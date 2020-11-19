scoreboard

Football
NFL
All Times PST
———
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
North W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 5 1 .389 203 232
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Thursday’s Game
Arizona at Seattle, late
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at New Orleans, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 10 a.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 10 a.m.
New England at Houston, 10 a.m.
Phila. at Cleveland, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 10 a.m.
Tennessee at Baltimore, 10 a.m.
Miami at Denver, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 5:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s Game
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 5:15 p.m.
America’s Line
(Home teams in CAPS)
NFL
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Sunday
BROWNS 31/2 3 471/2 Eagles
SAINTS 7 4 511/2 Falcons
PANTHERS 3 PK NL Lions
Patriots 21/2 2 481/2 TEXANS
Steelers 101/2 101/2 461/2 JAGUARS
COLTS 1 11/2 511/2 Packers
WASHINGTON 1 11/2 461/2 Bengals
RAVENS 6 51/2 491/2 Titans
VIKINGS 71/2 7 48 Cowboys
Chiefs 7 8 57 RAIDERS
Dolphins 21/2 3 45 BRONCOS
CHARGERS 91/2 91/2 461/2 Jets
Monday
BUCS 4 4 481/2 Rams
Bye week: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers
COLLEGE
Favorite Open Current O/U Underdog
Friday
LOUISVILLE 18 19 561/2 Syracuse
Purdue 21/2 21/2 611/2 MINNESOTA
AIR FORCE 101/2 7 551/2 New Mexico
Write-In Game
FLA ATLANTIC 291/2 33 501/2 Massachusetts
Saturday
OREGON 14 131/2 661/2 Ucla
Iowa 21/2 21/2 471/2 PENN ST
Va Tech 3 31/2 55 PITTSBURGH
MIAMI-FLA 181/2 PPD NL Georgia Tech
Wake Forest 6 PPD NL DUKE
E Carolina +21/2 31/2 571/2 TEMPLE
Cincinnati 4 6 631/2 UCF
GEORGIA 231/2 25 441/2 Miss St
COASTAL CARO 41/2 51/2 481/2 App’chian St
Clemson 331/2 351/2 631/2 FLORIDA ST
Navy 31/2 PPD NL USF
Missouri 51/2 61/2 561/2 S CAROLINA
MARYLAND 6 PPD NL Michigan St
OHIO ST 201/2 201/2 661/2 Indiana
NC STATE 3 31/2 671/2 Liberty
Michigan 81/2 101/2 55 RUTGERS
MARSHALL 211/2 PPD NL Charlotte
ARMY 41/2 4 411/2 Ga Southern
Usc 3 3 58 UTAH
COLORADO PPD PPD NL Arizona St
COLORADO ST 14 PPD NL Unlv
W KENTUCKY 9 71/2 431/2 Florida Int’l
N TEXAS 2 1 631/2 Rice
WASHINGTON 111/2 111/2 531/2 Arizona
California 6 31/2 491/2 OREGON ST
STANFORD 3 2 641/2 Washington St
San Jose St 2 21/2 601/2 FRESNO ST
Utsa 71/2 9 511/2 SO MISS
San Diego St 2 11/2 461/2 NEVADA
NEBRASKA 141/2 151/2 591/2 Illinois
SMU 31/2 PPD NL Houston
Lsu +2 21/2 621/2 ARKANSAS
Wisconsin 7 71/2 431/2 N’WESTERN
ALABAMA 30 30 581/2 Kentucky
Florida 31 311/2 681/2 VANDERBILT
OKLAHOMA 91/2 7 591/2 Oklahoma St
IOWA ST 11 11 461/2 Kansas St
TEXAS A&M 121/2 PPD NL Mississippi
Georgia St 21/2 31/2 581/2 S ALABAMA
Texas 29 PPD NL KANSAS
TROY 12 111/2 591/2 Mid Tenn St
AUBURN 101/2 101/2 501/2 Tennessee
LA TECH 16 PPD NL UL-Monroe
Arkansas St 51/2 6 67 TEXAS ST
Boise St 131/2 14 581/2 HAWAII
College
All Times PST
———
PAC-12
North W L Pct PF PA
Oregon 2 0 1.000 78 43
Washington 1 0 1.000 27 21
Wash. St. 1 1 .500 67 71
California 0 0 .000 0 0
Oregon St. 0 2 .000 49 65
Stanford 0 2 .000 46 70
South W L Pct PF PA
Colorado 2 0 1.000 83 74
Southern Cal 2 0 1.000 62 57
Utah 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 .000 30 34
Arizona St. 0 1 .000 27 28
UCLA 0 1 .000 42 48
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at No. 11 Oregon, 12:30 p.m.
California at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 5 p.m.
No. 20 Southern Cal at Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, ccd.
SCORES
———
Thursday’s Games
TOP 25
No. 25 Tulsa vs. Tulane, late
FAR WEST
Utah St. (0-4) at Wyoming (1-2), ccd.
Golf
LPGA Tour
Pelican Women’s Championship (Partial)
Thursday at Belleair, Fla.
Purse: $1.5 million; Yardage: 6,353; Par: 70
(a-amateur)
First Round
Sophia Popov 29-35—64
Ashleigh Buhai 35-31—66
Ally McDonald 32-35—67
Sei Young Kim 35-32—67
Haeji Kang 33-35—68
Jennifer Song 34-34—68
Hee Young Park 35-33—68
Brooke M. Henderson 33-35—68
Alena Sharp 33-35—68
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 32-36—68
Minjee Lee 36-32—68
Jaye Marie Green 35-33—68
Maria Fernanda Torres, 35-34—69. Caroline Masson, 35-34—69. Robynn Ree, 36-33—69. Sarah Jane Smith, 35-34—69. Stephanie Meadow, 34-35—69. Lindsey Weaver, 35-34—69. Brittany Lincicome, 36-33—69. Jessica Korda, 35-34—69. Elizabeth Szokol, 35-34—69.
PGA Tour
RSM Classic (Partial)
Thursday at Seaside Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.6 million; Yardage: 7,005; Par: 70
First Round
Matt Wallace 31-33—64
Camilo Villegas 33-31—64
Rory Sabbatini 31-34—65
Peter Malnati 32-33—65
Cameron Tringale 35-32—67
Adam Long 36-31—67
Patton Kizzire 34-31—65
Robert Streb 32-33—65
Keegan Bradley 33-34—67
Doug Ghim 34-33—67
Bernd Wiesberger, 34-32—66. Emiliano Grillo, 35-31—66. Aaron Baddeley, 34-34—68. Zach Johnson, 35-31—66. Andrew Landry, 34-34—68. Kevin Kisner, 34-34—68. Charles Howell III, 34-34—68. Rhein Gibson, 34-34—68. Alex Noren, 31-35—66. Harris English, 33-33—66.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
All Times PST
———
PLAY-IN
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Friday’s Games
(9)Montreal at (8)New England, 3:30 p.m.
(10)Inter Miami at (7)Nashville, 6 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Saturday’s Games
Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 9 a.m.
Columbus vs. New York, noon
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto vs. higher-seeded play-in winner, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. lower-seeded play-in winner, 5 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Sunday’s Games
Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
Minnesota United vs. Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Seattle vs. Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m.
Deals
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Tony Snell and G Khyri Thomas from Detroit for C Dewayne Thomas.
BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Bruce Brown from Detroit in exchange for the rights to F Saddiq Bey and G Jaylen Hands and draft considerations.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nate Darling to a two-way contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired the rights to F Saddiq Bey, the rights to G Jaylen Hands, F Dzanan Musa and draft considerations from Brooklyn along with G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for G Bruce Brown to Brooklyn and G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton to the L.A. Clippers.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton from Detroit in exchange for G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Ersan Ilyasova.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Ty-Shon Alexander to a two-way contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Admiral Schofield and draft rights to G Vit Krejci from Washington in exchange for draft rights to G Cassius Winston and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Vincent Poirier and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted DL Michael Dogbe and RB D.J. Foster to the active roster from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Dwayne Harris on injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed Paul Perkins to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated CB D.J. Hayden to return from injured reserve. Placed CB C.J. Henderson on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated T Eric Fisher fron the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed FB C.J. Ham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve. Promoted CB Jayson Stanley, DT Damon Harrison and RB Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Hroniss Grasu and LB Joe Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Cyril Grayson from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted P Trevor Daniel to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OT Geron Christian on injured reserve. Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad.
