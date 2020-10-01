scoreboard

Basketball
NBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
Friday’s Game
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 6 p.m., L.A. Lakers leads series 1-0
Sunday’s Game
L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 4:30 p.m.
WNBA playoffs
All Times PDT
———
FINALS
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 2, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4, noon
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4 p.m.
x-Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.
x-Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 11, noon
Baseball
MLB
All Times PDT
———
WILD CARD
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
———
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Late Game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees win series 2-0
Thursday’s Game
Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland wins series 2-1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Late Game
L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers lead series 1-0
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0, Atlanta wins series 2-0
Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd. weather
San Diego 11, St. Louis 9, series tied 1-1
Milwaukee (Woodruff) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw), late
Friday’s Games
Miami (Sanchez) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish), 11 a.m., Miami leads series 1-0
x-Milwaukee (TBA) at L.A. Dodgers (TBA), 3:30 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty) at San Diego (TBA), 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open
Thursday at Paris
(Seedings in parentheses)
MEN
Second Round — Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-1. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-5. Cristian Garin (20), Chile, def. Marc Polmans, Australia, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2). Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (30), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Pablo Carreno Busta (17), Spain, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Nikola Milojevic, Serbia, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Spain, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. Andrey Rublev (13), Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Dusan Lajovic (22), Serbia, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
WOMEN
Second Round — Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2. Danielle Collins, United States, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-2, 6-3. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-3. Aryna Sabalenka (8), Belarus, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-0. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Sloane Stephens (29), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 6-3. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Clara Burel, France, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Irina Bara, Romania, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-1, 4-0, ret. Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Julia Goerges, Germany, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Zhang Shuai, China, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Garbine Muguruza (11), Spain, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2. Petra Martic (13), Croatia, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 6-7 (1), 7-5, 6-3. Fiona Ferro, France, def. Elena Rybakina (14), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Football
NFL
All Times PDT
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Phila. 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Thursday’s Game
Denver at N.Y. Jets, late
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 10 a.m.
Cleveland at Dallas, 10 a.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 10 a.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Miami, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis at Chicago, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Las Vegas, 1:25 p.m.
New England at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m.
Phila. at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Atlanta at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home team in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Colts 3 21/2 431/2 BEARS
Saints 4 4 541/2 LIONS
Cards 4 31/2 511/2 PANTHERS
BENGALS 3 3 49 Jaguars
COWBOYS 5 41/2 56 Browns
TEXANS 4 4 531/2 Vikings
Seahawks 7 61/2 531/2 DOLPHINS
BUCS 7 7 431/2 Chargers
Steelers +1 PPD NL TITANS
Ravens 131/2 131/2 451/2 WASHINGTON
RAMS 111/2 121/2 48 Giants
CHIEFS 7 7 531/2 Patriots
Bills 21/2 3 521/2 RAIDERS
49ERS 61/2 7 46 Eagles
Monday
PACKERS 7 7 561/2 Falcons
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
BYU 24 24 591/2 La Tech
Saturday
CINCINNATI 211/2 211/2 46 Usf
FLORIDA 18 171/2 571/2 S Carolina
GEORGIA ST 1 2 691/2 E Carolina
N Carolina 11 14 541/2 BOSTON COLL
Va Tech 101/2 111/2 54 DUKE
TENNESSEE 10 12 481/2 Missouri
Baylor 3 3 531/2 W VIRGINIA
CLEMSON 281/2 281/2 551/2 Virginia
PITTSBURGH 131/2 14 471/2 NC State
Oklahoma 81/2 7 621/2 IOWA ST
Memphis 1 21/2 741/2 SMU
UCF 21 211/2 72 Tulsa
Arkansas St 31/2 31/2 651/2 COASTAL CARO
Navy 61/2 7 46 AIR FORCE
Troy 51/2 PPD NL S ALABAMA
KANSAS ST 31/2 21/2 641/2 Texas Tech
Oklahoma St 211/2 211/2 54 KANSAS
UAB 20 201/2 541/2 Utsa
TEXAS 13 12 631/2 Tcu
ALABAMA 17 18 521/2 Texas A&M
KENTUCKY 7 6 611/2 Mississippi
W Kentucky 7 7 541/2 MID TENN ST
FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 61/2 601/2 Charlotte
Ga Southern 17 20 491/2 UL-MONROE
GEORGIA 7 61/2 441/2 Auburn
Lsu 20 21 501/2 VANDERBILT
MISS ST 17 171/2 69 Arkansas
N TEXAS 11/2 11/2 711/2 Southern Miss
Golf
PGA Tour
Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard
Thursday at Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
First Round
Charley Hoffman 32-32—64
Jimmy Walker 32-32—64
Kevin Chappell 32-32—64
Sebastián Muñoz 33-31—64
Michael Gligic 32-33—65
MJ Daffue 33-32—65
Anirban Lahiri 34-32—66
J.T. Poston 33-33—66
Keegan Bradley 34-32—66
Talor Gooch 33-33—66
Cameron Davis 34-32—66
LPGA Tour
Shoprite Classic Leaderboard
Thursday at Galloway, N.J.
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 6,190; Par: 71
First Round
Mi Hyang Lee 34-29—63
Lauren Stephenson 34-29—63
Nasa Hataoka 34-30—64
Ryann O’Toole 34-30—64
Jennifer Song 34-31—65
Lindy Duncan 34-32—66
Jenny Shin 34-32—66
Katherine Kirk 35-31—66
Patty Tavatanakit 34-32—66
Brittany Altomare 38-28—66
Ashleigh Buhai 33-33—66
Soccer
MLS
All Times PDT
———
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8
Phila. 8 2 4 28 24 11
Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15
Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15
New England 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York 6 6 2 20 17 16
NY City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10
Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14
Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27
Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22
Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20
Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting KC 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21
LA FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real SL 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
New York at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Phila. at Toronto FC, 4:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Houston, 5 p.m.
NY City FC at Miami, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, ppd.
Sunday’s Game
LA FC at Real SL, 6:30 p.m.
Deals
TransactionsBASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated LF Jake Bauers, RF Daniel Johnson, 1B Bobby Bradley, LHPs Sam Hentges, Logan Allen, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Jean Carlos Mejia and Adam Plutko, SS Yu Chang and C Beau Taylor from alternate training site. Activated RHP Emmanuel Clase from restricted list.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated 2B Travis Blankenhorn, 3B Josh Donaldson, RHPs Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, CF Gilberto Celestino and OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Sean Gilmartin outright to alternate training site.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Hector Perez, Shun Yamaguchi, T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher from alternate training site.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waivers from Minnesota. Designated SS J.T. Riddle for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliot Fry to the practice squad.
ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed S T.J. Ward to the practice squad. Released OL Rick Leonard from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Cam Lewis.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Josh Watson and OT Jake Rodgers from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Ryan Hunter to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Sign OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. Release WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Madre Harper.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jeff Smith from injured reserve. Signed CB Javelin Guidry from the practice squad. Activated WR Lawrence Cager and CB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. Released QB Mike White and CB Nate Hairston.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kristian on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced match between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, Oct. 3, postponed for confirmed cases of COVID-19.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Traded F Mason Toye to Montreal Impact for allocation money and a 2021 draft pick.
COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH — Named Robert W LeBuhn interim women’s tennis head coach.
