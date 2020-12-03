scoreboard

Football
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
North W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69
Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Wash. St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93
California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89
Conference All Games
South W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57
Saturday’s Games
Stanford at No. 22 Washington, 1 p.m.
No. 23 Oregon at California, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Washington St. at No. 20 Southern Cal, 4:30 p.m.
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282
Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205
New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255
N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285
Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 11 0 0 1.000 317 188
Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 282 214
Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319
Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298
L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Phila. 3 7 1 .318 237 277
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281
Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250
Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304
L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215
Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258
San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
New England at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at San Francisco, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Dallas at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
America’s Line
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
BEARS 41/2 3 441/2 Lions
DOLPHINS 111/2 111/2 421/2 Bengals
Colts 21/2 31/2 511/2 TEXANS
VIKINGS 91/2 10 51 Jaguars
STEELERS PPD PPD NL Washington
Raiders 8 81/2 471/2 JETS
Saints 31/2 3 45 FALCONS
TITANS 4 51/2 54 Browns
SEAHAWKS 10 10 47 Giants
Rams 11/2 3 481/2 CARDS
PACKERS 91/2 81/2 471/2 Eagles
CHARGERS 1 PK 471/2 Patriots
CHIEFS 14 14 51 Broncos
Monday
g-Bills 3 1 471/2 49ERS
Write-In Game
STEELERS 8 8 421/2 Washington
Tuesday
RAVENS NL NL NL Cowboys
———
g-Game being played in Glendale, AZ
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
APP’CHIAN ST 3 21/2 511/2 UL-Lafayette
UTEP PPD PPD NL So Miss
Cincinnati PPD PPD NL TULSA
Boise St 261/2 PPD NL UNLV
USC 14 PPD NL Washington St
Saturday
Miami-Fla PPD PPD NL WAKE FOREST
NC STATE 71/2 7 591/2 Georgia Tech
GEORGIA 331/2 351/2 541/2 Vanderbilt
Clemson 211/2 22 671/2 VIRGINIA TECH
VIRGINIA 61/2 41/2 541/2 Boston Coll
KENTUCKY 111/2 111/2 471/2 S Carolina
DUKE 3 PPD NL Florida St
COASTAL CARO 6 PPD NL Liberty
MICHIGAN 5 PPD NL Maryland
Ohio St 22 231/2 591/2 MICHIGAN ST
PURDUE 11/2 2 621/2 Nebraska
Penn St 10 11 531/2 RUTGERS
GA SOUTHERN PK 21/2 421/2 Fla Atlantic
AKRON 3 21/2 571/2 Bowling Green
C MICHIGAN 11/2 11/2 621/2 Ball St
Kent St 21/2 PPD NL MIAMI-OHIO
Buffalo 11 111/2 581/2 OHIO U
W MICHIGAN 13 131/2 66 E Michigan
CHARLOTTE 71/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l
MARSHALL 231/2 231/2 441/2 Rice
Florida 161/2 171/2 621/2 TENNESSEE
UTAH 91/2 11 511/2 Oregon St
Colorado 4 7 581/2 ARIZONA
ARIZONA ST 41/2 3 551/2 Ucla
NOTRE DAME 331/2 331/2 511/2 Syracuse
WASHINGTON 10 111/2 501/2 Stanford
NEVADA 7 7 59 Fresno St
Oregon 9 10 581/2 CALIFORNIA
Oklahoma St 11/2 11/2 511/2 TCU
IOWA ST 7 61/2 491/2 W Virginia
LSU PPD PPD NL Mississippi
Northwestern 10 PPD NL MINNESOTA
WISCONSIN 101/2 14 451/2 Indiana
TEXAS TECH 27 271/2 621/2 Kansas
Toledo 11 91/2 551/2 NO ILLINOIS
OKLAHOMA 22 22 621/2 Baylor
MISS ST PPD PPD NL Missouri
Texas A&M 61/2 61/2 481/2 AUBURN
Texas 8 7 511/2 KANSAS ST
MEMPHIS PPD PPD NL Houston
Iowa 12 131/2 51 ILLINOIS
Alabama PPD PPD NL ARKANSAS
TROY PPD PPD NL UL-Monroe
SAN JOSE ST 7 PPD NL Hawaii
Wyoming 151/2 171/2 521/2 NEW MEXICO
SAN DIEGO ST 8 8 471/2 Colorado St
Write-In Games
TULANE 11/2 11/2 631/2 Memphis
Tulsa 10 12 481/2 NAVY
Troy 11/2 41/2 541/2 S ALABAMA
ARKANSAS ST 201/2 21 691/2 UL-Monroe
MISSOURI 3 3 521/2 Arkansas
Houston PK PPD NL SMU
Alabama 281/2 291/2 671/2 LSU
Miami-Fla 161/2 15 601/2 DUKE
San Jose St 7 2 60 HAWAII
Byu 10 10 611/2 COASTAL CARO
Sunday
Uab 11 PPD NL MID TENN ST
USC 14 13 671/2 Washington St
CHARLOTTE 11/2 11/2 471/2 W Kentucky
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Thursday’s Game
Minnesota United 3, Sporting KC 0
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Sunday’s Game
Eastern Conference
New England at Columbus, noon
Monday’s Game
Western Conference
Seattle vs. Minnesota, noon or 3:30 p.m.
Basketball
Women’s college
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oregon St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCLA 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Washington St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
California 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Thursday’s Game
No. 17 Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80
No. 17 Oregon St. 89, San Francisco 80
SAN FRANCISCO (0-2)
Kostic 2-6 0-0 4, Hoskova 0-2 0-0 0, Krimili 7-10 6-7 27, Langer 2-4 2-2 8, Rathbun 0-2 3-4 3, Nielacna 7-15 2-4 18, Vigil 1-6 0-0 3, Galic 5-13 0-0 12, Vaalavirta 0-2 0-0 0, Persson 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 26-65 13-17 80.
OREGON ST. (2-0)
Corosdale 3-7 0-0 8, Jones 5-9 9-10 19, Mack 2-6 2-2 6, Goforth 7-11 8-12 24, Goodman 6-11 2-6 14, Mitrovic 0-2 0-0 0, Subasic 1-5 1-2 4, Simmons 4-6 0-1 10, Faustino 0-1 0-0 0, Samuel 1-4 2-4 4. Totals 29-62 24-37 89.
San Francisco 26 17 17 20 — 80
Oregon St. 19 16 28 26 — 89
3-Point Goals—San Francisco 15-33 (Kostic 0-1, Krimili 7-10, Langer 2-3, Nielacna 2-4, Vigil 1-4, Galic 2-8, Persson 1-3), Oregon St. 7-20 (Corosdale 2-5, Mack 0-2, Goforth 2-3, Goodman 0-4, Subasic 1-3, Simmons 2-3). Assists—San Francisco 17 (Krimili 5), Oregon St. 21 (Mack 7). Fouled Out—San Francisco Rathbun. Rebounds—San Francisco 38 (Team 3-5), Oregon St. 44 (Jones 3-12). Total Fouls—San Francisco 26, Oregon St. 17.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at No. 10 Oregon, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
No. 9 UCLA at No. 7 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Washington at California, 6 p.m.
Washington St. at No. 2 Stanford, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
———
Thursday’s Games
No. 8 NC State 54, No. 1 South Carolina 46
No. 11 Kentucky 60, Kansas St. 49
No. 13 Indiana 71, Samford 26
No. 14 Maryland 112, Towson 78
No. 16 Arkansas 103, Louisiana-Monroe 50
No. 24 Michigan 76, Notre Dame 66
Men’s College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Colorado 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Arizona St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
California 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UCLA 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stanford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Oregon 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Washington 0 1 .000 0 3 .000
Wednesday’s Late Game
Washington St. 59, Oregon St. 55
Wednesday’s Late Boxscores
Missouri 83, No. 21 Oregon 75
MISSOURI (1-0)
Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Tilmon 5-10 1-2 11, Pinson 5-11 9-10 22, D.Smith 5-11 0-1 11, Ma.Smith 4-8 4-4 15, Mi.Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 6-10 0-0 13, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 14-17 83.
OREGON (0-1)
Omoruyi 10-19 9-11 31, Williams 5-11 2-4 13, Dante 1-5 0-0 2, Duarte 7-12 4-4 22, Hardy 1-4 1-2 3, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Terry 0-4 0-0 0, Wur 0-3 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 16-21 75.
Halftime—Missouri 42-31. 3-Point Goals—Missouri 9-31 (Ma.Smith 3-6, Pinson 3-7, Pickett 1-4, Brown 1-5, D.Smith 1-5, Braun 0-1, Buggs 0-1, Mi.Smith 0-2), Oregon 7-21 (Duarte 4-7, Omoruyi 2-6, Williams 1-2, Hardy 0-2, Terry 0-2, Wur 0-2). Rebounds—Missouri 35 (Tilmon 9), Oregon 37 (Omoruyi 11). Assists—Missouri 17 (D.Smith 4), Oregon 13 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls—Missouri 19, Oregon 17.
Washington St. 59, Oregon St. 55
OREGON ST. (2-1)
Alatishe 5-11 0-0 11, Calloo 3-9 0-0 7, Silva 3-4 0-2 6, Reichle 4-8 1-2 12, Thompson 3-11 2-4 9, Lucas 2-11 0-0 5, Andela 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-0 3-4 3, Hollins 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 6-12 55.
WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)
Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Kunc 3-9 5-5 12, Abogidi 2-5 1-2 5, Bonton 4-18 5-7 15, Williams 4-10 3-3 12, Rodman 5-7 0-0 13, Bamba 1-5 0-0 2, Markovetskyy 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-2 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 14-19 59.
Halftime—Oregon St. 26-23. 3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 7-25 (Reichle 3-6, Alatishe 1-2, Calloo 1-2, Thompson 1-6, Lucas 1-7, Hollins 0-1, Hunt 0-1), Washington St. 7-18 (Rodman 3-4, Bonton 2-7, Williams 1-1, Kunc 1-4, Abogidi 0-1, Jakimovski 0-1). Rebounds—Oregon St. 39 (Alatishe 10), Washington St. 34 (Abogidi 7). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Thompson 7), Washington St. 11 (Bonton 7). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 20, Washington St. 17.
Thursday’s Games
Utah 76, Washington 62
UConn 61, Southern Cal 58
UCLA 78, Seattle 52
No. 25 Arizona St. at California, late
Friday’s Game
No. 21 Oregon vs. Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Wednesday’s Late Game
No. 2 Baylor 82, No. 5 Illinois 69
Thursday’s Games
No. 3 Iowa 99, Western Illinois 58
No. 7 Kansas 89, Washburn 54
No. 12 Villanova vs. Temple, ppd.
No. 16 Virginia Tech 64, VMI 57
No. 17 Texas Tech vs. Saint John’s, ccd.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired INF Christian Koss from Colarado in exchange for LHP Yoan Aybar.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced Mark Kotsay will move from quality control coach to third base coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brendan Domaracki director of player personnel, David Hesslink assistant director of baseball projects, Frankie Piliere assistant director of amateur scouting, Sam Reinertsen coordinator of advance scouting, Skylar Shibayama manager of data strategy, Emanuel Sifuentes assistant director of player development and Jesse Smith senior director of analytics. Signed 1B Sam Travis to a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Joe Gatto. Re-signed OF Scott Heineman.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Acquired LHP yoan Aybar from Boston in exchange for INF Christian Koss.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Announced the conditional reinstatement of WR Josh Gordon from Seattle.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated S Deionte Thompson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad. Activated DT/DE Denico Autry from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Tanner Muse on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OLB Jachai Polite.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed LB Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed LB Jack Circhy off waivers from Tampa Bay.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the practice squad contract of CB Chris Williamson.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Blake Cashman on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB Bud Dupree on injured reserve. Signed S Anotoine Brooks to the active roster
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE Daniel Helm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released TE Daniel Helm from the practice squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed F Jackson Conway.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Shea Salinas to a one-year contract. Announced G J.T. Marcinkowski was added to U.S. Men’s National Team training camp.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Austin Silvoy the football co-offensive and wide receiver coach.
FERRUM COLLEGE — Named Carrie Austin to assistant athletic director.
