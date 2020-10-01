scoreboard

Basketball

NBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

Friday’s Game

Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers leads series 1-0

Sunday’s Game

L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 4:30 p.m.

WNBA playoffs

All Times PDT

———

FINALS

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4, noon

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.

x-Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.

x-Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon

Baseball

MLB

All Times PDT

———

WILD CARD

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Late Game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees win series 2-0

Thursday’s Game

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland wins series 2-1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Late Game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0, Atlanta wins series 2-0

Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd. weather

San Diego 11, St. Louis 9, series tied 1-1

Milwaukee (Woodruff) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw), late

Friday’s Games

Miami (Sanchez) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish), 11 a.m., Miami leads series 1-0

x-Milwaukee (TBA) at L.A. Dodgers (TBA), 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty) at San Diego (TBA), 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open

Thursday at Paris

(Seedings in parentheses)

MEN

Second Round — Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-1. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-5. Cristian Garin (20), Chile, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2). Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (30), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Pablo Carreno Busta (17), Spain, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Nikola Milojevic, Serbia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Dusan Lajovic (22), Serbia, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

WOMEN

Second Round — Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2. Danielle Collins, United States, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-2, 6-3. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-3. Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-0. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Sloane Stephens (29), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-3. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Clara Burel, France, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Irina Bara, Romania, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 4-0, ret. Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Zhang Shuai, China, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Garbine Muguruza (11), Spain, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2. Petra Martic (13), Croatia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-7 (1), 7-5, 6-3. Fiona Ferro, France, def. Elena Rybakina (14), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Football

NFL

All Times PDT

———

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77

New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66

Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65

N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84

Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88

Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60

Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57

Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97

Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81

Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87

N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94

Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62

Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92

Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86

Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71

San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

Thursday’s Game

Denver at N.Y. Jets, late

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.

Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home team in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Colts 3 21/2 431/2 BEARS

Saints 4 4 541/2 LIONS

Cards 4 31/2 511/2 PANTHERS

BENGALS 3 3 49 Jaguars

COWBOYS 5 41/2 56 Browns

TEXANS 4 4 531/2 Vikings

Seahawks 7 61/2 531/2 DOLPHINS

BUCS 7 7 431/2 Chargers

Steelers +1 PPD NL TITANS

Ravens 131/2 131/2 451/2 WASHINGTON

RAMS 111/2 121/2 48 Giants

CHIEFS 7 7 531/2 Patriots

Bills 21/2 3 521/2 RAIDERS

49ERS 61/2 7 46 Eagles

Monday

PACKERS 7 7 561/2 Falcons

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

BYU 24 24 591/2 La Tech

Saturday

CINCINNATI 211/2 211/2 46 Usf

FLORIDA 18 171/2 571/2 S Carolina

GEORGIA ST 1 2 691/2 E Carolina

N Carolina 11 14 541/2 BOSTON COLL

Va Tech 101/2 111/2 54 DUKE

TENNESSEE 10 12 481/2 Missouri

Baylor 3 3 531/2 W VIRGINIA

CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 551/2 Virginia

PITTSBURGH 131/2 14 471/2 NC State

Oklahoma 81/2 7 621/2 IOWA ST

Memphis 1 21/2 741/2 SMU

UCF 21 211/2 72 Tulsa

Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 651/2 COASTAL CARO

Navy 61/2 7 46 AIR FORCE

Troy 51/2 PPD NL S ALABAMA

KANSAS ST 31/2 21/2 641/2 Texas Tech

Oklahoma St 211/2 211/2 54 KANSAS

UAB 20 201/2 541/2 Utsa

TEXAS 13 12 631/2 Tcu

ALABAMA 17 18 521/2 Texas A&M

KENTUCKY 7 6 611/2 Mississippi

W Kentucky 7 7 541/2 MID TENN ST

FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 61/2 601/2 Charlotte

Ga Southern 17 20 491/2 UL-MONROE

GEORGIA 7 61/2 441/2 Auburn

Lsu 20 21 501/2 VANDERBILT

MISS ST 17 171/2 69 Arkansas

N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 711/2 Southern Miss

Golf

PGA Tour

Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard

Thursday at Jackson, Miss.

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72

First Round

Charley Hoffman 32-32—64

Jimmy Walker 32-32—64

Kevin Chappell 32-32—64

Sebastián Muñoz 33-31—64

Michael Gligic 32-33—65

MJ Daffue 33-32—65

Anirban Lahiri 34-32—66

J.T. Poston 33-33—66

Keegan Bradley 34-32—66

Talor Gooch 33-33—66

Cameron Davis 34-32—66

LPGA Tour

Shoprite Classic Leaderboard

Thursday at Galloway, N.J.

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 6,190; Par: 71

First Round

Mi Hyang Lee 34-29—63

Lauren Stephenson 34-29—63

Nasa Hataoka 34-30—64

Ryann O’Toole 34-30—64

Jennifer Song 34-31—65

Lindy Duncan 34-32—66

Jenny Shin 34-32—66

Katherine Kirk 35-31—66

Patty Tavatanakit 34-32—66

Brittany Altomare 38-28—66

Ashleigh Buhai 33-33—66

Soccer

MLS

All Times PDT

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8

Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11

Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15

Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15

New England 5 3 6 21 15 12

New York 6 6 2 20 17 16

NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10

Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14

Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27

Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22

Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19

Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21

D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20

Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12

Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24

Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20

FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13

Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20

Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21

LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29

Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21

Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24

Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31

LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22

San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

New York at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.

NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, ppd.

Sunday’s Game

LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.

Deals

TransactionsBASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated LF Jake Bauers, RF Daniel Johnson, 1B Bobby Bradley, LHPs Sam Hentges, Logan Allen, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Jean Carlos Mejia and Adam Plutko, SS Yu Chang and C Beau Taylor from alternate training site. Activated RHP Emmanuel Clase from restricted list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated 2B Travis Blankenhorn, 3B Josh Donaldson, RHPs Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, CF Gilberto Celestino and OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Sean Gilmartin outright to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Hector Perez, Shun Yamaguchi, T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waivers from Minnesota. Designated SS J.T. Riddle for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliot Fry to the practice squad.

ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed S T.J. Ward to the practice squad. Released OL Rick Leonard from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Cam Lewis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Josh Watson and OT Jake Rodgers from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Ryan Hunter to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Sign OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. Release WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Madre Harper.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jeff Smith from injured reserve. Signed CB Javelin Guidry from the practice squad. Activated WR Lawrence Cager and CB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. Released QB Mike White and CB Nate Hairston.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kristian on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Announced match between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, Oct. 3, postponed for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Traded F Mason Toye to Montreal Impact for allocation money and a 2021 draft pick.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH — Named Robert W LeBuhn interim women’s tennis head coach.

