scoreboard

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857

Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800

Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571

Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857

Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800

Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857

Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556

Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143

Friday-Sunday

No games scheduled

Friday’s Top 25 Games

Minnesota 102, No. 4 Iowa 95, OT

No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 12 Michigan St. 76

No. 19 Michigan 80, Nebraska 69

Women’s college

All Times PST

———

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800

UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714

Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750

Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571

Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500

Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429

Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429

Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333

California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000

Through Dec. 31

No games scheduled

NBA

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —

Orlando 1 0 1.000 ½

Indiana 1 0 1.000 ½

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½

Cleveland 1 0 1.000 ½

Phila. 1 0 1.000 ½

Boston 1 1 .500 1

Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1

Miami 1 1 .500 1

Chicago 0 1 .000 1½

Washington 0 1 .000 1½

Charlotte 0 1 .000 1½

Detroit 0 1 .000 1½

New York 0 1 .000 1½

Toronto 0 1 .000 1½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Utah 1 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 ½

New Orleans 1 1 .500 ½

Houston 0 0 .000 ½

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½

Denver 0 1 .000 1

Memphis 0 1 .000 1

Portland 0 1 .000 1

Dallas 0 2 .000 1½

Golden State 0 2 .000 1½

Friday’s Games

Miami 111, New Orleans 98

Milwaukee 138, Golden State 99

Brooklyn 123, Boston 95

L.A. Lakers 138, Dallas 115

L.A. Clippers at Denver, late

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.

Phila. at New York, 4:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 6 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Football

NFL

All Times PST

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340

Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257

New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301

N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320

Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361

Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386

Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423

North W L T Pct PF PA

x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264

Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374

Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287

Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355

West W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310

Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421

Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395

L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295

Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433

N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311

Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361

South W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330

Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321

Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353

Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356

North W L T Pct PF PA

yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339

Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318

Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440

Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435

West W L T Pct PF PA

x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339

L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269

Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329

San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Friday’s Game

New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.

College

BOWL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S LATE GAME

New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, Texas

Hawaii 28, Houston 14

FRIDAY’S GAME

Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, Ala.

Buffalo 17, Marshall 10

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas

No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.

W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 12 Co. Carolina vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio

No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.

Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.

No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas

No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.

No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.

West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl — Houston

TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

FRIDAY, JAN. 1

Peach Bowl — Atlanta

No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.

No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)

SATURDAY, JAN. 2

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.

No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

College Football Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

———

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY

Bucs 8 9 54 LIONS

CARDS 31/2 5 491/2 49ers

Dolphins 21/2 3 471/2 RAIDERS

SUNDAY

CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos

Browns 91/2 91/2 471/2 JETS

TEXANS 8 7 46 Bengals

Colts 11/2 11/2 441/2 STEELERS

Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS

WASHINGTON 2 1 421/2 Panthers

RAVENS 111/2 10 431/2 Giants

CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons

SEAHAWKS 3 1 471/2 Rams

Eagles PK 21/2 491/2 COWBOYS

PACKERS 4 31/2 551/2 Titans

MONDAY

Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

SATURDAY

Cure Bowl — Orlando, FL

Coastal Caro 6 7 591/2 Liberty

First Responder Bowl — Dallas, TX

UL-Lafayette 13 14 551/2 Utsa

LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, AL

Georgia St 5 31/2 501/2 W Kentucky

TUESDAY

Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL

Oklahoma St 3 21/2 581/2 Miami-Florida

Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX

Texas 12 91/2 631/2 Colorado

WEDNESDAY

Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC

Wisconsin 7 7 521/2 Wake Forest

Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN

Iowa 14 15 501/2 Missouri

Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX

Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma

THURSDAY

Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX

Tulsa 2 21/2 491/2 Miss St

Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN

West Va 71/2 7 411/2 Army

Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ

San Jose St 7 81/2 621/2 Ball St

Texas Bowl — Houston, TX

Tcu 5 5 571/2 Arkansas

JANUARY 1

Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA

Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati

Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL

Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn

Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX

Alabama 20 191/2 651/2 Notre Dame

Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA

Clemson 7 71/2 66 Ohio State

JANUARY 2

Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky 3 21/2 511/2 NC State

Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL

Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi

Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ

Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon

Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL

Texas A&M 6 7 671/2 N Carolina

Deals

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Seth DeValve and K Mike Nugent to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. Elevated LB Terrance Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Brett Maher to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock and G Evan Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Whitney Mercilus on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a three-year extension through 2023.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE George Kittle from injured reserve. Activated OL Colton McKivitz from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Darrion Daniels to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated DL Alex Barrett and TE Daniel Helm from the teams practice squad for COVID-19 replacement. Activated CB Tim Harris Jr. and WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad. Placed RB Raheem Mostert and QB Nick Mullens on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Elevated CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Drew Stanton to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Kalif Raymond from the COVID/reserve list.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Bralon Addison to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Kayle Doetzel to the active roster.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract.

National Premier Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY FC — Signed F Eero Markkanen.

