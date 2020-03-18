scoreboard

Basketball

NBA

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 6½

x-Boston 43 21 .672 9½

Miami 41 24 .631 12

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Phila. 39 26 .600 14

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 22½

Orlando 30 35 .462 23

Washington 24 40 .375 28½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 30

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

New York 21 45 .318 32½

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 34

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Denver 43 22 .662 7

Utah 41 23 .641 8½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 9½

Houston 40 24 .625 9½

Dallas 40 27 .597 11

Memphis 32 33 .492 18

Portland 29 37 .439 21½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 21½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

San Antonio 27 36 .429 22

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Minnesota 19 45 .297 30½

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Men’s college

POLL

The Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (63) 28-3 1623 1

2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 1547 2

3. Dayton (1) 29-2 1505 3

4. Florida St. 26-5 1381 4

5. Baylor 26-4 1337 5

6. San Diego St. 30-2 1279 6

7. Creighton 24-7 1154 7

8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 8

9. Michigan St. 22-9 1023 9

10. Villanova 24-7 1011 11

11. Duke 25-6 990 10

12. Maryland 24-7 924 12

13. Oregon 24-7 892 13

14. Louisville 24-7 768 15

15. Seton Hall 21-9 727 16

16. Virginia 23-7 586 17

17. Wisconsin 21-10 539 18

18. BYU 24-8 537 14

19. Ohio St. 21-10 459 19

20. Auburn 25-6 453 20

21. Illinois 21-10 263 21

22. Houston 23-8 179 22

23. Butler 22-9 165 24

24. West Virginia 21-10 159 22

25. Iowa 20-11 109 25

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.

Hockey

NHL

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned C Yermin Mercedes and RHP Jose Ruiz to Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned LHP Jose Quijada, RHP Kyle Keller, C Anthony Bemboom, RHP Jaime Barria and RHP Taylor Cole to Salt Lake (PCL).

National League

Cincinnati Reds — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon and C Tyler Stephenson to Louisville (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Desmond Trufant. Acquired TE Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick from Baltimore for a 2020 second and fifth-round picks.

BUFFALO BILLS — Acquired WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Vikings for the 2020 first, fifth and sixth-round picks and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Signed LB Tyler Matakevich, DT Vernon Butler and DE Quinton Jefferson to two-year contracts. Signed LB A.J. Klein and DE Mario Anderson to three-year contracts. Signed RB Taiwan Jones to a one-year deal.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released S Eric Reed.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OLB Leonard Floyd. Signed TE Jimmy Graham to a two-year contract. Signed DE Robert Quinn to a five-year contract. Acquired QB Nick Foles from Jacksonville for a fourth-round pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB B.W. Webb and G John Miller.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Darian Thompson to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed second-round tender on DL Mike Purcell. Acquired CB A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Devon Kennard.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed OL Austin Blythe to a one-year deal.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released S Reshad Jones, Mike Hull and DT Kendrick Norton. Waived C Evan Brown, CB Rashard Causey, T Chidi Okeke and WR T.J. Rahming.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed QB Kirk Cousins to a three-year contract extension. Re-signed FB C.J. Ham to a four-year contract. Re-signed P Britton Colquitt to a three-year contract. Re-signed Eric Wilson to a one-year contract. Terminated the contract of OG Josh Kline.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Devin McCourty to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed G Alex Lewis to a three-year contract. Released CB Trumaine Johnson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DB Malcolm Jenkins. Re-signed DB Jalen Mills, DL Hassan Ridgeway and QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year contracts. Re-signed S Rodney McLeod to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserved list. Re-signed LS Kameron Canaday. Re-signed OT Zach Banner to a one-year contract. Released FB Roosevelt Nix.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed Arik Armstead to a five-year contract. Re-signed OT Shon Coleman, RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DT Jarran Reed to a two-year contract. Signed TE Greg Olsen to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year contract.

Candaian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Placed QB Austin Appleby on retired list.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.