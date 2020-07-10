scoreboard

Soccer
MLS
MLS is Back Tournament Schedule
All games played at Orlando, Fla.
Alll Times PDT
GROUP STAGE
Friday’s Game
Seattle vs. San Jose, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta vs. New York, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 6 a.m.
Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Real SL vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
LA FC vs. Houston, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Inter Miami CF vs. Chcago, 6 a.m.
Phila. vs. Nashville SC, 5 p.m.
Orlando City vs. NY City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal vs. Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Vancouver vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, 6 a.m.
D.C. United vs. New England, 5 p.m.
Columbus vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Sporting KC vs. Colorado, 5 p.m.
Real SL vs. Minnesota United, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Portland vs. Houston, 5 p.m.
LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Austrian Open
Friday at Atzenbrugg, Austria
Purse: $1.975 million
Yardage: 6,819; Par: 72
Second Round
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 68-65—133
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-70—135
Marc Warren, Scotland 66-69—135
Craig Howie, Scotland 66-69—135
Renato Paratore, Italy 68-67—135
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 68-67—135
Darius van Driel 71-65—136
Oscar Lengden, Sweden 69-68—137
Connor Syme, Scotland 67-70—137
Joel Stalter, France 68-69—137
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-67—137
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 71-66—137
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 68-69—137
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-69—138
Felix Mory, France 70-68—138
Jonathan Thomson, England 68-70—138
Christopher Mivis, Belgium 68-70—138
Eduardo de le Riva, Spain 68-71—139
Jordan Wrisdale, England 70-69—139
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 74-65—139
Matt Ford, England 71-68—139
Carlos Pigem, Spain 70-69—139
Thomas Detry, Belgium 68-71—139
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 71-68—139
Allen John, Germany 69-70—139
Alexander Knappe, Germany 71-69—140
Philip Eriksson, Sweden 67-73—140
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-70—140
Craig Ross, Scotland 70-70—140
John Catlin, United States 71-69—140
Deyen Lawson, Australia 73-67—140
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67-73—140
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 72-68—140
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68—140
Oliver Lindell, Finland 69-71—140
Martin Simonsen, Denmark 69-71—140
Henric Sturehed, Sweden 70-70—140
Gregory Bourdy, France 70-71—141
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 72-69—141
Adri Arnaus, Spain 70-71—141
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 69-72—141
Per Langfors, Sweden 72-69—141
Chase Hanna, United States 72-69—141
Aron Zemmer, Italy 73-68—141
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 70-71—141
Pedro Oriol, Spain 71-70—141
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 69-72—141
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 71-70—141
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 70-71—141
Marcel Siem, Germany 73-68—141
Todd Clements, England 75-67—142
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 67-75—142
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 70-72—142
Robin Roussel, France 70-72—142
Robbie Van West, Netherlands 71-71—142
Pelle Edberg, Sweden 71-71—142
Scott Henry, Scotland 69-73—142
Jerome Lando Casanova, France 69-73—142
Max Schmitt, Germany 72-70—142
Raphael De Sousa, Switzerland 73-69—142
Adrien Saddier, France 70-72—142
Roope Kakko, Finland 73-70—143
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 69-74—143
Markus Habeler, Austria 73-70—143
Moritz Lampert, Germany 71-72—143
Francesco Laporta, Italy 73-70—143
David Borda, Spain 74-69—143
Antoine Rozner, France 74-69—143
Matthew Baldwin, England 71-72—143
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-71—143
Hurly Long, Germany 73-70—143
David Boote, Wales 73-70—143
Enrico Di Nitto, Italy 71-72—143
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Jake Hanson to a rookie contract.
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP’s Nick Davila, Wilmer Flores, Chris Mauloni and Gabriel Sequeira to minor league contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Announced Jim Lites Chairman of the Dallas Stars and Managing Director of Northland Properties Corporation. Promoted Brad Alberts to President and CEO.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Agreed to terms with F Tesho Akindele to a two-year contract extension.
COLLEGE
University of Alabama Birmingham — Announced Joe Guthrie as softball head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.