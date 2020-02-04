scoreboard

On Deck
Tuesday
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5 p.m.
Wrestling: Culver at La Pine, 5 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Madras Quad, TBD.
Wednesday
Boys basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.
Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.
Friday
Boys basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 7:30 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 4:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 3 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Summit, West Salem at MVC Duals (Summit HS), TBD; Wilsonville at Madras, 6:30 p.m.; Bend, Summit at Girls Southern Division State Regional at Thurston HS, TBD.
Prep sports
Boys Basketball
Monday Late Scores
Culver 54, Chemawa 42
Tuesday Scores
Mountain View at Bend, late
Summit at Sprague, late
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
Pendleton at Redmond, late
Ridgeview at The Dalles, late
Estacada at Madras, late
Sisters at Newport, late
Girls Basketball
Monday Late Scores
Chemawa 54, Culver 29
Tuesday Scores
Bend at Mountain View, late
Sprague at Summit, late
Hood River Valley at Crook County, late
Ridgeview at The Dalles, late
Madras at Estacada, late
Sisters at Newport, late
Wrestling
Monday Late Results
Ridgeview 40, Culver 32
126: Johan Jaimes, CULV, over Elijah Allen, RGV, (Fall 1:50) 138: Austin Anderson, RGV, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 1:53) 145: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Owen Lee, RGV, (Fall 4:18) 152: Daniel Jaramillo, RGV, over Gabe Wilson, CULV, (Fall 3:33) 160: Zach Anderson, RGV, over Wyatt Corwin, CULV, (Dec 16-10) 170: Ethyne Reid, RGV, over Isaiah Toomey, CULV, (Dec 7-3) 182: Anthony Lochner, RGV, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (MD 12-1) 195: Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over Logan Shenk, RGV, (SV-1 7-5) 220: Cole Jackson, RGV, over Derek McKern, CULV, (Fall 0:20) 285: Joseph Martin, RGV, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 1:35) 106: Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Elijah Hocker, RGV, (TF 17-2 5:15).
Tuesday Results
Culver at La Pine, late
Swimming
Tuesday Results
Madras, Ridgeview, Redmond, Sisters at Madras Quad, late
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137
Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145
Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170
Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176
Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166
Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161
Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176
Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158
Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142
Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135
Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157
N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136
Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139
N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166
New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150
Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132
Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149
Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163
Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164
Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171
Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159
Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162
Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162
Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163
Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148
San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177
Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161
Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Late Games
Florida 5, Toronto 3
Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Buffalo, late
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, late
Florida at Columbus, late
Los Angeles at Washington, late
Montreal at New Jersey, late
Vancouver at Boston, late
Vegas at Tampa Bay, late
Anaheim at Ottawa, late
Carolina at St. Louis, late
Chicago at Minnesota, late
Nashville at Winnipeg, late
Edmonton at Arizona, late
San Jose at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 5 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Men’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783
Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773
Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762
Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714
UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619
California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565
Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571
Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591
Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522
———
Monday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
California at No. 24 Colorado, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at No. 23 Arizona, 6 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
———
Monday’s Late Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas St. 67
No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58
Tuesday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55
No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Mississippi St., late
No. 16 Michigan St. vs. No. 22 Penn St., late
Women’s college
PAC-12
All Times PST
———
Conference Overall
W L PCT W L PCT
Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909
UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905
Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857
Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818
Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727
Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667
Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524
Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476
Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455
Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476
California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429
———
Monday’s Late Summary
No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 UConn 56
OREGON (20-2)
Boley 5-7 0-0 13, Hebard 10-14 2-3 22, Sabally 6-17 3-3 17, Ionescu 4-12 1-2 10, Moore 5-8 2-4 12, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-5 0-0 0, Shelley 0-0 0-0 0, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 8-12 74.
UCONN (19-2)
Irwin 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson-Ododa 4-5 0-0 8, Walker 3-16 0-0 8, Dangerfield 7-11 1-3 19, Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Camara 0-0 0-0 0, Bent 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 1-5 1-4 3, Makurat 5-9 0-0 13. Totals 22-56 2-7 56.
Oregon 22 22 20 10 — 74
UConn 12 19 18 7 — 56
3-Point Goals—Oregon 6-20 (Boley 3-5, Sabally 2-7, Ionescu 1-3, Moore 0-2, Chavez 0-3), UConn 10-26 (Walker 2-9, Dangerfield 4-6, Williams 1-3, Bent 0-1, Makurat 3-7). Assists—Oregon 21 (Ionescu 9), UConn 16 (Nelson-Ododa 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 40 (Sabally 5-10), UConn 32 (Griffin 2-5). Total Fouls—Oregon 11, UConn 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—10,167.
Tuesday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, 6 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, 8 p.m.
No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., 8 p.m.
SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
———
TOP 25
No games scheduled
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
All Times PST
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —
Toronto 36 14 .720 6½
Boston 34 15 .694 8
Miami 34 15 .694 8
Indiana 31 19 .620 11½
Phila. 31 20 .608 12
Brooklyn 22 27 .449 20
Orlando 22 28 .440 20½
Chicago 19 33 .365 24½
Washington 17 32 .347 25
Detroit 18 34 .346 25½
Charlotte 16 34 .320 26½
New York 15 36 .294 28
Cleveland 13 38 .255 30
Atlanta 13 38 .255 30
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —
L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3
Denver 34 16 .680 4
Utah 32 17 .653 5½
Houston 31 18 .633 6½
Dallas 31 19 .620 7
Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8
Memphis 25 25 .500 13
Portland 23 27 .460 15
San Antonio 22 27 .449 15½
Phoenix 20 30 .400 18
New Orleans 20 30 .400 18
Sacramento 19 31 .380 19
Minnesota 15 34 .306 22½
Golden State 12 39 .235 26½
Monday’s Late Games
Golden State 125, Washington 117
New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT
Boston 123, Atlanta 115
Miami 137, Phila. 106
Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97
Memphis 96, Detroit 82
Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109
L.A. Clippers 108, San Antonio 105
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at New Orleans, late
Charlotte at Houston, late
Portland at Denver, late
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 6 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired president Steve Mills. Announced general manager Scott Perry will take over control of basketball operations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Jacksonville Jaguars DT Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Chris Steveler to a reserve/future contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Extended the contract of coach Anthony Lynn. Announced Shane Steichen will remain the offensive coordinator. Named James Campen offensive line coach, David Diaz-Infante assistant offensive line coach, Alfredo Roberts tight ends coach, Mark Ridgley running backs coach, Rip Scherer senior assistant, Addison Lynch assistant defensive backs coach and Ryan Milus quality control assistant for defense.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL).
COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Named Art Asselta wide receivers coach.
LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Named Andrew Maddox football coach.
MICHIGAN STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Dantonio. Named defensive coordinator Mike Tressel acting head coach.
VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.