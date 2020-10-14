scoreboard

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

At San Diego

Sunday: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Tuesday: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Wednesday: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 2:07 p.m.

x-Friday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 3:07 p.m.

x-Saturday: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 5:37 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

At Arlington, Texas

Monday: Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday: Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Wednesday: L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

Thursday: L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 5:08 p.m.

Friday: L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 6:08 p.m.

x-Saturday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 1:38 p.m.

x-Sunday: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, 5:15 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Toronto FC 11 2 5 38 29 17

Phila. 10 3 5 35 32 16

Columbus 9 4 4 31 27 14

Orlando City 8 2 7 31 29 17

New England 7 4 7 28 20 16

NY City FC 8 7 3 27 23 16

New York 7 8 3 24 21 22

Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17

Montreal 6 10 2 20 27 35

Atlanta 5 9 4 19 18 21

Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26

Inter Miami CF 5 10 3 18 18 27

Cincinnati 4 10 4 16 10 28

D.C. United 2 10 5 12 15 32

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17

Portland 9 5 3 30 37 29

Sporting KC 9 6 2 29 29 23

LA FC 7 7 3 24 39 33

FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 23 17

Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21

San Jose 6 7 5 23 26 43

Vancouver 7 11 0 21 22 39

Real SL 5 7 6 21 24 29

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Houston 4 7 7 19 25 30

LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Games

New England 3, Montreal 2

Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1

NYC FC 1, Orlando 1, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Nashville 3, Houston 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Chicago at Minnesota, ppd.

FC Dallas 1, Sporting KC 0

Real SL 2, Portland 1

Vancouver 2, LA FC 1

San Jose at LA Galaxy, late

Saturday’s Games

Sporting KC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 139 142

New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92

Miami 2 3 0 .400 136 113

N.Y. Jets 0 5 0 .000 75 161

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 0 0 1.000 122 90

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 126 88

Houston 1 4 0 .200 110 140

Jacksonville 1 4 0 .200 109 147

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 4 0 0 1.000 118 87

Baltimore 4 1 0 .800 149 76

Cleveland 4 1 0 .800 156 149

Cincinnati 1 3 1 .300 102 126

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 149 110

Las Vegas 3 2 0 .600 151 152

Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

L.A. Chargers 1 4 0 .200 110 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 3 0 .400 163 180

Philadelphia 1 3 1 .300 113 145

Washington 1 4 0 .200 89 142

N.Y. Giants 0 5 0 .000 81 133

South W L T Pct PF PA

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 122 118

New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 153 150

Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112

Atlanta 0 5 0 .000 122 161

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101

Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127

Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 132 152

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 5 0 0 1.000 169 135

L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 136 90

Arizona 3 2 0 .600 128 102

San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 124 114

Sunday’s Games

Denver at New England, 10 a.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 10 a.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, New Orleans, Seattle

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 5:15 p.m.

College

SCORES

———

Wednesday’s Game

TOP 25

Coastal Carolina 30, No. 21 Louisiana 27

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

PATRIOTS 9 10 451/2 Broncos

PANTHERS 21/2 11/2 441/2 Bears

Lions 3 3 541/2 JAGUARS

VIKINGS 31/2 31/2 54 Falcons

TITANS 3 3 521/2 Texans

GIANTS 31/2 3 43 Washington

STEELERS 41/2 3 51 Browns

Ravens 71/2 71/2 471/2 EAGLES

COLTS 91/2 71/2 461/2 Bengals

DOLPHINS 8 9 471/2 Jets

Packers 11/2 1 541/2 BUCS

Rams 3 3 511/2 49ERS

Monday

Chiefs 3 31/2 571/2 BILLS

Cards 21/2 11/2 541/2 COWBOYS

———

Byes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

ARKANSAS ST 5 31/2 721/2 Georgia St

Friday

Smu 61/2 61/2 641/2 TULANE

Byu 41/2 41/2 621/2 HOUSTON

Saturday

VA TECH 101/2 12 621/2 Boston Coll

MIAMI-FLA 10 131/2 481/2 Pittsburgh

TEMPLE 10 101/2 541/2 Usf

E CAROLINA +21/2 1 58 Navy

NC STATE 4 5 591/2 Duke

Virginia 21/2 21/2 601/2 WAKE FOREST

Auburn 3 3 511/2 S CAROLINA

N Carolina 10 131/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST

W VIRGINIA 23 221/2 511/2 Kansas

Liberty 21/2 31/2 521/2 SYRACUSE

Clemson 27 27 631/2 GA TECH

TENNESSEE 51/2 6 451/2 Kentucky

S ALABAMA 2 21/2 581/2 Texas St

UAB 121/2 131/2 441/2 W Kentucky

Mississippi 3 21/2 761/2 ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6 61/2 541/2 MISS ST

Oklahoma St 61/2 PPD NL BAYLOR

Cincinnati 41/2 31/2 441/2 TULSA

Ucf 21/2 31/2 731/2 MEMPHIS

Army 7 7 491/2 UTSA

NOTRE DAME 151/2 17 641/2 Louisville

FLORIDA 14 PPD NL Lsu

MID TENN ST 7 61/2 72 N Texas

CHARLOTTE 61/2 71/2 531/2 Florida Int’l

Marshall 13 131/2 501/2 LA TECH

MISSOURI 181/2 PPD NL Vanderbilt

ALABAMA 5 6 561/2 Georgia

So Miss 4 61/2 541/2 UTEP

Write-In Game

GA SOUTHERN 28 31 63 Massachusetts

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — RHP Oliver Drake has elected free agency.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 1B Matt Davidson, OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHP Matt Bowman outright to the Louisville Bats (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed OL James Daniels on injured reserve. Promoted OL Sam Mustipher to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Robert Jackson to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Designated G Joe Dahl, RB Bo Scarbrough and DB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated RB Devine Ozigbo to return from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Carl Davis from the Jacksonville practice squad and added to roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Designated WR Denzel Mims, CB Arthur Maulet and OL Cameron Clark to return from injured reserve. Signed DL Tanzel Smart and K Sergio Castillo to the practice squad. Released WR Donte Moncrief.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Stefen Wisniewski to return from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Adam Humphries from reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to trade OLB Kamalei Correa and a seven-round selections in 2021 to Jacksonville.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Named Wes Wilcox assistant general manager, Phil Jabour vice president of player personnel and Paul Johnson director of basketball operations and general manager of Stockton Kings.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Beckham Sunderland.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on loan from Colombian side Deportivo Independiente Medellin for 2020 season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.