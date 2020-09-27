scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Sunday’s Game

Miami 125, Boston 113, Miami wins series 4-2

FINALS

Wednesday’s Game

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., Game 1

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

SEMIFINALS

Sunday’s Games

(Best-of-5)

Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75, series tied 2-2

Seattle 92, Minnesota 71, Seattle wins series 3-0

Tuesday’s Game

Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., series tied 2-2

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Tampa Bay 40 20 .667 —

z-New York 33 27 .550 7

z-Toronto 32 28 .533 8

Baltimore 25 35 .417 15

Boston 24 36 .400 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Minnesota 36 24 .600 —

z-Chicago 35 25 .583 1

z-Cleveland 35 25 .583 1

Kansas City 26 34 .433 10

Detroit 23 35 .397 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Oakland 36 24 .600 —

z-Houston 29 31 .483 7

Seattle 27 33 .450 9

Los Angeles 26 34 .433 10

Texas 22 38 .367 14

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday’s Late Game

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Atlanta 35 25 .583 —

z-Miami 31 29 .517 4

Philadelphia 28 32 .467 7

New York 26 34 .433 9

Washington 26 34 .433 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 34 26 .567 —

z-Cincinnati 31 29 .517 3

z-St. Louis 30 28 .517 3

z-Milwaukee 29 31 .483 5

Pittsburgh 19 41 .317 15

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 43 17 .717 —

z-San Diego 37 23 .617 6

San Francisco 29 31 .483 14

Colorado 26 34 .433 17

Arizona 25 35 .417 18

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday’s Late Games

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, noon

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 9 a.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubsm 11 a.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m.

Football

College

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Late Game

TOP 25

No. 18 BYU 48, Troy 7

POLLS

———

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (55) 2-0 1542 1

2. Alabama (3) 1-0 1473 2

3. Florida 1-0 1324 5

4. Georgia 1-0 1310 4

5. Notre Dame 2-0 1231 7

6. Ohio St. (4) 0-0 1169 —

7. Auburn 1-0 1133 8

8. Miami 3-0 1045 12

9. Texas 2-0 862 8

10. Penn St. 0-0 840 —

11. UCF 2-0 743 13

12. North Carolina 1-0 734 11

13. Texas A&M 1-0 705 10

14. Oregon 0-0 651 —

15. Cincinnati 2-0 646 14

16. Mississippi St. 1-0 590 —

17. Okla. St. 2-0 555 15

18. Oklahoma 1-1 535 3

19. Wisconsin 0-0 510 —

20. LSU 0-1 401 6

21. Tennessee 1-0 377 16

22. BYU 2-0 295 18

23. Michigan 0-0 277 —

24. Pittsburgh 3-0 248 21

25. Memphis 1-0 196 17

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.

USA Today Top 25 Poll

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (42) 2-0 1194 1

2. Alabama (4) 1-0 1144 2

3. Florida 1-0 1038 6

4. Georgia 1-0 1006 3

5. Notre Dame 2-0 971 7

6. Ohio State (2) 0-0 890 10

7. Auburn 1-0 889 8

8. Miami 3-0 795 14

9. Texas 2-0 745 9

10. Penn State 0-0 589 13

11. North Carolina 1-0 578 12

12. Central Florida 2-0 577 15

13. Texas A&M 1-0 561 11

14. Mississippi St. 1-0 492 NR

15. Cincinnati 2-0 480 16

16. Oklahoma 1-1 473 3

17. LSU 0-1 445 5

18. Wisconsin 0-0 438 17

19. Okla. St. 2-0 374 18

20. Tennessee 1-0 321 21

21. Michigan 0-0 271 19

22. Brigham Young 2-0 260 23

23. Virginia Tech 1-0 215 24

24. Memphis 1-0 210 20

25. Pittsburgh 3-0 179 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 108; Minnesota (0-0) 106; SMU (3-0) 46; Kansas State (1-1) 33; Iowa (0-0) 32; Virginia (1-0) 29; Baylor (1-0) 25; Marshall (2-0) 22; Kentucky (0-1) 17; Arkansas St. (1-1) 16; Boston Coll. (2-0) 9; S. Carolina (0-1) 6; Nebraska (0-0) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (2-1) 3; Co. Carolina (2-0) 3; Army (2-1) 3; La. Tech (2-0) 2; Mississippi (0-1) 1.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Thursday

Broncos 21/2 21/2 401/2 JETS

Sunday

Colts 3 3 441/2 BEARS

Saints NL NL NL LIONS

Cards 4 4 511/2 PANTHERS

BENGALS 3 3 461/2 Jaguars

COWBOYS 5 5 551/2 Browns

TEXANS 4 4 521/2 Vikings

Seahawks 7 7 551/2 DOLPHINS

BUCS 7 7 451/2 Chargers

TITANS 11/2 11/2 471/2 Steelers

Ravens NL NL NL WASHINGTON

RAMS 111/2 111/2 481/2 Giants

CHIEFS NL NL NL Patriots

Bills 21/2 21/2 491/2 RAIDERS

49ERS 61/2 61/2 431/2 Eagles

Monday

PACKERS NL NL NL Falcons

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

BYU 24 24 — La Tech

Saturday

CINCINNATI 211/2 211/2 — Usf

FLORIDA 18 18 — S Carolina

GEORGIA ST 1 1 — E Carolina

N Carolina 11 11 — BOSTON COLL

Va Tech 101/2 101/2 — DUKE

TENNESSEE 10 10 — Missouri

Baylor 3 3 — W VIRGINIA

CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 — Virginia

PITTSBURGH 131/2 131/2 — NC State

Oklahoma 81/2 81/2 — IOWA ST

Memphis 1 1 — SMU

UCF 21 21 — Tulsa

Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 — COASTAL CARO

AIR FORCE 11/2 11/2 — Navy

Troy 51/2 51/2 — S ALABAMA

KANSAS ST 31/2 31/2 — Texas Tech

Oklahoma St 211/2 211/2 — KANSAS

UAB 20 20 — Utsa

TEXAS 13 13 — Tcu

ALABAMA 17 17 — Texas A&M

KENTUCKY 7 7 — Mississippi

W Kentucky 7 7 — MID TENN ST

FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 91/2 — Charlotte

Ga Southern 17 17 — UL-MONROE

GEORGIA 7 7 — Auburn

Lsu 20 20 — VANDERBILT

MISS ST 17 17 — Arkansas

N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 — Southern Miss

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8

Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11

Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15

Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15

New England 5 3 6 21 15 12

New York 6 6 2 20 17 16

NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10

Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14

Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27

Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22

Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19

Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21

D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20

Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12

Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24

Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20

FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21

LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29

Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21

Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24

Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31

LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22

San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Late Games

Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie

NY City FC 4, Cincinnati 0

Sunday’s Games

New York 4, Montreal 1

New England 2, D.C. United 0

Phila. 3, Miami 0

Chicago 2, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1

Real SL 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Sporting KC at Colorado ppd.

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 2, LA FC 1

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, Oct. 3

New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.

NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 8 p.m.

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday’s Late Game

Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, 2OT, Tampa Bay leads series 3-2

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Tampa Bay leads series 3-2

Tennis

French Open

Sunday at Paris

MEN

First Round — Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. David Goffin (11), Belgium, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. John Isner (21), United States, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (27), United States, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 1-6, 2-6, 6-3. Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Daniel Evans (32), Britain, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-0. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 10-8.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Antoine Hoang, France, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Borna Coric (24), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Benoit Paire (23), France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. Stan Wawrinka (16), Switzerland, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (1), 2-6, 1-6, 14-12. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.

WOMEN

First Round — Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-3. Maria Sakkari (20), Greece, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-0, 7-5. Ekaterina Alexandrova (27), Russia, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-3, 6-3. Victoria Azarenka (10), Belarus, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-1, 6-2. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-2, 6-3. Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-0. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Anett Kontaveit (17), Estonia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-5, 3-0, ret. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Barbora Strycova (32), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 7-5, 6-2. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-2, 6-1.

Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-1, 6-2. Coco Gauff, United States, def. Johanna Konta (9), Britain, 6-3, 6-3. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Dayana Yastremska (24), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-4, 6-4. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.

Golf

PGA Tour

Corales Punctacana Resort Leaderboard

Sunday at La Altagracia, Dominican Republic

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,666; Par: 72

Final Round

Hudson Swafford (500), $720,000 65-67-69-69—270

Tyler McCumber (300), $436,000 65-71-69-66—271

Mackenzie Hughes (190), $276,000 68-67-67-70—272

Nate Lashley (135), $196,000 68-71-65-69—273

Adam Long (110), $164,000 70-65-64-75—274

James Hahn (95), $140,000 68-68-70-69—275

Anirban Lahiri (95), $140,000 69-72-64-70—275

Luke List (80), $117,000 69-65-71-71—276

Cameron Percy (80), $117,000 67-70-72-67—276

Will Zalatoris, $117,000 70-71-70-65—276

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced club manager Ron Roenicke will not return for the 2021 season.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Cimber from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Will Castro on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Sergio Alcantara from the taxi squad.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced general manager Billy Eppler will not return for the 2021 season.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs James Kaprielian and Paul Blackburn to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Joe Hudson from alternate training site. Placed C Luis Torrens on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LF Shin-Soo Choo from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Sherten Apostel on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 25.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Wilmer Font outright to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Cole Hamels from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Brailyn Marquez from alternate training site. Designated 1B Patrick Wisdom for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from alternate training site. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 7-day concussion IL. Transferred RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Andrew Susac from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. Activated LF Austin Dean from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.

