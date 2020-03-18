scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½
x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½
Miami 41 24 .631 12
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Phila. 39 26 .600 14
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½
Orlando 30 35 .462 23
Washington 24 40 .375 28½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 30
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
New York 21 45 .318 32½
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 34
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Denver 43 22 .662 7
Utah 41 23 .641 8½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½
Houston 40 24 .625 9½
Dallas 40 27 .597 11
Memphis 32 33 .492 18
Portland 29 37 .439 21½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
San Antonio 27 36 .429 22
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Men’s college
POLL
The Associated Press Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (63) 28-3 1623 1
2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 1547 2
3. Dayton (1) 29-2 1505 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1381 4
5. Baylor 26-4 1337 5
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1279 6
7. Creighton 24-7 1154 7
8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 8
9. Michigan St. 22-9 1023 9
10. Villanova 24-7 1011 11
11. Duke 25-6 990 10
12. Maryland 24-7 924 12
13. Oregon 24-7 892 13
14. Louisville 24-7 768 15
15. Seton Hall 21-9 727 16
16. Virginia 23-7 586 17
17. Wisconsin 21-10 539 18
18. BYU 24-8 537 14
19. Ohio St. 21-10 459 19
20. Auburn 25-6 453 20
21. Illinois 21-10 263 21
22. Houston 23-8 179 22
23. Butler 22-9 165 24
24. West Virginia 21-10 159 22
25. Iowa 20-11 109 25
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.
Hockey
NHL
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Yermin Mercedes and RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada, RHP Kyle Keller, C Anthony Bemboom, RHP Jaime Barria and RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL).
National League
Cincinnati Reds — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon and C Tyler Stephenson to Louisville (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Desmond Trufant. Acquired TE Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from Baltimore for a 2020 second and fifth-round picks.
BUFFALO BILLS — Acquired WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Vikings for the 2020 first, fifth and sixth-round picks and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Signed LB Tyler Matakevich, DT Vernon Butler and DE Quinton Jefferson to two-year contracts. Signed LB A.J. Klein and DE Mario Anderson to three-year contracts. Signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year deal.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released S Eric Reed.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released OLB Leonard Floyd. Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed DE Robert Quinn to a five-year contract. Acquired QB Nick Foles from Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB B.W. Webb and G John Miller.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Darian Thompson to a two-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed second-round tender on DL Mike Purcell. Acquired CB A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville for a 2020 fourth-round pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Devon Kennard.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OL Austin Blythe to a one-year deal.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released S Reshad Jones, Mike Hull and DT Kendrick Norton. Waived C Evan Brown, CB Rashard Causey, T Chidi Okeke and WR T.J. Rahming.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Kirk Cousins to a three-year contract extension. Re-signed FB C.J. Ham to a four-year contract. Re-signed P Britton Colquitt to a three-year contract. Re-signed Eric Wilson to a one-year contract. Terminated the contract of OG Josh Kline.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Devin McCourty to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed G Alex Lewis to a three-year contract. Released CB Trumaine Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DB Malcolm Jenkins. Re-signed DB Jalen Mills, DL Hassan Ridgeway and QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year contracts. Re-signed S Rodney McLeod to a two-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserved list. Re-signed LS Kameron Canaday. Re-signed OT Zach Banner to a one-year contract. Released FB Roosevelt Nix.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed Arik Armstead to a five-year contract. Re-signed OT Shon Coleman, RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne to one-year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DT Jarran Reed to a two-year contract. Signed TE Greg Olsen to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year contract.
Candaian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed QB Austin Appleby on retired list.
