scoreboard

MLS is Back Tournament Schedule

All games played at Orlando, Fla.

Alll Times PDT

GROUP STAGE

Friday’s Game

Seattle vs. San Jose, late

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta vs. New York, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 6 a.m.

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Real SL vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

LA FC vs. Houston, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Inter Miami CF vs. Chcago, 6 a.m.

Phila. vs. Nashville SC, 5 p.m.

Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal vs. Toronto FC, 5 p.m.

Vancouver vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, 6 a.m.

D.C. United vs. New England, 5 p.m.

Columbus vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Sporting KC vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.

Real SL vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Portland vs. Houston, 5 p.m.

LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Austrian Open

Friday at Atzenbrugg, Austria

Purse: $1.975 million

Yardage: 6,819; Par: 72

Second Round

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 68-65—133

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-70—135

Marc Warren, Scotland 66-69—135

Craig Howie, Scotland 66-69—135

Renato Paratore, Italy 68-67—135

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 68-67—135

Darius van Driel 71-65—136

Oscar Lengden, Sweden 69-68—137

Connor Syme, Scotland 67-70—137

Joel Stalter, France 68-69—137

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-67—137

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 71-66—137

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 68-69—137

Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-69—138

Felix Mory, France 70-68—138

Jonathan Thomson, England 68-70—138

Christopher Mivis, Belgium 68-70—138

Eduardo de le Riva, Spain 68-71—139

Jordan Wrisdale, England 70-69—139

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 74-65—139

Matt Ford, England 71-68—139

Carlos Pigem, Spain 70-69—139

Thomas Detry, Belgium 68-71—139

Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 71-68—139

Allen John, Germany 69-70—139

Alexander Knappe, Germany 71-69—140

Philip Eriksson, Sweden 67-73—140

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-70—140

Craig Ross, Scotland 70-70—140

John Catlin, United States 71-69—140

Deyen Lawson, Australia 73-67—140

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-73—140

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 72-68—140

Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68—140

Oliver Lindell, Finland 69-71—140

Martin Simonsen, Denmark 69-71—140

Henric Sturehed, Sweden 70-70—140

Gregory Bourdy, France 70-71—141

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 72-69—141

Adri Arnaus, Spain 70-71—141

Anton Karlsson, Sweden 69-72—141

Per Langfors, Sweden 72-69—141

Chase Hanna, United States 72-69—141

Aron Zemmer, Italy 73-68—141

Lukas Nemecz, Austria 70-71—141

Pedro Oriol, Spain 71-70—141

Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 69-72—141

Santiago Tarrio, Spain 71-70—141

Daan Huizing, Netherlands 70-71—141

Marcel Siem, Germany 73-68—141

Todd Clements, England 75-67—142

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-75—142

Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 70-72—142

Robin Roussel, France 70-72—142

Robbie Van West, Netherlands 71-71—142

Pelle Edberg, Sweden 71-71—142

Scott Henry, Scotland 69-73—142

Jerome Lando Casanova, France 69-73—142

Max Schmitt, Germany 72-70—142

Raphael De Sousa, Switzerland 73-69—142

Adrien Saddier, France 70-72—142

Roope Kakko, Finland 73-70—143

Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 69-74—143

Markus Habeler, Austria 73-70—143

Moritz Lampert, Germany 71-72—143

Francesco Laporta, Italy 73-70—143

David Borda, Spain 74-69—143

Antoine Rozner, France 74-69—143

Matthew Baldwin, England 71-72—143

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-71—143

Hurly Long, Germany 73-70—143

David Boote, Wales 73-70—143

Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 71-72—143

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Jake Hanson to a rookie contract.

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP’s Nick Davila, Wilmer Flores, Chris Mauloni and Gabriel Sequeira to minor league contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Announced Jim Lites Chairman of the Dallas Stars and Managing Director of Northland Properties Corporation. Promoted Brad Alberts to President and CEO.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Agreed to terms with F Tesho Akindele to a two-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

University of Alabama Birmingham — Announced Joe Guthrie as softball head coach.

