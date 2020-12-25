scoreboard

Basketball
Men’s college
All Times PST
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Washington St. 1 0 1.000 8 0 1.000
Oregon 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Utah 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Stanford 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
UCLA 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 1 0 1.000 4 3 .571
Colorado 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Southern Cal 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Arizona 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Oregon St. 0 1 .000 4 3 .571
California 0 2 .000 5 4 .556
Washington 0 2 .000 1 6 .143
Friday-Sunday
No games scheduled
Friday’s Top 25 Games
Minnesota 102, No. 4 Iowa 95, OT
No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 12 Michigan St. 76
No. 19 Michigan 80, Nebraska 69
Women’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Arizona 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Oregon 5 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Stanford 4 0 1.000 7 0 1.000
Washington St. 2 1 .667 4 1 .800
UCLA 3 2 .600 5 2 .714
Arizona St. 2 2 .500 6 2 .750
Washington 1 3 .250 4 3 .571
Oregon St. 1 3 .250 3 3 .500
Colorado 1 3 .250 3 4 .429
Southern Cal 1 4 .200 3 4 .429
Utah 1 4 .200 2 4 .333
California 0 4 .000 0 7 .000
Through Dec. 31
No games scheduled
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 —
Orlando 1 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 ½
Phila. 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1
Miami 1 1 .500 1
Chicago 0 1 .000 1½
Washington 0 1 .000 1½
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1½
Detroit 0 1 .000 1½
New York 0 1 .000 1½
Toronto 0 1 .000 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Utah 1 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 —
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 ½
New Orleans 1 1 .500 ½
Houston 0 0 .000 ½
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½
Denver 0 1 .000 1
Memphis 0 1 .000 1
Portland 0 1 .000 1
Dallas 0 2 .000 1½
Golden State 0 2 .000 1½
Friday’s Games
Miami 111, New Orleans 98
Milwaukee 138, Golden State 99
Brooklyn 123, Boston 95
L.A. Lakers 138, Dallas 115
L.A. Clippers at Denver, late
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 4 p.m.
Phila. at New York, 4:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 6 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 7 p.m.
Football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340
Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257
New England 6 8 0 .429 289 301
N.Y. Jets 1 13 0 .071 206 413
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320
Tennessee 10 4 0 .714 436 361
Houston 4 10 0 .286 315 386
Jacksonville 1 13 0 .071 275 423
North W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 366 264
Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374
Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287
Cincinnati 3 10 1 .250 271 355
West W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310
Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421
Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395
L.A. Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295
Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433
N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311
Phila. 4 9 1 .321 303 361
South W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 449 330
Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321
Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353
Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356
North W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339
Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318
Minnesota 6 9 0 .400 393 440
Detroit 5 9 0 .357 335 435
West W L T Pct PF PA
x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339
L.A. Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269
Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329
San Francisco 5 9 0 .357 333 352
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Friday’s Game
New Orleans 52, Minnesota 33
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Buffalo at New England, 5:15 p.m.
College
BOWL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY’S LATE GAME
New Mexico Bowl — Frisco, Texas
Hawaii 28, Houston 14
FRIDAY’S GAME
Camellia Bowl — Montgomery, Ala.
Buffalo 17, Marshall 10
SATURDAY’S GAMES
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Dallas
No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA, 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, Ala.
W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St., 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 12 Co. Carolina vs. Liberty, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 18 Miami vs. No. 21 Okla. St., 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio
No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, N.C.
Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl — Nashville, Tenn.
No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cotton Bowl Classic — Arlington, Texas
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, Texas
No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi St., 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, Ariz.
No. 22 San Jose St. vs. Ball St., 11 a.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, Tenn.
West Va. vs. Army, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl — Houston
TCU vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
FRIDAY, JAN. 1
Peach Bowl — Atlanta
No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, Fla.
No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn, 10 a.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl — Arlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio St., 5 p.m. (ESPN)
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, Fla.
No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m. (ESPN)
Outback Bowl — Tampa, Fla.
No. 11 Indiana vs. Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.
No. 10 Iowa St. vs. No. 25 Oregon, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.
No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 11
College Football Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Alabama-Notre Dame winner vs. Clemson-Ohio St. winner, 5 p.m. (ESPN)
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY
Bucs 8 9 54 LIONS
CARDS 31/2 5 491/2 49ers
Dolphins 21/2 3 471/2 RAIDERS
SUNDAY
CHARGERS 3 3 481/2 Broncos
Browns 91/2 91/2 471/2 JETS
TEXANS 8 7 46 Bengals
Colts 11/2 11/2 441/2 STEELERS
Bears 7 71/2 471/2 JAGUARS
WASHINGTON 2 1 421/2 Panthers
RAVENS 111/2 10 431/2 Giants
CHIEFS 11 101/2 531/2 Falcons
SEAHAWKS 3 1 471/2 Rams
Eagles PK 21/2 491/2 COWBOYS
PACKERS 4 31/2 551/2 Titans
MONDAY
Bills 61/2 7 46 PATRIOTS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
SATURDAY
Cure Bowl — Orlando, FL
Coastal Caro 6 7 591/2 Liberty
First Responder Bowl — Dallas, TX
UL-Lafayette 13 14 551/2 Utsa
LendingTree Bowl — Mobile, AL
Georgia St 5 31/2 501/2 W Kentucky
TUESDAY
Cheez-It Bowl — Orlando, FL
Oklahoma St 3 21/2 581/2 Miami-Florida
Alamo Bowl — San Antonio, TX
Texas 12 91/2 631/2 Colorado
WEDNESDAY
Mayo Bowl — Charlotte, NC
Wisconsin 7 7 521/2 Wake Forest
Music City Bowl — Nashville, TN
Iowa 14 15 501/2 Missouri
Cotton Bowl — Arlington, TX
Florida 3 3 711/2 Oklahoma
THURSDAY
Armed Forces Bowl — Fort Worth, TX
Tulsa 2 21/2 491/2 Miss St
Liberty Bowl — Memphis, TN
West Va 71/2 7 411/2 Army
Arizona Bowl — Tucson, AZ
San Jose St 7 81/2 621/2 Ball St
Texas Bowl — Houston, TX
Tcu 5 5 571/2 Arkansas
JANUARY 1
Peach Bowl — Atlanta, GA
Georgia 6 7 501/2 Cincinnati
Citrus Bowl — Orlando, FL
Northwestern 31/2 31/2 431/2 Auburn
Rose Bowl — Arlington, TX
Alabama 20 191/2 651/2 Notre Dame
Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, LA
Clemson 7 71/2 66 Ohio State
JANUARY 2
Gator Bowl — Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 3 21/2 511/2 NC State
Outback Bowl — Tampa, FL
Indiana 7 61/2 661/2 Mississippi
Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, AZ
Iowa St 4 41/2 571/2 Oregon
Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, FL
Texas A&M 6 7 671/2 N Carolina
Deals
Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Seth DeValve and K Mike Nugent to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. Elevated LB Terrance Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed K Brett Maher to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tramaine Brock and G Evan Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Whitney Mercilus on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a three-year extension through 2023.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ulysees Gilbert on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated TE George Kittle from injured reserve. Activated OL Colton McKivitz from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Darrion Daniels to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated DL Alex Barrett and TE Daniel Helm from the teams practice squad for COVID-19 replacement. Activated CB Tim Harris Jr. and WR Jordan Matthews from the practice squad. Placed RB Raheem Mostert and QB Nick Mullens on injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Elevated CB Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed QB Drew Stanton to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated WR Kalif Raymond from the COVID/reserve list.
Canadian Football League
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Bralon Addison to a two-year contract.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Kayle Doetzel to the active roster.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract.
National Premier Soccer League
ORANGE COUNTY FC — Signed F Eero Markkanen.
