scoreboard

Golf
U.S. Open
Partial Scores
Saturday at Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70
Purse: $12 Million
Third Round
Matthew Wolff 66-74-65—205
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-70—207
Louis Oosthuizen 67-74-68—209
Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-70—210
Xander Schauffele 68-72-70—210
Harris English 68-70-72—210
Rory McIlroy 67-76-68—211
Zach Johnson 70-74-68—212
Viktor Hovland 71-71-70—212
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-70-74—212
Patrick Reed, 66-70-77—213. Alex Noren, 72-74-67—213. Lucas Glover, 71-71-71—213. Webb Simpson, 71-71-71—213. Joaquin Niemann, 68-73-72—213. Thomas Pieters, 66-74-73—213. Adam Long, 71-74-69—214. Will Zalatoris, 70-74-70—214. Billy Horschel, 72-70-72—214. Justin Thomas, 65-73-76—214.
LPGA
Cambia Portland Classic (Partial)
Saturday at Portland
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71
(a)-amateur
Second Round
Mel Reid 67-65—132
Hannah Green 66-68—134
Amy Yang 69-66—135
Amy Olson 67-68—135
Georgia Hall 70-66—136
Gaby Lopez 67-69—136
Celine Boutier 69-67—136
Yealimi Noh 67-69—136
Chella Choi 69-68—137
Moriya Jutanugarn 70-68—138
Angel Yin 70-68—138
Cheyenne Knight 69-69—138
Jasmine Suwannapura 68-70—138
Ashleigh Buhai, 71-68—139. Mariah Stackhouse, 69-70—139. Carlota Ciganda, 71-68—139. Angela Stanford, 71-68—139. Lizette Salas, 69-70—139. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 74-65—139. Maria Fassi, 70-69—139.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.
L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.
INJURIES
Sunday’s Games
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — PATRIOTS: OUT: LB Josh Uche (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (knee), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Dalton Keene (neck), WR Matt Slater (knee). SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: DE Rasheem Green (neck), T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral). QUESTIONABLE: WR Phillip Dorsett (foot).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW YORK JETS — 49ERS: OUT: TE George Kittle (knee), CB Jason Verrett (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dee Ford (neck). FULL: WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), C Ben Garland (ankle), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion). JETS: OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (neck). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tarell Basham (hip), RB La’Mical Perine (ankle), LB Avery Williamson (hamstring). FULL: RB Kalen Ballage (hamstring), T Mekhi Becton (knee), TE Daniel Brown (hamstring), T George Fant (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), T Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (neck), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related).
Monday’s Game
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — SAINTS: DNP: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related), WR Michael Thomas (ankle). LIMITED: LB Chase Hansen (hip). FULL: G Cesar Ruiz (ankle), S P.J. Williams (hamstring). RAIDERS: DNP: T Trenton Brown (calf), CB Lamarcus Joyner (not injury related), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), WR Henry Ruggs (knee), T Sam Young (groin). LIMITED: G Richie Incognito (achilles), G John Simpson (shoulder). FULL: CB Damon Arnette (wrist, thumb), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), DE Arden Key (knee).
College
SCORES
———
Saturday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
No. 7 Notre Dame 52,. South Florida 0
No. 11 Oklahoma St. 16, Tulsa 7
No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20
No. 14 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21
No. 17 Miami 47, No. 18 Louisville 34
No. 19 Louisiana 34, Georgia St. 31
Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian St. 7
No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10
SOUTH
Boston Coll. 26, Duke 6
Liberty 30, W. Kentucky 24
Navy 27, Tulane 24
Texas State 38, La.-Monroe 17
Troy 47, Middle Tenn. 14
SOUTHWEST
SMU 65, North Texas 35
UTSA 24, Stphen F.Austin 10
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
EAGLES 3 1 46 Rams
BUCS 71/2 81/2 471/2 Panthers
STEELERS 61/2 7 401/2 Broncos
COWBOYS 7 31/2 531/2 Falcons
49ers 61/2 7 411/2 JETS
Bills 4 51/2 42 DOLPHINS
COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings
PACKERS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Lions
BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants
TITANS 10 71/2 44 Jaguars
CARDS 61/2 7 461/2 Washington
Ravens 61/2 7 49 TEXANS
Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS
SEAHAWKS 4 4 441/2 Patriots
Monday
Saints 51/2 6 49 RAIDERS
Cycling
Tour de France
Saturday’s 20th Stage
A 22-mile ride from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles
1, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 55m 55s. 2, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:21 behind. 3, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 4, Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, 01:31. 5, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 01:56.
6, Remi Cavagna, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 01:59. 7, Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-McLaren, 02:29. 8, David De la Cruz Melgarejo, Spain, UAE Team Emirates, 02:40. 9, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 02:45. 10, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 02:54.
11, Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 03:19. 12, Pello Bilbao, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 03:20. 13, Marc Soler, Spain, Movistar Team, 03:26. 14, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 03:27. 15, Warren Barguil, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, 03:58.
16, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 03:59. 17, Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 18, Alessandro De Marchi, Italy, CCC Team, 04:06. 19, Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 04:09. 20, Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 04:11.
Overall Standings
1, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 84h, 26m, 33s. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 59s behind. 3, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:30. 4, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 5:58. 5, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, 6:07.
6, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro, 6:47. 7, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:48. 8, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 8:02. 9, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 9:25. 10, Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-McLaren, 14:03.
Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
CONFERENCE FINALS
Saturday’s Game
Boston 117, Miami 106, Miami leads series 2-1
Sunday’s Game
Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 4:30 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
(Seedings in parentheses)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
———
SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Sunday’s Games
(1) Las Vegas vs. (7) Connecticut, 10 a.m.
(2) Seattle vs. (4) Minnesota, noon
Hockey
NHL playoffs
All Times PDT
———
STANLEY CUP FINAL
Saturday’s Game
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1, Dallas leads series 1-0
Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Dallas leads series 1-0
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 35 18 .660 —
New York 31 21 .596 3½
Toronto 26 26 .500 8½
Baltimore 22 31 .415 13
Boston 19 34 .358 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 18 .654 —
Minnesota 31 22 .585 3½
Cleveland 28 24 .538 6
Detroit 22 29 .431 11½
Kansas City 21 31 .404 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Oakland 33 19 .635 —
Houston 26 26 .500 7
Seattle 22 29 .431 10½
Los Angeles 22 30 .423 11
Texas 18 33 .353 14½
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Late Games
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, late
San Diego at Seattle, late
Texas at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 10:05 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 10:07 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 10:10 a.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 10:10 a.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 11:10 a.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 4:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 30 22 .577 —
Miami 27 24 .529 2½
Philadelphia 27 25 .519 3
New York 24 28 .462 6
Washington 19 31 .380 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 20 .608 —
St. Louis 25 24 .510 5
Cincinnati 26 27 .491 6
Milwaukee 25 26 .490 6
Pittsburgh 15 37 .288 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 38 15 .717 —
San Diego 33 19 .635 4½
San Francisco 25 26 .490 12
Colorado 22 29 .431 15
Arizona 20 33 .377 18
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday’s Late Games
Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, late
San Diego at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 10:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 10:10 a.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 10:10 a.m., 1st game
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 11:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 11:10 a.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 4:08 p.m.
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 8 1 3 27 20 4
Orlando City 6 2 4 22 23 14
Toronto FC 6 2 4 22 20 14
Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10
NY City FC 5 5 2 17 10 9
Montreal 5 5 1 16 17 16
New England 3 3 6 15 10 11
New York 4 6 2 14 9 14
Nashville SC 3 5 3 12 9 13
Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 8 17
Inter Miami CF 3 7 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 5 11 11 17
Atlanta 3 7 2 11 12 17
Chicago 2 7 3 9 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10
Sporting KC 6 4 2 20 23 18
FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 19 12
Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 23 19
LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15
LA FC 4 5 3 15 25 27
Portland 4 4 3 15 19 23
Houston 3 3 6 15 20 19
Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19
Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20
Vancouver 4 7 0 12 15 23
San Jose 2 4 5 11 16 27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
FC Dallas 3, Sporting KC 2
NY City FC 0, New England 0, tie
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 1, New York 0
Columbus 2, Nashville 0
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Orlando City 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 2, Houston 2, tie
Vancouver at Real SL, late
Portland at San Jose, late
Colorado at LA Galaxy, late
Sunday’s Game
Phila. at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Yairo Munoz on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cesar Puello from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Zack Godley from 10-day IL to 45-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Andrew Chafin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Rowan Wick on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Alex Dickerson on paternity list. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Wandy Peralta and INF Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Recalled TE Jordan Thomas from practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Recalled DB Jordan Richards from practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to practice squad. Recalled LB Andre Smith and Deon Lacy from practice squad. Released OL Victor Salako.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath to practice squad. Recalled DT Woodrow Hamilton for practic squad. Released DB T.J. Green and OL Aaron Monterio.
CHICAGO BEARS — Recalled LB Devonte Bond from practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Anthony Brown on IR. Recalled OT Eric Smith from practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Recalled RB LeVante Bellamy and LB Derrek Tuszka from practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed G Kenny Wiggins. Recalled DT Kevin Strong and CB Dee Virgin from practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on IR. Recalled TE John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon from practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Recalled TE Farrod Green from practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Recalled RB C.J. Prosise from practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Recalled TE Ben Ellefson from practice squad. Signed TE Eric Saubert to practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Khalen Saunders on injured reserve. Recalled DT Praxton Hoyett from practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to practice squad. Placed WR Marcell Ateman on practice squad injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Recalled LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Recalled CB Mark Fields from practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Recalled DE Nick Thurman from practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on IR. Signed DB Grant Haley and LB Anthony Zettel to practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Recalled DB Ryan Lewis and DB Sean Chandler from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Recalled RB Josh Adams from practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Recalled CB Trevor Williams from practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Brandon Walton to practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Recalled C Hroniss Grasu from practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Recalled DT Anthony Rush from practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Recalled WR Cyril Grayson, CB Mazzi Wilkins and TE Tanner Hudson from practice squad. Place WR Chris Godwin on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Recalled RB Jeremy McNichols and WR Cameron Batson from practice squad.
WASHINGTON — Recalled WR Cam Sims and LB Jared Norris from practice squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.