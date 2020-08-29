scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104, Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80, Houston leads series 3-2

L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122, L.A. Lakers win series 4-1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 12:30 p.m., L.A. Clippers lead series 3-2

Denver vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., Utah leads series 3-2

Monday’s Game

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, time TBD, Xyxyx leads series 3-2

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Sunday’s Game

Boston vs. Toronto, 10 a.m.

WNBA

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 6 .625 —

Connecticut 6 9 .400 3½

Indiana 5 10 .333 4½

Washington 4 10 .286 5

Atlanta 3 12 .200 6½

New York 2 13 .133 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 13 3 .813 —

Las Vegas 12 3 .800 ½

Los Angeles 11 3 .786 1

Minnesota 10 4 .714 2

Phoenix 8 7 .533 4½

Dallas 6 10 .375 7

Friday’s Late Game

Phoenix 94, Washington 72

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 80, New York 63

Seattle 88, Chicago 74

Dallas 82, Indiana 78

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7)

Saturday’s Games

At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-1

At Edmonton

Vegas vs. Vancouver, late, series tied 1-1

Sunday’s Games

At Toronto

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m., series tied 1-1

At Edmonton

Colorado vs. Dallas, 3 p.m., Dallas leads series 2-1

Vegas vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

Monday’s Games

At Toronto

Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

At Edmonton

Dallas vs. Colorado, 6:45 p.m., Dallas leads series 2-1

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 23 11 .676 —

New York 17 13 .567 4

Toronto 17 14 .548 4½

Baltimore 14 18 .438 8

Boston 11 22 .333 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 21 12 .636 —

Chicago 20 13 .606 1

Minnesota 20 14 .588 1½

Detroit 15 16 .484 5

Kansas City 13 20 .394 8

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 22 12 .647 —

Houston 19 14 .576 2½

Seattle 13 21 .382 9

Texas 12 20 .375 9

Los Angeles 11 22 .333 10½

Friday’s Late Games

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 10, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 4, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Maeda 4-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 10:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 10:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Oakland (Luzardo 2-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 11:15 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore (López 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

National League

At A Glance

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 18 14 .563 —

Miami 14 14 .500 2

Philadelphia 14 14 .500 2

New York 15 17 .469 3

Washington 12 18 .400 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 19 14 .576 —

Milwaukee 15 17 .469 3½

St. Louis 11 13 .458 3½

Cincinnati 15 18 .455 4

Pittsburgh 9 21 .300 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 25 10 .714 —

San Diego 20 15 .571 5

Colorado 17 16 .515 7

San Francisco 16 19 .457 9

Arizona 14 20 .412 10½

Friday’s Late Games

N.Y. Mets 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 10, Boston 2

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 4, 11 innings

Texas 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 14, St. Louis 2

San Diego 10, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 2, St. Louis 1, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 4

Boston 5, Washington 3

Colorado 4, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0), 10:05 a.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-4), 10:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 10:10 a.m.

Washington (Voth 0-3) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 10:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 11:15 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 1-3), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-3), 4:08 p.m.

Motor Sports

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 400 Results

Saturday at Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1, (6) William Byron, Chevrolet, 164 laps, 44 points. 2, (27) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 164, 35. 3, (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 164, 36. 4, (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 164, 42. 5, (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 164, 32.

6, (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 164, 40. 7, (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164, 30. 8, (40) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 164, 29. 9, (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 164, 28. 10, (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 164, 32.

11, (24) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 164, 26. 12, (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164, 29. 13, (23) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 164, 30. 14, (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 164, 26. 15, (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 164, 22.

16, (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 164, 0. 17, (7) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 164, 32. 18, (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 164, 19. 19, (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164, 26. 20, (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 164, 17.

21, (25) Corey Lajoie, Ford, accident, 163, 16. 22, (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 163, 15. 23, (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162, 14. 24, (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161, 0. 25, (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 12.

26, (30) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, accident, 159, 11. 27, (3) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 158, 30. 28, (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 9. 29, (18) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 158, 16. 30, (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 158, 7.

31, (37) Joey Gase, Ford, 158, 0. 32, (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 155, 8. 33, (11) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 152, 5. 34, (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 10. 35, (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 151, 11.

36, (22) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 151, 1. 37, (28) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 1. 38, (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 151, 0. 39, (38) James Davison, Ford, accident, 139, 1. 40, (33) J.J. Yeley, Chevrolet, engine, 3, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 153.748 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 39 minutes, 59 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .119 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 35 among 16 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; M.Truex 1; K.Harvick 2-5; W.Byron 6; K.Harvick 7; W.Byron 8-21; A.Bowman 22; A.Almirola 23; W.Byron 24-28; E.Jones 29-33; W.Byron 34-35; J.Logano 36-51; R.Blaney 52; B.Keselowski 53; C.Bell 54-55; E.Jones 56-65; Ky.Busch 66-71; D.Suarez 72-90; J.Logano 91-101; M.Truex 102; K.Harvick 103; J.Logano 104-105; M.Truex 106-111; J.Logano 112; M.Truex 113-118; Ky.Busch 119-125; J.Logano 126-130; M.McDowell 131-132; Ky.Busch 133-150; Ku.Busch 151; D.Hamlin 152-155; T.Reddick 156; D.Hamlin 157; J.Logano 158; D.Hamlin 159-162; W.Byron 163-164

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 6 times for 36 laps; Ky.Busch, 3 times for 31 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 24 laps; D.Suarez, 1 time for 19 laps; E.Jones, 2 times for 15 laps; M.Truex, 4 times for 14 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 9 laps; K.Harvick, 4 times for 6 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Bowman, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap.

Golf

PGA Tour

BMW Championship (Partial)

Saturday at Olympia Fields, Ill.

Purse: $9.5 million

Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70

Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama 67-73-69—209

Dustin Johnson 71-69-69—209

Joaquin Niemann 72-71-68—211

Mackenzie Hughes 69-73-69—211

Adam Scott 72-69-70—211

Jon Rahm 75-71-66—212

Sebastián Muñoz 70-75-67—212

Kevin Kisner 72-70-70—212

Bubba Watson 72-70-70—212

Brendon Todd 73-68-71—212

Rory McIlroy 70-69-73—212

Matthew Fitzpatrick, 70-75-68—213. Russell Henley, 74-69-70—213. Lanto Griffin, 70-73-70—213. Jason Kokrak, 74-71-69—214. Brian Harman, 72-73-69—214. Abraham Ancer, 70-74-70—214. Tyrrell Hatton, 73-70-71—214. Tony Finau, 70-71-73—214. Patrick Cantlay, 71-68-75—214. Byeong Hun An, 73-74-68—215. Harris English, 75-71-69—215. Corey Conners, 76-69-70—215. Billy Horschel, 70-71-74—215. Louis Oosthuizen, 72-69-74—215.

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship (Partial)

Saturday at Rogers, Arkansas

Purse: $2.3 million

Yardage: 6,438; Par: 71

a-amateur

Second Round

Anna Nordqvist 64-62—126

Sei Young Kim 65-64—129

Nelly Korda 67-63—130

Jenny Shin 67-63—130

Austin Ernst 65-65—130

Angela Stanford 66-66—132

Caroline Hedwall 69-64—133

Ruixin Liu 68-65—133

Katherine Kirk 65-68—133

Esther Lee 64-69—133

Kristy McPherson, 68-66—134. Mi Hyang Lee, 67-67—134. Inbee Park, 67-67—134. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 67-67—134. Maria Fassi, 67-67—134. Stacy Lewis, 66-68—134. Jackie Stoelting, 64-70—134. Chella Choi, 70-65—135. Pernilla Lindberg, 69-66—135. Danielle Kang, 69-66—135. Jasmine Suwannapura, 68-67—135. Charlotte Thomas, 68-67—135. Linnea Strom, 67-68—135. Azahara Munoz, 71-65—136. Gemma Dryburgh, 69-67—136. Annie Park, 69-67—136. Carlota Ciganda, 68-68—136.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 5 0 3 18 14 7

Columbus 5 1 2 17 12 2

Phila. 4 1 3 15 12 8

Orlando City 4 2 2 14 15 10

New England 2 1 5 11 7 6

New York 3 3 2 11 7 9

Montreal 3 3 1 10 10 9

Atlanta 3 4 0 9 7 8

NY City FC 3 5 0 9 6 8

Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 6 12

Chicago 2 5 1 7 8 14

D.C. United 1 4 3 6 8 13

Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8

Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting KC 5 2 1 16 18 12

Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4

Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 14 11

Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10

LA FC 2 1 3 9 15 12

FC Dallas 2 1 3 9 7 4

Real SL 2 1 3 9 7 4

San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10

Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14

Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13

Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1

Phila. 4, D.C. United 1

NY City FC 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

New York 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Sporting KC 1, Colorado 1, tie

San Jose at LA Galaxy, late

Real SL at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

LA FC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 10-day-IL retrocative to Aug. 26. Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Chase De Jong and 1B Taylor Jones to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Luis Garcia from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Edward Olivares from San Diego for a player to be named later.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Luis Rengifo and LHP Ryan Buchter from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hoby Milner on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Placed INF Franklin Barreto on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate site. Activated INF DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired 2B Tommy La Stella from L.A. Angels for 2B Franklin Barreto. Recalled C Austin Allen from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RF Brett Phillips (retroactive to Aug. 28) and RHP Chaz Roe (retroactive to Aug. 20) on the 60-day IL . Placed C Mike Zunino on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 26. Recalled Brian O’Grady from alternate training site. Selected the contract of Kevin Smith from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Albert Alzolay from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Aristides Aquino and RHP Joel Kuhnel from alternate training site. Placed LHP Jesse Biddle on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Gavin Lux from alternate traing site. Optioned RHP Mitch White to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Humberto Mejia to alternate training site. Designated RHP Brett Eibner, C Brian Navaretto and LHP Josh D. Smith for assignment. Activated RHP Robert Dugger, LHP Alex Vesia and C Chad Wallach from IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to alternate training site.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Junior Fernandez, Daniel Ponce de Leon and INF Max Schrock to alternate training site. Placed LHP Ricardo Sanchez on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B John Nogowski, LHP Rob Kaminsky and RHPs Seth Elledge and Ryan Meisinger from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired RHP Trevor Rosenthal from Kansas City for CF Edward Olivares and a player to be named later. Activated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day IL.Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed UTL Brock Holt to a one-year contract. Optioned Ben Braymer to alternate training site. Transferred INF Starlin Castro to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DE Steven Means on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR D.J. Montgomery.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Acquired LB Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round pick from Miami for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Andre Baccellia.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DBs KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams. Waived DB Christian Angulo and RB Javon Leake.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Anthony Lanier and LB Wynton McManis. Waived DT Jalen Dalt.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE MarQueis Gray and G Dakoda Shepley. Waived TE Erik Swoope and G Kofi Amichia.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Paul Richardson. Waived DE Eli Mencer.

