scoreboard

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Phila. 12 6 .667 —

Boston 10 6 .625 1

Milwaukee 10 6 .625 1

Indiana 10 7 .588 1½

Brooklyn 11 8 .579 1½

Atlanta 9 8 .529 2½

Cleveland 8 9 .471 3½

Orlando 8 10 .444 4

New York 8 11 .421 4½

Toronto 7 10 .412 4½

Chicago 7 10 .412 4½

Charlotte 7 10 .412 4½

Miami 6 10 .375 5

Detroit 4 13 .235 7½

Washington 3 10 .231 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 14 4 .778 —

Utah 13 4 .765 ½

L.A. Clippers 13 5 .722 1

Denver 10 7 .588 3½

Portland 9 7 .563 4

Memphis 7 6 .538 4½

Phoenix 8 7 .533 4½

Golden State 9 8 .529 4½

San Antonio 9 8 .529 4½

Dallas 8 9 .471 5½

Houston 7 9 .438 6

Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 6

Sacramento 6 10 .375 7

New Orleans 5 10 .333 7½

Minnesota 4 12 .250 9

Monday’s Late Games

Denver 117, Dallas 113

Boston 119, Chicago 103

Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122

Golden State 130, Minnesota 108

Monday’s Late Box Score

Thunder 125, Trail Blazers 122

OKLAHOMA CITY (125)

Gilgeous-Alexander 8-12 5-10 24, Bazley 6-11 4-6 19, Dort 3-7 0-0 7, Roby 4-11 7-7 16, Maledon 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 3-7 1-2 7, Muscala 8-12 1-2 23, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 6, Diallo 5-8 1-6 11. Totals 43-84 21-35 125.

PORTLAND (122)

Anthony 9-21 3-4 22, Jones Jr. 2-4 1-2 5, Kanter 5-10 3-4 13, Lillard 8-22 7-8 26, Trent Jr. 9-17 0-1 22, Giles III 2-2 0-0 4, Little 1-5 2-2 4, Simons 10-17 0-0 26. Totals 46-98 16-21 122.

Oklahoma City 34 35 25 31 — 125

Portland 24 36 31 31 — 122

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 18-40 (Muscala 6-10, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-4, Bazley 3-6, Pokusevski 2-4, Maledon 2-5, Roby 1-2, Dort 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Williams 0-3), Portland 14-41 (Simons 6-10, Trent Jr. 4-9, Lillard 3-12, Anthony 1-6, Jones Jr. 0-2, Little 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 43 (Gilgeous-Alexander 9), Portland 49 (Kanter 22). Assists—Oklahoma City 25 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6), Portland 17 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 19, Portland 23.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 108, L.A. Clippers 99

Houston 107, Washington 88

Utah 108, New York 94

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phila., 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, ppd

Boston at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Men’s college

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800

Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800

Arizona 6 3 .667 12 3 .800

Colorado 6 3 .667 12 4 .750

Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750

Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643

Oregon St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615

Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462

Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 6 .600

Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214

California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412

Arizona St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333

Monday’s Late Game

Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67

Wednesday’s Game

Washington St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2 p.m.

Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.

Stanford at Arizona, 8 p.m.

California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 24 Oklahoma 80, No. 5 Texas 79

No. 9 Alabama 70, Kentucky 59

Auburn 88, No. 12 Missouri 82

No. 18 Tennessee 56, Mississippi St. 53

Dayton 76, No. 22 Saint Louis 71

Women’s college

COACHES POLL

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (30) 14-0 798 1

2. NC State (2) 11-0 760 2

3. South Carolina 12-1 726 3

4. Connecticut 10-0 714 5

5. UCLA 9-2 663 6

6. Stanford 12-2 637 4

7. Texas A&M 14-1 602 8

8. Baylor 10-2 556 9

9. Arizona 11-2 527 10

10. Maryland 11-2 519 7

11. Ohio St. 9-1 449 16

12. Oregon 11-3 421 13

13. Michigan 10-1 412 11

14. Kentucky 11-4 354 12

15. Indiana 9-3 345 15

16. South Florida 10-1 335 14

17. Gonzaga 13-2 265 18

18. Arkansas 11-6 190 17

19. Mississippi St. 8-4 179 19

20. DePaul 9-3 177 21

21. Georgia 13-2 170 23

22. Tennessee 10-3 120 NR

23. Texas 11-3 112 24

23. Northwestern 8-3 112 22

25. Missouri St. 8-2 72 25

Dropped out: No. 20 Syracuse (7-3).

Others receiving votes: Syracuse (7-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 44; West Virginia (11-2) 41; Florida Gulf Coast (11-2) 15; Iowa (9-3) 11; Michigan State (9-2) 9; Washington State. (8-4) 8; Dayton (6-1) 5; Alabama (12-2) 3; Milwaukee (15-1) 1; Iowa State (10-5) 1; IUPUI (8-3) 1; Arizona State (8-4) 1.

PAC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games

W L Pct W L Pct

Stanford 9 2 .818 12 2 .857

Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846

UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818

Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786

Washington St. 6 4 .600 8 4 .667

Arizona St. 4 4 .500 8 4 .667

Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462

Oregon St. 2 5 .286 4 5 .444

Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308

Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364

California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000

Tuesday’s Game

Oregon St. 98, Washington 68

Tuesday’s Box Score

Oregon St. 98, Washington 68

WASHINGTON (4-7)

Van Dyke 4-12 6-9 15, Miller 7-18 4-8 20, Griggsby 0-4 0-0 0, Noble 1-3 2-6 4, Sadler 3-8 6-6 12, Rooks 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 2-3 1-1 6, Finney 2-3 0-0 6, Lowery 2-7 0-2 5. Totals 21-61 19-32 68.

OREGON ST. (4-5)

Corosdale 5-6 2-2 16, Jones 3-5 3-4 9, Mack 4-7 1-3 12, Goforth 8-10 1-1 23, Goodman 3-3 0-0 9, Mitrovic 1-2 2-4 4, Subasic 1-2 0-0 2, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-3 1-2 6, Von Oelhoffen 3-8 6-6 13, Samuel 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-49 16-22 98.

Washington 14 17 17 20 — 68

Oregon St. 25 29 25 19 — 98

3-Point Goals—Washington 7-24 (Van Dyke 1-4, Miller 2-6, Griggsby 0-3, Noble 0-2, Rooks 0-3, Rees 1-2, Finney 2-2, Lowery 1-2), Oregon St. 18-27 (Corosdale 4-5, Mack 3-4, Goforth 6-7, Goodman 3-3, Simmons 1-2, Von Oelhoffen 1-5, Samuel 0-1). Assists—Washington 10 (Griggsby 2), Oregon St. 26 (Goodman 10). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 29 (Van Dyke 5-5), Oregon St. 36 (Simmons 3-4). Total Fouls—Washington 23, Oregon St. 20. Technical Fouls—Oregon St. Team 1. A—0.

Wednesday’s Game

No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., noon

No. 11 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at No. 5 UCLA, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, ppd.

TOP 25 SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville 79, Miami 76

No. 3 UConn at Providence, ppd.

No. 9 Baylor 82, TCU 49

No. 12 Michigan at Michigan St., ppd.

Hockey

NHL

East GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23

Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12

Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25

Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26

New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16

Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21

N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11

N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22

Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3

Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10

Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 15 19

Chicago 7 2 3 2 6 21 26

Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22

Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6

West GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 19 12

Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21

Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17

St. Louis 6 3 2 1 7 17 23

Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 18 15

Anaheim 6 2 2 2 6 11 14

San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 19 21

Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 17 19

North GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18

Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 22 19

Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21

Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29

Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34

Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 13 9

Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Late Game

Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 4, Columbus 3, SO

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 4

Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT

Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT

Anaheim at Arizona, late

San Jose at Colorado, late

St. Louis at Vegas, late

Toronto at Calgary, late

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Football

NFL playoffs

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7

At Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

America’s Line

SUPER BOWL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday, Feb. 7

CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs

Deals

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Freddy Galvis on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Michael Huie assistant groundskeeper.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brand Hand on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the hiring of Jon Hoke as secondary coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Trey Adams, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandin Bryant, DE Bryan Cox, WRs Tanner Gentry, Jake Kumerow and Duke Williams, CB Dane Jackson, DE Mike Love, S Josh Thomas, RBs Christian Wade and Antonio Williams and QB Davis Webb to reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton, C Jake Hanson, K J.J. Molson, CB KeiVarae Russell, DL Delontae Scott and WR Juwann Winfree.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Prince Tega Wanogho to a reserve/futures contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Keelan Doss to a reserve/futures contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Terrell Bonds to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Ryan Santoso to a reserve/futures contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed RB Jeff wilson to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Jennifer King assistant running back coach.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed P Richie Leone, DB Randall Evans, OL Mark Korte and WR Anthony Coombs.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jordan Gross from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Victor Soderstrom for assignment to the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad. Signed F Curtis Hall to a one-year AHL contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Dylan Cozens from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Casey Mittelstadt for assignment to the taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived RW Jeremy Bracco.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from the minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned LW Nathan Gerbe to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned RW Ryan Macinnis to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Rhet Gardner from the minor league taxi squad. Designated LW Jason Robertson for assignment to the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Jujhar Khaira and RW Patrick Russell from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Devin Shore and LW Tyler Ennis for assignment to the taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and LW Samuel Morin for the minor league taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from the minor league taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Jacob de la Rose from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Scott Perunovich for assignment to the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated G Joseph Woll for assignment to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Michael Sgarbossa and LW Daniel Carr from the minor league taxi squad. Designated Cs Brian Pinho and Connor McMichael for assignment to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Named Jinny Reif vice president of finance, Alexander Raitt, Jimena Panduro, Philip Edsel, Mauricio Villarreal and Ninedimma Obiwuru to the marketing team, Mike Fogel to stadium operations staff, Dylan Calomoneri to ticket operation coordinator, Emma Cohmn to corporate partnership coordinator and Eric Hagen to chief legal officer and general counsel.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Edison Azcona and C Ian Fray.

NASHVILLE SC — Traded the discovery rights to W Deiber Caicedo to Vancouver for general allocation money (GAM) contingent on player signing a MLS contract.

SPORTING KC — Announced MF Benny Feilhaber returns as technical staff member. Named Randi Lininger and Eric Schwartz assistant athletic trainers.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms W Deiber Caicedo on a three-year contract through 2023 with an option for 2024.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF McCall Zerboni to a two-year contract with a third-year option.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Julia Roddar to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Named director of athletics Allen Greene, to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association.

COLUMBIA COLLEGE — Named Aaron Shockley director of Esports.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Announced men’s head basketball coach Jeff Neubauer is leaving the team immediately and Mike DePaoli will be interim head coach.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named director of athletics Eddie Nunez to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association.

