scoreboard

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265

Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182

New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211

N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268

South W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235

Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252

Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271

North W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165

Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244

Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183

Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241

Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254

L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236

Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290

Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218

South W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213

Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226

Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224

Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209

Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267

Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247

West W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210

L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266

San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Thursday’s Game

Arizona at Seattle, late

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.

New England at Houston, 10 a.m.

Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.

Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s Game

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.

America’s Line

(Home teams in CAPS)

NFL

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Sunday

BROWNS 31/2 3 471/2 Eagles

SAINTS 7 4 511/2 Falcons

PANTHERS 3 PK NL Lions

Patriots 21/2 2 481/2 TEXANS

Steelers 101/2 101/2 461/2 JAGUARS

COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers

WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals

RAVENS 6 51/2 491/2 Titans

VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys

Chiefs 7 8 57 RAIDERS

Dolphins 21/2 3 45 BRONCOS

CHARGERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Jets

Monday

BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams

Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers

COLLEGE

Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog

Friday

LOUISVILLE 18 19 561/2 Syracuse

Purdue 21/2 21/2 611/2 MINNESOTA

AIR FORCE 101/2 7 551/2 New Mexico

Write-In Game

FLA ATLANTIC 291/2 33 501/2 Massachusetts

Saturday

OREGON 14 131/2 661/2 Ucla

Iowa 21/2 21/2 471/2 PENN ST

Va Tech 3 31/2 55 PITTSBURGH

MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech

Wake Forest 6 PPD NL DUKE

E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE

Cincinnati 4 6 631/2 UCF

GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St

COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 481/2 App’chian St

Clemson 331/2 351/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST

Navy 31/2 PPD NL USF

Missouri 51/2 61/2 561/2 S CAROLINA

MARYLAND 6 PPD NL Michigan St

OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana

NC STATE 3 31/2 671/2 Liberty

Michigan 81/2 101/2 55 RUTGERS

MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte

ARMY 41/2 4 411/2 Ga Southern

Usc 3 3 58 UTAH

COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St

COLORADO ST 14 PPD NL Unlv

W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l

N TEXAS 2 1 631/2 Rice

WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona

California 6 31/2 491/2 OREGON ST

STANFORD 3 2 641/2 Washington St

San Jose St 2 21/2 601/2 FRESNO ST

Utsa 71/2 9 511/2 SO MISS

San Diego St 2 11/2 461/2 NEVADA

NEBRASKA 141/2 151/2 591/2 Illinois

SMU 31/2 PPD NL Houston

Lsu +2 21/2 621/2 ARKANSAS

Wisconsin 7 71/2 431/2 N’WESTERN

ALABAMA 30 30 581/2 Kentucky

Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT

OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 591/2 Oklahoma St

IOWA ST 11 11 461/2 Kansas St

TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi

Georgia St 21/2 31/2 581/2 S ALABAMA

Texas 29 PPD NL KANSAS

TROY 12 111/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St

AUBURN 101/2 101/2 501/2 Tennessee

LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe

Arkansas St 51/2 6 67 TEXAS ST

Boise St 131/2 14 581/2 HAWAII

College

All Times PST

———

PAC-12

North W L Pct PF PA

Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43

Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21

Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71

California 0 0 .000 0 0

Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65

Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70

South W L Pct PF PA

Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74

Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57

Utah 0 0 .000 0 0

Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34

Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28

UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, 12:30 p.m.

California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.

SCORES

———

Thursday’s Games

TOP 25

No. 25 Tulsa vs. Tulane, late

FAR WEST

Utah St. (0-4) at Wyoming (1-2), ccd.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship (Partial)

Thursday at Belleair, Fla.

Purse: $1.5 million; Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70

(a-amateur)

First Round

Sophia Popov 29-35—64

Ashleigh Buhai 35-31—66

Ally McDonald 32-35—67

Sei Young Kim 35-32—67

Haeji Kang 33-35—68

Jennifer Song 34-34—68

Hee Young Park 35-33—68

Brooke M. Henderson 33-35—68

Alena Sharp 33-35—68

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 32-36—68

Minjee Lee 36-32—68

Jaye Marie Green 35-33—68

Maria Fernanda Torres, 35-34—69. Caroline Masson, 35-34—69. Robynn Ree, 36-33—69. Sarah Jane Smith, 35-34—69. Stephanie Meadow, 34-35—69. Lindsey Weaver, 35-34—69. Brittany Lincicome, 36-33—69. Jessica Korda, 35-34—69. Elizabeth Szokol, 35-34—69.

PGA Tour

RSM Classic (Partial)

Thursday at Seaside Island, Ga.

Purse: $6.6 million; Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70

First Round

Matt Wallace 31-33—64

Camilo Villegas 33-31—64

Rory Sabbatini 31-34—65

Peter Malnati 32-33—65

Cameron Tringale 35-32—67

Adam Long 36-31—67

Patton Kizzire 34-31—65

Robert Streb 32-33—65

Keegan Bradley 33-34—67

Doug Ghim 34-33—67

Bernd Wiesberger, 34-32—66. Emiliano Grillo, 35-31—66. Aaron Baddeley, 34-34—68. Zach Johnson, 35-31—66. Andrew Landry, 34-34—68. Kevin Kisner, 34-34—68. Charles Howell III, 34-34—68. Rhein Gibson, 34-34—68. Alex Noren, 31-35—66. Harris English, 33-33—66.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

All Times PST

———

PLAY-IN

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Friday’s Games

(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m.

(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Saturday’s Games

Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.

Columbus vs. New York, noon

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Sunday’s Games

Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.

Deals

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Tony Snell and G Khyri Thomas from Detroit for C Dewayne Thomas.

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Bruce Brown from Detroit in exchange for the rights to F Saddiq Bey and G Jaylen Hands and draft considerations.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nate Darling to a two-way contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired the rights to F Saddiq Bey, the rights to G Jaylen Hands, F Dzanan Musa and draft considerations from Brooklyn along with G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for G Bruce Brown to Brooklyn and G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton to the L.A. Clippers.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton from Detroit in exchange for G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Ersan Ilyasova.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Ty-Shon Alexander to a two-way contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Admiral Schofield and draft rights to G Vit Krejci from Washington in exchange for draft rights to G Cassius Winston and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Vincent Poirier and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted DL Michael Dogbe and RB D.J. Foster to the active roster from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Dwayne Harris on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed Paul Perkins to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated CB D.J. Hayden to return from injured reserve. Placed CB C.J. Henderson on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated T Eric Fisher fron the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed FB C.J. Ham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve. Promoted CB Jayson Stanley, DT Damon Harrison and RB Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Hroniss Grasu and LB Joe Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Cyril Grayson from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted P Trevor Daniel to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OT Geron Christian on injured reserve. Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad.

