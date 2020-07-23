scoreboard

Baseball
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 —
Boston 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 —
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Kansas City 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —
Oakland 0 0 .000 —
Seattle 0 0 .000 —
Texas 0 0 .000 —
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, rain delayed
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 4:30 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 5:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 —
St. Louis 0 0 .000 —
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 —
Colorado 0 0 .000 —
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 —
San Diego 0 0 .000 —
San Francisco 0 0 .000 —
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 5:15 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
3M Open
Thursday at Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
First Round
Richy Werenski 31-32—63
Michael Thompson 32-32—64
Tony Finau 31-34—65
Ryan Moore 33-32—65
Xinjun Zhang 34-31—65
Nick Watney 32-33—65
Matthew Wolff 33-32—65
Max Homa 33-32—65
Bo Hoag 34-31—65
Kyle Stanley 36-30—66
Brendon de Jonge 31-35—66
Talor Gooch 35-31—66
Patrick Rodgers 32-34—66
Bo Van Pelt 30-36—66
Bronson Burgoon 32-34—66
Robert Garrigus 33-33—66
Charl Schwartzel 34-32—66
Aaron Baddeley 31-35—66
Chris Kirk 33-33—66
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP Daniel Mengden from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP A.J. Puk on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned C Jonah Heim to alternate training site. Designated RHP Daniel Gossett for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Bryan Shaw. Selected LHP Anthony Misiewicz, C Joe Hudson and INF Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site. Recalled RHP’s Zac Grotz and Taylor Williams and LHP Nick Margevicius from Tacoma Rainiers. Placed RHP Gerson Bautista on the 60-day IL. Placed C Tom Murphy on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Optioned RHP Erik Swanson, LHP Taylor Guilbeau, OF Jake Fraley and INF Sam Haggerty to alternate training site. Reassigned RHP’s Isaiah Campbell, Sam Delaplane, Emerson Hancock, Joey Gerber, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Ljay Newsome and Juan Then, LHP’s Aaron Fletcher and Brandon Williamson, C’s Brian O’Keefe and Cal Raleigh, INF’s Tyler Keenan, Noelvi Marte, Kaden Plolvich and Austin Shenton and OF’s Zach DeLoach, Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez to alternate training site.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 45-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Terrance Gore from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dustin May to alternate training site. Placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez and LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson, OF Joe McCarthy and LHP Conner Menez from alternate training site. Placed INF’s Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 20. Selected LHP Caleb Barager, RHP Rico Garcia, C’s Rob Brantly and Tyler Heineman and INF’s Darin Ruf and Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site. Designated OF Jose Siri and 2B Kean Wong for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Oris Stuart Chief People and Inclusion Officer.
Women’s National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Keia Clarke Chief Executive Officer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Ben Braunecker.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Hired Kevin Rogers as senior offensive assistant.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR’s Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn, CB’s Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand, T’s Ezra Cleveland and Blake Brandel, DE’s D.J. Wonnum and Kenny Willekes, S’s Josh Metellus and Brian Cole II, DT James Lynch, LB Troy Dye, and G Kyle Hinton.
