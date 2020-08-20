scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
All games in Orlando, Fla.
———
Wednesday’s Late Game
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114, series tied 1-1
Thursday’s Games
Miami 109, Indiana 100, Miami leads series 2-0
Houston 111, Oklahoma City 98, Houston leads series 2-0
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96, series tied 1-1
L.A. Lakers 111, Portland 88, series tied 1-1
Friday’s Games
Toronto vs. Brooklyn, 10:30 a.m., Toronto leads series 2-0
Denver vs. Utah, 1 p.m., series tied 1-1
Boston vs. Phila., 3:30 p.m., Boston leads series 2-0
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6 p.m., series tied 1-1
WNBA
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 9 4 .692 —
Connecticut 5 7 .417 3½
Indiana 5 7 .417 3½
Washington 4 7 .364 4
Atlanta 2 10 .167 6½
New York 1 11 .083 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 2 .846 —
Las Vegas 8 3 .727 2
Minnesota 8 3 .727 2
Los Angeles 8 3 .727 2
Phoenix 6 6 .500 4½
Dallas 4 8 .333 6½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Minnesota 91, Dallas 84
Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 101, New York 85
Indiana 90, Seattle 84
Connecticut at Las Vegas, late
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 5 0 1 16 12 1
Toronto FC 3 0 3 12 12 7
New York 3 2 1 10 6 7
Phila. 2 1 3 9 7 7
Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5
Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8
New England 1 1 4 7 4 4
Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5
Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9
D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7
Nashville SC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 11
NY City FC 1 5 0 3 2 7
Inter Miami CF 0 5 0 0 3 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting KC 4 1 0 12 13 5
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6
Portland 3 1 1 10 8 7
LA FC 2 0 3 9 15 10
Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4
San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10
Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9
Vancouver 2 4 0 6 7 13
Real SL 1 1 3 6 3 3
FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 4 3
Houston 0 2 3 3 6 11
LA Galaxy 0 3 2 2 5 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday’s Games
New York 1, NY City FC 0
Columbus 3, Chicago 0
Phila. 0, New England 0, tie
Friday’s Games
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
LA Galaxy at LA FC, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 5 p.m.
Real SL at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 17 9 .654 —
New York 16 9 .640 ½
Toronto 12 11 .522 3½
Baltimore 12 13 .480 4½
Boston 8 18 .308 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 9 .654 —
Cleveland 16 9 .640 ½
Chicago 15 11 .577 2
Kansas City 10 15 .400 6½
Detroit 9 14 .391 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 17 8 .680 —
Houston 15 10 .600 2
Texas 10 13 .435 6
Los Angeles 8 17 .320 9
Seattle 8 19 .296 10
Wednesday’s Late Games
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 0
Houston 10, Colorado 8
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
Texas at San Diego, late
Arizona at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, late
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 4:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-2), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 5:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-1) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Oakland (Fiers 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 11 .560 —
Miami 9 9 .500 1½
New York 12 14 .462 2½
Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3
Washington 9 12 .429 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 8 .667 —
Milwaukee 11 12 .478 4½
St. Louis 6 7 .462 4½
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5
Pittsburgh 4 17 .190 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 —
San Diego 14 12 .538 4½
Arizona 13 12 .520 5
Colorado 13 12 .520 5
San Francisco 10 16 .385 8½
Wednesday’s Late Games
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 10, Colorado 8
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Texas at San Diego, late
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
Arizona at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, late
Friday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 5:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 5:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 6:45 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour
Women’s British Open
Thursday at Troon, Scotland
Purse: $4.5 million
Yardage: 6,672; Par: 71
First Round
a-amateur
Amy Olson 35-32—67
Marina Alex 37-33—70
Sophia Popov 36-34—70
Dani Holmqvist 37-34—71
Lee-Anne Pace 36-35—71
Nuria Iturrioz 36-35—71
Jasmine Suwannapura 37-34—71
Gaby Lopez 38-33—71
Anna Nordqvist 36-35—71
Lindsey Weaver 38-33—71
Emily Kristine Pedersen 37-34—71
Catriona Matthew 37-34—71
Alena Sharp 39-32—71
Elizabeth Szokol, 39-33—72. Yealimi Noh, 35-37—72. Katherine Kirk, 39-33—72. Lydia Ko, 38-34—72. Austin Ernst, 36-36—72. Alison Lee, 40-32—72. In Gee Chun, 39-33—72. Nelly Korda, 36-36—72. Caroline Masson, 36-36—72. Michele Thomson, 38-35—73.
Stephanie Kyriacou, 36-37—73. Johanna Gustavsson, 36-37—73. Angela Stanford, 39-34—73. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 38-35—73. Georgia Hall, 38-35—73. Amy Yang, 40-33—73. Ariya Jutanugarn, 38-35—73. Lizette Salas, 39-34—73. Laura Fuenfstueck, 39-34—73. Haru Nomura, 37-37—74.
Sanna Nuutinen, 40-34—74. Becky Morgan, 38-36—74. Kelly Tan, 38-36—74. Sandra Gal, 40-34—74. Ally McDonald, 39-35—74. Ashleigh Buhai, 39-35—74. Celine Herbin, 39-35—74. Andrea Lee, 36-38—74. Marianne Skarpnord, 38-36—74. Nasa Hataoka, 40-34—74.
Minjee Lee, 40-34—74. Azahara Munoz, 41-33—74. Gemma Dryburgh, 39-35—74. Nicole Broch Larsen, 39-35—74. Jennifer Song, 39-35—74. Cydney Clanton, 39-35—74. Eleanor Givens, 37-37—74. Karolin Lampert, 40-35—75. Monique Smit, 38-37—75. Linnea Strom, 40-35—75.
Pernilla Lindberg, 37-38—75. Xiyu Lin, 39-36—75. Kristen Gillman, 38-37—75. Angel Yin, 40-35—75. Yui Kawamoto, 36-39—75. Stephanie Meadow, 39-36—75. Lina Boqvist, 42-33—75. Camilla Lennarth, 39-36—75. Caroline Inglis, 39-36—75. Sarah Kemp, 39-36—75.
Maria Fassi, 38-37—75. Megan Khang, 41-34—75. Momoko Ueda, 37-38—75. Hannah Green, 40-35—75. Katja Pogacar, 39-36—75. Klara Spilkova, 38-37—75. Perrine Delacour, 38-37—75. Emma Nilsson, 40-36—76. Haley Moore, 42-34—76. Hannah Burke, 40-36—76.
Hinako Shibuno, 41-35—76. Danielle Kang, 42-34—76. Su Oh, 39-37—76. Maria Fernanda Torres, 40-36—76. Olivia Cowan, 38-38—76. Tiffany Joh, 40-36—76. Felicity Johnson, 38-38—76. Lindy Duncan, 37-39—76. Patty Tavatanakit, 41-35—76. Mi Hyang Lee, 42-34—76.
Charley Hull, 40-36—76. Stacy Lewis, 40-36—76. Minami Katsu, 39-37—76. Cheyenne Knight, 38-38—76. Dana Finkelstein, 40-37—77. Emma Talley, 39-38—77. Brittany Lang, 42-35—77. Jing Yan, 41-36—77. Anne van Dam, 43-34—77. Brooke M. Henderson, 40-37—77.
Mone Inami, 38-39—77. Inbee Park, 41-36—77. Yu Liu, 40-37—77. Carlota Ciganda, 42-35—77. Morgan Pressel, 41-36—77. Kendall Dye, 41-36—77. Julieta Granada, 40-37—77. Christine Wolf, 41-36—77. Moriya Jutanugarn, 42-35—77. Leona Maguire, 40-37—77.
Brittany Altomare, 42-35—77. Jenny Shin, 43-34—77. Olivia Mehaffey (a), 37-40—77. Jenny Coleman, 42-36—78. Charlotte Thomas, 38-40—78. Yujeong Son, 42-36—78. Madelene Sagstrom, 41-37—78. Mel Reid, 40-38—78. Lexi Thompson, 39-39—78. In Kyung Kim, 40-38—78.
Julia Engstrom, 42-36—78. Whitney Hillier, 41-37—78. Aditi Ashok, 40-38—78. Dottie Ardina, 39-39—78. Kylie Henry, 41-37—78. Peiyun Chien, 38-40—78. Cristie Kerr, 43-35—78. Sarah Jane Smith, 44-34—78. Jennifer Kupcho, 45-33—78. Esther Henseleit, 42-36—78.
Meghan MacLaren, 40-38—78. Diksha Dagar, 43-36—79. Charlotte Thompson, 43-36—79. Tvesa Malik, 42-37—79. Alice Hewson, 43-36—79. Gabriela Ruffels (a), 39-40—79. Caroline Hedwall, 40-39—79. Luna Sobron Galmes, 44-36—80. Bronte Law, 41-39—80. Jennifer Chang, 42-38—80.
Carly Booth, 40-40—80. Christina Kim, 38-42—80. Laura Davies, 42-38—80. Louise Ridderstrom, 42-39—81. Celine Boutier, 43-38—81. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 45-36—81. Ursula Wikstrom, 44-37—81. Manon De Roey, 42-39—81. Gerina Piller, 43-38—81. Annie Park, 42-39—81. Tonje Daffinrud, 47-38—85.
PGA Tour
The Northern Trust
Thursday
At TPC Boston
Norton, Mass.
Purse: $9.5 million
Yardage: 7,308; Par: 71
First Round
Harris English 33-31—64
Kevin Streelman 33-31—64
Cameron Davis 34-30—64
Russell Henley 33-31—64
Louis Oosthuizen 33-32—65
Charley Hoffman 33-32—65
Scott Piercy 32-33—65
Bubba Watson 33-32—65
Kevin Kisner 33-32—65
Sebastián Muñoz 31-34—65
Matthew Wolff 32-33—65
Ian Poulter, 33-33—66. Talor Gooch, 34-32—66. Daniel Berger, 31-35—66. Robby Shelton, 32-34—66. Charles Howell III, 35-31—66. Danny Lee, 34-32—66. Adam Scott, 35-31—66. Tommy Fleetwood, 36-30—66. Maverick McNealy, 36-31—67. Harry Higgs, 34-33—67.
Dustin Johnson, 37-30—67. Tyrrell Hatton, 33-34—67. Cameron Tringale, 33-34—67. Rickie Fowler, 34-33—67. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 34-33—67. Brian Harman, 34-33—67. Mark Hubbard, 34-33—67. Ryan Palmer, 34-33—67. Chez Reavie, 34-34—68. Brendan Steele, 32-36—68.
Joaquin Niemann, 35-33—68. Adam Long, 35-33—68. Justin Thomas, 34-34—68. Matt Jones, 33-35—68. Tiger Woods, 33-35—68. Scott Brown, 36-32—68. Keegan Bradley, 36-32—68. Si Woo Kim, 34-34—68. Mackenzie Hughes, 36-32—68. Nick Taylor, 36-32—68.
Xander Schauffele, 35-33—68. Lanto Griffin, 32-36—68. Viktor Hovland, 33-35—68. Patrick Reed, 34-34—68. Scott Harrington, 34-34—68. Jason Kokrak, 33-35—68. Sam Burns, 34-34—68. Zac Blair, 34-34—68. Luke List, 33-35—68. Bo Hoag, 34-34—68. Wyndham Clark, 33-35—68. Matt Kuchar, 35-34—69. Carlos Ortiz, 34-35—69. Andrew Landry, 35-34—69. Patrick Cantlay, 35-34—69. Gary Woodland, 35-34—69. Rory McIlroy, 35-34—69. Dylan Frittelli, 35-34—69. Justin Rose, 34-35—69. Jordan Spieth, 33-36—69..
Alex Noren, 36-33—69. Denny McCarthy, 36-33—69. Max Homa, 35-34—69. Richy Werenski, 34-35—69. Tyler Duncan, 36-33—69. Jon Rahm, 35-34—69. Cameron Smith, 32-37—69. Emiliano Grillo, 33-36—69. Zach Johnson, 34-35—69. Keith Mitchell, 36-33—69.
Nate Lashley, 35-35—70. Sung Kang, 35-35—70. Adam Hadwin, 36-34—70. Jason Day, 35-35—70. Brendon Todd, 37-33—70. Webb Simpson, 34-36—70. Paul Casey, 35-35—70. Joel Dahmen, 37-33—70. Hideki Matsuyama, 34-36—70. Scottie Scheffler, 36-34—70.
Matthew NeSmith, 34-36—70. Adam Schenk, 35-35—70. Lucas Glover, 34-36—70. Harold Varner III, 35-36—71. Bud Cauley, 37-34—71. J.T. Poston, 35-36—71. Xinjun Zhang, 36-35—71. Michael Thompson, 33-38—71. Collin Morikawa, 36-35—71. Brian Gay, 37-34—71.
Patrick Rodgers, 34-37—71. Pat Perez, 34-37—71. Henrik Norlander, 37-34—71. Tom Hoge, 39-32—71. Kevin Na, 36-35—71. Bryson DeChambeau, 36-35—71. Brian Stuard, 37-35—72. Abraham Ancer, 37-35—72. Cameron Champ, 36-36—72. Troy Merritt, 38-34—72.
Corey Conners, 39-33—72. Tony Finau, 36-36—72. Scott Stallings, 36-36—72. Shane Lowry, 36-36—72. Doc Redman, 34-39—73. Sepp Straka, 36-37—73. Billy Horschel, 35-38—73. Brandt Snedeker, 37-36—73. Rory Sabbatini, 36-37—73. Beau Hossler, 35-38—73.
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7)
Wednesday’s Late Game
At Edmonton
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, Vancouver leads series 3-2
Thursday’s Games
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0, New York wins series 4-1
At Edmonton
Dallas vs. Calgary, late, Dallas leads series 3-2
Friday’s Games
At Toronto
Phila. vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., Phila. leads series 3-2
At Edmonton
St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 6:45 p.m., Vancouver leads series 3-2
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
Named Tony Reagins as Chief Baseball Development Officer.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Added 1B/3B Triston Casas to the 60-man player pool. Activated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from 10-day IL. Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Nicky Delmonico from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dane Dunning to the alternate training site.
DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Buck Farmer from 10-day IL. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 3B Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from alternate training site.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Gabe Speier to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected contract of C Ryan Jeffers. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade and RHP Zach Littell from alternate training site. Placed OF Byron Buxton and C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure from alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site. Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Erik Swanson on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 17..
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus and OF Willie Calhoun on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Cody and INF Yadiel Rivera from alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Invited non-roster OF Kristian Robinson to spring training.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to alternate training site.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated C Elias Diaz from the restricted list. Recalled INF Josh Fuentes from alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP James Pazos to alternate training site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SHP Pat Venditte on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Activated SS Miguel Rojas from 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 2B Mark Mathias from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Cole Irvin and JoJo Romero from alternate training site. Activated RHP Reggie McClain from 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Yadier Molina from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site. Placed C Matt Wieters on 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Tyler Heineman to alternate training site. Recalled C Joey Bart from alternate training site. Designated OF Joe McCarthy for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert. Claimed K Kaare Vedvik off waivers from Buffalo Bills.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams. Placed DB Artie Burns on the injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Wes Hills and WR Chris Lacy. Placed DT Jashon Cornell on the injured reserve. Waived FB Luke Sellers.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Sam Eguavoen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Jaron Brown, S Johnathan Cyprien and OL Hroniss Grasu to one-year contracts. Signed DB Evan Foster to a three-year deal. Placed WR Jalen Hurd on the injured reserve. Waived DeMarkus Acy and LB Jonas Griffith.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Moved DL Jack Crawford to the active roster from the reserve-COVID-19 list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Kamohelo Mokotjo.
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed G Jonathon Klinsmann.
TORONTO FC — Signed F Jordan Perruzza.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned D Alamma Kennedy and D Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur Women FC of the FA Women’s Super League. Loaned D Carson Pickett to the Apollon Ladies FC of the Cypriot First Division.
