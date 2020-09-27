scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
Sunday’s Game
Miami 125, Boston 113, Miami wins series 4-2
FINALS
Wednesday’s Game
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1
WNBA playoffs
SEMIFINALS
Sunday’s Games
(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75, series tied 2-2
Seattle 92, Minnesota 71, Seattle wins series 3-0
Tuesday’s Game
Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., series tied 2-2
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 40 20 .667 —
z-New York 33 27 .550 7
z-Toronto 32 28 .533 8
Baltimore 25 35 .417 15
Boston 24 36 .400 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 36 24 .600 —
z-Chicago 35 25 .583 1
z-Cleveland 35 25 .583 1
Kansas City 26 34 .433 10
Detroit 23 35 .397 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 36 24 .600 —
z-Houston 29 31 .483 7
Seattle 27 33 .450 9
Los Angeles 26 34 .433 10
Texas 22 38 .367 14
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s Late Game
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 2
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Texas 8, Houston 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 35 25 .583 —
z-Miami 31 29 .517 4
Philadelphia 28 32 .467 7
New York 26 34 .433 9
Washington 26 34 .433 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 34 26 .567 —
z-Cincinnati 31 29 .517 3
z-St. Louis 30 28 .517 3
z-Milwaukee 29 31 .483 5
Pittsburgh 19 41 .317 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 43 17 .717 —
z-San Diego 37 23 .617 6
San Francisco 29 31 .483 14
Colorado 26 34 .433 17
Arizona 25 35 .417 18
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s Late Games
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 11, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, noon
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubsm 11 a.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m.
Football
College
SCORES
Saturday’s Late Game
TOP 25
No. 18 BYU 48, Troy 7
POLLS
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2
3. Florida 1-0 1324 5
4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4
5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7
6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 —
7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8
8. Miami 3-0 1045 12
9. Texas 2-0 862 8
10. Penn St. 0-0 840 —
11. UCF 2-0 743 13
12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11
13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10
14. Oregon 0-0 651 —
15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14
16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 —
17. Okla. St. 2-0 555 15
18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3
19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 —
20. LSU 0-1 401 6
21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16
22. BYU 2-0 295 18
23. Michigan 0-0 277 —
24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21
25. Memphis 1-0 196 17
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1
2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2
3. Florida 1-0 1038 6
4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3
5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7
6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10
7. Auburn 1-0 889 8
8. Miami 3-0 795 14
9. Texas 2-0 745 9
10. Penn State 0-0 589 13
11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12
12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15
13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11
14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR
15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16
16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3
17. LSU 0-1 445 5
18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17
19. Okla. St. 2-0 374 18
20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21
21. Michigan 0-0 271 19
22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23
23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24
24. Memphis 1-0 210 20
25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR
Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston Coll. (2-0) 9; S. Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Co. Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; La. Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Thursday
Broncos 21/2 21/2 401/2 JETS
Sunday
Colts 3 3 441/2 BEARS
Saints NL NL NL LIONS
Cards 4 4 511/2 PANTHERS
BENGALS 3 3 461/2 Jaguars
COWBOYS 5 5 551/2 Browns
TEXANS 4 4 521/2 Vikings
Seahawks 7 7 551/2 DOLPHINS
BUCS 7 7 451/2 Chargers
TITANS 11/2 11/2 471/2 Steelers
Ravens NL NL NL WASHINGTON
RAMS 111/2 111/2 481/2 Giants
CHIEFS NL NL NL Patriots
Bills 21/2 21/2 491/2 RAIDERS
49ERS 61/2 61/2 431/2 Eagles
Monday
PACKERS NL NL NL Falcons
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
BYU 24 24 — La Tech
Saturday
CINCINNATI 211/2 211/2 — Usf
FLORIDA 18 18 — S Carolina
GEORGIA ST 1 1 — E Carolina
N Carolina 11 11 — BOSTON COLL
Va Tech 101/2 101/2 — DUKE
TENNESSEE 10 10 — Missouri
Baylor 3 3 — W VIRGINIA
CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 — Virginia
PITTSBURGH 131/2 131/2 — NC State
Oklahoma 81/2 81/2 — IOWA ST
Memphis 1 1 — SMU
UCF 21 21 — Tulsa
Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 — COASTAL CARO
AIR FORCE 11/2 11/2 — Navy
Troy 51/2 51/2 — S ALABAMA
KANSAS ST 31/2 31/2 — Texas Tech
Oklahoma St 211/2 211/2 — KANSAS
UAB 20 20 — Utsa
TEXAS 13 13 — Tcu
ALABAMA 17 17 — Texas A&M
KENTUCKY 7 7 — Mississippi
W Kentucky 7 7 — MID TENN ST
FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 91/2 — Charlotte
Ga Southern 17 17 — UL-MONROE
GEORGIA 7 7 — Auburn
Lsu 20 20 — VANDERBILT
MISS ST 17 17 — Arkansas
N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 — Southern Miss
Soccer
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8
Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11
Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15
Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15
New England 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York 6 6 2 20 17 16
NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10
Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14
Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27
Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22
Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20
Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21
LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Late Games
Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie
NY City FC 4, Cincinnati 0
Sunday’s Games
New York 4, Montreal 1
New England 2, D.C. United 0
Phila. 3, Miami 0
Chicago 2, Atlanta 0
Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1
Real SL 0, Minnesota 0, tie
Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Sporting KC at Colorado ppd.
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
San Jose 2, LA FC 1
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, Oct. 3
New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
STANLEY CUP FINAL
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday’s Late Game
Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, 2OT, Tampa Bay leads series 3-2
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-2
Tennis
French Open
Sunday at Paris
MEN
First Round — Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. David Goffin (11), Belgium, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. John Isner (21), United States, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Taylor Fritz (27), United States, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6, 6-3. Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Daniel Evans (32), Britain, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-0. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 10-8.
Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Borna Coric (24), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Benoit Paire (23), France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. Stan Wawrinka (16), Switzerland, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.
Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 1-6, 14-12. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.
WOMEN
First Round — Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-3. Maria Sakkari (20), Greece, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-0, 7-5. Ekaterina Alexandrova (27), Russia, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-3, 6-3. Victoria Azarenka (10), Belarus, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-1, 6-2. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-2, 6-3. Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-0. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Caroline Garcia, France, def. Anett Kontaveit (17), Estonia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-5, 3-0, ret. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Barbora Strycova (32), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 7-5, 6-2. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.
Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-1, 6-2. Coco Gauff, United States, def. Johanna Konta (9), Britain, 6-3, 6-3. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Dayana Yastremska (24), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-4, 6-4. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.
Golf
PGA Tour
Corales Punctacana Resort Leaderboard
Sunday at La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72
Final Round
Hudson Swafford (500), $720,000 65-67-69-69—270
Tyler McCumber (300), $436,000 65-71-69-66—271
Mackenzie Hughes (190), $276,000 68-67-67-70—272
Nate Lashley (135), $196,000 68-71-65-69—273
Adam Long (110), $164,000 70-65-64-75—274
James Hahn (95), $140,000 68-68-70-69—275
Anirban Lahiri (95), $140,000 69-72-64-70—275
Luke List (80), $117,000 69-65-71-71—276
Cameron Percy (80), $117,000 67-70-72-67—276
Will Zalatoris, $117,000 70-71-70-65—276
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced club manager Ron Roenicke will not return for the 2021 season.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Cimber from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Will Castro on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Sergio Alcantara from the taxi squad.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced general manager Billy Eppler will not return for the 2021 season.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs James Kaprielian and Paul Blackburn to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Joe Hudson from alternate training site. Placed C Luis Torrens on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LF Shin-Soo Choo from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Sherten Apostel on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 25.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Wilmer Font outright to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Cole Hamels from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site.
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Brailyn Marquez from alternate training site. Designated 1B Patrick Wisdom for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from alternate training site. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 7-day concussion IL. Transferred RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Andrew Susac from alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. Activated LF Austin Dean from the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.
