scoreboard

Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
At San Diego
Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1
Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2
Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 2:07 p.m.
x-Friday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 3:07 p.m.
x-Saturday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 5:37 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
At Arlington, Texas
Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3
Thursday: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 5:08 p.m.
Friday: L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.
x-Saturday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 1:38 p.m.
x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17
Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16
Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14
Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17
New England 7 4 7 28 20 16
NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16
New York 7 8 3 24 21 22
Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17
Montreal 6 10 2 20 27 35
Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21
Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26
Inter Miami CF 5 10 3 18 18 27
Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28
D.C. United 2 10 5 12 15 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17
Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29
Sporting KC 9 6 2 29 29 23
LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33
FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 23 17
Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21
San Jose 6 7 5 23 26 43
Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39
Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30
LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 32
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
New England 3, Montreal 2
Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1
NYC FC 1, Orlando 1, tie
New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Nashville 3, Houston 1
Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie
Chicago at Minnesota, ppd.
FC Dallas 1, Sporting KC 0
Real SL 2, Portland 1
Vancouver 2, LA FC 1
San Jose at LA Galaxy, late
Saturday’s Games
Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142
New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92
Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113
N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88
Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140
Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87
Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76
Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149
Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110
Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152
Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180
Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145
Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142
N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133
South W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112
Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101
Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90
Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102
San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114
Sunday’s Games
Denver at New England, 10 a.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.
College
SCORES
———
Wednesday’s Game
TOP 25
Coastal Carolina 30, No. 21 Louisiana 27
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
PATRIOTS 9 10 451/2 Broncos
PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears
Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS
VIKINGS 31/2 31/2 54 Falcons
TITANS 3 3 521/2 Texans
GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington
STEELERS 41/2 3 51 Browns
Ravens 71/2 71/2 471/2 EAGLES
COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals
DOLPHINS 8 9 471/2 Jets
Packers 11/2 1 541/2 BUCS
Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS
Monday
Chiefs 3 31/2 571/2 BILLS
Cards 21/2 11/2 541/2 COWBOYS
———
Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
ARKANSAS ST 5 31/2 721/2 Georgia St
Friday
Smu 61/2 61/2 641/2 TULANE
Byu 41/2 41/2 621/2 HOUSTON
Saturday
VA TECH 101/2 12 621/2 Boston Coll
MIAMI-FLA 10 131/2 481/2 Pittsburgh
TEMPLE 10 101/2 541/2 Usf
E CAROLINA +21/2 1 58 Navy
NC STATE 4 5 591/2 Duke
Virginia 21/2 21/2 601/2 WAKE FOREST
Auburn 3 3 511/2 S CAROLINA
N Carolina 10 131/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST
W VIRGINIA 23 221/2 511/2 Kansas
Liberty 21/2 31/2 521/2 SYRACUSE
Clemson 27 27 631/2 GA TECH
TENNESSEE 51/2 6 451/2 Kentucky
S ALABAMA 2 21/2 581/2 Texas St
UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky
Mississippi 3 21/2 761/2 ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6 61/2 541/2 MISS ST
Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR
Cincinnati 41/2 31/2 441/2 TULSA
Ucf 21/2 31/2 731/2 MEMPHIS
Army 7 7 491/2 UTSA
NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 641/2 Louisville
FLORIDA 14 PPD NL Lsu
MID TENN ST 7 61/2 72 N Texas
CHARLOTTE 61/2 71/2 531/2 Florida Int’l
Marshall 13 131/2 501/2 LA TECH
MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt
ALABAMA 5 6 561/2 Georgia
So Miss 4 61/2 541/2 UTEP
Write-In Game
GA SOUTHERN 28 31 63 Massachusetts
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — RHP Oliver Drake has elected free agency.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 1B Matt Davidson, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHP Matt Bowman outright to the Louisville Bats (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL James Daniels on injured reserve. Promoted OL Sam Mustipher to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Carl Davis from the Jacksonville practice squad and added to roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Adam Humphries from reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to trade OLB Kamalei Correa and a seven-round selections in 2021 to Jacksonville.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Wes Wilcox assistant general manager, Phil Jabour vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson director of basketball operations and general manager of Stockton Kings.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Beckham Sunderland.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on loan from Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellin for 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.