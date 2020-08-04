scoreboard

Basketball
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 —
Washington 3 1 .750 ½
Indiana 2 2 .500 1½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 2
Connecticut 0 4 .000 3½
New York 0 4 .000 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750 —
Seattle 3 1 .750 —
Phoenix 3 2 .600 ½
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 2 3 .400 1½
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 82, Dallas 79
Phoenix 81, Atlanta 74
Connecticut at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Washington, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
NBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 54 14 .794 —
x-Toronto 48 18 .727 5
x-Boston 44 23 .657 9½
x-Miami 43 25 .632 11
x-Indiana 42 26 .618 12
x-Phila. 40 27 .597 13½
Brooklyn 32 35 .478 21½
Orlando 32 36 .471 22
Washington 24 43 .358 29½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 29½
Chicago 22 43 .338 30½
New York 21 45 .318 32
Detroit 20 46 .303 33
Atlanta 20 47 .299 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 15 .773 —
x-L.A. Clippers 45 22 .672 6½
x-Denver 44 23 .657 7½
x-Houston 42 24 .636 9
x-Utah 42 25 .627 9½
x-Oklahoma City 41 25 .621 10
x-Dallas 41 29 .586 12
Memphis 32 36 .471 20
Portland 30 38 .441 22
San Antonio 29 37 .439 22
New Orleans 29 38 .433 22½
Phoenix 29 39 .426 23
Sacramento 28 39 .418 23½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 31
Golden State 15 50 .231 35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Monday’s Late Game
L.A. Lakers 116, Utah 108
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn 119, Milwaukee 116
Dallas 114, Sacramento 110, OT
Phoenix 117, L.A. Clippers 115
Indiana 120, Orlando 109
Miami 112, Boston 106
Houston at Portland, late
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis at Utah, 11:30 a.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 1 p.m.
Phila. at Washington, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
All Times PDT
———
Tuesday, Aug. 4
At Toronto
Islanders 4, Florida 2
Toronto 3, Columbus 0
Rangers vs. Carolina, late
At Edmonton
Nashville 4, Arizona 2
Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, late
Wednesday, Aug. 5
At Toronto
Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, 9 a.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
At Edmonton
Arizona vs. Nashville, 11:30 a.m.
Dallas vs. Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago vs. Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day-IL, Purchased contract of RHP Brady Hail from the alternate training site and designated OF Luis Basabe for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to their alternate training Site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Trevor Richards to their alternate training site. Activated RF Austin Meadows from the 10-day-IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Rich Hill on 10-day-IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to their alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Jordan Weems on the 10-day-IL and recalled RHP James Kaprielian from their alternate site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Select RHP Joey Gerber from alternate training site, Recall LHP Taylor Guilbeau from alternate training site. Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on 10-day IL(retroactive to Aug. 3). Optioned RHP Zac Grotz to alternate training site.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Huascar Ynoa. Placed RHP Mike Soroka on the 45-day-IL and designated LHP Chris Rusin for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHPs Sandy Alcantara, Jeff Brigham, Robert Dugger, Yimi Garcia, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert and Ryne Stanek; LHP Adan Conley, Cabe Smith and Alex Vesia; C Chad Wallach, INF Sean Rodriguez and Miguel Rojas on the IL. Recalled RHPs Jorge Guzman, Justin Shafer and Jordan Yamamoto, LHP Josh D. Smith and OF Monte Harrison. Reinstated OF Lewis Brinson and OF Matt Joyce from the IL. Selected the contracts of LHP Dan Castano, RHP Josh A. Smith, RHP Nick Vincent, C Ryan Lavarnway and INF Eddy Alvarez.
NEW YORK METS — Selected OF Billy Hamilton from the alternate training site. Placed INF Robinson Cano on the IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated INF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL and placed C Yadier Molina, INF Paul DeJong, INF Edmundo Sosa, RHP Carlos Martinez, RHP Junior Fernandez and RHP Kodi Whitley on the 10-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Juan Soto and RHP Wander Suero from IL and optioned Andrew Stevenson to the alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Rojesterman, DE Austin Larkin and DE Bryson Young.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Vincent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Mike Bell.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated RB Dontrell Hilliard and S Jovante Moffatt from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Andrew Billings on reserve/opt-out. Placed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley on reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated CB Justin Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived C Erik Magnuson, MLB Marquel Lee, DT P.J. Hall and TE Paul Butler.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated CB Cordrea Tankersley from the reserve-COVID-19 list and waived LS Rex Sunahara and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated S Brian Cole and WR Justin Jefferson from resevre/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Armon Watts on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Returned DT P.J. Hall to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived OG Ben Braden.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed LB Markus Golden.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Shawn Poindexter and DL Kentavius Street from the active/physically unable to preform list. Activated RB Jeff Wilson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Richie James from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed on the active/non-football injury list. Waived DB D.J. Reed and S Chris Edwards.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Lesean McCoy.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman. Waived DB Maurice Smith and DE Cameron Malveaux.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned Damian Riat to Geneve-Servette Hockey Club,and Tobias Geisser to EV Zug(Swiss National League).
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889 —
Baltimore 5 3 .625 2½
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4
Toronto 3 5 .375 4½
Boston 3 8 .273 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 2 .818 —
Chicago 6 4 .600 2½
Cleveland 6 6 .500 3½
Detroit 5 5 .500 3½
Kansas City 3 8 .273 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 6 4 .600 —
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Texas 3 5 .375 2
Seattle 4 7 .364 2½
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 3
Monday’s Late Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
Oakland 11, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, late
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, late
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, late
Houston at Arizona, late
Texas at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Walker 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 4 .667 —
Miami 2 1 .667 1½
Washington 3 4 .429 2½
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3
New York 4 7 .364 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 2 .800 —
Cincinnati 5 6 .455 3½
Milwaukee 3 4 .429 3½
St. Louis 2 3 .400 3½
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 7 2 .778 —
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1
San Diego 7 4 .636 1
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3
Arizona 3 7 .300 4½
Monday’s Late Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Colorado 7, San Francisco 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.