scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phila. 12 6 .667 —
Boston 10 6 .625 1
Milwaukee 10 6 .625 1
Indiana 10 7 .588 1½
Brooklyn 11 8 .579 1½
Atlanta 9 8 .529 2½
Cleveland 8 9 .471 3½
Orlando 8 10 .444 4
New York 8 11 .421 4½
Toronto 7 10 .412 4½
Chicago 7 10 .412 4½
Charlotte 7 10 .412 4½
Miami 6 10 .375 5
Detroit 4 13 .235 7½
Washington 3 10 .231 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 14 4 .778 —
Utah 13 4 .765 ½
L.A. Clippers 13 5 .722 1
Denver 10 7 .588 3½
Portland 9 7 .563 4
Memphis 7 6 .538 4½
Phoenix 8 7 .533 4½
Golden State 9 8 .529 4½
San Antonio 9 8 .529 4½
Dallas 8 9 .471 5½
Houston 7 9 .438 6
Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 6
Sacramento 6 10 .375 7
New Orleans 5 10 .333 7½
Minnesota 4 12 .250 9
Monday’s Late Games
Denver 117, Dallas 113
Boston 119, Chicago 103
Oklahoma City 125, Portland 122
Golden State 130, Minnesota 108
Monday’s Late Box Score
Thunder 125, Trail Blazers 122
OKLAHOMA CITY (125)
Gilgeous-Alexander 8-12 5-10 24, Bazley 6-11 4-6 19, Dort 3-7 0-0 7, Roby 4-11 7-7 16, Maledon 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 3-7 1-2 7, Muscala 8-12 1-2 23, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 6, Diallo 5-8 1-6 11. Totals 43-84 21-35 125.
PORTLAND (122)
Anthony 9-21 3-4 22, Jones Jr. 2-4 1-2 5, Kanter 5-10 3-4 13, Lillard 8-22 7-8 26, Trent Jr. 9-17 0-1 22, Giles III 2-2 0-0 4, Little 1-5 2-2 4, Simons 10-17 0-0 26. Totals 46-98 16-21 122.
Oklahoma City 34 35 25 31 — 125
Portland 24 36 31 31 — 122
3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 18-40 (Muscala 6-10, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-4, Bazley 3-6, Pokusevski 2-4, Maledon 2-5, Roby 1-2, Dort 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Williams 0-3), Portland 14-41 (Simons 6-10, Trent Jr. 4-9, Lillard 3-12, Anthony 1-6, Jones Jr. 0-2, Little 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 43 (Gilgeous-Alexander 9), Portland 49 (Kanter 22). Assists—Oklahoma City 25 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6), Portland 17 (Lillard 10). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 19, Portland 23.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 108, L.A. Clippers 99
Houston 107, Washington 88
Utah 108, New York 94
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phila., 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, ppd
Boston at San Antonio, 5:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Men’s college
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UCLA 8 1 .889 12 3 .800
Southern Cal 6 2 .750 12 3 .800
Arizona 6 3 .667 12 3 .800
Colorado 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Oregon 4 2 .667 9 3 .750
Stanford 5 3 .625 9 5 .643
Oregon St. 4 3 .571 8 5 .615
Utah 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Washington St. 2 6 .250 9 6 .600
Washington 2 7 .222 3 11 .214
California 2 8 .200 7 10 .412
Arizona St. 1 5 .167 4 8 .333
Monday’s Late Game
Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67
Wednesday’s Game
Washington St. at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 2 p.m.
Oregon at No. 23 UCLA, ppd.
Stanford at Arizona, 8 p.m.
California at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 24 Oklahoma 80, No. 5 Texas 79
No. 9 Alabama 70, Kentucky 59
Auburn 88, No. 12 Missouri 82
No. 18 Tennessee 56, Mississippi St. 53
Dayton 76, No. 22 Saint Louis 71
Women’s college
COACHES POLL
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (30) 14-0 798 1
2. NC State (2) 11-0 760 2
3. South Carolina 12-1 726 3
4. Connecticut 10-0 714 5
5. UCLA 9-2 663 6
6. Stanford 12-2 637 4
7. Texas A&M 14-1 602 8
8. Baylor 10-2 556 9
9. Arizona 11-2 527 10
10. Maryland 11-2 519 7
11. Ohio St. 9-1 449 16
12. Oregon 11-3 421 13
13. Michigan 10-1 412 11
14. Kentucky 11-4 354 12
15. Indiana 9-3 345 15
16. South Florida 10-1 335 14
17. Gonzaga 13-2 265 18
18. Arkansas 11-6 190 17
19. Mississippi St. 8-4 179 19
20. DePaul 9-3 177 21
21. Georgia 13-2 170 23
22. Tennessee 10-3 120 NR
23. Texas 11-3 112 24
23. Northwestern 8-3 112 22
25. Missouri St. 8-2 72 25
Dropped out: No. 20 Syracuse (7-3).
Others receiving votes: Syracuse (7-3) 45; South Dakota State (13-2) 44; West Virginia (11-2) 41; Florida Gulf Coast (11-2) 15; Iowa (9-3) 11; Michigan State (9-2) 9; Washington State. (8-4) 8; Dayton (6-1) 5; Alabama (12-2) 3; Milwaukee (15-1) 1; Iowa State (10-5) 1; IUPUI (8-3) 1; Arizona State (8-4) 1.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Stanford 9 2 .818 12 2 .857
Arizona 9 2 .818 11 2 .846
UCLA 7 2 .778 9 2 .818
Oregon 9 3 .750 11 3 .786
Washington St. 6 4 .600 8 4 .667
Arizona St. 4 4 .500 8 4 .667
Colorado 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Southern Cal 4 6 .400 6 7 .462
Oregon St. 2 5 .286 4 5 .444
Utah 3 9 .250 4 9 .308
Washington 1 7 .125 4 7 .364
California 0 8 .000 0 11 .000
Tuesday’s Game
Oregon St. 98, Washington 68
Tuesday’s Box Score
Oregon St. 98, Washington 68
WASHINGTON (4-7)
Van Dyke 4-12 6-9 15, Miller 7-18 4-8 20, Griggsby 0-4 0-0 0, Noble 1-3 2-6 4, Sadler 3-8 6-6 12, Rooks 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 2-3 1-1 6, Finney 2-3 0-0 6, Lowery 2-7 0-2 5. Totals 21-61 19-32 68.
OREGON ST. (4-5)
Corosdale 5-6 2-2 16, Jones 3-5 3-4 9, Mack 4-7 1-3 12, Goforth 8-10 1-1 23, Goodman 3-3 0-0 9, Mitrovic 1-2 2-4 4, Subasic 1-2 0-0 2, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 2-3 1-2 6, Von Oelhoffen 3-8 6-6 13, Samuel 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 32-49 16-22 98.
Washington 14 17 17 20 — 68
Oregon St. 25 29 25 19 — 98
3-Point Goals—Washington 7-24 (Van Dyke 1-4, Miller 2-6, Griggsby 0-3, Noble 0-2, Rooks 0-3, Rees 1-2, Finney 2-2, Lowery 1-2), Oregon St. 18-27 (Corosdale 4-5, Mack 3-4, Goforth 6-7, Goodman 3-3, Simmons 1-2, Von Oelhoffen 1-5, Samuel 0-1). Assists—Washington 10 (Griggsby 2), Oregon St. 26 (Goodman 10). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Washington 29 (Van Dyke 5-5), Oregon St. 36 (Simmons 3-4). Total Fouls—Washington 23, Oregon St. 20. Technical Fouls—Oregon St. Team 1. A—0.
Wednesday’s Game
No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No. 6 Stanford at Washington St., noon
No. 11 Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m.
No. 10 Arizona at Southern Cal, 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Arizona St. at No. 5 UCLA, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, ppd.
TOP 25 SCORES
Tuesday’s Games
No. 1 Louisville 79, Miami 76
No. 3 UConn at Providence, ppd.
No. 9 Baylor 82, TCU 49
No. 12 Michigan at Michigan St., ppd.
Hockey
NHL
East GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23
Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12
Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26
New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16
Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11
N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22
Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3
Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10
Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 15 19
Chicago 7 2 3 2 6 21 26
Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
West GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 6 5 1 0 10 19 12
Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21
Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17
St. Louis 6 3 2 1 7 17 23
Colorado 6 3 3 0 6 18 15
Anaheim 6 2 2 2 6 11 14
San Jose 6 3 3 0 6 19 21
Arizona 6 2 3 1 5 17 19
North GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18
Toronto 7 5 2 0 10 22 19
Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21
Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29
Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34
Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 13 9
Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Monday’s Late Game
Vancouver 7, Ottawa 1
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Florida 4, Columbus 3, SO
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 4
Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT
Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT
Anaheim at Arizona, late
San Jose at Colorado, late
St. Louis at Vegas, late
Toronto at Calgary, late
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Nashville, 4:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Football
NFL playoffs
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
America’s Line
SUPER BOWL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday, Feb. 7
CHIEFS 31/2 3 561/2 Bucs
Deals
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Freddy Galvis on a one-year contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Michael Huie assistant groundskeeper.
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brand Hand on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the hiring of Jon Hoke as secondary coach and Ted Monachino as outside linebackers coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Trey Adams, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandin Bryant, DE Bryan Cox, WRs Tanner Gentry, Jake Kumerow and Duke Williams, CB Dane Jackson, DE Mike Love, S Josh Thomas, RBs Christian Wade and Antonio Williams and QB Davis Webb to reserve/futures contracts.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Reggie Begelton, C Jake Hanson, K J.J. Molson, CB KeiVarae Russell, DL Delontae Scott and WR Juwann Winfree.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Prince Tega Wanogho to a reserve/futures contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Keelan Doss to a reserve/futures contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Terrell Bonds to a reserve/futures contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed P Ryan Santoso to a reserve/futures contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed RB Jeff wilson to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Jennifer King assistant running back coach.
Canadian Football League
CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Signed DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Re-signed P Richie Leone, DB Randall Evans, OL Mark Korte and WR Anthony Coombs.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jordan Gross from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Victor Soderstrom for assignment to the taxi squad.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad. Signed F Curtis Hall to a one-year AHL contract.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled RW Dylan Cozens from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Casey Mittelstadt for assignment to the taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Waived RW Jeremy Bracco.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from the minor league taxi squad.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned LW Nathan Gerbe to the minor league taxi squad. Assigned RW Ryan Macinnis to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Tanner Kero and Rhet Gardner from the minor league taxi squad. Designated LW Jason Robertson for assignment to the taxi squad.
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled LW Jujhar Khaira and RW Patrick Russell from the minor league taxi squad. Designated C Devin Shore and LW Tyler Ennis for assignment to the taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and LW Samuel Morin for the minor league taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor from the minor league taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Jacob de la Rose from the minor league taxi squad. Designated D Scott Perunovich for assignment to the taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated G Joseph Woll for assignment to the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Michael Sgarbossa and LW Daniel Carr from the minor league taxi squad. Designated Cs Brian Pinho and Connor McMichael for assignment to the taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from the minor league taxi squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Named Jinny Reif vice president of finance, Alexander Raitt, Jimena Panduro, Philip Edsel, Mauricio Villarreal and Ninedimma Obiwuru to the marketing team, Mike Fogel to stadium operations staff, Dylan Calomoneri to ticket operation coordinator, Emma Cohmn to corporate partnership coordinator and Eric Hagen to chief legal officer and general counsel.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Edison Azcona and C Ian Fray.
NASHVILLE SC — Traded the discovery rights to W Deiber Caicedo to Vancouver for general allocation money (GAM) contingent on player signing a MLS contract.
SPORTING KC — Announced MF Benny Feilhaber returns as technical staff member. Named Randi Lininger and Eric Schwartz assistant athletic trainers.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Agreed to terms W Deiber Caicedo on a three-year contract through 2023 with an option for 2024.
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Signed MF McCall Zerboni to a two-year contract with a third-year option.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed MF Julia Roddar to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Named director of athletics Allen Greene, to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE — Named Aaron Shockley director of Esports.
FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Announced men’s head basketball coach Jeff Neubauer is leaving the team immediately and Mike DePaoli will be interim head coach.
UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named director of athletics Eddie Nunez to a position as board member for the LEAD1 Association.
