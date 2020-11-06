scoreboard

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 198 199

Miami 4 3 0 .571 188 130

New England 2 5 0 .286 136 167

N.Y. Jets 0 8 0 .000 94 238

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 198 136

Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 208 184

Houston 1 6 0 .143 166 217

Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 154 220

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 7 0 0 1.000 211 142

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 203 132

Cleveland 5 3 0 .625 206 237

Cincinnati 2 5 1 .313 194 214

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 253 152

Las Vegas 4 3 0 .571 187 203

Denver 3 4 0 .429 147 183

L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 179 185

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 4 1 .438 186 205

Washington 2 5 0 .286 133 165

Dallas 2 6 0 .250 185 266

N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 145 199

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 247 165

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 206 197

Carolina 3 5 0 .375 179 193

Atlanta 2 6 0 .250 209 224

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 2 0 .750 253 204

Chicago 5 3 0 .625 161 166

Detroit 3 4 0 .429 177 206

Minnesota 2 5 0 .286 183 214

West W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 1 0 .857 240 199

Arizona 5 2 0 .714 203 146

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 193 152

San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 225 207

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 10 a.m.

Carolina at Kansas City, 10 a.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 10 a.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 10 a.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 10 a.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 10 a.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 1:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 1:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 5:20 p.m.

Byes: Cincinnati, Cleveland, L.A. Rams, Phila.

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 5:15 p.m.

College

Pac-12 Conference

———

All Times PST

North

W L PF PA

California 0 0 0 0

Oregon 0 0 0 0

Oregon St. 0 0 0 0

Stanford 0 0 0 0

Washington 0 0 0 0

Wash. St. 0 0 0 0

South

W L PF PA

Arizona 0 0 0 0

Arizona St. 0 0 0 0

Colorado 0 0 0 0

Southern Cal 0 0 0 0

UCLA 0 0 0 0

Utah 0 0 0 0

———

Saturday’s Games

Arizona State at No. 20 Southern Cal, 9 a.m.

Arizona at Utah, ccd.

UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Stanford at No. 12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at California, ccd.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Late Game

Colorado St. 34, Wyoming 24

Friday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State, late

No. 11 Miami 44, North Carolina State 41

FAR WEST

San Jose St. (2-0) at San Diego St. (2-0), late

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

Seahawks 3 3 55 BILLS

FALCONS 4 4 50 Broncos

TITANS 6 61/2 461/2 Bears

VIKINGS 3 4 521/2 Lions

Ravens 3 PK 48 COLTS

CHIEFS 12 101/2 521/2 Panthers

Texans 61/2 7 501/2 JAGUARS

WASHINGTON 31/2 21/2 43 Giants

CHARGERS 11/2 PK 511/2 Raiders

Steelers 131/2 141/2 421/2 COWBOYS

CARDS 5 41/2 481/2 Dolphins

BUCS 51/2 41/2 501/2 Saints

Monday

Patriots 71/2 71/2 42 JETS

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Saturday

Smu 13 171/2 621/2 TEMPLE

ARMY 6 PPD NL Air Force

Tulane 4 3 621/2 E CAROLINA

FLORIDA ST PK 2 511/2 Pittsburgh

COASTAL CARO 16 18 551/2 S Alabama

VA TECH 151/2 161/2 671/2 Liberty

Troy +1 31/2 521/2 GA SOUTHERN

CINCINNATI 11 13 531/2 Houston

GEORGIA ST 18 19 581/2 UL-Monroe

VIRGINIA 21/2 PPD NL Louisville

Boston Coll 14 141/2 541/2 SYRACUSE

N Carolina 91/2 111/2 621/2 DUKE

Tulsa 10 PPD NL NAVY

Michigan 31/2 31/2 541/2 INDIANA

OHIO ST 371/2 39 641/2 Rutgers

PENN ST 25 251/2 641/2 Maryland

IOWA ST 131/2 14 471/2 Baylor

Minnesota 71/2 7 641/2 ILLINOIS

IOWA 7 61/2 461/2 Michigan St

WISCONSIN 8 PPD NL Purdue

Ucla 51/2 6 561/2 COLORADO

UTAH 14 PPD NL Arizona

USC 101/2 11 561/2 Arizona St

OREGON 12 81/2 511/2 Stanford

OREGON ST +21/2 3 631/2 Washington St

Fresno St 121/2 111/2 581/2 UNLV

CALIFORNIA PK PPD NL Washington

App’chian St 171/2 21 561/2 TEXAS ST

MEMPHIS 17 18 661/2 Usf

OKLAHOMA 38 38 631/2 Kansas

TCU 10 91/2 601/2 Texas Tech

Oklahoma St 10 121/2 461/2 KANSAS ST

TEXAS 71/2 51/2 541/2 W Virginia

N’WESTERN 4 31/2 54 Nebraska

j-Georgia 41/2 3 521/2 Florida

RICE 5 PPD NL Utsa

Charlotte 5 PPD NL MID TENN ST

MISS ST 18 19 441/2 Vanderbilt

UL-LAFAYETTE 13 141/2 68 Arkansas St

UTEP 11/2 PPD NL Florida Int’l

HAWAII 16 16 621/2 New Mexico

FLA ATLANTIC 91/2 61/2 391/2 W Kentucky

N TEXAS 3 PPD NL La Tech

Texas A&M 8 10 581/2 S CAROLINA

Clemson 7 51/2 501/2 NOTRE DAME

Tennessee 11/2 1 521/2 ARKANSAS

Write-In Game

MARSHALL 441/2 441/2 551/2 Massachusetts

j-Jacksonville, FL

Soccer

MLS

All Times PST

———

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Phila. 13 4 5 44 42 20

x-Toronto FC 13 4 5 44 32 24

x-Orlando City 11 3 8 41 38 22

x-Columbus 11 6 5 38 34 20

x-NY City FC 11 8 3 36 33 22

x-New England 8 6 8 32 26 23

x-New York 8 9 5 29 27 30

x-Nashville 7 7 8 29 21 20

Montreal 7 13 2 23 30 41

Chicago 5 9 8 23 30 35

Atlanta 6 12 4 22 22 28

Inter Miami CF 6 13 3 21 23 34

D.C. United 5 11 6 21 23 38

Cincinnati 4 14 4 16 11 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L T Pts GF GA

x-Portland 11 6 5 38 45 34

x-Sporting KC 11 6 3 36 36 25

x-Seattle 10 5 6 36 40 22

x-FC Dallas 9 5 7 34 28 21

x-LA FC 9 8 4 31 46 38

x-Minnesota United 8 5 7 31 33 26

x-San Jose 8 8 6 30 34 47

x-Colorado 7 6 4 25 30 27

Vancouver 8 14 0 24 24 44

LA Galaxy 6 11 4 22 27 43

Real SL 5 9 7 22 25 33

Houston 4 9 9 21 29 38

NOTE: For the 2020 season, MLS will determine standings using points per game; three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-Clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Games

NY City FC at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 12:30 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 12:30 p.m.

New England at Phila., 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at LA FC, 3:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sporting KC at Real SL, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open Scores

Friday at Houston, Texas

Purse: $7 million

Yardage: 7,432; Par: 72

Second Round Suspended due to darkness

Sam Burns 68-65—133

Jason Day 67-68—135

Carlos Ortiz 67-68—135

Brandt Snedeker 65-71—136

Dawie van der Walt 70-66—136

Corey Conners 69-67—136

Aaron Wise 70-66—136

Patton Kizzire 69-67—136

Sepp Straka 68-69—137

Talor Gooch 68-69—137

Adam Scott 68-69—137

Scott Brown 69-68—137

J.T. Poston 70-67—137

Dustin Johnson, 72-66—138. Francesco Molinari, 70-68—138. Kristoffer Ventura, 69-69—138. Shane Lowry, 69-69—138. Tony Finau, 69-69—138. Adam Long, 68-70—138. Harold Varner III, 67-71—138.

Viktor Hovland, 70-69—139. Michael Thompson, 67-72—139. Fabian Gomez, 70-69—139. Satoshi Kodaira, 70-69—139. Padraig Harrington, 71-68—139.

Brian Harman, 71-69—140. Erik van Rooyen, 71-69—140. Russell Knox, 69-71—140. Cameron Tringale, 70-70—140. Isaiah Salinda, 71-69—140. Justin Harding, 72-68—140. Charley Hoffman, 71-69—140. Hideki Matsuyama, 70-70—140. Sean O’Hair, 71-69—140. Mark Hubbard, 69-71—140.

Doc Redman, 71-70—141. Chris Kirk, 73-68—141. Tyrrell Hatton, 71-70—141. Greg Chalmers, 68-73—141. C.T. Pan, 72-69—141. Kevin Chappell, 70-71—141. Russell Henley, 69-72—141. Matt Jones, 69-72—141. Denny McCarthy, 69-72—141. Nate Lashley, 73-68—141.

Jamie Lovemark, 73-69—142. Scott Harrington, 70-72—142. Brian Stuard, 73-69—142. Max Homa, 74-68—142. Scott Piercy, 68-74—142. Brice Garnett, 74-68—142. Graeme McDowell, 69-73—142. Mackenzie Hughes, 70-72—142. Troy Merritt, 74-68—142. Brooks Koepka, 72-70—142. James Hahn, 71-71—142. Scottie Scheffler, 67-75—142. John Huh, 73-69—142. Maverick McNealy, 71-71—142.

Zach Johnson, 73-70—143. Sungjae Im, 74-69—143. Will Gordon, 76-67—143. Cameron Davis, 67-76—143. Jhonattan Vegas, 73-70—143. Kramer Hickok, 75-68—143. Lanto Griffin, 72-71—143. Austin Cook, 71-72—143. Erik Barnes, 71-72—143.

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Alex Cora manager with a two-year contract and a club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Chris Fetter pitching coach, Juan Nieves assistant pitching coach, Josh Paul quality control coach and Ramon Santiago as first/third base coach.

NEW YORK METS — Named Steve Cohen owner/chief executive officer and Sandy Alderson team president. Announced that executive vice president and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, special assistant to the general manager Omar Minaya, vice president/assistant general manager/scouting & player development Allard Baird, assistant general manager/systematic development Adam Guttridge and executive director/player development Jared Banner are leaving the organization.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Germain Ifedi from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Mohamed Samu to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Krys Barnes and QB Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Matt Gay from practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Lynn Bowden on reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Mark Fields II on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DL Hercules Mata’afa to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed CB Dylan Mabin to the active roster from Las Vegas practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Place DT Sheldon Rankins on injured reserve. Activated RB Ty Montgomery from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Ryan Lewis on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel and T Trent Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — The MLS Disciplinary Committee fined Montreal Impact D Jorge Corrales an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Orlando City SC on Nov. 1. Fined San Jose M Jackson Yueill an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Los Angeles FC on Nov. 4. Fined Orlando City SC M Nani an undisclosed amount for failure to leave field in a timely manner after receiving a red card in a match against Columbus on Nov. 4. Orlando City and head coach Oscoar Pareja fined an undisclosed amount for violation of the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season in their match against Columbus on Nov. 4.

FC CINCINNATI — Announced that D Kendall Watson was called up to represent the Costa Rican national team. Announced that MF Kamohelo Mokotjo was called up to represent the South African national team.

