Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93

California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89

Conference All Games

South W L PF PA W L PF PA

Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84

Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74

UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106

Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105

Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28

Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282

Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205

New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255

N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285

Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253

Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297

Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188

Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286

Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214

Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319

Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298

L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253

Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243

Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277

Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280

Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281

Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283

Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250

Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305

Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304

L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215

Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258

San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

America’s Line

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

BEARS 41/2 3 441/2 Lions

DOLPHINS 111/2 111/2 421/2 Bengals

Colts 21/2 31/2 511/2 TEXANS

VIKINGS 91/2 10 51 Jaguars

STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington

Raiders 8 81/2 471/2 JETS

Saints 31/2 3 45 FALCONS

TITANS 4 51/2 54 Browns

SEAHAWKS 10 10 47 Giants

Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS

PACKERS 91/2 81/2 471/2 Eagles

CHARGERS 1 PK 471/2 Patriots

CHIEFS 14 14 51 Broncos

Monday

g-Bills 3 1 471/2 49ERS

Write-In Game

STEELERS 8 8 421/2 Washington

Tuesday

RAVENS NL NL NL Cowboys

———

g-Game being played in Glendale, AZ

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

APP’CHIAN ST 3 21/2 511/2 UL-Lafayette

UTEP PPD PPD NL So Miss

Cincinnati PPD PPD NL TULSA

Boise St 261/2 PPD NL UNLV

USC 14 PPD NL Washington St

Saturday

Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST

NC STATE 71/2 7 591/2 Georgia Tech

GEORGIA 331/2 351/2 541/2 Vanderbilt

Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH

VIRGINIA 61/2 41/2 541/2 Boston Coll

KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina

DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St

COASTAL CARO 6 PPD NL Liberty

MICHIGAN 5 PPD NL Maryland

Ohio St 22 231/2 591/2 MICHIGAN ST

PURDUE 11/2 2 621/2 Nebraska

Penn St 10 11 531/2 RUTGERS

GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic

AKRON 3 21/2 571/2 Bowling Green

C MICHIGAN 11/2 11/2 621/2 Ball St

Kent St 21/2 PPD NL MIAMI-OHIO

Buffalo 11 111/2 581/2 OHIO U

W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 66 E Michigan

CHARLOTTE 71/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l

MARSHALL 231/2 231/2 441/2 Rice

Florida 161/2 171/2 621/2 TENNESSEE

UTAH 91/2 11 511/2 Oregon St

Colorado 4 7 581/2 ARIZONA

ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla

NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse

WASHINGTON 10 111/2 501/2 Stanford

NEVADA 7 7 59 Fresno St

Oregon 9 10 581/2 CALIFORNIA

Oklahoma St 11/2 11/2 511/2 TCU

IOWA ST 7 61/2 491/2 W Virginia

LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi

Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA

WISCONSIN 101/2 14 451/2 Indiana

TEXAS TECH 27 271/2 621/2 Kansas

Toledo 11 91/2 551/2 NO ILLINOIS

OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor

MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri

Texas A&M 61/2 61/2 481/2 AUBURN

Texas 8 7 511/2 KANSAS ST

MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston

Iowa 12 131/2 51 ILLINOIS

Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS

TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe

SAN JOSE ST 7 PPD NL Hawaii

Wyoming 151/2 171/2 521/2 NEW MEXICO

SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 471/2 Colorado St

Write-In Games

TULANE 11/2 11/2 631/2 Memphis

Tulsa 10 12 481/2 NAVY

Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA

ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 691/2 UL-Monroe

MISSOURI 3 3 521/2 Arkansas

Houston PK PPD NL SMU

Alabama 281/2 291/2 671/2 LSU

Miami-Fla 161/2 15 601/2 DUKE

San Jose St 7 2 60 HAWAII

Byu 10 10 611/2 COASTAL CARO

Sunday

Uab 11 PPD NL MID TENN ST

USC 14 13 671/2 Washington St

CHARLOTTE 11/2 11/2 471/2 W Kentucky

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s Game

Minnesota United 3, Sporting KC 0

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday’s Game

Eastern Conference

New England at Columbus, noon

Monday’s Game

Western Conference

Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon or 3:30 p.m.

Basketball

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

California 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

Thursday’s Game

No. 17 Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80

SAN FRANCISCO (0-2)

Kostic 2-6 0-0 4, Hoskova 0-2 0-0 0, Krimili 7-10 6-7 27, Langer 2-4 2-2 8, Rathbun 0-2 3-4 3, Nielacna 7-15 2-4 18, Vigil 1-6 0-0 3, Galic 5-13 0-0 12, Vaalavirta 0-2 0-0 0, Persson 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 26-65 13-17 80.

OREGON ST. (2-0)

Corosdale 3-7 0-0 8, Jones 5-9 9-10 19, Mack 2-6 2-2 6, Goforth 7-11 8-12 24, Goodman 6-11 2-6 14, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Subasic 1-5 1-2 4, Simmons 4-6 0-1 10, Faustino 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 29-62 24-37 89.

San Francisco 26 17 17 20 — 80

Oregon St. 19 16 28 26 — 89

3-Point Goals—San Francisco 15-33 (Kostic 0-1, Krimili 7-10, Langer 2-3, Nielacna 2-4, Vigil 1-4, Galic 2-8, Persson 1-3), Oregon St. 7-20 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 0-2, Goforth 2-3, Goodman 0-4, Subasic 1-3, Simmons 2-3). Assists—San Francisco 17 (Krimili 5), Oregon St. 21 (Mack 7). Fouled Out—San Francisco Rathbun. Rebounds—San Francisco 38 (Team 3-5), Oregon St. 44 (Jones 3-12). Total Fouls—San Francisco 26, Oregon St. 17.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at No. 10 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 4 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 7 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Washington at California, 6 p.m.

Washington St. at No. 2 Stanford, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

———

Thursday’s Games

No. 8 NC State 54, No. 1 South Carolina 46

No. 11 Kentucky 60, Kansas St. 49

No. 13 Indiana 71, Samford 26

No. 14 Maryland 112, Towson 78

No. 16 Arkansas 103, Louisiana-Monroe 50

No. 24 Michigan 76, Notre Dame 66

Men’s College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000

Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000

Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

Oregon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667

Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000

Wednesday’s Late Game

Washington St. 59, Oregon St. 55

Wednesday’s Late Boxscores

Missouri 83, No. 21 Oregon 75

MISSOURI (1-0)

Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Tilmon 5-10 1-2 11, Pinson 5-11 9-10 22, D.Smith 5-11 0-1 11, Ma.Smith 4-8 4-4 15, Mi.Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 6-10 0-0 13, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 14-17 83.

OREGON (0-1)

Omoruyi 10-19 9-11 31, Williams 5-11 2-4 13, Dante 1-5 0-0 2, Duarte 7-12 4-4 22, Hardy 1-4 1-2 3, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Terry 0-4 0-0 0, Wur 0-3 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 16-21 75.

Halftime—Missouri 42-31. 3-Point Goals—Missouri 9-31 (Ma.Smith 3-6, Pinson 3-7, Pickett 1-4, Brown 1-5, D.Smith 1-5, Braun 0-1, Buggs 0-1, Mi.Smith 0-2), Oregon 7-21 (Duarte 4-7, Omoruyi 2-6, Williams 1-2, Hardy 0-2, Terry 0-2, Wur 0-2). Rebounds—Missouri 35 (Tilmon 9), Oregon 37 (Omoruyi 11). Assists—Missouri 17 (D.Smith 4), Oregon 13 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls—Missouri 19, Oregon 17.

Washington St. 59, Oregon St. 55

OREGON ST. (2-1)

Alatishe 5-11 0-0 11, Calloo 3-9 0-0 7, Silva 3-4 0-2 6, Reichle 4-8 1-2 12, Thompson 3-11 2-4 9, Lucas 2-11 0-0 5, Andela 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 3-4 3, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 6-12 55.

WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)

Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Kunc 3-9 5-5 12, Abogidi 2-5 1-2 5, Bonton 4-18 5-7 15, Williams 4-10 3-3 12, Rodman 5-7 0-0 13, Bamba 1-5 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-2 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 14-19 59.

Halftime—Oregon St. 26-23. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-25 (Reichle 3-6, Alatishe 1-2, Calloo 1-2, Thompson 1-6, Lucas 1-7, Hollins 0-1, Hunt 0-1), Washington St. 7-18 (Rodman 3-4, Bonton 2-7, Williams 1-1, Kunc 1-4, Abogidi 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 39 (Alatishe 10), Washington St. 34 (Abogidi 7). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Thompson 7), Washington St. 11 (Bonton 7). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 20, Washington St. 17.

Thursday’s Games

Utah 76, Washington 62

UConn 61, Southern Cal 58

UCLA 78, Seattle 52

No. 25 Arizona St. at California, late

Friday’s Game

No. 21 Oregon vs. Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Wednesday’s Late Game

No. 2 Baylor 82, No. 5 Illinois 69

Thursday’s Games

No. 3 Iowa 99, Western Illinois 58

No. 7 Kansas 89, Washburn 54

No. 12 Villanova vs. Temple, ppd.

No. 16 Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57

No. 17 Texas Tech vs. Saint John’s, ccd.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired INF Christian Koss from Colarado in exchange for LHP Yoan Aybar.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced Mark Kotsay will move from quality control coach to third base coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brendan Domaracki director of player personnel, David Hesslink assistant director of baseball projects, Frankie Piliere assistant director of amateur scouting, Sam Reinertsen coordinator of advance scouting, Skylar Shibayama manager of data strategy, Emanuel Sifuentes assistant director of player development and Jesse Smith senior director of analytics. Signed 1B Sam Travis to a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Joe Gatto. Re-signed OF Scott Heineman.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired LHP yoan Aybar from Boston in exchange for INF Christian Koss.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Announced the conditional reinstatement of WR Josh Gordon from Seattle.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Deionte Thompson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad. Activated DT/DE Denico Autry from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Tanner Muse on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OLB Jachai Polite.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed LB Jack Circhy off waivers from Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the practice squad contract of CB Chris Williamson.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Blake Cashman on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB Bud Dupree on injured reserve. Signed S Anotoine Brooks to the active roster

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE Daniel Helm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Daniel Helm from the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Jackson Conway.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Shea Salinas to a one-year contract. Announced G J.T. Marcinkowski was added to U.S. Men’s National Team training camp.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Austin Silvoy the football co-offensive and wide receiver coach.

FERRUM COLLEGE — Named Carrie Austin to assistant athletic director.

