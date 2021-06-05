scoreboard

On Deck

Prep sports

MONDAY

Boys basketball: La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Eagle Point at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Butte Falls at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 5 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: La Pine at Culver, TBD.

Preps

Boys basketball

Friday’s Late Games

Redmond 58, Mountain View 49

Ridgeview 56, The Dalles 52

Saturday’s Games

Crook County 82, Bend 72

Stayton vs. Sisters, late

La Pine vs. Harrisburg, late

Girls basketball

Friday’s Late Games

Mountain View 51, Redmond 29

Madras 55, Bend 43

Ridgeview 55, The Dalles 27

Saturday’s Games

La Pine vs. Harrisburg, late

Basketball

NBA playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Sunday’s Game

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m., series tied 3-3

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday’s Game

Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn leads series 1-0

Sunday’s Game

Atlanta at Phila., 10 a.m., Game 1

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 8 2 .800 —

Atlanta 4 3 .571 2½

New York 5 4 .556 2½

Washington 2 5 .286 4½

Chicago 2 7 .222 5½

Indiana 1 9 .100 7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 7 1 .875 —

Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1

Phoenix 5 3 .625 2

Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2½

Minnesota 2 4 .333 4

Dallas 2 5 .286 4½

Friday’s Late Game

Seattle 105, Dallas 102, OT

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas 96, Washington 93

Los Angeles 68, Chicago 63

Connecticut 85, New York 64

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Baseball

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 —

Boston 35 23 .603 1

Toronto 30 26 .536 5

New York 31 28 .525 5½

Baltimore 20 38 .345 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 35 23 .603 —

Cleveland 31 25 .554 3

Kansas City 29 27 .518 5

Detroit 24 34 .414 11

Minnesota 23 35 .397 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 34 25 .576 —

Houston 32 26 .552 1½

Seattle 29 30 .492 5

Los Angeles 26 31 .456 7

Texas 23 37 .383 11½

Friday’s Late Games

Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Colorado 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Houston 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland at Colorado, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 10:05 a.m.

Houston (Garcia 4-3) at Toronto (Matz 6-2), 10:07 a.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-2), 11:10 a.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 11:10 a.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 2-4), 11:35 a.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 4:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 27 23 .540 —

Atlanta 27 29 .482 3

Philadelphia 27 30 .474 3½

Washington 24 31 .436 5½

Miami 24 33 .421 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 32 26 .552 —

Milwaukee 32 26 .552 —

St. Louis 31 28 .525 1½

Cincinnati 27 29 .482 4

Pittsburgh 23 34 .404 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 37 21 .638 —

San Diego 36 23 .610 1½

Los Angeles 34 24 .586 3

Colorado 23 35 .397 14

Arizona 20 40 .333 18

Friday’s Late Games

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4

Oakland 9, Colorado 5

San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5

Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7, 12 innings

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Oakland at Colorado, late

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, late

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-2), 10:05 a.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 10:05 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-3) at Atlanta (Fried 2-3), 10:20 a.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 4-3), 11:15 a.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 4-4) at San Diego (Paddack 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

NCAA Division I Regionals

Double Elimination; x-if necessary

In Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday’s Late Game

Game 2: Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: NJIT 3, Northeastern 2, Northeastern eliminated

Game 4: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Nebraska, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: NJIT vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Ruston, La.

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Alabama 3, Rider 1, Rider eliminated

Game 4: No. 16 La. Tech vs. NC State, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Alabama vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Austin, Texas

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Fairfield 6, Southern 2, Southern eliminated

Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. Arizona St., late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Fairfield vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Gainesville, Fla.

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: South Ala. 19, No. 15 Florida 1, Florida eliminated

Game 4: South Fla. vs. Miami, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: South Ala. vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Knoxville, Tenn.

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Duke 14, Wright St. 6, Wright St. eliminated

Game 4: No. 3 Tennessee 9, Liberty 3

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Duke vs. Liberty

Game 6: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner

In Eugene

Friday’s Late Game

Game 2: Gonzaga 3, LSU 0

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: LSU 6, Central Conn. St. 5, 10 innings, Central Conn. St. eliminated

Game 4: No. 14 Oregon vs. Gonzaga, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: LSU vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Nashville, Tenn.

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Indiana St. 9, Presbyterian 2, Presbyterian eliminated

Game 4: No. 4 Vanderbilt 4, Georgia Tech 3

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Indiana St. vs. Georgia Tech

Game 6: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 5 winner

In Greenville, N.C.

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Maryland 16, Norfolk St. 0, Norfolk St. eliminated

Game 4: No. 13 E. Carolina 7, Charlotte 5

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Maryland vs. Charlotte

Game 6: No. 13 E. Carolina vs. Game 5 winner

In Tucson, Ariz.

Friday’s Late Game

Game 1: No. 5 Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Okla. St. 5, Grand Canyon 3, Grand Canyon eliminated

Game 4: No. 5 Arizona vs. UC Santa Barbara, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Okla. St. vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Oxford, Miss.

Friday’s Late Game

Game 1: No. 12 Mississippi 6, SE Missouri St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Southern Miss 21, SE Missouri St. 0, SE Missouri St. eliminated

Game 4: No. 12 Mississippi 4, Florida St. 3

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Southern Miss vs. Florida St., 11 a.m.

Game 6: No. 12 Mississippi vs. Game 5 winner

In Starkville, Miss.

Friday’s Late Game

Game 2: VCU 19, Campbell 4

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Campbell 16, Samford 13, Samford eliminated

Game 4: No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. VCU, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Campbell vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In South Bend, Ind.

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Central Michigan 8, Michigan 2, Michigan eliminated

Game 4: No. 10 Notre Dame 26, UConn 3

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Central Michigan vs. UConn

Game 6: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Game 5 winner

In Lubbock, Texas

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: UCLA 13, Army 6, Army eliminated

Game 4: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. North Carolina, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: UCLA vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Stanford, Calif.

Friday’s Late Game

Game 2: UC Irvine 7, Nevada 0

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: North Dakota St. 6, Nevada 1, Nevada eliminated

Game 4: No. 9 Stanford vs. UC Irvine, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: North Dakota St. vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Columbia, S.C.

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Virginia 13, Jacksonville 8, Jacksonville eliminated

Game 4: S. Carolina vs. Old Dominion, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Virginia vs. Game 4 loser

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

In Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Oregon St. 10, McNeese 5, McNeese St. eliminated

Game 4: Dallas Baptist vs. TCU, late

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Oregon St. vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Hockey

NHL playoffs

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Friday’s Late Game

Vegas 3, Colorado 2, Colorado leads series 2-1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1, series tied 2-2

Sunday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 3 p.m., Montreal leads series 2-0

Colorado at Vegas, 5:30 p.m., Colorado leads series 2-1

Golf

PGA Tour

The Memorial Scores

Saturday in Dublin, Ohio

Yardage: 7,543; Par: 72

Third Round

Collin Morikawa 66-72-66—204

Patrick Cantlay 69-67-68—204

Branden Grace 68-72-67—207

Scottie Scheffler 67-71-69—207

Max Homa 69-69-72—210

Patrick Reed 71-71-69—211

Si Woo Kim 73-70-68—211

Lucas Herbert 71-69-71—211

Carlos Ortiz 71-68-72—211

Aaron Wise 72-70-70—212

Shane Lowry 69-71-72—212

Vaughn Taylor 69-72-71—212

Jim Herman 72-68-72—212

Xander Schauffele 68-70-74—212

Adam Scott, 74-68-71—213. Antoine Rozner, 72-72-69—213. Bo Hoag, 68-73-72—213. Jordan Spieth, 76-67-71—214. Lucas Glover, 72-70-72—214. Joel Dahmen, 68-73-73—214. Rickie Fowler, 69-70-75—214.

Louis Oosthuizen, 72-71-72—215. Robby Shelton, 71-71-73—215. Rory McIlroy, 72-72-71—215. Adam Long, 67-77-71—215. Chris Kirk, 67-74-74—215. Troy Merritt, 74-70-71—215. Danny Willett, 75-71-69—215.

Bryson DeChambeau, 71-72-73—216. Michael Thompson, 70-73-73—216. Sung Kang, 70-72-74—216. Justin Thomas, 69-72-75—216. Xinjun Zhang, 73-68-75—216. Kyle Stanley, 70-71-75—216. Talor Gooch, 74-71-71—216. Tony Finau, 72-68-76—216.

Brendan Steele, 69-73-75—217. Jimmy Walker, 74-69-74—217. Alex Noren, 73-69-75—217. Charl Schwartzel, 70-72-75—217. Corey Conners, 74-69-74—217. Kevin Streelman, 72-72-73—217. Sam Burns, 71-71-75—217. Mark Hubbard, 73-72-72—217.

Viktor Hovland, 72-70-76—218. C.T. Pan, 74-70-74—218. Brendon Todd, 72-72-74—218. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 68-72-78—218. Sahith Theegala, 69-76-73—218. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 69-77-72—218. Nick Taylor, 68-74-77—219. Marc Leishman, 69-75-75—219. Cameron Tringale, 70-76-73—219.

Jason Dufner, 70-73-77—220. Hideki Matsuyama, 73-68-79—220. Russell Knox, 72-73-75—220. Harold Varner III, 72-73-75—220. Martin Laird, 74-72-74—220. Doc Redman, 75-71-74—220.

J.T. Poston, 69-74-78—221. Stewart Cink, 70-74-77—221. Harry Higgs, 76-69-76—221. Charley Hoffman, 72-71-80—223. Tyler Strafaci, 74-71-78—223. Hudson Swafford, 72-73-78—223. Brandon Hagy, 76-70-77—223. K.H. Lee, 74-71-79—224. Billy Horschel, 76-70-82—228.

Softball

Women’s College World Series

In Oklahoma City

Double Elimination; x-if necessary

Friday’s Late Game

Alabama 6, UCLA 0

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0

Florida St. 4, Arizona 3

Oklahoma vs. UCLA, late

Florida St. vs. Okla. St., late

Sunday’s Games

UCLA/Oklahoma winner vs. James Madison, 10 a.m.

Okla. St./Florida St. winner vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m.

x-UCLA/Oklahoma winner vs. James Madison, 4 p.m.

x-Okla. St./Florida St. winner vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open

Saturday in Paris

(Seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round — Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner (18), Italy, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 7-5, 6-3. Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4. Roger Federer (8), Switzerland, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Third Round — Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (18), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-2. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Jessica Pegula (28), United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Anett Kontaveit (30), Estonia, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1. Coco Gauff (24), United States, def. Jennifer Brady (13), United States, 6-1, ret. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

Soccer

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

Orlando 3 0 1 10 6 3

Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1

Washington 2 1 1 7 4 4

Chicago 2 2 1 7 4 7

Portland 2 2 0 6 8 4

North Carolina 1 2 1 4 6 3

Houston 1 2 1 4 5 6

Reign FC 1 2 1 4 2 3

Louisville 1 1 1 4 2 5

Kansas City 0 2 2 2 2 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 1, North Carolina 0

Gotham FC 1, Reign FC 0

Louisville at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Washington, 11 a.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 11 a.m.

MLS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 5 1 2 17 11 7

Phila. 4 2 2 14 9 5

Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4

NY City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7

CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9

Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6

Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6

Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7

New York 3 4 0 9 10 10

D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11

Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13

Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12

Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11

Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3

Sporting KC 5 2 1 16 15 10

LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11

Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8

Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12

San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12

Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11

Real SL 2 1 3 9 9 7

LA FC 2 3 2 8 8 9

Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9

Austin FC 2 4 1 7 5 8

Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11

FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHO Drew Steckenrider from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of Yacksel Rios from Tacoma(Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Robert Dugger and LHP Daniel Zamora to Tacoma.

