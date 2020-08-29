scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-1
Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80, Houston leads series 3-2
L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122, L.A. Lakers win series 4-1
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2
Denver vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., Utah leads series 3-2
Monday’s Game
Houston vs. Oklahoma City, time TBD, Xyxyx leads series 3-2
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Sunday’s Game
Boston vs. Toronto, 10 a.m.
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 6 .625 —
Connecticut 6 9 .400 3½
Indiana 5 10 .333 4½
Washington 4 10 .286 5
Atlanta 3 12 .200 6½
New York 2 13 .133 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 13 3 .813 —
Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½
Los Angeles 11 3 .786 1
Minnesota 10 4 .714 2
Phoenix 8 7 .533 4½
Dallas 6 10 .375 7
Friday’s Late Game
Phoenix 94, Washington 72
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 80, New York 63
Seattle 88, Chicago 74
Dallas 82, Indiana 78
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)
Saturday’s Games
At Toronto
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-1
At Edmonton
Vegas vs. Vancouver, late, series tied 1-1
Sunday’s Games
At Toronto
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Dallas, 3 p.m., Dallas leads series 2-1
Vegas vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
Monday’s Games
At Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
At Edmonton
Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:45 p.m., Dallas leads series 2-1
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 11 .676 —
New York 17 13 .567 4
Toronto 17 14 .548 4½
Baltimore 14 18 .438 8
Boston 11 22 .333 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 12 .636 —
Chicago 20 13 .606 1
Minnesota 20 14 .588 1½
Detroit 15 16 .484 5
Kansas City 13 20 .394 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 22 12 .647 —
Houston 19 14 .576 2½
Seattle 13 21 .382 9
Texas 12 20 .375 9
Los Angeles 11 22 .333 10½
Friday’s Late Games
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 10, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Boston 5, Washington 3
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 10:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 10:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 11:15 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 11:35 a.m.
Baltimore (López 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 12:07 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
National League
At A Glance
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 14 .563 —
Miami 14 14 .500 2
Philadelphia 14 14 .500 2
New York 15 17 .469 3
Washington 12 18 .400 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 14 .576 —
Milwaukee 15 17 .469 3½
St. Louis 11 13 .458 3½
Cincinnati 15 18 .455 4
Pittsburgh 9 21 .300 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 25 10 .714 —
San Diego 20 15 .571 5
Colorado 17 16 .515 7
San Francisco 16 19 .457 9
Arizona 14 20 .412 10½
Friday’s Late Games
N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 10, Boston 2
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings
Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2
San Diego 10, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Francisco 4
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4
Boston 5, Washington 3
Colorado 4, San Diego 3
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 10:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 10:10 a.m.
Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 10:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 11:15 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 4:08 p.m.
Motor Sports
NASCAR Cup Series
Daytona 400 Results
Saturday at Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1, (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 164 laps, 44 points. 2, (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 164, 35. 3, (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 164, 36. 4, (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 164, 42. 5, (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 164, 32.
6, (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 164, 40. 7, (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164, 30. 8, (40) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 164, 29. 9, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 164, 28. 10, (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164, 32.
11, (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 164, 26. 12, (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164, 29. 13, (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 164, 30. 14, (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 164, 26. 15, (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 164, 22.
16, (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164, 0. 17, (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 164, 32. 18, (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 164, 19. 19, (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164, 26. 20, (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 164, 17.
21, (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 163, 16. 22, (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 163, 15. 23, (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162, 14. 24, (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161, 0. 25, (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 12.
26, (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 159, 11. 27, (3) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 158, 30. 28, (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 9. 29, (18) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 16. 30, (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 158, 7.
31, (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 158, 0. 32, (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 155, 8. 33, (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 152, 5. 34, (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 10. 35, (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 151, 11.
36, (22) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 151, 1. 37, (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 1. 38, (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 151, 0. 39, (38) James Davison, Ford, accident, 139, 1. 40, (33) J.J. Yeley, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 153.748 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 39 minutes, 59 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .119 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 35 among 16 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; M.Truex 1; K.Harvick 2-5; W.Byron 6; K.Harvick 7; W.Byron 8-21; A.Bowman 22; A.Almirola 23; W.Byron 24-28; E.Jones 29-33; W.Byron 34-35; J.Logano 36-51; R.Blaney 52; B.Keselowski 53; C.Bell 54-55; E.Jones 56-65; Ky.Busch 66-71; D.Suarez 72-90; J.Logano 91-101; M.Truex 102; K.Harvick 103; J.Logano 104-105; M.Truex 106-111; J.Logano 112; M.Truex 113-118; Ky.Busch 119-125; J.Logano 126-130; M.McDowell 131-132; Ky.Busch 133-150; Ku.Busch 151; D.Hamlin 152-155; T.Reddick 156; D.Hamlin 157; J.Logano 158; D.Hamlin 159-162; W.Byron 163-164
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 36 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 31 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 24 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 19 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 15 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 14 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 9 laps; K.Harvick, 4 times for 6 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap.
Golf
PGA Tour
BMW Championship (Partial)
Saturday at Olympia Fields, Ill.
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70
Third Round
Hideki Matsuyama 67-73-69—209
Dustin Johnson 71-69-69—209
Joaquin Niemann 72-71-68—211
Mackenzie Hughes 69-73-69—211
Adam Scott 72-69-70—211
Jon Rahm 75-71-66—212
Sebastián Muñoz 70-75-67—212
Kevin Kisner 72-70-70—212
Bubba Watson 72-70-70—212
Brendon Todd 73-68-71—212
Rory McIlroy 70-69-73—212
Matthew Fitzpatrick, 70-75-68—213. Russell Henley, 74-69-70—213. Lanto Griffin, 70-73-70—213. Jason Kokrak, 74-71-69—214. Brian Harman, 72-73-69—214. Abraham Ancer, 70-74-70—214. Tyrrell Hatton, 73-70-71—214. Tony Finau, 70-71-73—214. Patrick Cantlay, 71-68-75—214. Byeong Hun An, 73-74-68—215. Harris English, 75-71-69—215. Corey Conners, 76-69-70—215. Billy Horschel, 70-71-74—215. Louis Oosthuizen, 72-69-74—215.
LPGA Tour
NW Arkansas Championship (Partial)
Saturday at Rogers, Arkansas
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71
a-amateur
Second Round
Anna Nordqvist 64-62—126
Sei Young Kim 65-64—129
Nelly Korda 67-63—130
Jenny Shin 67-63—130
Austin Ernst 65-65—130
Angela Stanford 66-66—132
Caroline Hedwall 69-64—133
Ruixin Liu 68-65—133
Katherine Kirk 65-68—133
Esther Lee 64-69—133
Kristy McPherson, 68-66—134. Mi Hyang Lee, 67-67—134. Inbee Park, 67-67—134. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 67-67—134. Maria Fassi, 67-67—134. Stacy Lewis, 66-68—134. Jackie Stoelting, 64-70—134. Chella Choi, 70-65—135. Pernilla Lindberg, 69-66—135. Danielle Kang, 69-66—135. Jasmine Suwannapura, 68-67—135. Charlotte Thomas, 68-67—135. Linnea Strom, 67-68—135. Azahara Munoz, 71-65—136. Gemma Dryburgh, 69-67—136. Annie Park, 69-67—136. Carlota Ciganda, 68-68—136.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 5 0 3 18 14 7
Columbus 5 1 2 17 12 2
Phila. 4 1 3 15 12 8
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 15 10
New England 2 1 5 11 7 6
New York 3 3 2 11 7 9
Montreal 3 3 1 10 10 9
Atlanta 3 4 0 9 7 8
NY City FC 3 5 0 9 6 8
Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 6 12
Chicago 2 5 1 7 8 14
D.C. United 1 4 3 6 8 13
Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8
Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 5 2 1 16 18 12
Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 14 11
Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10
LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12
FC Dallas 2 1 3 9 7 4
Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16
LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1
Phila. 4, D.C. United 1
NY City FC 3, Chicago 1
Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
New York 1, New England 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1
Sporting KC 1, Colorado 1, tie
San Jose at LA Galaxy, late
Real SL at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day-IL retrocative to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Chase De Jong and 1B Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luis Garcia from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Edward Olivares from San Diego for a player to be named later.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo and LHP Ryan Buchter from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hoby Milner on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Placed INF Franklin Barreto on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate site. Activated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired 2B Tommy La Stella from L.A. Angels for 2B Franklin Barreto. Recalled C Austin Allen from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Brett Phillips (retroactive to Aug. 28) and RHP Chaz Roe (retroactive to Aug. 20) on the 60-day IL . Placed C Mike Zunino on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled Brian O’Grady from alternate training site. Selected the contract of Kevin Smith from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Albert Alzolay from alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Aristides Aquino and RHP Joel Kuhnel from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jesse Biddle on the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Gavin Lux from alternate traing site. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Humberto Mejia to alternate training site. Designated RHP Brett Eibner, C Brian Navaretto and LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment. Activated RHP Robert Dugger, LHP Alex Vesia and C Chad Wallach from IL.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to alternate training site.
ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and INF Max Schrock to alternate training site. Placed LHP Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B John Nogowski, LHP Rob Kaminsky and RHPs Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger from alternate training site.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City for CF Edward Olivares and a player to be named later. Activated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL.Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed UTL Brock Holt to a one-year contract. Optioned Ben Braymer to alternate training site. Transferred INF Starlin Castro to the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Steven Means on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR D.J. Montgomery.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Acquired LB Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick from Miami for a 2021 fourth-round pick.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DBs KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams. Waived DB Christian Angulo and RB Javon Leake.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Anthony Lanier and LB Wynton McManis. Waived DT Jalen Dalt.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE MarQueis Gray and G Dakoda Shepley. Waived TE Erik Swoope and G Kofi Amichia.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Paul Richardson. Waived DE Eli Mencer.
