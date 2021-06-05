scoreboard

On Deck
Prep sports
MONDAY
Boys basketball: La Pine at Santiam Christian, 7:30 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Eagle Point at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; La Pine at Santiam Christian, 6 p.m.; North Lake at Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Prospect Charter at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball: Mountain View at Bend, 7 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 6:30 p.m.; Pendleton at Crook County, 7 p.m.; Redmond at The Dalles, 6:30 p.m.; Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.; Madras at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters, 7 p.m.; Butte Falls at Trinity Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Bend at Mountain View, 7 p.m.; Summit at South Eugene, 5 p.m.; Crook County at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.; Ridgeview at Hood River Valley, 6:30 p.m.; The Dalles at Redmond, 7 p.m.; Corbett at Madras, 6 p.m.; Sisters at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.
Wrestling: La Pine at Culver, TBD.
Preps
Boys basketball
Friday’s Late Games
Redmond 58, Mountain View 49
Ridgeview 56, The Dalles 52
Saturday’s Games
Crook County 82, Bend 72
Stayton vs. Sisters, late
La Pine vs. Harrisburg, late
Girls basketball
Friday’s Late Games
Mountain View 51, Redmond 29
Madras 55, Bend 43
Ridgeview 55, The Dalles 27
Saturday’s Games
La Pine vs. Harrisburg, late
Basketball
NBA playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Sunday’s Game
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m., series tied 3-3
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday’s Game
Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn leads series 1-0
Sunday’s Game
Atlanta at Phila., 10 a.m., Game 1
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 —
Atlanta 4 3 .571 2½
New York 5 4 .556 2½
Washington 2 5 .286 4½
Chicago 2 7 .222 5½
Indiana 1 9 .100 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 1 .875 —
Las Vegas 7 3 .700 1
Phoenix 5 3 .625 2
Los Angeles 4 3 .571 2½
Minnesota 2 4 .333 4
Dallas 2 5 .286 4½
Friday’s Late Game
Seattle 105, Dallas 102, OT
Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas 96, Washington 93
Los Angeles 68, Chicago 63
Connecticut 85, New York 64
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Baseball
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 —
Boston 35 23 .603 1
Toronto 30 26 .536 5
New York 31 28 .525 5½
Baltimore 20 38 .345 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 23 .603 —
Cleveland 31 25 .554 3
Kansas City 29 27 .518 5
Detroit 24 34 .414 11
Minnesota 23 35 .397 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 34 25 .576 —
Houston 32 26 .552 1½
Seattle 29 30 .492 5
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 7
Texas 23 37 .383 11½
Friday’s Late Games
Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8
L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Colorado 5
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Houston 2
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0
Cleveland 10, Baltimore 4
Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Oakland at Colorado, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 10:05 a.m.
Houston (Garcia 4-3) at Toronto (Matz 6-2), 10:07 a.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-2), 11:10 a.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 2-4), 11:35 a.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 4:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 27 23 .540 —
Atlanta 27 29 .482 3
Philadelphia 27 30 .474 3½
Washington 24 31 .436 5½
Miami 24 33 .421 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 26 .552 —
Milwaukee 32 26 .552 —
St. Louis 31 28 .525 1½
Cincinnati 27 29 .482 4
Pittsburgh 23 34 .404 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 37 21 .638 —
San Diego 36 23 .610 1½
Los Angeles 34 24 .586 3
Colorado 23 35 .397 14
Arizona 20 40 .333 18
Friday’s Late Games
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 4
Oakland 9, Colorado 5
San Francisco 8, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5
Pittsburgh 8, Miami 7, 12 innings
San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Oakland at Colorado, late
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, late
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-2), 10:05 a.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-1), 10:05 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 6-3) at Atlanta (Fried 2-3), 10:20 a.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-4), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 4-3), 11:15 a.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 4-4) at San Diego (Paddack 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
NCAA Division I Regionals
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
In Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday’s Late Game
Game 2: Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: NJIT 3, Northeastern 2, Northeastern eliminated
Game 4: No. 1 Arkansas vs. Nebraska, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: NJIT vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Ruston, La.
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Alabama 3, Rider 1, Rider eliminated
Game 4: No. 16 La. Tech vs. NC State, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Alabama vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Austin, Texas
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Fairfield 6, Southern 2, Southern eliminated
Game 4: No. 2 Texas vs. Arizona St., late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Fairfield vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Gainesville, Fla.
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: South Ala. 19, No. 15 Florida 1, Florida eliminated
Game 4: South Fla. vs. Miami, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: South Ala. vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Knoxville, Tenn.
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Duke 14, Wright St. 6, Wright St. eliminated
Game 4: No. 3 Tennessee 9, Liberty 3
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Duke vs. Liberty
Game 6: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner
In Eugene
Friday’s Late Game
Game 2: Gonzaga 3, LSU 0
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: LSU 6, Central Conn. St. 5, 10 innings, Central Conn. St. eliminated
Game 4: No. 14 Oregon vs. Gonzaga, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: LSU vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Nashville, Tenn.
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Indiana St. 9, Presbyterian 2, Presbyterian eliminated
Game 4: No. 4 Vanderbilt 4, Georgia Tech 3
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Indiana St. vs. Georgia Tech
Game 6: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Game 5 winner
In Greenville, N.C.
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Maryland 16, Norfolk St. 0, Norfolk St. eliminated
Game 4: No. 13 E. Carolina 7, Charlotte 5
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Maryland vs. Charlotte
Game 6: No. 13 E. Carolina vs. Game 5 winner
In Tucson, Ariz.
Friday’s Late Game
Game 1: No. 5 Arizona 12, Grand Canyon 6
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Okla. St. 5, Grand Canyon 3, Grand Canyon eliminated
Game 4: No. 5 Arizona vs. UC Santa Barbara, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Okla. St. vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Oxford, Miss.
Friday’s Late Game
Game 1: No. 12 Mississippi 6, SE Missouri St. 3
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Southern Miss 21, SE Missouri St. 0, SE Missouri St. eliminated
Game 4: No. 12 Mississippi 4, Florida St. 3
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Southern Miss vs. Florida St., 11 a.m.
Game 6: No. 12 Mississippi vs. Game 5 winner
In Starkville, Miss.
Friday’s Late Game
Game 2: VCU 19, Campbell 4
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Campbell 16, Samford 13, Samford eliminated
Game 4: No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. VCU, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Campbell vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In South Bend, Ind.
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Central Michigan 8, Michigan 2, Michigan eliminated
Game 4: No. 10 Notre Dame 26, UConn 3
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Central Michigan vs. UConn
Game 6: No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Game 5 winner
In Lubbock, Texas
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: UCLA 13, Army 6, Army eliminated
Game 4: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. North Carolina, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: UCLA vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Stanford, Calif.
Friday’s Late Game
Game 2: UC Irvine 7, Nevada 0
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: North Dakota St. 6, Nevada 1, Nevada eliminated
Game 4: No. 9 Stanford vs. UC Irvine, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: North Dakota St. vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Columbia, S.C.
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Virginia 13, Jacksonville 8, Jacksonville eliminated
Game 4: S. Carolina vs. Old Dominion, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Virginia vs. Game 4 loser
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
In Fort Worth, Texas
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Oregon St. 10, McNeese 5, McNeese St. eliminated
Game 4: Dallas Baptist vs. TCU, late
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Oregon St. vs. Game 4 loser, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Hockey
NHL playoffs
SECOND ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Friday’s Late Game
Vegas 3, Colorado 2, Colorado leads series 2-1
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 4, Tampa Bay leads series 3-1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 1, series tied 2-2
Sunday’s Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 3 p.m., Montreal leads series 2-0
Colorado at Vegas, 5:30 p.m., Colorado leads series 2-1
Golf
PGA Tour
The Memorial Scores
Saturday in Dublin, Ohio
Yardage: 7,543; Par: 72
Third Round
Collin Morikawa 66-72-66—204
Patrick Cantlay 69-67-68—204
Branden Grace 68-72-67—207
Scottie Scheffler 67-71-69—207
Max Homa 69-69-72—210
Patrick Reed 71-71-69—211
Si Woo Kim 73-70-68—211
Lucas Herbert 71-69-71—211
Carlos Ortiz 71-68-72—211
Aaron Wise 72-70-70—212
Shane Lowry 69-71-72—212
Vaughn Taylor 69-72-71—212
Jim Herman 72-68-72—212
Xander Schauffele 68-70-74—212
Adam Scott, 74-68-71—213. Antoine Rozner, 72-72-69—213. Bo Hoag, 68-73-72—213. Jordan Spieth, 76-67-71—214. Lucas Glover, 72-70-72—214. Joel Dahmen, 68-73-73—214. Rickie Fowler, 69-70-75—214.
Louis Oosthuizen, 72-71-72—215. Robby Shelton, 71-71-73—215. Rory McIlroy, 72-72-71—215. Adam Long, 67-77-71—215. Chris Kirk, 67-74-74—215. Troy Merritt, 74-70-71—215. Danny Willett, 75-71-69—215.
Bryson DeChambeau, 71-72-73—216. Michael Thompson, 70-73-73—216. Sung Kang, 70-72-74—216. Justin Thomas, 69-72-75—216. Xinjun Zhang, 73-68-75—216. Kyle Stanley, 70-71-75—216. Talor Gooch, 74-71-71—216. Tony Finau, 72-68-76—216.
Brendan Steele, 69-73-75—217. Jimmy Walker, 74-69-74—217. Alex Noren, 73-69-75—217. Charl Schwartzel, 70-72-75—217. Corey Conners, 74-69-74—217. Kevin Streelman, 72-72-73—217. Sam Burns, 71-71-75—217. Mark Hubbard, 73-72-72—217.
Viktor Hovland, 72-70-76—218. C.T. Pan, 74-70-74—218. Brendon Todd, 72-72-74—218. Rafa Cabrera Bello, 68-72-78—218. Sahith Theegala, 69-76-73—218. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 69-77-72—218. Nick Taylor, 68-74-77—219. Marc Leishman, 69-75-75—219. Cameron Tringale, 70-76-73—219.
Jason Dufner, 70-73-77—220. Hideki Matsuyama, 73-68-79—220. Russell Knox, 72-73-75—220. Harold Varner III, 72-73-75—220. Martin Laird, 74-72-74—220. Doc Redman, 75-71-74—220.
J.T. Poston, 69-74-78—221. Stewart Cink, 70-74-77—221. Harry Higgs, 76-69-76—221. Charley Hoffman, 72-71-80—223. Tyler Strafaci, 74-71-78—223. Hudson Swafford, 72-73-78—223. Brandon Hagy, 76-70-77—223. K.H. Lee, 74-71-79—224. Billy Horschel, 76-70-82—228.
Softball
Women’s College World Series
In Oklahoma City
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Friday’s Late Game
Alabama 6, UCLA 0
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma 8, Georgia 0
Florida St. 4, Arizona 3
Oklahoma vs. UCLA, late
Florida St. vs. Okla. St., late
Sunday’s Games
UCLA/Oklahoma winner vs. James Madison, 10 a.m.
Okla. St./Florida St. winner vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m.
x-UCLA/Oklahoma winner vs. James Madison, 4 p.m.
x-Okla. St./Florida St. winner vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open
Saturday in Paris
(Seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Third Round — Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.
Jannik Sinner (18), Italy, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 7-5, 6-3. Rafael Nadal (3), Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4. Roger Federer (8), Switzerland, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Third Round — Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Karolina Muchova (18), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-5. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-2. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Jessica Pegula (28), United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Iga Swiatek (8), Poland, def. Anett Kontaveit (30), Estonia, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1. Coco Gauff (24), United States, def. Jennifer Brady (13), United States, 6-1, ret. Maria Sakkari (17), Greece, def. Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-2.
Soccer
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 1 10 6 3
Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1
Washington 2 1 1 7 4 4
Chicago 2 2 1 7 4 7
Portland 2 2 0 6 8 4
North Carolina 1 2 1 4 6 3
Houston 1 2 1 4 5 6
Reign FC 1 2 1 4 2 3
Louisville 1 1 1 4 2 5
Kansas City 0 2 2 2 2 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 1, North Carolina 0
Gotham FC 1, Reign FC 0
Louisville at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Washington, 11 a.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 11 a.m.
MLS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 11 7
Phila. 4 2 2 14 9 5
Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4
NY City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6
Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6
Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7
New York 3 4 0 9 10 10
D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11
Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13
Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12
Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11
Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3
Sporting KC 5 2 1 16 15 10
LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11
Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8
Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12
San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12
Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11
Real SL 2 1 3 9 9 7
LA FC 2 3 2 8 8 9
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Austin FC 2 4 1 7 5 8
Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11
FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHO Drew Steckenrider from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of Yacksel Rios from Tacoma(Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Robert Dugger and LHP Daniel Zamora to Tacoma.
