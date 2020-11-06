scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199
Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130
New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167
N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184
Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132
Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237
Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152
Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203
Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205
Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165
Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197
Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193
Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204
Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206
Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199
Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152
San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.
Carolina at Kansas City, 10 a.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 10 a.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 10 a.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 10 a.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m.
Byes: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Phila.
Monday’s Games
New England at N.Y. Jets, 5:15 p.m.
College
Pac-12 Conference
All Times PST
North
W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0
Wash. St. 0 0 0 0
South
W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0
Saturday’s Games
Arizona State at No. 20 Southern Cal, 9 a.m.
Arizona at Utah, ccd.
UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Stanford at No. 12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at California, ccd.
SCORES
Thursday’s Late Game
Colorado St. 34, Wyoming 24
Friday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State, late
No. 11 Miami 44, North Carolina State 41
FAR WEST
San Jose St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (2-0), late
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
Seahawks 3 3 55 BILLS
FALCONS 4 4 50 Broncos
TITANS 6 61/2 461/2 Bears
VIKINGS 3 4 521/2 Lions
Ravens 3 PK 48 COLTS
CHIEFS 12 101/2 521/2 Panthers
Texans 61/2 7 501/2 JAGUARS
WASHINGTON 31/2 21/2 43 Giants
CHARGERS 11/2 PK 511/2 Raiders
Steelers 131/2 141/2 421/2 COWBOYS
CARDS 5 41/2 481/2 Dolphins
BUCS 51/2 41/2 501/2 Saints
Monday
Patriots 71/2 71/2 42 JETS
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Saturday
Smu 13 171/2 621/2 TEMPLE
ARMY 6 PPD NL Air Force
Tulane 4 3 621/2 E CAROLINA
FLORIDA ST PK 2 511/2 Pittsburgh
COASTAL CARO 16 18 551/2 S Alabama
VA TECH 151/2 161/2 671/2 Liberty
Troy +1 31/2 521/2 GA SOUTHERN
CINCINNATI 11 13 531/2 Houston
GEORGIA ST 18 19 581/2 UL-Monroe
VIRGINIA 21/2 PPD NL Louisville
Boston Coll 14 141/2 541/2 SYRACUSE
N Carolina 91/2 111/2 621/2 DUKE
Tulsa 10 PPD NL NAVY
Michigan 31/2 31/2 541/2 INDIANA
OHIO ST 371/2 39 641/2 Rutgers
PENN ST 25 251/2 641/2 Maryland
IOWA ST 131/2 14 471/2 Baylor
Minnesota 71/2 7 641/2 ILLINOIS
IOWA 7 61/2 461/2 Michigan St
WISCONSIN 8 PPD NL Purdue
Ucla 51/2 6 561/2 COLORADO
UTAH 14 PPD NL Arizona
USC 101/2 11 561/2 Arizona St
OREGON 12 81/2 511/2 Stanford
OREGON ST +21/2 3 631/2 Washington St
Fresno St 121/2 111/2 581/2 UNLV
CALIFORNIA PK PPD NL Washington
App’chian St 171/2 21 561/2 TEXAS ST
MEMPHIS 17 18 661/2 Usf
OKLAHOMA 38 38 631/2 Kansas
TCU 10 91/2 601/2 Texas Tech
Oklahoma St 10 121/2 461/2 KANSAS ST
TEXAS 71/2 51/2 541/2 W Virginia
N’WESTERN 4 31/2 54 Nebraska
j-Georgia 41/2 3 521/2 Florida
RICE 5 PPD NL Utsa
Charlotte 5 PPD NL MID TENN ST
MISS ST 18 19 441/2 Vanderbilt
UL-LAFAYETTE 13 141/2 68 Arkansas St
UTEP 11/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l
HAWAII 16 16 621/2 New Mexico
FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 61/2 391/2 W Kentucky
N TEXAS 3 PPD NL La Tech
Texas A&M 8 10 581/2 S CAROLINA
Clemson 7 51/2 501/2 NOTRE DAME
Tennessee 11/2 1 521/2 ARKANSAS
Write-In Game
MARSHALL 441/2 441/2 551/2 Massachusetts
j-Jacksonville, FL
Soccer
MLS
All Times PST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Phila. 13 4 5 44 42 20
x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24
x-Orlando City 11 3 8 41 38 22
x-Columbus 11 6 5 38 34 20
x-NY City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22
x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23
x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30
x-Nashville 7 7 8 29 21 20
Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41
Chicago 5 9 8 23 30 35
Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28
Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34
D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38
Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Portland 11 6 5 38 45 34
x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25
x-Seattle 10 5 6 36 40 22
x-FC Dallas 9 5 7 34 28 21
x-LA FC 9 8 4 31 46 38
x-Minnesota United 8 5 7 31 33 26
x-San Jose 8 8 6 30 34 47
x-Colorado 7 6 4 25 30 27
Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44
LA Galaxy 6 11 4 22 27 43
Real SL 5 9 7 22 25 33
Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38
NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game; three points for victory, one point for tie.
x-Clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Games
NY City FC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Orlando City, 12:30 p.m.
New England at Phila., 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at LA FC, 3:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Sporting KC at Real SL, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour
Houston Open Scores
Friday at Houston, Texas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72
Second Round Suspended due to darkness
Sam Burns 68-65—133
Jason Day 67-68—135
Carlos Ortiz 67-68—135
Brandt Snedeker 65-71—136
Dawie van der Walt 70-66—136
Corey Conners 69-67—136
Aaron Wise 70-66—136
Patton Kizzire 69-67—136
Sepp Straka 68-69—137
Talor Gooch 68-69—137
Adam Scott 68-69—137
Scott Brown 69-68—137
J.T. Poston 70-67—137
Dustin Johnson, 72-66—138. Francesco Molinari, 70-68—138. Kristoffer Ventura, 69-69—138. Shane Lowry, 69-69—138. Tony Finau, 69-69—138. Adam Long, 68-70—138. Harold Varner III, 67-71—138.
Viktor Hovland, 70-69—139. Michael Thompson, 67-72—139. Fabian Gomez, 70-69—139. Satoshi Kodaira, 70-69—139. Padraig Harrington, 71-68—139.
Brian Harman, 71-69—140. Erik van Rooyen, 71-69—140. Russell Knox, 69-71—140. Cameron Tringale, 70-70—140. Isaiah Salinda, 71-69—140. Justin Harding, 72-68—140. Charley Hoffman, 71-69—140. Hideki Matsuyama, 70-70—140. Sean O’Hair, 71-69—140. Mark Hubbard, 69-71—140.
Doc Redman, 71-70—141. Chris Kirk, 73-68—141. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-70—141. Greg Chalmers, 68-73—141. C.T. Pan, 72-69—141. Kevin Chappell, 70-71—141. Russell Henley, 69-72—141. Matt Jones, 69-72—141. Denny McCarthy, 69-72—141. Nate Lashley, 73-68—141.
Jamie Lovemark, 73-69—142. Scott Harrington, 70-72—142. Brian Stuard, 73-69—142. Max Homa, 74-68—142. Scott Piercy, 68-74—142. Brice Garnett, 74-68—142. Graeme McDowell, 69-73—142. Mackenzie Hughes, 70-72—142. Troy Merritt, 74-68—142. Brooks Koepka, 72-70—142. James Hahn, 71-71—142. Scottie Scheffler, 67-75—142. John Huh, 73-69—142. Maverick McNealy, 71-71—142.
Zach Johnson, 73-70—143. Sungjae Im, 74-69—143. Will Gordon, 76-67—143. Cameron Davis, 67-76—143. Jhonattan Vegas, 73-70—143. Kramer Hickok, 75-68—143. Lanto Griffin, 72-71—143. Austin Cook, 71-72—143. Erik Barnes, 71-72—143.
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Alex Cora manager with a two-year contract and a club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Chris Fetter pitching coach, Juan Nieves assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul quality control coach and Ramon Santiago as first/third base coach.
NEW YORK METS — Named Steve Cohen owner/chief executive officer and Sandy Alderson team president. Announced that executive vice president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, vice president/assistant general manager/scouting & player development Allard Baird, assistant general manager/systematic development Adam Guttridge and executive director/player development Jared Banner are leaving the organization.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Mohamed Samu to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Krys Barnes and QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Matt Gay from practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Lynn Bowden on reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mark Fields II on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Hercules Mata’afa to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed CB Dylan Mabin to the active roster from Las Vegas practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Place DT Sheldon Rankins on injured reserve. Activated RB Ty Montgomery from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Ryan Lewis on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — The MLS Disciplinary Committee fined Montreal Impact D Jorge Corrales an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Orlando City SC on Nov. 1. Fined San Jose M Jackson Yueill an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Los Angeles FC on Nov. 4. Fined Orlando City SC M Nani an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Columbus on Nov. 4. Orlando City and head coach Oscoar Pareja fined an undisclosed amount for violation of the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season in their match against Columbus on Nov. 4.
FC CINCINNATI — Announced that D Kendall Watson was called up to represent the Costa Rican national team. Announced that MF Kamohelo Mokotjo was called up to represent the South African national team.
