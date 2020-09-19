scoreboard

Golf

U.S. Open

Partial Scores

Saturday at Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Yardage: 7,477; Par: 70

Purse: $12 Million

Third Round

Matthew Wolff 66-74-65—205

Bryson DeChambeau 69-68-70—207

Louis Oosthuizen 67-74-68—209

Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-70—210

Xander Schauffele 68-72-70—210

Harris English 68-70-72—210

Rory McIlroy 67-76-68—211

Zach Johnson 70-74-68—212

Viktor Hovland 71-71-70—212

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-70-74—212

Patrick Reed, 66-70-77—213. Alex Noren, 72-74-67—213. Lucas Glover, 71-71-71—213. Webb Simpson, 71-71-71—213. Joaquin Niemann, 68-73-72—213. Thomas Pieters, 66-74-73—213. Adam Long, 71-74-69—214. Will Zalatoris, 70-74-70—214. Billy Horschel, 72-70-72—214. Justin Thomas, 65-73-76—214.

LPGA

Cambia Portland Classic (Partial)

Saturday at Portland

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71

(a)-amateur

Second Round

Mel Reid 67-65—132

Hannah Green 66-68—134

Amy Yang 69-66—135

Amy Olson 67-68—135

Georgia Hall 70-66—136

Gaby Lopez 67-69—136

Celine Boutier 69-67—136

Yealimi Noh 67-69—136

Chella Choi 69-68—137

Moriya Jutanugarn 70-68—138

Angel Yin 70-68—138

Cheyenne Knight 69-69—138

Jasmine Suwannapura 68-70—138

Ashleigh Buhai, 71-68—139. Mariah Stackhouse, 69-70—139. Carlota Ciganda, 71-68—139. Angela Stanford, 71-68—139. Lizette Salas, 69-70—139. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 74-65—139. Maria Fassi, 70-69—139.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11

Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20

Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14

Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20

L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13

Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30

Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17

Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26

Phila. 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38

Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34

Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27

Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17

Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25

San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 10 a.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 10 a.m.

L.A. Rams at Phila., 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Washington at Arizona, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 5:15 p.m.

INJURIES

Sunday’s Games

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — PATRIOTS: OUT: LB Josh Uche (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Brandon Copeland (knee), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Dalton Keene (neck), WR Matt Slater (knee). SEAHAWKS: DOUBTFUL: DE Rasheem Green (neck), T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral). QUESTIONABLE: WR Phillip Dorsett (foot).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at NEW YORK JETS — 49ERS: OUT: TE George Kittle (knee), CB Jason Verrett (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Dee Ford (neck). FULL: WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), C Ben Garland (ankle), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion). JETS: OUT: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (neck). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tarell Basham (hip), RB La’Mical Perine (ankle), LB Avery Williamson (hamstring). FULL: RB Kalen Ballage (hamstring), T Mekhi Becton (knee), TE Daniel Brown (hamstring), T George Fant (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), T Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Frankie Luvu (neck), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related).

Monday’s Game

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — SAINTS: DNP: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related), WR Michael Thomas (ankle). LIMITED: LB Chase Hansen (hip). FULL: G Cesar Ruiz (ankle), S P.J. Williams (hamstring). RAIDERS: DNP: T Trenton Brown (calf), CB Lamarcus Joyner (not injury related), LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral), WR Henry Ruggs (knee), T Sam Young (groin). LIMITED: G Richie Incognito (achilles), G John Simpson (shoulder). FULL: CB Damon Arnette (wrist, thumb), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), DE Arden Key (knee).

College

SCORES

———

Saturday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 1 Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

No. 7 Notre Dame 52,. South Florida 0

No. 11 Oklahoma St. 16, Tulsa 7

No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20

No. 14 UCF 49, Georgia Tech 21

No. 17 Miami 47, No. 18 Louisville 34

No. 19 Louisiana 34, Georgia St. 31

Marshall 17, No. 23 Appalachian St. 7

No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10

SOUTH

Boston Coll. 26, Duke 6

Liberty 30, W. Kentucky 24

Navy 27, Tulane 24

Texas State 38, La.-Monroe 17

Troy 47, Middle Tenn. 14

SOUTHWEST

SMU 65, North Texas 35

UTSA 24, Stphen F.Austin 10

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

EAGLES 3 1 46 Rams

BUCS 71/2 81/2 471/2 Panthers

STEELERS 61/2 7 401/2 Broncos

COWBOYS 7 31/2 531/2 Falcons

49ers 61/2 7 411/2 JETS

Bills 4 51/2 42 DOLPHINS

COLTS 3 3 481/2 Vikings

PACKERS 51/2 61/2 501/2 Lions

BEARS 51/2 51/2 421/2 Giants

TITANS 10 71/2 44 Jaguars

CARDS 61/2 7 461/2 Washington

Ravens 61/2 7 49 TEXANS

Chiefs 7 81/2 471/2 CHARGERS

SEAHAWKS 4 4 441/2 Patriots

Monday

Saints 51/2 6 49 RAIDERS

Cycling

Tour de France

Saturday’s 20th Stage

A 22-mile ride from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles

1, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 55m 55s. 2, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, 1:21 behind. 3, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, same time. 4, Wout van Aert, Belgium, Team Jumbo-Visma, 01:31. 5, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Team Jumbo-Visma, 01:56.

6, Remi Cavagna, France, Deceuninck-Quickstep, 01:59. 7, Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-McLaren, 02:29. 8, David De la Cruz Melgarejo, Spain, UAE Team Emirates, 02:40. 9, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 02:45. 10, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 02:54.

11, Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 03:19. 12, Pello Bilbao, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 03:20. 13, Marc Soler, Spain, Movistar Team, 03:26. 14, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 03:27. 15, Warren Barguil, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, 03:58.

16, Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Team Sunweb, 03:59. 17, Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 18, Alessandro De Marchi, Italy, CCC Team, 04:06. 19, Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 04:09. 20, Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 04:11.

Overall Standings

1, Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 84h, 26m, 33s. 2, Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 59s behind. 3, Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:30. 4, Mikel Landa Meana, Spain, Bahrain-McLaren, 5:58. 5, Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar, 6:07.

6, Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno, Colombia, Astana Pro, 6:47. 7, Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 7:48. 8, Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Pro Cycling, 8:02. 9, Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 9:25. 10, Damiano Caruso, Italy, Bahrain-McLaren, 14:03.

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

CONFERENCE FINALS

Saturday’s Game

Boston 117, Miami 106, Miami leads series 2-1

Sunday’s Game

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 4:30 p.m., L.A. Lakers lead series 1-0

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

(Seedings in parentheses)

All games played at Bradenton, Fla.

———

SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Sunday’s Games

(1) Las Vegas vs. (7) Connecticut, 10 a.m.

(2) Seattle vs. (4) Minnesota, noon

Hockey

NHL playoffs

All Times PDT

———

STANLEY CUP FINAL

Saturday’s Game

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1, Dallas leads series 1-0

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 5 p.m., Dallas leads series 1-0

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Tampa Bay 35 18 .660 —

New York 31 21 .596 3½

Toronto 26 26 .500 8½

Baltimore 22 31 .415 13

Boston 19 34 .358 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

z-Chicago 34 18 .654 —

Minnesota 31 22 .585 3½

Cleveland 28 24 .538 6

Detroit 22 29 .431 11½

Kansas City 21 31 .404 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Oakland 33 19 .635 —

Houston 26 26 .500 7

Seattle 22 29 .431 10½

Los Angeles 22 30 .423 11

Texas 18 33 .353 14½

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Late Games

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, late

San Diego at Seattle, late

Texas at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 10:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 10:07 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 10:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 10:10 a.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 11:10 a.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 4:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 30 22 .577 —

Miami 27 24 .529 2½

Philadelphia 27 25 .519 3

New York 24 28 .462 6

Washington 19 31 .380 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 31 20 .608 —

St. Louis 25 24 .510 5

Cincinnati 26 27 .491 6

Milwaukee 25 26 .490 6

Pittsburgh 15 37 .288 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Los Angeles 38 15 .717 —

San Diego 33 19 .635 4½

San Francisco 25 26 .490 12

Colorado 22 29 .431 15

Arizona 20 33 .377 18

z-clinched playoff berth

Friday’s Late Games

Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, late

San Diego at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 10:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 10:10 a.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 10:10 a.m., 1st game

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 11:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 11:10 a.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 4:08 p.m.

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 8 1 3 27 20 4

Orlando City 6 2 4 22 23 14

Toronto FC 6 2 4 22 20 14

Phila. 6 2 3 21 17 10

NY City FC 5 5 2 17 10 9

Montreal 5 5 1 16 17 16

New England 3 3 6 15 10 11

New York 4 6 2 14 9 14

Nashville SC 3 5 3 12 9 13

Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 8 17

Inter Miami CF 3 7 2 11 11 15

D.C. United 2 5 5 11 11 17

Atlanta 3 7 2 11 12 17

Chicago 2 7 3 9 12 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10

Sporting KC 6 4 2 20 23 18

FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 19 12

Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 23 19

LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15

LA FC 4 5 3 15 25 27

Portland 4 4 3 15 19 23

Houston 3 3 6 15 20 19

Real SL 3 3 5 14 16 19

Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20

Vancouver 4 7 0 12 15 23

San Jose 2 4 5 11 16 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

FC Dallas 3, Sporting KC 2

NY City FC 0, New England 0, tie

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Orlando City 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 2, Houston 2, tie

Vancouver at Real SL, late

Portland at San Jose, late

Colorado at LA Galaxy, late

Sunday’s Game

Phila. at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF/OF Yairo Munoz on 10-day IL. Recalled OF Cesar Puello from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Zack Godley from 10-day IL to 45-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Andrew Chafin from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Rowan Wick on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Alex Dickerson on paternity list. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Wandy Peralta and INF Daniel Robertson from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Recalled TE Jordan Thomas from practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Recalled DB Jordan Richards from practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed C Jonotthan Harrison to practice squad. Recalled LB Andre Smith and Deon Lacy from practice squad. Released OL Victor Salako.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath to practice squad. Recalled DT Woodrow Hamilton for practic squad. Released DB T.J. Green and OL Aaron Monterio.

CHICAGO BEARS — Recalled LB Devonte Bond from practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Anthony Brown on IR. Recalled OT Eric Smith from practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Recalled RB LeVante Bellamy and LB Derrek Tuszka from practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed G Joe Dahl on IR. Signed G Kenny Wiggins. Recalled DT Kevin Strong and CB Dee Virgin from practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on IR. Recalled TE John Lovett and DL Willington Previlon from practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Recalled TE Farrod Green from practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Recalled RB C.J. Prosise from practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Recalled TE Ben Ellefson from practice squad. Signed TE Eric Saubert to practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Khalen Saunders on injured reserve. Recalled DT Praxton Hoyett from practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to practice squad. Placed WR Marcell Ateman on practice squad injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Recalled LB Natrez Patrick from practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Recalled CB Mark Fields from practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Recalled DE Nick Thurman from practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on IR. Signed DB Grant Haley and LB Anthony Zettel to practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Recalled DB Ryan Lewis and DB Sean Chandler from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Recalled RB Josh Adams from practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Recalled CB Trevor Williams from practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Brandon Walton to practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Recalled C Hroniss Grasu from practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Recalled DT Anthony Rush from practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Recalled WR Cyril Grayson, CB Mazzi Wilkins and TE Tanner Hudson from practice squad. Place WR Chris Godwin on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Recalled RB Jeremy McNichols and WR Cameron Batson from practice squad.

WASHINGTON — Recalled WR Cam Sims and LB Jared Norris from practice squad.

