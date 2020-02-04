scoreboard

On Deck

Tuesday

Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Redmond, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Estacada at Madras, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 4 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Sprague at Summit, 6:30 p.m.; Crook County at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Estacada, 7 p.m.; Sisters at Newport, 5:30 p.m.; Central Christian at Rogue Valley Adventist, 5 p.m.

Wrestling: Culver at La Pine, 5 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters at Madras Quad, TBD.

Wednesday

Boys basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 6 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pleasant Hill at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Santiam at Culver, 4:30 p.m.; Hosanna Christian at Gilchrist, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Wrestling: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.

Swimming: Redmond at Ridgeview, 3 p.m.

Friday

Boys basketball: Sprague at Bend, 6:30 p.m.; Mountain View at South Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Ridgeview at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 5:30 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 7:30 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 7:30 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 4:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at Sprague, 6:30 p.m.; South Salem at Mountain View, 6:30 p.m.; Summit at McNary, 6:30 p.m.; Redmond at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 7 p.m.; Cascade at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Creswell at La Pine, 6 p.m.; Colton at Culver, 6 p.m.; Triad at Central Christian, 5 p.m.; Paisley at Gilchrist, 3 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Summit, West Salem at MVC Duals (Summit HS), TBD; Wilsonville at Madras, 6:30 p.m.; Bend, Summit at Girls Southern Division State Regional at Thurston HS, TBD.

Prep sports

Boys Basketball

Monday Late Scores

Culver 54, Chemawa 42

Tuesday Scores

Mountain View at Bend, late

Summit at Sprague, late

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Pendleton at Redmond, late

Ridgeview at The Dalles, late

Estacada at Madras, late

Sisters at Newport, late

Girls Basketball

Monday Late Scores

Chemawa 54, Culver 29

Tuesday Scores

Bend at Mountain View, late

Sprague at Summit, late

Hood River Valley at Crook County, late

Ridgeview at The Dalles, late

Madras at Estacada, late

Sisters at Newport, late

Wrestling

Monday Late Results

Ridgeview 40, Culver 32

126: Johan Jaimes, CULV, over Elijah Allen, RGV, (Fall 1:50) 138: Austin Anderson, RGV, over Braeden Chapman, CULV, (Fall 1:53) 145: Anthony Hood, CULV, over Owen Lee, RGV, (Fall 4:18) 152: Daniel Jaramillo, RGV, over Gabe Wilson, CULV, (Fall 3:33) 160: Zach Anderson, RGV, over Wyatt Corwin, CULV, (Dec 16-10) 170: Ethyne Reid, RGV, over Isaiah Toomey, CULV, (Dec 7-3) 182: Anthony Lochner, RGV, over Nicolas Navarro, CULV, (MD 12-1) 195: Eduardo Penaloza, CULV, over Logan Shenk, RGV, (SV-1 7-5) 220: Cole Jackson, RGV, over Derek McKern, CULV, (Fall 0:20) 285: Joseph Martin, RGV, over Wylie Johnson, CULV, (Fall 1:35) 106: Debren Sanabria, CULV, over Elijah Hocker, RGV, (TF 17-2 5:15).

Tuesday Results

Culver at La Pine, late

Swimming

Tuesday Results

Madras, Ridgeview, Redmond, Sisters at Madras Quad, late

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 53 31 10 12 74 177 137

Tampa Bay 52 32 15 5 69 188 145

Florida 51 29 17 5 63 188 170

Toronto 53 28 18 7 63 191 176

Montreal 54 24 23 7 55 167 166

Buffalo 52 23 22 7 53 150 161

Ottawa 52 18 24 10 46 142 176

Detroit 54 12 38 4 28 111 207

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 53 35 13 5 75 193 158

Pittsburgh 52 33 14 5 71 176 142

Columbus 53 28 16 9 65 143 135

Philadelphia 53 29 17 7 65 170 157

N.Y. Islanders 50 29 15 6 64 146 136

Carolina 52 30 19 3 63 166 139

N.Y. Rangers 51 25 22 4 54 166 166

New Jersey 51 18 24 9 45 137 185

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 53 31 14 8 70 168 150

Dallas 52 30 18 4 64 139 132

Colorado 50 28 16 6 62 182 149

Chicago 52 25 21 6 56 158 163

Winnipeg 53 26 23 4 56 158 164

Nashville 51 24 20 7 55 169 171

Minnesota 51 23 22 6 52 157 172

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vancouver 53 30 18 5 65 177 159

Edmonton 52 28 18 6 62 170 162

Vegas 54 27 20 7 61 168 162

Calgary 53 27 20 6 60 146 163

Arizona 54 26 21 7 59 152 148

San Jose 53 22 27 4 48 136 177

Anaheim 52 21 26 5 47 134 161

Los Angeles 53 19 29 5 43 131 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Late Games

Florida 5, Toronto 3

Dallas 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 0

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Buffalo, late

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, late

Florida at Columbus, late

Los Angeles at Washington, late

Montreal at New Jersey, late

Vancouver at Boston, late

Vegas at Tampa Bay, late

Anaheim at Ottawa, late

Carolina at St. Louis, late

Chicago at Minnesota, late

Nashville at Winnipeg, late

Edmonton at Arizona, late

San Jose at Calgary, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Men’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 7 3 .700 18 5 .783

Colorado 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Southern Cal 6 3 .667 17 5 .773

Stanford 5 3 .625 16 5 .762

Arizona 5 3 .625 15 6 .714

UCLA 5 4 .556 12 10 .545

Arizona St. 4 4 .500 13 8 .619

California 4 4 .500 10 11 .476

Washington St. 4 6 .400 13 10 .565

Utah 3 6 .333 12 9 .571

Oregon St. 3 7 .300 13 9 .591

Washington 2 8 .200 12 11 .522

———

Monday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

California at No. 24 Colorado, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at No. 23 Arizona, 6 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

———

Monday’s Late Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Baylor 73, Kansas St. 67

No. 3 Kansas 69, Texas 58

Tuesday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 7 Duke 63, Boston College 55

No. 9 Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Mississippi St., late

No. 16 Michigan St. vs. No. 22 Penn St., late

Women’s college

PAC-12

All Times PST

———

Conference Overall

W L PCT W L PCT

Oregon 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

Stanford 9 1 .900 20 2 .909

UCLA 8 2 .800 19 2 .905

Arizona 7 3 .700 18 3 .857

Oregon St. 6 4 .600 18 4 .818

Arizona St. 6 4 .600 16 6 .727

Colorado 3 7 .300 14 7 .667

Southern Cal 3 7 .300 11 10 .524

Utah 3 7 .300 10 11 .476

Washington St. 3 7 .300 10 12 .455

Washington 2 8 .200 10 11 .476

California 1 9 .100 9 12 .429

———

Monday’s Late Summary

No. 3 Oregon 74, No. 4 UConn 56

OREGON (20-2)

Boley 5-7 0-0 13, Hebard 10-14 2-3 22, Sabally 6-17 3-3 17, Ionescu 4-12 1-2 10, Moore 5-8 2-4 12, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-5 0-0 0, Shelley 0-0 0-0 0, Winterburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 8-12 74.

UCONN (19-2)

Irwin 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson-Ododa 4-5 0-0 8, Walker 3-16 0-0 8, Dangerfield 7-11 1-3 19, Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Camara 0-0 0-0 0, Bent 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 1-5 1-4 3, Makurat 5-9 0-0 13. Totals 22-56 2-7 56.

Oregon 22 22 20 10 — 74

UConn 12 19 18 7 — 56

3-Point Goals—Oregon 6-20 (Boley 3-5, Sabally 2-7, Ionescu 1-3, Moore 0-2, Chavez 0-3), UConn 10-26 (Walker 2-9, Dangerfield 4-6, Williams 1-3, Bent 0-1, Makurat 3-7). Assists—Oregon 21 (Ionescu 9), UConn 16 (Nelson-Ododa 6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon 40 (Sabally 5-10), UConn 32 (Griffin 2-5). Total Fouls—Oregon 11, UConn 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—10,167.

Tuesday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No. 12 Arizona at No. 3 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m.

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at No. 6 Stanford, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Arizona St. at No. 9 Oregon St., 8 p.m.

SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

———

TOP 25

No games scheduled

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 42 7 .857 —

Toronto 36 14 .720 6½

Boston 34 15 .694 8

Miami 34 15 .694 8

Indiana 31 19 .620 11½

Phila. 31 20 .608 12

Brooklyn 22 27 .449 20

Orlando 22 28 .440 20½

Chicago 19 33 .365 24½

Washington 17 32 .347 25

Detroit 18 34 .346 25½

Charlotte 16 34 .320 26½

New York 15 36 .294 28

Cleveland 13 38 .255 30

Atlanta 13 38 .255 30

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 11 .771 —

L.A. Clippers 35 15 .700 3

Denver 34 16 .680 4

Utah 32 17 .653 5½

Houston 31 18 .633 6½

Dallas 31 19 .620 7

Oklahoma City 30 20 .600 8

Memphis 25 25 .500 13

Portland 23 27 .460 15

San Antonio 22 27 .449 15½

Phoenix 20 30 .400 18

New Orleans 20 30 .400 18

Sacramento 19 31 .380 19

Minnesota 15 34 .306 22½

Golden State 12 39 .235 26½

Monday’s Late Games

Golden State 125, Washington 117

New York 139, Cleveland 134, OT

Boston 123, Atlanta 115

Miami 137, Phila. 106

Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97

Memphis 96, Detroit 82

Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109

L.A. Clippers 108, San Antonio 105

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at New Orleans, late

Charlotte at Houston, late

Portland at Denver, late

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 6 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Pawtucket (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 1B Greg Bird to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed C John Hicks, RHP Edwin Jackson and OFs Jon Jay and Trayce Thompson to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Fired president Steve Mills. Announced general manager Scott Perry will take over control of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Jacksonville Jaguars DT Carl Davis without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Chris Steveler to a reserve/future contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived C Lo Falemaka. Named Chad O’Shea pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Trent Baalke director of player personnel.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Extended the contract of coach Anthony Lynn. Announced Shane Steichen will remain the offensive coordinator. Named James Campen offensive line coach, David Diaz-Infante assistant offensive line coach, Alfredo Roberts tight ends coach, Mark Ridgley running backs coach, Rip Scherer senior assistant, Addison Lynch assistant defensive backs coach and Ryan Milus quality control assistant for defense.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning. Recalled D Aaron Ness from Tucson.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Ben Street from IR and assigned him to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Martin Fehervary and G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL).

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Art Asselta wide receivers coach.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE — Named Andrew Maddox football coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced the retirement of football coach Mark Dantonio. Named defensive coordinator Mike Tressel acting head coach.

VANDERBILT — Announced the resignation of athletic director Malcolm Turner. Promoted senior woman administrator Candice Storey Lee to interim athletic director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.